Dakota Fanning: Tom Cruise sends me shoes every year on my birthday

Dakota Fanning has been making the rounds to hype horror movie The Watchers, out today. Dakota was on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, and she confirmed that she is in the company of a few good men in Hollywood who receive annual gifts from Tom Cruise. Tom and Dakota worked together 20 years ago (I know, I can’t believe it either) on the War of the Worlds remake, and after initially giving a then-11-year-old Dakota a Motorola Razr cell phone for her birthday (it was what she wanted), he has since stuck with gifting her shoes. Every year. You had me at stiletto.
“I find this amazing that every year on your birthday, Tom Cruise still sends you a present on your birthday and says, ‘Happy Birthday.’ That’s so nice,” Clarkson said, adding that they worked together “so long ago.”
Fanning said that she had just turned 11 years old when she first worked with Cruise on their 2005 film, “War of the Worlds,” and to celebrate he had gifted her her “first cell phone.”
“It was a Motorola Razr,” Fanning recalled. “I didn’t have anyone to call but I just wanted a Razr so bad. And I must have been talking about it a lot because that’s what he got me. It was such a great memory.”
However, since then, Cruise has honored her birthday every year by sending a new pair of shoes.
“He always sends me the same thing every year, after the cellphone,” Fanning said, adding that she always “loved shoes” when she was little.
She continued, “I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the ‘War of the Worlds’ press tour so I was very excited about them.
And so, from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.”
Clarkson called the gift choice “so nice” but “so random.”
“You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise,” Clarkson joked, to which Fanning responded with a belly laugh.
Cruise is known for gifting his friends and co-stars with lavish presents constantly; he famously sends more than 300 people a special coconut cake at Christmas time and paid for “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Glen Powell to get his pilot’s license.
What is the deal with this coconut cake?! Granted, it’s not my personal favorite flavor; I do not like it in my soda, I do not like it in my cake, I do like it in my Thai curry. But somehow coconut seems like a wildly exotic choice for Tom Cruise. For some reason I would’ve pegged him for a yellow cake with chocolate frosting man, instead. Who knows, maybe he doesn’t even eat the cake himself. It’s still very impressive that he’s amassed such a big list of acquaintances and colleagues, and that he consistently sends salutations via thoughtful, substantial gifts. I realize the grunt work is probably relegated to someone on his staff, but he’s still ensuring that a huge number of people get attention from him on holidays and birthdays. The whole thing is very professional, generous, and gracious. Just please help me reconcile how this is the same man who hasn’t seen or acknowledged his daughter in over 10 years.
There are many men who are good coworkers, neighbors, but at the same time, abusive to their own family behind the closed doors and when women talk about it, no one believes them. Tom is in the leader position of one of the worst and most powerful cults in Hollywood. He sends people gifts, acts professional in the workplace, and everyone forgets to ask where Shelly Miscavige is. “But he is soo nice to me!!”
This. My mom always told me that people may be difficult to outsiders and kind, generous and loving to their family and vice versa.
Plus, sending monetary gifts is very different and much easier than ingesting time, empathy and love. It’s nice he’s like that to others but his daughter deserves better.
My father has terrorised us for decades, he was a verbally abusing rage monster, but in public?
He was charming, funny and generous.
So my cousin lives in LA and recently tried Doan’s coconut cake for the first time. She says it really is that good. Worth the hype. So of course now I need to try it, as I really love coconut things. Our family’s from Hawaii, so that’s probably where the coconut love came from early on for us!
Every time I hear one of his costars prattle on about what a nice guy Tom Cruise is, I think about Suri. And wonder how that makes her feel.
Gushing about how nice he is and goes out of his way to make other people feel special is definitely hurtful to Suri even if she tries her best to ignore it and say she doesn’t care. It still hurts. I’ve been in her shoes. There was no cult or DV involved, my father is just a lazy asshole who is not interested in his kids’ life. We were in no contact for 5 years when I was in uni because I didn’t call him. But we live in a small town so I heard from others how he talks about other people’s kids and their achievements. In court he couldn’t name my school.
EXACTLY. I recall an article about Micheal Landon’s son where he stated watching his dad be a good family man and husband didn’t sit well with him or that it was difficult for him considering his dad was not like that with them. And that was a fictional story (LHOTP), so imagine how Suri must feel listening to people gush about his generosity and kindness in real life.
Considering how public the knowledge is that he has no relationship with his own daughter, I would not go around bragging like this. It only emphasizes what a douchecanoe he is.
Tom is a cultist and a horrible father. No amount of good press can hide who he is and what his COS organization does. Do not admire this POS. Call him and his religion out on their abuses.
How does he pick and choose who Is suppressive and who is not? Scientologists live and work amongst people who dont believe in their cult and apparently treat them just great. Why cant he extend the same to his non scientologist child and exes?
And my initial thought is does he send his daughter anything? Probably not.
This reminds me of the kinds of gifts that quarterbacks get their offensive line – flashy, easy for an assistant to pick out, and (in my opinion) meant to be discussed in interviews to make the gift-giver seem less of a weirdo. I have no doubt that Dakota appreciates the gifts, to be clear.
On a nicer note this morning, I think that both of the Fannings seem remarkably well-adjusted.
“His staff” = SeaOrg slaves who signed a billion year contract
Tom is a cult leader who abused his wives and has to bribe people with gifts to say he’s a nice guy.
I know it probably will never happen but I really want him to get exposed and taken down. He, and the other leaders of that cult, need to be in prison.
Coconut cakes are delicious. That’s all I have on this topic. I don’t understand Cruise. No one has a bad thing to say about him. His movies are always fun. And then there is that beautiful daughter Suri. I will never understand.