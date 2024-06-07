Lily Allen slept with her best friend’s crush: ‘I was getting mine’

Lily Allen co-hosts a podcast, called Miss Me, with her longtime best friend, Miquita Oliver. They say they’ve been friends “since birth.” As you probably know, Lily has always been an open, outspoken, oversharer. Since she and Miquita began Miss Me, Lily has had a platform to say all sorts of crazy sh-t. (Not kidding; on the May 27 ep, she talked about once having diarrhea while onstage during a concert.) It’s generally good gossip fodder, at least. On the most recent episode of the pod, Lily and Miquita talked about the fact that Lily f-cked a pop star that her best-friend-since-birth had a crush on. She did it on purpose, too.
Lily Allen knows something about sabotage. During the Monday, June 3 episode of her podcast Miss Me, which she hosts with best friend Miquita Oliver, the pop singer, 39, revealed that she once deliberately slept with her co-host’s celebrity crush. The British TV presenter, 40, recalled a time when she interviewed a pop star in the early aughts that had a big album and she found out he “fancied” her.
“Careful who you tell things to — I told Lily that I liked him and she was like, ‘Well actually I like him,’ and I was like, ‘Well it doesn’t matter because he actually likes me,” Oliver said. She explained that the “Smile” performer wasn’t a pop star then, but Allen — who was working artist relations at the time — went to a festival in Japan and “seduced him.”
When Oliver found out Allen slept with him, she said she had never been that “angry” with her friend.
“We did not speak for about six months,” the former The Month with Miquita host recalled. But the “Alfie” musician maintained that she wasn’t trying to “sabotage” Oliver.
“I fancied him, so I was getting mine,” Allen said, adding: “By the way, I think pop stars are fair game, like, I don’t care.”
However, the TV personality felt that at the time she had been “sabotaged” by Allen.
“The point is we got over it,” Oliver said.
The singer-songwriter/actress then apologized saying she never wants to cause her friend “pain.”
“I actually thought you’d just be happy for me,” Allen admitted with a laugh.
Umm, not gonna lie, but Lily sounds like a terrible friend. What a bitch move. There are plenty of fish in the sea, especially if you’re a nepo baby who runs in rich, privileged, famous-people circles like Lily did. She wanted to pull a power move over her friend, so she did just that. And yes, I would think the same thing if it were a man “getting his” with someone that his friend had a crush on. It’s not like Lily and Pop Star X were star-crossed lovers or soulmates. She just wanted to stake a claim in something that her best friend wanted. Thinking Miquita would be “happy” for her is also bonkers because you know if the situation had been reversed, they would still not be talking. Kudos to Miquita for being the bigger person and getting over it because I don’t know if I’d ever again fully trust someone who did that to me.
Nope, she’s not a friend and I would never speak to her again.
She has no morals I guess. Also told her brother he would never be successful.
Yikes. There are lines you don’t cross. She did it because she could, not because there was a relationship building. That’s gross, and that would have ended the friendship.
I have not meet Lily, but had the unfortunate experience of meeting her father Keith Allen. What an entitled ars@hole he is, so no surprise the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree.
Whilst Miquita is a good friend to let it go, I bet she has never mentioned who she has a crush on or who has said they fancy her to Lily since then.
Lilly…YATA.
I have never heard anything good about that woman and most of the time, she is the source of the story.
Every time she puts out an interview lately, I’m just left thinking man you’re a really self centered asshole. I wonder how she still has friends and is married. I have to believe that she is just one of those people that are socially awkward in interviews and ends up saying horrible things because they don’t know what to say, and think they are being witty or self deprecating,. Otherwise I don’t get how anyone wants to be around her. She has lucked out surrounding herself with the people she has.
She is a piece of work.
That’s for sure.
Girlfriends boyfriends/husbands ans crush are off-limits.
She only wanted him cause her friend wanted him. I knew a chick like this in HS. Every time someone had a crush she would go sleep with that person. It’s major pick me energy and low self esteem vibes. You only value something or someone cause someone else wants it or them. It’s weird and I stay very far from people like this period.
In light of what happened to Cassie, (and reportedly Usher and Justin Bieber) “pop stars are fair game” is a colossal dick comment. This is the exact mentality Harvey Winstein and company had preying on and raping young actresses. What an a-hole she is. Wish they had Pepto to fix that diarrhea of the mouth of hers.
She sounds awful. Full stop.
The more Lily Allen talks the more of an entitled a-hole she proves herself to be. Between the racist Beyonce comments to her talking about her kids ruining her career to this…she just seems like an awful person. She once replied to me on Twitter in regards a tweet about nepo babies (of which she is one) and said that she didn’t understand why people would focus on that and not other things. I told her we can multitask hun.