Trina McGee went to Belize and took medicinal herbs to get pregnant at 54

Earlier this week, actress Trina McGee announced that she’s pregnant at 54 years old. Tracy has three adult children, Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25. Her Instagram announcement was worded, “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant.” I, and I think many others, read it with an inflection that made it sound like it was a surprise pregnancy. Turns out, Trina and her husband of 16 years, Marcello Thedford, have been trying to conceive a child together for quite some time, but to no avail. After considering but ultimately deciding against doing IVF, Trina and Marcus decided to try a “more holistic and organic approach” towards conceiving. Despite Trina already starting menopause, they headed to Belize, where she tried “natural remedies” – medicinal herbs recommended by shamans – that she feels helped her get pregnant naturally.
She feels happy and blessed: ”Just sheer joy, sheer joy, and I don’t partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it. I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that’s it,” the actress — best known for playing Angela Moore on the ABC sitcom — told ET. “And all I’m concerned about — I only have one job now – is to have this baby, and that’s what I’m about.
They’ve “long hoped” for a child: The actress says that she and Thedford had long hoped to welcome a child of their own — he is also dad to a son, Elijah, from another relationship — but that things had never worked for them until they took a more holistic and organic approach to the fertility process, she shares, even as she claims she was a year into menopause.
What led them to seek help in Belize: “I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while,” she said, adding that they even “tried” at one point to conceive without any kind of intervention to no avail. They also considered IVF but she shared that she was hesitant to go through that. Ultimately, they decided to seek out help in Belize where Thedford has a “cultural background.”
Shamans gave her medicinal herbs: There, they worked with the Garifuna people on natural remedies which she says have assisted her greatly in reversing menopause and helping them to conceive a child together. McGee admits that she is not a doctor by any means but that for her, the advice of “shamans” in Belize to take medicinal herbs — partnered with her already incredibly healthy lifestyle — helped her and her husband to achieve their long-time goal to become parents together.
A “low-stress” environment also played a part: She also credits a low-stress environment for helping to reverse menopausal signs and to assist in their efforts to grow their family. “The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I — what I look at on my phone, you know, there’s so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen,” McGee said. “I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen — what I’m watching. Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor.”
On taking a social media break: Part of that includes a step away from social media as she continues throughout the pregnancy. During her announcement, she shared that while they are very excited by the baby news, she would be taking a break from Instagram to focus on what matters — her family.
I’m happy for Trina and Marcelo for getting to fulfill their wish to have a child together. This must be a very long-awaited dream come true. Congrats to them. While I cannot imagine having a newborn at 54 – I’m 40 and exhausted, and my kids are six and 10, lol – if they’re up for it, then power to them. I’m sure they also have the resources to help support them during their journey and new parenthood, which probably makes it easier. Trina also mentions in the interview that she told her former Boy Meets World coworkers before she made her public announcement and they were all very happy for her.
As for her claims about medicinal herbs helping her get pregnant, I have no idea how much the natural remedies helped her. The most herbal thing I’ve ever taken was echinacea (although my mom keeps telling me to tell to try ashwagandha; she swears it helps with her anxiety). If they tried for years without any luck and coincidentally finally got pregnant after the trip, then who am I to get all skeptical about it? Women try a lot of different things when they’re trying to get pregnant, both scientific and anecdotal. I remember being told to take cough medicine when I was trying to get pregnant with my first because it supposedly helps if you produce mucus or something. When it comes to the recommendations, who knows what works and doesn’t. Congrats to Trina and Marcelo. May Trina have a smooth pregnancy and easy birth.
Well if she is happy then good. Those must be some powerful herbs that she got in Belize.
I’m glad to know that it was on purpose. Good for them!
Definitely try ashwagunda!
Her body her choice, but no one should have to make the same choice. The idea of making this choice for myself makes my eye twitch and heart go out of rhythm.
As a mom, you are always a mom. The role doesn’t change as you age or they age BUT as my children are becoming more self sufficient and I can say DAMN in a sentence, I have no desire to start over. To each their own, what ever makes her happy and I wish her and the baby a healthy and safe pregnancy. And yes, my eye twitches too at the thought of it at my age.
First, congrats to her – I know very well the struggle to get pregnant. I had a high fever for two years as a late teen and essentially slow-cooked my eggs so it was 7+years to get my son in my 30’s, who by every measure is a miracle (with medical help). Reversing menopause is not a thing – you can still get pregnant while in the course of menopause, and you can ease symptoms with a healthy lifestyle, but you can’t reverse it (I wish you could). It is possible to get pregnant at 54, but it’s insanely low odds. Women are born with all the eggs they will ever have and lose 1,000+ every cycle – it’s not an endless reserve. I truly wish her a healthy pregnancy and the fullest joy.
I hope for a healthy pregnancy and delivery and healthy baby. I’m happy for Trina and her husband since is what they wanted for their family. Two people that have made the choice and who are ready to love and care for another human is where it’s at. Body autonomy and choice…I love that for her.
God bless and congratulations to her! I remember being in my early fifties and there is no way I could have had the energy and oompf to go through a pregnancy…and then raise a child for 20 years. I would be right now dealing with a 12-year-old! Then a teenager in my mid to late 60s! Oh, girl, you are a better woman than me! That being said, she probably is stronger and healthier than I was at her age. And I’m sure she will have help. So Trina enjoy your amazing miracle and your upcoming long wanted baby!
I am naturally predisposed to questioning everything, so – are we supposed to suspend disbelief of her miracle natural remedies from Belize?- pretty sure by now every Influencer in the world would be screaming from the roof tops this is how to do it for a “price” as well as every pharma co. Happy she’s getting her wish to come true but call me a sceptic about the how it came to fruition.
ALL OF THIS. This article is a greatest hits list of all the worst parts of infertility. Natural remedies! Medicinal herbs! Travel abroad! Avoid negativity! Just relaaaaaaax!
Look, perhaps she’s an absolute medical miracle. Perhaps she overcame unbelievable odds to become pregnant without modern medicine at 54 WHILE IN perimenopause. But everything she wrote is what gives couples futile hope, wastes money, and breaks a lot of hearts. I get it, good for her, but as a former member of the infertility community, I hate it all.
It’s a bit of a stretch to say eggs and sperm go “sour” after 35. Yeah, sure, egg quality and reserve might start to decline but there’s no firm age when you suddenly have useless, dusty eggs and sperm.
I’ll come right out and say I don’t believe it. My guess? Donated everything.
See, I hate it even more if she got things donated and lied about it.
It’s 2024! Embryo/egg/sperm donation is super common. Gestational carriers, again, common. Cameron Diaz had a baby this year at age 51, and she most certainly used a lot of medical intervention and did not carry that pregnancy herself. Celebs also have whole babies without anyone knowing for months.
If this D-list celeb truly just wants to be a mom again, congrats to her. But sitting down for a fame-hungry interview to (potentially) spread misinformation sucks.
I had a baby at 45 because we had medical intervention. Even IVF is much harder after 40, unless you use a donated egg. If she is lying, it really bothers me because it gives false hope to others. Before fertility treatment was a thing, the oldest woman ever to give birth was 59.
Yeah, no. Sue me but I don’t think we should be applauding this, because I only see selfishness here. She’ll be in her seventies when this child graduates high school, that’s insane! I say that as someone whose otherwise perfectly healthy parents died in their sixties (because when you age, shit happens!), so yeah I’m judging here. I’m all for female bodily autonomy, but sometimes seeking therapy to accept the fact that you can’t have anymore children can be the best course of action.
Also, biologically, their ages are not the best; both eggs and sperm go sour after 35. Is a fact that comes from IV studies. They are giving this child the least biologically nurturing environment and probably won’t be there to see the results
I’ll sit right next to you then, because I feel the same way. It’s very selfish and not thinking at all about the child at ALL. Mom being 74 when child is 20? This is a case of just because you can doesn’t mean you should. It’s one thing for it to happen by accident, but to do it on purpose?
I wish she’d tell us which herbs specifically so that I can be sure to avoid them. I respect her choice and I hope for a good outcome for everyone involved. A post-menopausal pregnancy without any external hormonal assistance is very high-risk. She needs to stay out of red states entirely for the duration of her pregnancy.
Your comment about the herbs made me LOL and yes, I agree about the red states and announcing her pregnancy when it’s a geriatric pregnancy–although I didn’t see if/where it said how far along she is. But she IS high risk due to her age so hopefully she’s not in one of the oppressive red states, and can make her own decisions about her pregnancy,
Oof, good for her but that sounds like a fate worse than death. The only thing I want to be raising in my 50’s and 60’s is a cocktail glass to my lips on a beach somewhere with a gorgeous, muscled Jason Momoa lookalike wafting me with palm fronds. A guy can dream, right??