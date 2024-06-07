King Charles’s Omaha Beach absence will help preparations for ‘King William V’s reign’

It’s still rather interesting that the Windsors’ D-Day commemoration plan was changed. Originally, King Charles was supposed to attend a tribute at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer AND then go on to Omaha Beach for the larger event with other world leaders. That was what Buckingham Palace briefed to reporters weeks ago. Then, rather suddenly, the plan changed this week and there was seemingly an effort to really minimize the change. Charles and Camilla skipped Omaha Beach and left William to do the heavy lifting as a “global statesman.” On June 5th, Becky English at the Mail made it sound like Charles is basically too weakened by cancer treatments to do much more than what he did:
Amid the sovereign’s slew of recent appearances, it is sometimes easy to forget that he still has cancer and continues to undergo a gruelling, weekly treatment programme. While I am told he is doing well and delighted that everything is very much ‘moving in the right direction’, he is still a patient facing a very current and serious health challenge. It would be utterly patronising to say that such public appearances require a Herculean effort on his behalf.
His Majesty has inherited his late mother’s great personal determination, energy and sense of duty. When I’ve seen him laughing, joking and charming his guests at recent events, you really wouldn’t know anything was wrong. Besides, he would insist on a word such as Herculean being reserved for those tens of thousands of brave men who stood contemplating that ‘terrible leap of faith’ for freedom 80 years ago, not knowing whether they would live to see the sun rise again.
But like every cancer patient, he has good days and bad ones: mornings that see him tramping across his estates, or evenings working on paperwork late into the night, but others that also leave him feeling tired and under the weather. All of which is perfectly normal and to be expected. Cancer treatment is, frankly, draining at times.
His staff work quietly to keep his worst work excesses in check, tweaking his diary appropriately (occasionally to His Majesty’s frustration).
While most onlookers wouldn’t have clocked it, he in fact arrived in Portsmouth to deliver his speech and meet veterans half-way through proceedings, whereas in a normal year he would have been there from beginning to end. And in Normandy has asked Prince William to deputise for him at the keynote international commemoration at Omaha Beach, alongside world leaders including Presidents Biden, Macron and Zelenskyy, while he will focus his energies on the British ceremonial event at Ver-sur-Mer for his first public visit abroad since his diagnosis.
‘Given his other commitments on the day, it was simply advised that the international event later in the afternoon could be a step too far at this stage,’ a source tells me. ‘His Majesty is, of course, delighted that the Prince of Wales will be attending to represent the nation in his place.’
It feels like some other narrative is being launched. The “where is Kate” issue has largely overshadowed the persistent murmurs that Charles’s health issues are much more dire than anyone has let on. I also sort of believe that barely-disguised “hypothetical” that Charles has bladder cancer. If true, there is genuine reason to believe that he will recover and yet… they also seem to be preparing for the worst. Incidentally, here’s a little excerpt of how CNN covered Charles’s absence on Omaha Beach:
The optics of seeing the Prince of Wales instead of his father [at Omaha Beach] will not be lost on those within the royal household, as well as royal-watchers. Nonetheless, CNN understands that it wasn’t a deliberate orchestration. Seeing the future monarch in the company of other heads of state is a powerful visual and speaks to the longer transition which will prepare the public for King William V’s reign.
So… CNN is just saying it outright, that there’s already a move to prepare the public for King William V’s reign of terror? I don’t know y’all. It feels like… something.
I’d say it’s nothing. It shows how little importance the monarchy has to meetings of actual working heads of state. It doesn’t matter which of them attends because they are just there for show to try to justify their over-priced existence as royals.
I agree. It just shows how interchangeable the royals are and that the public don’t care as long as someone is there to represent the country.
In the article about Camz shunning Brigitte Macron’s hand and turning away too soon from the memorial I mentioned that I do not believe that this woman is a diplomat at all. She’s rude.
I stand by that. However, if her husband took a massive downturn, it does mitigate a bit of what she did, especially if she has to honor the dead while funeral arrangements are being arranged for her husband.
Plenty have said it before, but Charles wearing a uniform for a branch of service he never served with, covered in “medals” earned for nothing more than showing up and kissing his mother’s ass throughout his life, should be an embarrassment. It makes him look like a tin-pot dictator from some backwater banana republic instead of the King of England. One of his beautiful suits would have served the situation much better.
Second verse, same as the first. Apart from “Where’s Kate?” I have no interest in this family.
Preparations should have included some kind of college education that would help a head of state be able to deal with diplomatic situations like war, drought, famine.
And being able to speak at least one foreign language at intermediate level or better. I know people who attended Eton who are fluent in two. And I know many people here in Europe who comfortably speak more.
Knowing the basics of how to master different social situations, like in William’s case not talking down to the veterans in wheelchairs. Leaving the plastic participation medals at home.
Please, fgs, stop pretending Bulliam cares for Keen. We all either have family members sick with cancer, or good friends, colleagues, or some of us are going through it themselves without all the fake news and brouhaha of school runs and shopping for luxury chocolate. This is embarrassing and the BaRF and the BM should be ashamed.