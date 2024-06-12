Hunter Biden convicted of three felonies for buying a gun while addicted to crack

As I’ve said before, I don’t really care one way or the other about Hunter Biden. You can’t make me give a sh-t. Hunter Biden is an addict who did crime and he’s finally facing some consequences for it. On the other side, the Republicans have made mountains out of molehills out of everything to do with Hunter because they want to hurt President Biden politically and personally. Hunter has never held public office, he’s never worked for the government and the Republicans have spent the better part of six years investigating and prosecuting Hunter.

Hunter was recently on trial in Delaware for… lying about his drug use when he obtained a firearm. Because of that criminal trial, the prosecution brought in every person who interacted with Hunter while he was in the throes of his addiction. The man was smoking crack first thing in the morning when he was in bed with a stripper he met the night before. Incidentally, none of the sex workers who interacted with Hunter had a bad word to say about him. They all liked him and, in their own words, he treated them kindly. Well, long story short, Hunter Biden was just convicted of three felony charges.

Hunter Biden has been convicted of three felony charges, leaving his fate in the hands of a Trump-appointed judge as he faces a potential prison sentence and hefty fines. A Delaware jury reached its guilty verdict in Hunter’s federal gun trial on Tuesday, June 11, after three hours of deliberations spread across two days. Joe Biden’s only surviving son, 54, became the first-ever child of a sitting president to answer to criminal charges when the Justice Department accused him of lying about his drug use to obtain a weapon in 2018, then possessing the weapon for 11 days while addicted to a controlled substance. The charges could warrant up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, though first-time offenders rarely get the maximum sentence and often avoid jail time altogether. The final sentencing decision rests with District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed to the bench by Donald Trump with support from both of Delaware’s Democratic senators. Hunter’s trial, which began in Wilmington, Del., on Monday, June 3, was attended by several of his loved ones. Spotted at the courthouse since June 3 were Hunter’s stepmother, Jill Biden; Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden; Hunter’s younger half-sister, Ashley Biden; Hunter’s eldest daughter, Naomi Biden; Hunter’s son-in-law, Peter Neal; Hunter’s uncle, James Biden; James’ wife, Sara Jones Biden; Hunter’s aunt, Valerie Biden Owens; and the first lady’s sister, Bonny Jacobs.

[From People]

The maximum jail sentence is 25 years? For lying about a drug addiction when obtaining a firearm?? One of the most indefensible parts about America is our absurd gun laws and how selectively those laws are applied or not applied to certain people. The fact that Kyle Rittenhouse could cross state lines with an AR-15, murder two people and be acquitted of all charges is indefensible. Now, should Hunter Biden be punished for buying a firearm while under the influence of crack cocaine? For sure. But apply the laws to everyone, even white supremacists, MAGA terrorists and traitors. Did the Secret Service ever figure out who left that baggie of coke in their work area, huh? Pretty sure all of those SS agents are heavily armed too. Drug testing for everybody with a gun, how about that?

everything i read about Hunter makes him sound rad as hell https://t.co/zIO94HmmPd — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) June 7, 2024

"He threw on Fleet Foxes at the strip club." You're not getting anyone from my generation to hate him — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) June 8, 2024