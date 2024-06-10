Fitzwilliams: Prince William is an ’emerging statesman’ & ‘the perfect diplomat’

Prince William has spent the past five days furiously briefing everyone that he is an “emerging statesman” and world-class diplomat following his appearance in Normandy last week. The man barely managed to avoid tripping over his d-ck and he’s begging for all of the gold stars now. What’s particularly amazing is that this new “Huevo is a for-real global statesman” campaign comes after he’s had one of the worst years of his life when it comes to his image and credibility. His wife has disappeared, his office has been caught up in several major lies, the international media publicly blasted William’s lack of credibility and he’s repeatedly stepped out to public events looking and acting drunk. It also doesn’t help that William has all of the subtlety of a bull in a china shop. Behold, the latest keen statesman garbage.
The British monarchy is in good hands as Prince William has stepped into a more senior leadership role while his wife and father are being treated for cancer, a royal expert has told Newsweek. Since his accession to the title of Prince of Wales in September 2022, William has stepped into a more prominent role within the monarchy and British life, something Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Newsweek was a natural progression for him as an emerging statesman.
“William has long been regarded as the perfect diplomat,” Fitzwilliams said. “It was he who was chosen as the first royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2018, which he carried out superbly. Last year he made a surprise visit to British troops on the border with Ukraine. He also made a plea for a permanent peace in Gaza in February.”
“He is a fine public speaker,” Fitzwilliams continued. “His address on Juno Beach, at the official Canadian celebrations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, was superb. At the international ceremony on Omaha Beach, where he represented his father, King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, it was a significant moment for him, being alongside 24 world leaders.”
“He is used to lobbying at the top,” Fitzwilliams said. “Whether it is President Xi about the illegal ivory trade or President Biden when in the United States for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. He and Catherine are the future of the monarchy. It must be a very difficult time for him whilst she fights serious illness, but it is in good hands with him as the future king,” the royal commentator continued.
He thinks he can just make these pronouncements to reporters, the reporters will dutifully parrot his talking points and everyone will be like “yes, this checks out!” William has NEVER been regarded as “the perfect diplomat,” nor is he currently regarded as an emerging statesman. He’s almost 42 years old and he’s scared of doing royal tours because he’s incapable of behaving like anything other than a racist and a colonizer. His father has never trusted him to carry out international work or diplomacy, for good reason – William is at best a gaffe-machine and at worst, one of the dumbest royals ever.
Sure, if “the perfect diplomat” is a crash test dummy.
Yes, yes, yes, I am perfect! See? I have medals to prove it!!
Exactly!! He thinks he’s all that and a sexy global statesman but he is far from that.
Yes, he has a chest full of chocolate medals, a new French wardrobe, secretaries to write Middle East Peace Plans, and trained seals in the media to clap their fins and bark out really loud embarrassing cringe. What he doesn’t have is proof of life for his wife, who has been missing close on six months now. Where IS Colonel Kate, Baldy? We’re all getting slightly concerned.
I remember the good ole days when Huevo planned to be the first WFH king. I bet Peg was bribed into going to France, His Laziness would’ve preferred to stay home.
Tbf, he is the “perfect statesman” for a racist, colonizing structure built on white supremacy, theft and lies.
Well done, little Willie! You get another participation medal!
Why can’t they be normal? Everything that comes out of KP is such outrageous hyperbole. It can never been William did fine. It always has to be he is the bestest. They do the same thing with Kate, or rather did. Are they not embarrassed? Have they no shame?
Came here to say the same thing. I think he seemed to do fine last week but there is no need for these silly puff pieces that go way over the top. Again I get that this is lapped up by royalists but considering that is a shrinking group I don’t see why they continue to double down on this. It truly is North Korea style media. It turns people off and frankly makes them look so pathetic.
A classroom of preschoolers hyped up on Halloween candy has more diplomatic grace than this man. He is an embarrassment to the royal family, to the UK and to the world.
The fact (I will never get over this) that this man had access to EVERYTHING and did NOTHING with his life is almost beyond comprehension. How someone so privileged could be so uncurious about anything other than their own face is remarkable. What a POS
How are these commentators NOT embarrassed by these words?
It is positively Trumpian at this point.
Seriously. This is embarrassing. I would melt into the floor if anybody described me this way. What makes it worse is that Huevo briefed this to the rota. This is how he wants to be described. Just embarrassing.
“The man barely managed to avoid tripping over his d-ck” 😭😭😭Never heard of this before, loved it!!
This is the same guy who declared that his life long work is gonna be middle east peace and forgot about it a few seconds later. He isn’t a serious person. They are gonna sing praises to him until his next scandal and you know it is coming.
Wasn’t the visit with President Biden during Earthshot literally a driveby sidewalk photo op? What kind of “lobbying at the top” did Billy Idle do? I watched his speech for Dday. it was not some momentous thing that stopped everyone in their tracks out of awe. He adequately read from a piece of paper and it looked like it was the first time he had seen that speech.
“He is used to lobbying at the top,” “Whether it is President Xi about the illegal ivory trade or President Biden when in the United States for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.”
Are we to believe that he was lobbying President Biden when they met for 15 minutes outside when Biden was on his way to somewhere else? Is that what passes for statesman and diplomacy now?
The brf have no power. I always wonder what soft diplomacy they can use on the US to get them to do what the UK government wants. I suspect Biden isn’t going to waste his time with brf when they can’t do anything. Plus, he’s Irish, you know.
He also takes credit for the ivory thing when he had a short conversation about it and US and UK actual working officials had been working on it for years.
His interaction with Biden during the ES trip was a grand total of a handshake, a picture, and Joe telling him he needs to wear a coat.
I wonder if this man has to gargle after spewing this vomit..🤮 I literally cringe with second hand embarrassment 🥴🤦🏻♀️
He’s not a fine public speaker when he can barely read French off a written page.
They just lie and pretend no one will notice.
North Korean levels of propaganda, isn’t that what the photo agency said? Dear Leader William. Oh, excuse me, His Royal Highness, Dear Leader William.