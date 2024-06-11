Ariana Grande ‘is genuinely so happy’ with Ethan Slater, she’s ‘in love’

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, Ariana Grande attended Game One of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida. The Florida Panthers are playing the Edmonton Oilers. I didn’t even know Ari is a hockey fan, but here we are. She grew up in Florida and she supports the Panthers (she wore a Panthers jersey). The biggest news from her weekend outing was that her boyfriend Ethan Slater was at the game too. He sat with Ari in what looked like the VIP area. While Ethan and Ari have been out and about in general in recent months, they rarely attend these kinds of public events together. Apparently, Ari is “in love” with Spongebob Sidepiece.

Love is in the air for Ariana Grande. “The Boy Is Mine” singer may have concocted a love potion in her latest music video, but her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, doesn’t need a magic potion or spell to make her fall for him. A source tells ET Grande is already “in love.” “Ariana is genuinely so happy with Ethan,” the source tells ET. “She feels very comfortable with him and is in love.” But this isn’t a fling for the Wicked co-stars. “Their relationship is serious, and their bond is organic,” the source continues. “Ethan treats Ariana super well and knows her so well. It’s not about external stuff with them. They just have a great time together and appreciate their time with each other.” This echoes what a source told ET in March. “They’re looking towards the future and everything that’s in store for them as a couple and as individuals,” the source said. “Things have been getting more serious.”

[From ET]

By my math, I’m pretty sure that Ethan and Ari have already been “together” for well over a year. It’s just that both of them were married to other people when their affair first began. Ari quickly dumped her husband, but Ethan’s situation is a hell of a lot messier. Back in February, Us Weekly’s sources said that Ethan and Lilly Jay were still in divorce mediation. I’ve said this before, but I hope his ex-wife gets everything and then some – I hope Ethan gets taken to the cleaners, because what he did to her was some nasty business. I also wonder how much of Ari and Ethan’s thing is “the real deal” – Ari isn’t big on longterm commitments. They’re stay together through Wicked’s promotion but beyond that?

