Prince Andrew has been ‘comfort eating’ to cope with all of the Royal Lodge drama

The photos in this post are from April of this year – Prince Andrew out riding a horse in Windsor on 4/13 and driving around Windsor on 4/29. They’re some of the most recent photos of Andrew we have, although the Mail has published some more recent pics, especially these horse-riding pics from one week ago, right after Buckingham Palace leaked a bunch of sh-t about how King Charles is going to cut off Andrew’s funding if he doesn’t move out of Royal Lodge. It’s pretty clear that King Charles is still attacking Andrew in the press and drawing attention to the Andrew situation, likely as a deflection from some of the bigger issues facing the monarchy. Well, things have devolved to the point where the British media is now writing pieces about how Andrew has gained a lot of weight and he’s “comfort eating” because of the Royal Lodge issue.
Prince Andrew has piled on weight amidst his brother King Charles’ attempts to kick him out of his home, after giving up a diet which was making him miserable and grumpy, it was reported Monday.
A report in British tabloid the Sun said that Andrew’s weight is now approaching 15 stone. The paper says he has been “comfort eating” to cope with his ongoing argument with his brother, who wants him to vacate his home, the palatial Royal Lodge. The Sun says Andrew’s weight gain has been shown during recent horse riding trips.
Royal author, biographer and historian Andrew Lownie, who is writing a new book about Andrew, whose favorite food is said to be steamed syrup pudding, told the paper: “He often diets, a bit like Fergie, who has been a regular dieter. He can go up and down between 13 and 15 stone.”
Royal biographer Margaret Holder said: “He was quite chubby as a child but then so were Charles and Anne at times if you look back at the pictures… I think he is a comfort eater basically.”
Is this another shot from Buckingham Palace? Their threats to defund Andrew fell flat, so now they’re telling people that Andrew’s ass is chunky. This is why I made a point of using the most recent photos we have of Andrew – while I think he’s gained some weight in recent years, he honestly doesn’t seem to have drastically piled on the pounds in the past few months. He’s been “portly” for a few decades though. This feels like some palace scheme to humiliate Andrew, right? Why the hell would it matter if he’s gained some weight? If we’re talking about weight, Camilla also looks like she’s been comfort-eating (and comfort-boozing).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I have no sympathy for Andrew however it looks like they’re using The Spare to deflect here.
Next up for the grifters – a reality show.
My 3000lb Royal Life.
That’s a really unfortunate picture of him on the horse. Unfortunate because it made me look at his crotchal area. 😂
If I were a member of the BaRF’s (comms) team, I wouldn’t be worried about Paedrew putting on weight. That’s between him, his health and his doctor.
They need to be a lot more worried about the paperwork in the Epstein case that will be unsealed soon — and about the York family’s still existing contacts to the Middle East, see Bea and Eugenie going there for no particular reason.
I hate to say it but this whole Andrew thing is going to utimeley backfire! For two main reasons
1. First They have been holding this man up for the last 2-3 years as a shiny example of what happens when you’re loyal to the family. To suddenly change course and declare yea we’re coming after you now makes the family ( ironically) look not very reliable.
2. Second the supposed catalyst for this is that Mr. (I care deeply about homelessness) William wants Andrews house. The same william who had to move out of his 20 bedroom home at Kensington palace to have more privacy. The same will whom just inherited thousands of acres of land across the Uk and could build a house anywhere.
He does look like he put some weight on but as mentioned here it is not like he is severely obese and why would anyone care anyway? It’s not like he is male model or something. Talking about steamed/boiled English puddings, I have been watching English Heritage videos namely Ms. Crocum and she does steam boils lots of puddings. I ask: Why doesn’t she just bakes the pudding not boil them?
Texture.
So they have gotten to the new low of calling each other “fattie, fattie, 2×4 can’t get out the kitchen door”🤣🥴🫣 this is the family Britain is proud to have?🙄🤦🏻♀️
(Being petty, Camilla looks like she had expanders added on the sides of some of her previous worn dresses. I have noticed her very obvious weight gain.. Christmas weigh ins must not be a thing anymore 🤷🏻♀️)
Oh! the poor diddums.