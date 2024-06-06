Lady Gaga says she’s not pregnant, Taylor Swift calls speculation ‘invasive’



Lady Gaga’s one and only sibling, her younger sister Natali Germanotta, got married over the weekend at a picturesque, seaside locale in Maine. How do I know it was picturesque? Because the papa-paparazzi crashed the party and snapped pics of both the rehearsal dinner and the ceremony itself. And as soon as the photos surfaced of Gaga in her maid of honor dress, the controversy began: every outlet is calling the dress “peach,” but there is not even a hint of peach there! The color of this dress is one yawn halfway between bone and ecru, which is fine, the bride should be the star (though I personally think the hue washes Gaga out). I can only assume this is a desperate, midyear ploy by Pantone to make Peach Fuzz still happen for 2024.

What’s this now? Everyone else is talking about whether Gaga looked pregnant in the photos, which led Gaga to issue a denial on TikTok that included a Taylor Swift song reference, and then Taylor actually commented on the post to back Gaga and call speculation on women’s bodies “invasive?” How’d I miss that?

Taylor Swift isn’t here for people speculating about Lady Gaga’s — or any woman’s — body. The pop superstar, 34, came to the Joker: Folie à Deux star’s defense on Wednesday, June 5, after the latter, 38, posted a TikTok video shutting down pregnancy rumors that sparked over the weekend. “Can we all agree that it’s invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Swift wrote in Gaga’s TikTok comments section. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.” Gaga denied pregnancy rumors this week in her TikTok while making a cheeky reference to Swift’s song “Down Bad” off her newly-released The Tortured Poets Department album. “Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym,” read large letters at the bottom of the Chromatica artist’s video with a close-up of her bleached eyebrows. The 10-second clip shows Gaga partially lip-syncing along to audio that says, “I don’t have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.” The Love For Sale singer then took the opportunity to remind her followers to focus on more important matters, instructing them to “register to vote at www.headcount.org.” She doubled down on the request in her caption, too, writing to fans, “Register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org.” Gaga’s TikTok video follows rampant pregnancy rumors that began after photos of the singer celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine surfaced on June 3. Afterward, her makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, came to her defense in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), where she wrote, “Honestly, it’s really sad that she had to address this because people were commenting about her body.” She continued, “People should not be allowed to comment on other people’s body, fans have been saying for years that’s she was pregnant, just because how she looks in certain outfits. Why spread a rumor about somebody that you care about or love? It does affect people’s mental health, people should not be body shaming people or assuming they are pregnant when they aren’t!” Tanno, 43, concluded her message by writing, “Even if she was pregnant, it’s none of your business to know at all. Why are people obsessed with her being pregnant or not?? I don’t get it.”

I am cheering and screaming with applause for Lady Gaga with the way she redirected the message to voter registration. That’s making lemonade out of the world playing body-critical photo assumption of you at a private family event. I’ll be honest, I’m kind of surprised Gaga made a comment at all, given how there was no word from her camp when the engagement rumors blew up in April. (And yes, Mother Monster was wearing the ginormous diamond at the weekend wedding.) So to issue the denial, knowing it would be big news, and connect that spotlight to getting out the vote? Now that’s the move of a classy, patriotic citizen. And for her part, I thought Taylor Swift handled her input just right. Her comment was lean in the best possible way. It packed a punch in 26 words.

And now for my little horror story PSA on the ills of pregnancy speculation: 10 years ago my family was sitting shiva after the passing of my grandmother. My mother, Mama Kismet, felt the best way for her to work through the grief was to be as stoned as possible. So there we are, in a family member’s home, and Mama Kismet answers the door. In her altered state, my mother looks at the woman at the door, and greets her with, “Oh, are you pregnant, or have you just let yourself go like me?” The poor woman had hernias and was days away from surgery! Kids, and parents: don’t do drugs (at wakes), and don’t ask if someone’s pregnant. Whatever you may think in your head, on the outside keep a poker face.

