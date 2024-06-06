Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘Family really is the only thing that matters to me’

Jake Gyllenhaal covers the latest issue of the Hollywood Reporter, mostly to promote Road House (on Prime) and the upcoming Presumed Innocent miniseries (on AppleTV+). If I’m being honest, I’ll f–k with Presumed Innocent. I know Jake is canceled for a lot of people and I’m not even any kind of Jake fan, but the series looks really good and I love sexy legal dramas like that. As for this interview, it feels like Jake is always in a constant state of trying to show people that he’s not an intense, workaholic a–hole, even when all of his costars quoted in this piece are like “no, he’s very intense and the man is consumed with work.” Some highlights from THR:
He’s legally blind?? Gyllenhaal, 43, has been wearing intensive corrective lenses since he was about 6. Born with a lazy eye that naturally resolved, he’s still legally blind. “I like to think it’s advantageous. I’ve never known anything else. When I can’t see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it’s a place where I can be with myself.”
He had fun working on ‘Road House’: “There are movies I’ve made that people have said to me, ‘Man, intense. That was great. It was tough.’ And there have been many different times where I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s it like to make a movie and be like, ‘That was just fun?’ Road House was definitely that.”
He’s obsessed with 1991’s Point Break, which he has seen hundreds of times. To him, Patrick Swayze’s and Keanu Reeves’ performances in the surf-cop action movie reflect the joyful commitment of true artists. “To deliver a line that goes into a trailer, with the right gusto and belief, and even with the absurdity of it, it’s a mastery. There’s that thing, the camera’s pushing in and I’m always like, ‘Oh wow, this is when you see Bruce Willis do the line, the thing. And now I’m doing the thing. Like, oh God.’ ” In Road House, for instance, before his character’s first time knocking out a rowdy bar customer, he asks genially, “Before we start, do you have insurance? Like, your coverage good? Do you have dental?” It’s the kind of action-comedy moment Gyllenhaal grew up watching and only now truly appreciates as craft. “It requires this ease, but focus. I’m in awe of people who can do it.”
His relationship with his sister Maggie: “I worshiped her, and she was like, ‘Go away.’ My sister has always been brilliant. What it did was present something to me that I inevitably would always be chasing. She takes a step and does something and I’m like, ‘Whoa, holy s–t. All right, I’m going to try this.’ ”
Next up is Othello: “It is learning another language. I have a bit of dyslexia, too, particularly within the articles of things — like, I’ll reverse them. Many people say, ‘But you learn so fast.’ And I’m like, ‘I drill these things.’ “
He’s been with Jeanne Cadieu since 2018. Asked when they’re going to get married, Gyllenhaal says, playfully, “I’m supposed to tell The Hollywood Reporter that? I’m not going to give you timing,” but continues, “I think we all get into that space of work, work, work, and for a long time my career took precedence, but I’m at a point in my life where I realize that family really is the only thing that matters to me.”
He declined to discuss Taylor Swift: It makes sense that Gyllenhaal is a little guarded about his personal life when you consider that the three-month relationship he had with Taylor Swift still triggers online fan screeds some 14 years later thanks to the signature breakup song “All Too Well” that the pop star wrote about him. Swift is one subject Gyllenhaal declines to discuss — in 2022, when she released a longer version of the 2012 song, he turned off his Instagram comments. “It has nothing to do with me,” he told Esquire at the time. “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”
There’s also a lot of stuff about how much Jake loves to cook and bake and how he fan-boys over certain chefs and bakers, which I believe. I bet baking really appeals to his personality. I’m not saying that in a shady way, I’m just saying “that makes sense.” I also appreciate that he declined to discuss Taylor Swift – like, he really doesn’t need to give that issue any more air, and if he breathed one word about Taylor, the Swifties would climb up his ass. Also: I love the original Point Break too, and Swayze and Reeves’ performances are really underrated. I’ve also seen that hundreds of times. Lori Petty’s best role too, she’s so sexy in that (they all are).
Photos courtesy of Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Ottavia Da Re /Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon, Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Avalon, cover courtesy of the Hollywood Reporter.
He makes me puke.
I just became a Taylor swift fan this year after watching the eras movie on Disney+. So I’m freshly horrified by this guy.
That song is heartbreaking.
Note: I’m over 50.
😂
But I’m with him on Point Break- it’s a fantastic movie.
I have a basically neutral opinion of him because he just doesn’t register in my brain, but how fucking annoying to have to be asked about a three month relationship from 14 years ago. I’m pretty sure I had some stupid short relationship in 2012 that I can’t even remember at this point.
He is such an incredibly boring actor. I clicked on the article to see if there was something interesting and nope there was nothing. Can we talk about how he is also a nepo baby with food looks but average talent?
I genuinely did not know that him and Taylor Swift only dated for THREE MONTHS?! That video, all that scarf drama after THREE MONTHS.
She did not know him and vice versa.
Not to be That Person, but he’s absolutely not legally blind. People act like “legally blind” means you just can’t see very well, but it’s called “LEGALLY” blind for a reason. Most blind and visually impaired people do not meet the criteria to be considered legally blind.
To be LEGALLY blind, your eyesight has to be at or below 20/200 WITH corrective lenses. In other words, blindness that cannot be corrected by glasses or contact lenses. Jake can see fine with glasses or contact lenses so he very obviously is nowhere near the legal definition of legally blind. If he’d actually been so severely visually impaired to the point he couldn’t see at all even with glasses or contact lenses – which is what legally blind means – he wouldn’t ever have been able to drive a car. But he clearly does drive and holds a licence since he’s driven in movies and been papped driving.
This statement has caused a lot of anger globally from various disability justice organisations and from the disabled rights movement, because it’s not cool of him to claim that needing to wear contact lenses makes you legally blind. He’s lying, he’s appropriating a minority identity he doesn’t have, and he’s spreading dangerous and ableist misinformation.
I came here to say the same thing! Did he say the words or was it the author? I can’t tell from this excerpt, but it’s obnoxious and wrong either way.
I’m not a JG fan at all, and I keep remembering what he’s said about cleanliness (brr!), but this may slightly be an age and/ or cultural thing? My aunt used the same definition of legally blind as JG does here when I was growing up: without so-called Coke bottles, she was, but with them she could drive.
Samuel Whiskers, What you’ve written is educative to me. Now that some elderly members of my family have Macular Degeneration, and they DO fit the definition of being blind with “seeing aids,” legally blind makes more sense. I’m going to change how I use that term going forward.
This is such a an important point. I’m “legally blind” and then I put on my glasses. And I’m fully licensed to drive. Does he not know the difference or is he just an a—hole?
Samuel Whiskers, just wanted to thank you for the information. I learn something new, everyday, even from gossip sites. I have terrible vision (-9.50) uncorrected and I raise my hand as guilty of using the description “legally blind without my glasses” as a way to describe to friends how poor my eyesight is without my contacts/glasses. From now on, I’ll think of a better way to describe my vision situation.
he’s never not gonna be a complete creep to me from that article on. sorry, Jake’s team. They did an admirable job completely burying it, and I’m sure it helps that so far he’s only a piece of shit and not a criminal piece of shit, which would have probably been much harder to deal with, but I just do not care at all about this psychologically stunted, nepo baby, narcissistic manchild.
Domenica Feraud’s version of her ‘dating’ relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal has made me side eye both Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister. No one in the family seemed to treat her with basic respect.
I think that her relationship echos a similar pattern with the Taylor Swift 3 month romance – targeting younger, less experienced women. Gave me the ‘ick’.
Same. Gives me the ick. It can’t be undone.
someone with long standing rumors of poor hygiene posing with their arm over their head, I swear I can smell the picture
The only time he’s been interesting or popular is when he was dating starlets and they would have weekly cute couple paparazzi photos. Funny enough he was using the same family/wanna get married quotes back then too lol. Makes me think he really is closeted.
If I’m going to watch Presumed Innocent, I’m going to circle back to the original with a far superior cast (Harrison Ford, Greta Scaachi, Bonnie Bedelia, Raoul Julia et al.)