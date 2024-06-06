Us Weekly: ‘Upset’ Brad Pitt ‘still isn’t ready to give up on his children’

It feels notable that Brad Pitt’s pushback only really started after Shiloh filed to remove “Pitt” from her legal name on her 18th birthday. Notice what’s not being said – absolutely no one is claiming that Brad reached out to Shiloh on her birthday or tried to see her or send her flowers or anything like that. Notice that Brad did not run around to People Magazine, Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight with “his side” of things when Zahara started going by “Zahara Jolie” at Spelman. Notice that Brad didn’t even say anything when 15-year-old Vivienne erased “Pitt” from her name on The Outsiders’ playbill, for which she is a credited producer’s assistant. Shiloh’s decision to actually hire a lawyer and file for a name change on her 18th birthday was a bigger statement, granted. But it also feels like Brad has just realized that he can’t continue to play the same old “Angelina alienated the kids against me.” Any of the kids could speak up at any time. Dangerous days for Brad Pitt. That being said, he’s still an idiot and clearly some people will always believe that the Villainous Jolie made Poor Brad be a drunken psycho. Speaking of:
Brad Pitt remains hopeful about reconnecting with his kids.
“After years of legal battles, Brad still isn’t ready to give up on his children,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting.”
The name changes come after Pitt’s security guard, Tony Webb, claimed that Jolie encouraged their children to ice out the actor during custody visits. Per court docs obtained by Us earlier this month, Webb alleged that a former employee, Ross Foster, told him “about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.”
Pitt and Jolie were together for a decade before they exchanged vows in August 2014. Two years later, the pair called it quits and have been in a long-standing legal battle ever since. In 2019, Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single. They have yet to come to an agreement regarding their divorce or the custody of their minor children and ownership over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.
However, in March, an insider told Us that their legal battle could reach its end soon — with Jolie receiving primary custody of her and Pitt’s twins, their only underage children. Pitt, for his part, “isn’t thrilled” with the arrangement but agreed to it.
“He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” the source said, adding that Pitt is disappointed he “doesn’t see the kids” as often as he’d like to.
A guy heard from another guy that Angelina told her kids to avoid spending time with Brad when they were visiting him? Sounds legit. As soon as the kids aged out of court-ordered visitation, all of them avoided Brad. There was still a court-ordered monitor in place for YEARS during Brad’s rare visitation with the kids too. Besides which… all of this is just sound and fury from Team Pitt, signifying a whole lot of nothing. Notice that too – there’s no plan to actually reconcile with his kids, there’s no plan to show his kids that he’s made substantive changes, that he’s a better person now. He’s made no “amends.” It’s basically just Brad calling up his media buddies and crying about how “he isn’t ready to give up” and the whole thing is just a big bummer.
Also: Entertainment Tonight has a source who claims that Vivienne was the one to personally request that “Pitt” not be included in her name in The Outsiders’ playbill. Just aesthetically, “Vivienne Jolie” sounds prettier than “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
“Webb alleged that a former employee, Ross Foster, told him “about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.” How was he allowed to testify to that in court documents? That’s hearsay.
I was thinking ,he is trying a new angle as he will probably had to promote his movie with Clooney soon. He has to be a little sympathetic, they will probably do a lot of buddy interviews together,no doubt Fatherhood will be a big topic for both of them.
Sidenote to that: I’m disgusted with Clooney for continuing to work with Brad. George has to know what is going on and he deliberately works with and promotes an abuser.
I’ve lost all respect for George over this.
I also have difficulty with George Clooney being married to a human rights lawyer in Amal—you’d think he would look at BP and be like, “Nah.”
Unpopular opinion, I do not think both Jolie and Pitt are good people. I do not trust Jolie.
But you trust Brad?
No, I do not trust Brad. I do not trust women who do not have women friends or any. It does not seem she does.
Angelina has female friends, who told you that she didn’t?
Well its certainly unpopular around here. I think the people that dont like her is the ‘she steals people’s men’ as an excuse to her deserving anything she is getting now. But I think she is genuinely a nice woman. As for Brad before this union there was not a bad word said about him really,something about Angelina that made him flip.
Angelina made him flip, really? Not that he has own issues that he has to deal with.
I never said She made him flip,I said Something about Her made Him flip. He has never behaved this way with any break up before(that we ‘know’ of) and we never heard a bad word about Brad Pitt though out his 90s relationships. So if he flipped its obviously on Him,his ego or whatever else.
Shiloh was the one the tabloids and the bots leaned in to. “Living with Daddy!” “Shiloh moves in with Brad!”. “I’ve read that Shiloh has lived with her Dad for years”. But the new and real story is “Shiloh is 18! Finally free to live wit..Oh whoops that was in total bulls**t. Turns out Shiloh wants nothing to do with Dad”.
He’s pissed that this is more evidence he’s a liar who only cares about his image.
Brad’s giving off some real Thomas Markle vibes and I suspect Shiloh was his golden child. The children are better off without him.
Bro, you already gave up on them. It’s over.
How weird that we’re just now hearing from this security guy.
It was reported in the British press. That’s where I saw the story about the bodyguard.
When is the last time he saw them? Any of them?
He’s oh so sad but never did a dang thing to show that he’s attempting to change, never did the level of family therapy and individual therapy needed to gain any self awareness.
He’s just s waste.
Honestly, as far as I remember. The only time I remember him talking about change and working on his sobriety in interviews. Was during the time he was chasing after the Oscar in 2020. Which he won. Then no more talk about that.
He did more work on himself to pander to Oscar voters than for his own children.
I will never forget an old professor of mine. Speaking about how he would drive for hours just to see his child for a little while. Because he knew he always wanted his child to remember there was nothing he wouldn’t do to spend some time with them. Kids remember actions.
Brad has done nothing and will do nothing. He will just have his PR team plant fake stories over how ‘sad’ he is. Too bad sad Brad. We see you for who you are.
It’s always funny to me when the children become of age and the PR machine can’t keep churning out fake stories. Since they are adults and can clap back.
And boy did Shiloh clap back in the best way possible. Not one PR statement, not one BS interview like Brad.
She spoke volumes by her actions.
Suri Cruise turned 18 in April. I wonder if she will take the same route and become Suri Holmes. Tom can lie all he wants. About being away in London filming or face time on video.
But he has not seen or spoken to Suri since she was a toddler. Katie was labeled a suppressive person and he had to disconnect from them. As I understand there was some grumbling in their ‘church’ of why he got to see Suri when other families couldn’t. So, he got in line and followed suit. For. The. (fake) Church.
Four of the “kids” are now legally adults and do not have to abide by any custody agreement to see him. They can do that whenever they want. The fact is none of them want anything to do with him. He can try and spin that any way he wants