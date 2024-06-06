Organic multipurpose jojoba oil, blue light transition readers and a hair treatment



From CB: I recently reordered the New Rhythm probiotics we first mentioned a couple of years ago. I’ve been using them this whole time. They definitely seem to reduce cravings and improve my mood. When I forget to take them I notice a difference. I also want to again recommend the African net bath sponges. My skin feels so soft and clean and these dry out faster with less bacteria buildup than typical mesh poufs, sea sponges or loofahs. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

An indoor flying insect trap that catches gnats and mosquitos



From CB: I have gnats this time of year and while it’s not a full blown infestation they’re annoying. This indoor fly trap by Safer Home works with a UV light and glue traps. It’s currently on sale for $15 and comes with 2 glue traps. This listing has over 26,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People are surprised at how well it works. “Great product! I had a minor infestation of gnats in my kitchen last year. It is effective as well as reasonably priced. The number of gnats and small flies it has trapped has been alarming… I hardly have any flying around now and I am extremely happy.” “We had/have a problem with gnats (no matter how clean we make everything). So I got 2 of these and put them in the problem areas and let me tell you, ever since I plugged them in the problem has been clearing itself.”

A liquid plant fertilizer for healthier, lush plants



From CB: Some of my indoor plants are kind of sad and wilty. This liquid indoor plant fertilizer may be just what I need for healthier, better looking plants. It’s just $10 for 8 ounces and you only need a teaspoon for every two cups of water. This listing has over 4,700 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it really works to revive their plants and keep them happy and healthy. “I love this product! It has made my plants happy and greener! It’s easy and clean! Great price.” “Plants are always lush and full! There no smell at all and my plants are constantly healthy looking. I’ve seen quite a bit of growth in the few months since using it.”

An interior car cleaner that works on glass too



From CB: My German Shepherd rides in my car (love this car seat cover) and I definitely need an easy way to clean the interior. Chemical Guys Total Interior Car Cleaner and Protectant can clean all the surfaces in your car including glass. It’s formulated with a UV protectant and is even safe to use on your touchscreen and leather seats. This listing has almost 39,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it makes detailing their cars a breeze, that it has a nice finish and that it smells nice too. “I used this cleaner when deep cleaning my car. I used it everywhere, from my dash to my leather seats. It worked very well. My seats were super dirty and cracked so I used this cleaner paired with a drill brush attachment and they came clean fairly easily. I wasn’t sure I would like the scent, but it was pleasant and not overwhelming.” “This stuff is awesome. It’s not glossy or shiny, but it cleans everything – floor mats, touch screen, seats, dash, etc. It’s awesome. I plan to buy more.”

Organic jojoba oil you can use on your face, hair and body



From CB: Cliganic organic jojoba oil is a fragrance free oil that has so many uses. It’s great as a hair oil, makeup remover, cuticle oil and can be mixed with lotion. You can get four ounces for just $10 and this listing has over 74,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it makes their skin soft and is hydrating and light. “Okay, you must get this stuff! I bought it after seeing someone talk about it on social media. I wanted something to help moisturize my face and help with wrinkles, dry skin, etc. I love the mild smell of it, the consistency of the oil is very nice and it’s so easy to smooth onto your skin. My skin loves it…it absorbs instantly, yet gives a beautiful glow. It’s not too oily or greasy at all. “ “I love this product for my face and neck. I’ve been getting compliments on how my face seems brighter and younger. This is the only thing I’ve changed in my skincare routine. I love that it doesn’t have a scent and that it is natural. So I know what’s going on my face.”

Mascara that looks natural and full yet doesn’t clump



From Rosie: Over the last few weeks, I’ve been trying out new makeup. I love the Elf blush from two weeks ago and finally got around to using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser from back in March (which I love because it dab it on, blends really well, and does not feel “heavy” on my face). Next up, I bought Elf’s Lash ‘N Roll mascara. It packs a lot of punch for just $6! It separates my lashes nicely and makes them look fuller yet natural. You can get it in black, deep brown, and pitch black, and like all Elf products, it’s vegan and cruelty-free. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 3,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people cannot believe the quality they’re getting at such a low price. “Love love love this mascara…My eyes are dry and tend to water at times causing me issues with mascara. I had no issues. Easy to apply, stays put and looks great. Highly recommend.” “Omg this bruch [sic] and mascara is great for combing and evening out your lashes! It separates beautifully. The mascara itself is thin, it def gives more “natural” look.” “This is by for [sic] the best mascara ever. It doesn’t clump and goes on as easy as ever. I love it and would highly recommend it over any big name brand mascara that you would be paying $25 or $30 for.”

An affordable hair treatment spray for shinier, silkier hair



From Rosie: L’Oreal Paris’ Wonder Water spray is designed to give you “silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair” using lamellar water technology that hydrates and repairs your hair in mere seconds. In fact, you just spray it on your hair 2-3 times a week after you shampoo it and leave it on for eight seconds before rinsing it out. It’s silicone- and paraben-free and safe for color-treated hair. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 41,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People rave about how incredible their results are. “I would say that it was well worth the $9 to just try it out. [I]t cut my day-off-from-work hair routine by more than half.” “I’m absolutely delighted with how quickly this product works its magic on my hair! As a busy mom with little ones, I don’t have the luxury of time to leave a product in my hair for long. But this one delivers rapid results…The scent is lovely, but what truly wins me over is the incredibly soft and silky texture of my hair after rinsing.” “People always compliment how healthy and shiny my hair is. I noticed a difference the 1st application but the total effects were by the 3 – 5th application in one week and then after that I now use it 1 – 2 times a week.”

A easy-to-use citrus squeezer that gets out every last drop of juice



From Rosie: This citrus squeezer is listed as the #1 seller in Amazon’s “Manual Juicers” category. It works with lemons, limes, and even smaller oranges, squeezing every last drop so you get all of the juice and none of the seeds and pulp. And, it’s dishwasher safe, making it easy to keep clean. There are 8 different colors to choose from, each normally in the $17 – $20 range. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 44,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how well it works and say it’s a great purchase. “This is so nice to use for either lemons or limes. Cleans very easily and works well. Great purchase, great price” “I like to make key lime pie with freshly squeezed key limes. This kitchen gadget is great for the job. It makes quick easy juicing for the key limes. Also very easy on the hands.” “Just buy it. Lemons, limes smaller oranges! This thing is awesome. Beefy metal with a sturdy hinge. The handles are good in the hand. I use it almost everyday.”

Stylish blue light readers that you can also wear outside



From Rosie: I’ve been looking for reading glasses that I can also wear outside while reading my Kindle. These blue light blocking reading glasses have photochromic (transition) lenses so you can wear them both outside and inside. There are also stylish options for photochromic progressive multifocal lenses. Don’t need ones to wear outside? You can also select from several different pairs without the transition lenses. They have a 4.4 star rating, almost 2,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love their multi use function and say they get compliments on them all the time. “I get soooo many compliments on these glasses. I have them in several colors. They are beautiful & comfortable.” “I purchased the 3X magnification and the distance is 0X which allows me to use them to see distance to drive while still being able to read the car map and gauges.” “I have had these for a year and a half. I wear them to work, to drive, to do housework, everything. They don’t make me dizzy, or give me a headache. I noticed a difference in my sleeping immediately from the blue light blocking, especially if you work on a computer all day like me.”

