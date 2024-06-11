DM: Rishi Sunak ‘sneaked off’ at the D-Day events & ‘the heir was sidelined’

Following the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations in Normandy, Prince William has been telling everyone that he’s an “emerging statesman,” a world-class diplomat and a very important future king on the global stage. It’s true that William was the biggest British name at the Omaha Beach event on D-Day. King Charles visited the British Normandy Memorial and then left before the Omaha Beach event. But what was weird is that Charles and Camilla weren’t the only ones who left before the big world-leader event on Omaha Beach. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also left early – apparently, he rushed back to the UK to give some interviews as part of the upcoming general election. That’s the only reason why William was seated in the front row of the Omaha Beach ceremony – it should have been Sunak, but he wasn’t there. From the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column:
Could Rishi blame the King for his D-Day muddle? Buckingham Palace provided Downing Street with advance notice that Charles would be missing the international ceremony, principally on medical advice.
It was this announcement which seems to have made Sunak and his acolytes think it was all right to head home early as well.
If the King had stayed, Sunak couldn’t have sneaked off. What no one in Sunak’s team noticed was that the King had appointed Prince William as his official representative for the international ceremony. That backfired. William, as the senior Briton present and representing the head of state, should have been photographed with Biden et al instead of David Cameron. The heir was sidelined.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s interesting that the Mail is saying that “the heir was sidelined” while the heir has been briefing every rota reporter that he’s a big-boy statesman because of the D-Day events. While William did shake hands with several world leaders (Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, President Biden), it’s not like anyone takes him seriously. It also feels like the Mail is indicating that it was pretty insulting to Britain’s allies that neither King Charles nor PM Sunak bothered to go to the Omaha Beach event and they were fine sending the angry egg. I know the Mail is pointing out Sunak’s fumble – and it is insulting that he rushed home to do an interview – but make no mistake, they’re poking William too.
Commemorations Marking The 80th Anniversary Of D Day Take Place In Normandy SAINT-LAURENT SUR MER, FRANCE – JUNE 6 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Australia's Governor-General David Hurley look on as theythe D-Day commemoration at Omaha beach on June 6, 2024 in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives for the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wheels a D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, 100, from Crewe, as they head to lunch following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
(left to right) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron during the wreath laying at the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, held at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
The Prince of Wales speaks to veterans at the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the Prince of Wales at the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
The Prince of Wales attends the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, joining over 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world
Goodness, that photo of huevo sitting in the front row with all those make-believe medals. All why others are dressed appropriately. He looks like a fool…
Its sooooooooo cringey. I mean…it really does look like he is dressing up for Halloween as a big-boy-statesman who has done lots of important things worthy of medals in his life. When you realize that he has done nothing with his life, those medals are an insult to anyone who has ever served.
He looked like a fool because he is a fool. He should never have been front and center. He isn’t a global statesman he is a putz who has disappeared his wife.
I am sorry but he looks so old…
🥚 looks old and silly
“[S]hould have been photographed with Biden et al instead of David Cameron. The heir was sidelined.” I wish y’all could hear me laughing, it sounds so delish. !!AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!! I saw the picture with Cameron and thought, what the heck is he doing there? Now I know the back story — william and sunak, losers
It would have made no sense for William to be in that photo. It was a group of politicians. Even though Cameron is unelected he is a working politician not a figurehead. The Mail is trying to insert William in places he doesn’t belong.
But Julia, you’re missing the point. KP has devoted the days following the ceremony to hyperbolically embiggening William as a global statesman. So yeah, it’s funny as heck that Cameron was there and not him. Whatever he’s doing now, Cameron is NOT a world leader. I wouldn’t care one bit about William not being in that pic, but for his overinflated ego.
Loving that he was left out of the photo 📸 my petty side is celebrating 🎉 💃🏻
I don’t understand this whole section: “If the King had stayed, Sunak couldn’t have sneaked off. What no one in Sunak’s team noticed was that the King had appointed Prince William as his official representative for the international ceremony. That backfired. William, as the senior Briton present and representing the head of state, should have been photographed with Biden et al instead of David Cameron. The heir was sidelined.”
William wasn’t photographed with Biden? And that’s Sunak’s fault, somehow? What does David Cameron have to do with anything?
If the rumours are correct (and these are rumours) Sunak had previously declined the original invitation. He is such an ardent Brexiteer that he thought it would damage his image if he was seen photographed with too many European leaders. It’s interesting that his side are now trying to blame the king leaving as to why he went home, when there are multiple sources telling us that Sunak never intended on staying for “main” event because he deemed it a “French” event. In fact in his “heartfelt” apology Sunak double-downed on the fact he didn’t feel he’d done anything wrong because he had attended the British ceremony. It’s not often I stick up for KCIII but, imho his reasons for leaving are legitimate. Sunak (on the other hand) had no legitimate excuse. Sorry for going on about it but, I’m still so very angry that our PM thought it was ok to turn his back on the fallen because they were “foreign.”
As for William being sidelined I doubt he’ll care too much about that. He still managed to get his picture taken with Biden, Trudeau and Zelensky while wearing his faux medals so he’s more than happy. 😆
I had read that Sunak left to film a TV interview which is supposed to air later. His exit, as the appointment for the interview, was planned in advance. He didn’t share that with his fellow Tories and left them fuming that he had said that he wants Gen Z to serve, but ignored actual military war heroes. It was Liz Lettuce Truss levels of ineptitude.
Lol…what is that side-eye that Camilla is flashing the Prime Minister?
The DM is saying that William doesn’t have the statute to represent the UK at such a world event. I suspect Rishi, mistakenly thought he would be applauded by the rightwing press for refusing to stand next to Macron and Biden at the D-Day ceremony by leaving early.
Billy boy’s participation medals look pretty pathetic compared with those of the Governor General of Australia (seated next to him) who served in the military for over 40 years and was Chief of Defence. Not that I think Australia should have a Governor General (the King’s representative).
the way he’s sitting, especially the proportions of his legs, the way they’re crossed, with hands in his lap, also really reminds me of how “Kate” was sitting in the “cancer” video. Her shoulders, the shape of her head and size of her eyes seemed more William than Kate in that video too…
“First of all, this prince is an idiot, and, secondly, he is a fool – knows nothing of the world, and has no place in it.” -Fyodor Dostoevsky
Love this literary quote..Seems to fit perfectly with this post.