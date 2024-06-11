Ariana Grande ‘is genuinely so happy’ with Ethan Slater, she’s ‘in love’

Over the weekend, Ariana Grande attended Game One of the Stanley Cup Final in Florida. The Florida Panthers are playing the Edmonton Oilers. I didn’t even know Ari is a hockey fan, but here we are. She grew up in Florida and she supports the Panthers (she wore a Panthers jersey). The biggest news from her weekend outing was that her boyfriend Ethan Slater was at the game too. He sat with Ari in what looked like the VIP area. While Ethan and Ari have been out and about in general in recent months, they rarely attend these kinds of public events together. Apparently, Ari is “in love” with Spongebob Sidepiece.
Love is in the air for Ariana Grande. “The Boy Is Mine” singer may have concocted a love potion in her latest music video, but her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, doesn’t need a magic potion or spell to make her fall for him. A source tells ET Grande is already “in love.”
“Ariana is genuinely so happy with Ethan,” the source tells ET. “She feels very comfortable with him and is in love.”
But this isn’t a fling for the Wicked co-stars. “Their relationship is serious, and their bond is organic,” the source continues. “Ethan treats Ariana super well and knows her so well. It’s not about external stuff with them. They just have a great time together and appreciate their time with each other.”
This echoes what a source told ET in March. “They’re looking towards the future and everything that’s in store for them as a couple and as individuals,” the source said. “Things have been getting more serious.”
By my math, I’m pretty sure that Ethan and Ari have already been “together” for well over a year. It’s just that both of them were married to other people when their affair first began. Ari quickly dumped her husband, but Ethan’s situation is a hell of a lot messier. Back in February, Us Weekly’s sources said that Ethan and Lilly Jay were still in divorce mediation. I’ve said this before, but I hope his ex-wife gets everything and then some – I hope Ethan gets taken to the cleaners, because what he did to her was some nasty business. I also wonder how much of Ari and Ethan’s thing is “the real deal” – Ari isn’t big on longterm commitments. They’re stay together through Wicked’s promotion but beyond that?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
Trashy people
💯 yes!
Also, rolling my eyes very hard at their PR person who decided on the use of the word ‘organic’ to describe their bond 🤣🤣🤣
When it starts with “Love is in the air” you just know it’s going to be PR bullsh*t.
I believe her- she’s in love until the next one.
Ariana is after all a serial monogamist.
I think that at some point we need to realise that this is how celebs have relationships for pr and confidentiality reasons, they draw up pre-ups and get married to protect themselves.
Im sure she is in love until she isn’t in love then moves on to the next man up.
Till the next married guy comes along….Oops! Did I say that out loud!?
Hahahaha spot on
OK…thanks for letting us know, Ariana.
Who was asking about this? The lady protests too much.
Also, he does look like her brother once it was pointed out I can’t unsee it. Ick.
Thank you, next (next). That’s her song, right?
I find the whole thing icky, but I’m also not wild on “Ariana doesn’t do long-term commitments” – she’s 30. She’s broken off an engagement and a marriage, so I guess I get it, but the very nature of relationships (and in particular dating in your teens and 20s, which is all we’ve seen her do) is that they all end until one finally doesn’t.
I guess if you’re going to make that statement about anyone young it’s her (see: aforementioned engagement and marriage), but it’s a sentiment that bothers me when applied to almost anyone. Relationships don’t work, en masse, until one finally does. Everytime.
Um no. It’s not common to be 30 years with one broken engagement, and one year long marriage that ended in cheating with a married man. It’s common to have a few exes, yes. But her situation is not common and not ideal, and should be discouraged.
Not everytime. There are people who only dated one person and married young, at 18-early 20s. Or people who settle down before they’re 30 and never divorce.
He’s like an unwashed CarrotTop. Gross.
Talented guy, fwiw, but it’s probably not worth all that much.
I’ve seen him in both SpongeBob and Spamalot and I hate the fact that so
much talent was given to a garbage person. I guess the same can be said for Ariana.
Ariana Grande is always in love, until she isn’t. She’s honestly so toxic in her relationships.
This lasts until the wicked part one media promotion is done.
They might make it to filming of part 2 but from I can recall his character isn’t in the 2nd part much.
“Their bond is organic.” What does that mean – fed by natural fertilizer?
Said the same above, almost spit my tea on that one 🤣🤣🤣
Hopefully she remembers to water him if she doesn’t want him to wilt…
I took that whole comment as a response to all the criticisms of his appearance and people asking WTF she sees him along with the “It’s not about external stuff with them” comment. Her team really wants to let everyone know that this is The Real Deal because why else would she be with someone who isn’t even remotely in her league?
I see. It’s the 2024 way of saying “I love him for his mind.”
She’ll Miranda Lambert him. As soon as his messy divorce is finalized he’s gone.
This. As soon as the drama is gone and she’s bored/maybe once his ex has fully moved on and is happy and healed again… she’s out of there. She has the biggest pick me/“If I’m not me, no one” vibes I’ve ever seen.
A woman doesn’t have to commit. A woman doesn’t have to be in a relationship. She may never marry. I don’t care if she has 50 boyfriends hook-ups whatever. Just have some class and don’t hurt other people.
This. In this case there’s actual evidence that someone wasn’t separated and it’s not a woman being falsely accused. It’s disappointing. I still like her as an artist and enjoyed her music video though.
She was in love with Pete Davidson too.
The highlighted nose of Pinocchio grows.
She’s gotta chill with that sh*t…looks like she has a flashlight in the middle of her face.
I don’t usually comment on sites but I had to say I laughed pretty hard about that flashlight on her face. Thankfully not on his as well 🙄
“It’s not about external stuff with them” translates to “It doesn’t matter to her that he looks like a Keebler Elf.”
LMAOOOOO exactly and I said the same above.
She’s not cute herself, either. Her inner ugliness is shining through more and more everyday. Is she the only adult wearing cat ears at a sports game? Ugh, grow up.
Ewww. How is she gonna ever trust him? She said she wants to be a mom to Ethan’s wife. Is she ever be sure that he is not gonna cheat on her and dump her when she is postpartum with a baby? A guy who did that once is likely to do it again. You are not that special.
Oh, of course he loves her… she’s insanely rich and famous. I can’t even fathom parading around in a relationship like this knowing that he has an infant child and a wife he’s not even legally divorced from. Absolutely disgusting and shameful.
I hope his ex wife got a good settlement worth millions for not spilling all the tea. She could’ve have DESTROYED the whole – women support women, don’t be mean to women who look different, women friendships are awesome, women power yay! – manufactured vibes that I got from the trailer and from Ariana appearances with Cynthia Erivo for the Wicked . I’m pretty sure I would have. Laura Wasser could’ve had a field day with both of them.
Ugh, I know I’m garbage but I am LOVING her new album, Eternal Sunshine. Beautiful vocals, really lush production, and the songwriting is really good. That and Cowboy Carter are my fave albums out this year.
Me too. I’ve been a fan of her voice/music for years and her new album is one of her best. I’ve never really bought into her persona, I just love her voice
Girl whatever. You broke up your marriage to get with a similar garbage person. I loathe people that do this true love crap when they are very much in the wrong. I hope that Wicked does poorly and we can all move on from it. I am not excited about it and it being two parts made me roll my eyes.
The national Broadway tour of Wicked I think is starting full swing later this year and into next spring. I want to wait to see the Broadway show first. I just thought it was weird that the tour is amping up when the film also comes out? I would rather see it on stage. Every time.
She must actively cultivate the 12 year old girl look. For the life of me, she looks so juvenile, much more than she ever did when she was a juvenile. And she’s 30 or 31? Frigging weird.