Sarah Ferguson: Princess Kate ‘was so brave with that video… family unity is key’

Genuine question: do you think Sarah Ferguson knows any royal secrets at this point? I’m sure her ex-husband knows plenty of secrets and I’m sure Sarah has plenty of her own secrets. But I don’t buy that she has much insider knowledge about what’s happening in the Windsor clan. It feels like that kind of gossip is kept from her on purpose, because she’s such a gossip, because she regularly gives interviews and they don’t know what will spill out. I’m making it sound like Fergie has no impulse control, but mostly she just talks too much and everyone knows that about her. I bring this up because Fergie is on the cover of Hello Magazine and she gave an interview to promote her romance novel, A Woman of Intrigue. She ended up talking about the Windsors, obviously.
In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the Duchess – who is about to publish the paperback version of A Woman of Intrigue, her second work of historical fiction for Mills & Boon – reveals how “family unity is key” to getting through the tough times.
Last summer, Sarah, 64, was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram, undergoing a single mastectomy; six months later, she was found to have malignant melanoma. Now, although she has been told by her doctors that she shouldn’t use the phrase “cancer-free” and is having regular check-ups for any recurrence, the outlook is positive.
Her diagnoses were sadly echoed by the news earlier this year that King Charles is also being treated for cancer, which was found after his routine prostate operation, while the Princess of Wales is also undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.
Sarah said: “I think the key is that you don’t have to be in anyone’s face – the odd note, the odd: ‘Hello, we’re all here.’ I was so impressed that the King became patron of Cancer Research UK; it’s such an amazing move. And I think the Princess of Wales was so brave with that video [in which Kate made her diagnosis public]. I think family unity is key. I love that the royal family are all supporting each other and carry on.”
The mother-of-two has also always counted on her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for support.
“I have the most exceptional family and an extraordinarily great team,” she said. “I have an enormous ability to turn to joy.”
She’s talking about people she likely has only seen once or twice in the past year. She saw Charles on Easter Sunday and over the Christmas holiday. She probably last saw Kate over Christmas too. My point is that she’s talking about Charles and Kate like someone who is in the dark, like everyone else. She either doesn’t have any insider information, or she was finally able to NOT gossip about them. Which brings up another question for me – do you think most of the family is in the dark about whatever is happening with Kate too? That seems to be why there is this disconnect with how “the family” has treated Kate’s absence too – they don’t know what the hell is going on either.
Sarah’s full time job is to stay on the right side of the royal family – her housing situation, the food that she eats, all of it — comes from them.
Came to write similarly: Everything this woman has done in the last 40+ years has been paid for. Every interview, every connection.. everything. She knows which side her bread is buttered.
She definitely depends on them for her livelihood. I’m glad she has some support since the Windors aren’t known for that. I also wanted to comment on the fact that Fergie running her mouth used to be looked down upon and then we learned that all the Senior Royals have diarrhea of the mouth.
Which Prince is presently making a friend’s wedding all about him? Which King can’t stop giving reasons for why he couldn’t see his son a month ago? Which Co-hoe is still complaining that she wasn’t allowed in the room when father and son met?
They are all so crass and gauche.
She needs to keep her trap shut, because last time I checked there isn’t enough space for her in Frogmore cottage for her and Andy.
That’s what I’ve been wondering for ages. When all the cousins showed up at the garden party, did they ask William how Kate was and he just said yes, she’s getting better and then moved right along. Or were they pre-warned to not even ask. I can believe they are not part of Kate’s inner circle who are apparently the only ones who know anything. But I think they gossip and know more than us. And I can believe the cousin whatsapp has been on fire.
As mean as Kate has been to Fergie’s daughters, I’m pretty sure Kate froze Sarah F out as well. There’s no one Kate is close to except her mummy and William.
I don’t even think she is close to William. I certainly don’t believe the cousins are on WhatsApp talking daily. Charles had to make an appointment to speak to his own mother. I highly doubt he or William are any different. Especially when it comes to the “non senior” royals.
So I think there is some sort of group chat or multiple ones between different people. And I don’t think William or Kate is on any of them. They are chatting and gossiping amongst themselves about the wales couple. Although maybe they play it safe enough to only talk about it and never text. But there is no way the wider family isn’t discussing this also. Doesn’t mean they know anything.
As usual she knows nothing but will give vague answers about people in the family she so desperately wants to be a part of again.
I’m sure the rest of the family is in the dark about what’s going on with Kate, although I bet there’s speculation. William is not close friends with his cousins and aunts/uncles and seems to treat them somewhere between servants and lesser colleagues. Fergie is definitely all about maintaining ties though and will not be the one to spill.
I don’t think Sarah knows much more about the Wailses than we do.
Remember how Khate treated Beatrice at the roller disco?
We all know that Kate doesn’t get along with any female, and I highly doubt she’s even been close to her own sister for the past few years.
So I am not surprised that Sarah didn’t spill any secrets, because I believe she is being kept in the dark by all Windsors not named York.
Yeah, no. Fergie doesn’t know the deets and neither do the cousins I suspect. We’ve been told a couple of times now that Kate is surrounded only by her birth family (v specific) and William.
Let’s face it – If Sarah knows/or knew she would have already sold that info to the highest bidder. She’s in the dark
I don’t think Fergie knows a ton about the Wales either, but she pops up in a lot of insider-y places. She was peppered throughout Spare as being with QEII often and comfortably. She’s getting invites to high profile events in recent years again. (Holidays, weddings, Balmoral)
She’s too thirsty and gives far too many interview, but she’s kept herself in royal circles her entire adult life. She knows far more than most about what happens in it.
I doubt she knows much of anything. And, I know this is shallow, but she needs to lay off the dark eyeliner.
She knows nothing. She also needs to lay off the heavy eyeliner, get a better fitting bra, and either opt for a longer length dress and/or choose closed toe shoes. The straps around the ankles are not flattering to her.
There’s a couple of things about this. First of all, I don’t believe that Fergie knows anything of significance about the Wales or any of the other royals. I think that her link this whole time since her divorce is of course Andrew and their daughters, then eventually the Queen. I think that part of the agreement for the Queen putting out the statement of support for Camilla being called Queen Consort was that Charles agree to fund and protect Andrew and by extension Fergie. I think the royals have more dirt on Fergie and the shady things she and Andrew have done than they have on the others. Secondly, I think it’s very revealing that Fergie has been giving interviews and talking about what happens and is said within the royal family for decades, yet there is no backlash against her for any of it. Harry and Meghan have done interviews to correct lies that were actually told about them by the other royals and their media partners, yet we hear about the Oprah interview all the time as an attack on the royal family. Fergie was actually trying to make profit off of revealing secrets about the royals, yet nothing but crickets and she is still funded and protected by them to this day. Racism is strong in this family.