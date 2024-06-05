Stormy Daniels’ advice to Melania Trump: Dump him, he’s a convicted felon

This week, President Biden has made several on-the-record statements about Donald Trump. Last week, Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, in connection with the hush money and cover-up of Trump’s sexual liaison with Stormy Daniels. Pres. Biden is now referring to Trump as a “convicted felon” during fundraisers. Biden has also said that “Something snapped in this guy for real” after the 2020 election and “It’s literally driving him crazy.” I agree that something snapped in Trump after he lost. What’s driving me crazy is the collective amnesia about just how f–king dark those ratf–king months were, when Trump was sitting in the White House and literally trying to overthrow the government so he could install himself as permanent dictator of an American banana republic.

Anyway, something lighter: have you noticed that Melania Trump has been in the wind for all of her husband’s court appearances AND campaign trail appearances? Melania reportedly wants nothing to do with Trump’s campaign or his many legal issues. Well, Stormy Daniels gave ol’ Mel some free advice:

Stormy Daniels has some relationship advice for Melania Trump, and—spoiler alert—it’s not to go to couples counseling in an effort to repair her 19-year marriage to Donald Trump. Instead, the adult-film star and director, whose 2016 hush money payment led to the ex-president’s conviction in criminal court last week, has urged the former first lady to ditch her husband. “I don’t know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him,” Daniels told the Daily Mirror. “Not because of what he did with me or other women, but because he is a convicted felon. It’s been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He’s neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore.” She added that she believes Melania was a no-show at the Manhattan trial because she wanted to shield her son from what was going on there, which Daniels also cited as the likely reason for Ivanka Trump’s absence. “I would not want to expose my children to that dangerous environment,” Daniels said. “And Melania and Ivanka are both parents—they’re mothers who have younger children, and that would be my reason. You know, if it was the other way around, even if I wanted to support my spouse or my family member, I would choose the safety and privacy of my child over attending court.” In an interview that aired on Fox News over the weekend, Trump himself said the trial and conviction had taken a toll on his wife. “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her,” he said, adding that, “in many ways, it’s tougher on [the family] than it is me.”

I genuinely believe that Melania renegotiated her prenup/agreement with Trump circa 2016-17, back when she refused to move into the White House. She used that refusal-to-move to negotiate a better situation for herself, for Barron and for her parents (who now live in America). That being said, Melania’s intention has always been to be the final Mrs. Trump. She wants to be the Widow Trump, with all or most of the spoils coming to her. That’s just the thing – the further this goes on, the less Widow Melania will actually inherit. I keep thinking about the eight-figure verdict E. Jean Carroll was awarded. And the close to a billion in fines in federal court… Trump doesn’t have that money.