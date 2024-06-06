WaPo’s CEO & executive editor clashed about covering Prince Harry’s hacking case

Prince Harry’s long-running lawsuit against News Group Newspapers is still winding its way through the British courts. NGN is the British arm of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire – NGN publishes the Sun, the Times of London, the Sunday Times and it used to publish the now-shuttered News of the World. Harry has accused NGN publications of phone hacking, blagging and all kinds of criminal activity. Other celebrities have done the same, and NGN has paid out tens of millions of dollars/pounds in settlements so that these cases are never adjudicated in a courtroom. NGN has reportedly made some settlement offers/overtures to Harry, but he continues to pursue this through the courts.
Last month, a British court said that Harry could cite the names of many former and current NGN editors in his lawsuit. Among those names was Will Lewis, the current CEO of the Washington Post. Lewis moved from NGN’s British outlets to the Wall Street Journal, and from there, he was hired by Jeff Bezos to revamp WaPo. We heard last month, as Harry got a ruling on naming NGN editors, that Lewis attempted to bury the story and he was particularly prickly about the implication that he was up to his neck in criminal activity when he worked in the UK. Well, as it turns out, that Prince Harry story is one of several reasons why WaPo’s executive editor Sally Buzbee quit the Post on Sunday.
Weeks before the embattled executive editor of The Washington Post abruptly resigned on Sunday, her relationship with the company’s chief executive became increasingly tense. In mid-May, the two clashed over whether to publish an article about a British hacking scandal with some ties to The Post’s chief executive, Will Lewis, according to two people with knowledge of their interactions.
Sally Buzbee, the editor, informed Mr. Lewis that the newsroom planned to cover a judge’s scheduled ruling in a long-running British legal case brought by Prince Harry and others against some of Rupert Murdoch’s tabloids, the people said.
As part of the ruling, the judge was expected to say whether the plaintiffs could add Mr. Lewis’s name to a list of executives who they argued were involved in a plan to conceal evidence of hacking at the newspapers. Mr. Lewis told Ms. Buzbee the case involving him did not merit coverage, the people said. When Ms. Buzbee said The Post would publish an article anyway, he said her decision represented a lapse in judgment and abruptly ended the conversation.
The interaction rattled Ms. Buzbee, who then consulted with confidants outside The Post about how she should handle the situation. When the judge ruled several days later, on May 21, that Mr. Lewis could be added to the case, The Post published an article about the decision.
Mr. Lewis did not prevent the article from publishing. But the incident continued to weigh on Ms. Buzbee just as she was considering her future at the paper, according to the two people with knowledge of her decision-making process. Her eventual decision to resign has shaken one of the country’s top news organizations.
The interaction over the court ruling was not the primary reason for her resignation. Ms. Buzbee had already been mulling her future at The Post because of a plan by Mr. Lewis to reorganize the newsroom that he laid out to her in April, the people said. Mr. Lewis had offered Ms. Buzbee a job running a new division focused on social media and service journalism, according to the people. She considered that a demotion, since her job as executive editor included overseeing all parts of the news report.
Mr. Lewis declined to comment to The Post for its article about the ruling in the phone hacking case. But in numerous previous media interviews, he has strongly denied the allegations that he was involved in covering up phone hacking while he was a senior executive for Mr. Murdoch. The Post published an article in March about the lawsuit that also named Mr. Lewis.
There’s been a lot of conversation about the pro-Trump or right-wing takeover of many mainstream American media outlets – and that’s a real thing – but it’s worth discussing the specifically British editorial takeover of so many American newspapers. All of these British hacks who cut their teeth in the glory days of British phone hacking, stalking and blackmail are all now being whitewashed by the Murdochs’ American media arm and filtered out to legitimate newspapers. Will Lewis was probably stunned that Buzbee wasn’t acting like this was an old boys’ club and he could make a backroom deal to bury the story. Which is exactly how it would have happened at The Sun or The Times or the News of the World. It’s also fascinating to watch as Prince Harry’s media lawsuits are revealing this insidious British-tabloid-mentality takeover of American media.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
How is someone who is the subject of a news story allowed to make decision about the coverage? I thought, the American press media is better at this, he should have been excluded from any discussions about this story involving him and at the end of any article published by WaPo, that should be emphasized. There was a story before that someone emailed to the news team not to add Harry’s court case article to the WP newsletter getting sent to the readers. I don’t remember if she was the one who made the order and now resigning because it started to affect her reputation. (Just checked and it wasn’t her who made the order, but it still feels icky for the whole team working there)
Just so the WP knows: when you lay down with dogs you wake up with fleas.
I doubt Bezos cares.
I just canceled my long-time subscription to the Washington Post. I buy it annually so I still have several months pre-paid so maybe the ownership makes changes and I can renew later on, but I don’t have much hope. This makes me so sad.
Same here. The decline of WaPo should raise alarm bells throughout the US. I’ve canceled my subscription as well, despite the fact that it’s an election year.
I also cancelled it. It’s on its way to becoming a right-wing tabloid.
Another British Invasion. It seems like all newspapers everywhere are circling the drains, so maybe hiring criminal Fleet Street thugs is a last ditch attempt for them to turn a profit. Even billionaires get sick of losing money.
Wow. Such sleaze. It’s disheartening to see so many people from UK tabloid media take over news in the US. Truly horrifying to watch.
This is scary. Slowly but surely the whole press industry is being turned into the National Enquirer. The small independent press are being squeezed out. This guy should have been fired for trying to bury this story but I bet he won’t be.
I agree. Lewis should have been fired. I get the feeling that these American newspaper owners are hearing these British accents and they are being fooled and impressed into thinking that means these people are smart, savvy, and cultured. The owners are being played. We are being invaded. SMH
This is seriously starting to hurt the Post’s reputation.
I have no idea why Bezos not only hired Will Lewis, but is keeping him on after all that came out. In fact, I’ve been wondering why JB hasn’t fired WL yet.
I’ve read on Xwitter that Ms Buzbee’s replacement is another white, male Brit, someone who used to work with WL. Another Murdoch puppet.
This sharp turn to the political right, not only from WaPo, but from much of the former reputable US media, scares me.
Especially a few months before the next elections.
This European hopes for a 🌊 in the fall, or we’ll all suffer.
There’s an article about this on Talking Points Memo. It’s an editor’s opinion but still worthy that he’s bringing the discussion. It’s a member’s only article, and a liberal rag. Be advised and you’re welcome. 🙂
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/the-wapo-blow-up-and-the-on-going-riddle-of-newspaper-decline/sharetoken/5Yb8SmOjsDyz
So if the judge rules that Lewis knew that illegal activities were taking place is he going to step down as CEO? I hope so.
Sadly, the Baltimore Sun newspaper was sold to a right-wing media company last year. I ended my subscription and subscribed to the Baltimore Banner an upstart online newspaper. The takeover of once liberal or somewhat balanced media by conservative/ right-wing media companies is scary.
Harry is attempting to make the world a better place for everyone by showing how the wealthy dictate what and how news is reported and manipulate/muddy reporting. Bezos is a disgrace. The UK can keep their rota minions.