Hunter Biden convicted of three felonies for buying a gun while addicted to crack

As I’ve said before, I don’t really care one way or the other about Hunter Biden. You can’t make me give a sh-t. Hunter Biden is an addict who did crime and he’s finally facing some consequences for it. On the other side, the Republicans have made mountains out of molehills out of everything to do with Hunter because they want to hurt President Biden politically and personally. Hunter has never held public office, he’s never worked for the government and the Republicans have spent the better part of six years investigating and prosecuting Hunter.
Hunter was recently on trial in Delaware for… lying about his drug use when he obtained a firearm. Because of that criminal trial, the prosecution brought in every person who interacted with Hunter while he was in the throes of his addiction. The man was smoking crack first thing in the morning when he was in bed with a stripper he met the night before. Incidentally, none of the sex workers who interacted with Hunter had a bad word to say about him. They all liked him and, in their own words, he treated them kindly. Well, long story short, Hunter Biden was just convicted of three felony charges.
Hunter Biden has been convicted of three felony charges, leaving his fate in the hands of a Trump-appointed judge as he faces a potential prison sentence and hefty fines. A Delaware jury reached its guilty verdict in Hunter’s federal gun trial on Tuesday, June 11, after three hours of deliberations spread across two days.
Joe Biden’s only surviving son, 54, became the first-ever child of a sitting president to answer to criminal charges when the Justice Department accused him of lying about his drug use to obtain a weapon in 2018, then possessing the weapon for 11 days while addicted to a controlled substance.
The charges could warrant up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, though first-time offenders rarely get the maximum sentence and often avoid jail time altogether. The final sentencing decision rests with District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed to the bench by Donald Trump with support from both of Delaware’s Democratic senators.
Hunter’s trial, which began in Wilmington, Del., on Monday, June 3, was attended by several of his loved ones. Spotted at the courthouse since June 3 were Hunter’s stepmother, Jill Biden; Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden; Hunter’s younger half-sister, Ashley Biden; Hunter’s eldest daughter, Naomi Biden; Hunter’s son-in-law, Peter Neal; Hunter’s uncle, James Biden; James’ wife, Sara Jones Biden; Hunter’s aunt, Valerie Biden Owens; and the first lady’s sister, Bonny Jacobs.
The maximum jail sentence is 25 years? For lying about a drug addiction when obtaining a firearm?? One of the most indefensible parts about America is our absurd gun laws and how selectively those laws are applied or not applied to certain people. The fact that Kyle Rittenhouse could cross state lines with an AR-15, murder two people and be acquitted of all charges is indefensible. Now, should Hunter Biden be punished for buying a firearm while under the influence of crack cocaine? For sure. But apply the laws to everyone, even white supremacists, MAGA terrorists and traitors. Did the Secret Service ever figure out who left that baggie of coke in their work area, huh? Pretty sure all of those SS agents are heavily armed too. Drug testing for everybody with a gun, how about that?
It’s so difficult to even behind to understand why this crime has such a prison sentence, when Brock Turner got 6 months.
I know why, but it’s still so terrible to think how little dm/violence against women is treated.
He is guilty, but prison? I hope not, because we all know trump isn’t going to prison with 34 guilty charges.
Brock Turner, the rapist?
Also known as Brock Allen Turner, the very same rapist as Brock Turner, the rapist?
Who now goes by Allen Turner, also a rapist and the very same rapist as the rapist Brock Turner and the rapist Brock Allen Turner?
Three names, one rapist.
Yes, I do beleive OP was referring to the rapist Brock Allen Turner, the rapist. He is indeed the same rapist as Brock Turner, rapist, and the same rapist as Allen Turner, rapist.
Just to confirm – that rapist, whether he goes by Brock Allen Turner, Brock Turner, or Allen Turner, is a rapist.
God, I love Celebitches in the morning.
I would pin this post if I could, brava!
You know, Brock Allen Turner that lives in a home he owns super close to a college in the Dayton, Ohio. Oh, and works for a company that is owned by a friend of daddy.
I love how the internet has unified at making sure the rapist Brock Turner who now goes by his middle name of the rapist Allen Turner is never forgotten.
Since the rapist Allen Turner didn’t get the prison sentence he deserved, the internetizens are making sure the rapist Allen Turner is punished for decades.
LOL He should change his last name. 😂
Kyle Rittenhouse had a freaking gun that could kill several people in a few seconds illegally, he drove 200 miles to some protest/riot somewhere and he SHOT AND KILLED two human beings and he was found not guilty. Hunter has been found guilty on all 3 charges and now he is facing up to 25 years in prison. How is this fair?
I was just about to remind people about that Kyle boy.
If Hunter gets jailed, this is a great reminder that 2nd amendment should be revisited.
See? We are not crying ‘rigged judges, jury, doj…’ we are fighting with facts.
All the best to Hunter. He went through hell.
It sounded like he was guilty and I’m not surprised they found him guilty. But man, what a waste of time and resources. Hunter had serious serious problems and he screwed up while he was on drugs. No question about that. But to prosecute someone who’s now sober for something they did years ago — and didn’t hurt anyone — just seems like such a waste of time to me. The charges about him not paying enough in taxes during that time seems a little more germane but again, just fine him for the back money and don’t waste our tax dollars by prosecuting someone who’s clearly had substance abuse issues but is now sober.
It’s all to hurt Biden. They are monsters.
the jurors even said as much. they found him guilty because they had to but they didn’t think a criminal case should have even been brought against him and that the trial was a phenomenal waste of taxpayer money
how do we know the Rittenhouse trial was rigged. Well his mother wasn’t charged. Until that woman who caused all this gets charged I will forever say that case was rigged. His mother started everything. I firmly believe she sacrificed her son. She knew he couldn’t handle and yet she arranged everything. Sounds like child abuse/neglect/abandonment charges right there. That’s before you consider the gun.
Legal commenters are stating that had this been anyone other than the POTUS’ son, he would have gotten way, way less. They are using him as an example too.
And I wholeheartedly agree with @Ari, it’s gotten to the point where we have to choose between the lesser of two bad candidates and that causes people to not want to vote. This is especially true of my kids’ generation. Oddly enough they are astute and watching and pointing out the flaws in our (American) political system.
This is not even close to the lesser of two bad candidates. This is fascism vs record low unemployment, a growing economy, climate action, federal protections for marriage equality, massive student debt relief … and obviously sanity vs narcissism. Biden may not have been an exciting candidate but he’s been a good president, and imagine him in a second term with no election to think about and *real talk* no legacy to protect for his post office years. Give Biden a chance to be impressive.
Thank you BettyRose …because it has become OBVIOUS to me over the years…that from a GEOPOLITICAL stance…folks don’t understand what the word “bad” means 😬
THANK YOU! I am proud to vote for Biden for president.
Well said @BettyRose!
Hear, hear! Biden has generally been an excellent president, and I will proudly be voting for him. The ridiculous amount of privilege it takes to even consider them both as bad choices, and the kind and decent person as the lesser of the two evils simply infuriates me.
Thank you, Betty Rose and hard agree with Lala11_7, Coco Bean, AMTC, and Mimic!! Biden gets my vote every day and twice on Sunday. I may not agree with all his actions or stances, but I’ll take a sane, non-fascist, who works hard to uphold democracy over a fascist felon, pedophile, and lying liar, aka Trump.
Also: Harris 2028!!!!
Thank you, @Bettyrose. It is disturbing how many young people on the left hate Biden b/c he’s not left enough. I, too, want the police defunded, more attention paid to anti-Black policing, funding withdrawn from Israel, rights guaranteed in Palestine, but I thank Joe Biden for all that he *has* done for the American people. Even without the specter of the orange menace haunting us, I would vote for Biden — but with the menace in play, it shouldn’t even be a question for any sane human in this country.
He also has gotten 200 judges appointed/confirmed to hopefully provide a counterpoint to the Trump loons.
I’m not happy with everything he’s done, but then one can never be 100% aligned with someone else.
I am proud to vote for him too.
Well, we’ll see what he gets because he hasn’t been sentenced yet. I don’t think he’ll get any jail time at all.
So your kid speaks for an entire generation? Joe Biden is not messy. Granted Hunter is, primarily due to his addiction but he’s not who we are voting for. Meanwhile, many want to vote for Trump who is an addict.
@bird, what rock have you been living under? It’s not just her kid. Many, many, many young people have said they either won’t or will only grudgingly vote for Biden. Have you not been paying attention to the college protests? If we end up with Trump again, it’s going to be bc the youth won’t vote for Biden. He lost them by standing with Israel.
Steph, I follow politics very very closely. I don’t want to get into a discussion on Israel. Both Hamas and Netanyahu are big problems. The issues most young people are focusing on is the possibility of the US becoming a fascist country. This trumps (pun intended) all and I know many many many young people who will vote for Biden because of this. He has not lost them.
@bird I didn’t ask for your opinion on Israel vs Palestine nor did I offer mine. This site made it very clear they don’t to discuss it. However, the youth have their opinions. And many won’t vote for Trump but won’t vote for Biden either. You can’t be paying close enough attention to politics if you can’t see that.
@Betty Rose, I wholeheartedly agree with you. And I also agree with your comment below. I voted for him previously and I will vote for him again. Biden is decent human being and he is more so than most of the politicians we have out there right now. And I say it to any one who asks my opinion. Unfortunately he has made some blunders that may cost him to lose votes. Could Biden be better? Of course, we all can be better at what we do BUT I fear his blunders, coupled with his age, will cost him. That’s the reality. Not to mention the circus we have going on with the GOP since 2016.
There is no comparison. The GOP candidate is himself a felon with a long history of corruption in the states and pals around with fascists for profit. His kids are also drugs addled corrupt messes.
Hunter biden is not the president nor is he running for president. He is someone who saw his mother and sister die in front of him as a child and then later his brother. The crime as such is lying on forms and shouldn’t be considered a felony in a country where you can buy guns at a Walmart without any checks.
This also has nothing to do with Joe Biden. And even if we want to bring in parenting skills or blame parents for drug addictions of their children, then we need to look at the orange felons kids. Because they are messy, but at the moment protected.
IDK..this won’t be popular here but I think BOTH are true: we absolutely need better presidential candidates to galvanize the youth vote AND there really is only one choice this election. That’s the reality. We cannot vote for Trump and we cannot let that sh*tstain get elected.
TBC, I think young folks have every reason to feel disaffected, frustrated and disgusted with the current state of our political system but they need to put that aside and vote for Biden in the end because fascism is knocking on our damn door and I don’t want to go through another 4 years of protests.
This @Kitten.
I am definitely voting for Biden, but I too am frustrated with our candidates. While Trump is obviously not the choice any rational person would make, it is frustrating to have so many absolutely elderly people as candidates or still serving in Congress.
Why have they not nurtured talent and stepped back- it is poor leadership.
Biden has not been a bad president, but it isn’t unlikely that he might pass before his next term is over. This could cause so much upheaval in a country that is already a little unstable.
@kitten, @elo I agree with both of you. I voted for Biden before and I’ll it again but we need better and younger candidates across the board. It’s one of the reasons I admire the people teaching the youth how important it is to vote in all elections starting as local as possible.
These old folks will hang on to their positions with a death grip because they cannot stand the thought of relinquishing the power, wealth, and perks that come with elected office. RBG could have and should have stepped down earlier and we would be in a completely different place. Now we’re stuck with a young conservative SC. Then again, look at Sinema and Fetterman–both younger, youth-supported, energizing candidates who ended up being completely bought by special interest groups. It’s all so sad and frustrating and I’m so tired of feeling powerless so I vote in every local election. I can’t change what’s happening on a federal level but I can at least try my best to get good people into local seats.
But I digress, I agree wholeheartedly with your comments, Steph & Elo.
@Steph- couldn’t agree more. It’s important that people who don’t really care for Biden but are voting for him speak out about it. We need to make it clear to young people that in the landscape of political cultism, you don’t have to be a fan of a candidate to vote for them. You don’t need to love them. You just need to think they are the best candidate that is running for the job. Your vote is a vote to hire them over their opponent. No more, no less.
@Kitten, I feel a lot of anger at RBG sometimes. The fact that in the long run, her ego was more important that the women’s right she claimed to care about breaks my heart.
Same
Could never vote for Trump who embodies ALL that is so wrong. But soryy – I have to hold Biden responsible or his part in the conduct of the Middle East conflict. Yes – innocent children have lost lives with US supplied ammo. So if Biden is distressed about the sad loss of Beau and now Hunter’s conviction…well….
I am a progressive. I would love to have progressives throughout our political system.
However, it’s just reality that the majority of the country doesn’t want what I want. Pew research polls show 6% of the country wants progressive policies and progressive candidates. And we can barely get anything done with the Republican party getting more and more unhinged, and throwing temper tantrums about every damn thing a Democratic elected official does. Biden managed to accomplish a lot in spite of all the opposition he is dealing with. So for now, I will keep voting for moderate Democrats, even though they’re not my first choice, because it’s better than giving more of a foothold to the Republicans who want to drag us back 75 years in policy and hand the presidency to a wannabe dictator. And if anybody thinks Trump or any other elected Republican wouldn’t do even more to support Israel, they’re delusional.
Some day it will change. But this is not the time to abstain or protest vote. The country is not taking applications for progressives yet.
@Bad Janet
which progressive policies are we speaking about, specifically? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a poll showing 6% support for any policy I care about. Gun control, abortion rights, gay marriage, climate change – all of those had majority support (sometimes by a slim margin, but 51% is a long way from 6%) and all of those are progressive policies.
Every piece of polling I have seen suggests the opposite: that the country as a whole is a lot more progressive than our Congress is, and that our Senate historically has delayed our social progress by 20-50 years, meaning there was already majority popular support, but not enough votes in the Senate to pass laws to reflect that. So, everything you wrote is news to me and I’d love to know what specifically you were referring to.
Sure. Here is the link.
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2021/11/09/progressive-left/
I don’t trust all research equally (and we shouldn’t) but I do trust Pew. It is non partisan and uses good research methods.
Progressive and liberal are not synonymous, but they’re also not exclusive. It’s more of a spectrum. Most people are not progressive.
STOP. Just stop with the lesser of 2 evils nonsense. We have an actual fascist, who’s responsible for the deaths of countless people during Covid, and a guy whose worst offenses are being old and loving his son. There’s no comparison.
^ this!
There is no “lesser that two evils” ground to stand on.
No candidate in history is perfect. No candidate in the future will be perfect. None. Zero. Never. Ever.
Biden is not perfect. But he is not evil, he does not seen to destroy our democracy and become a dictator. His actions, words and decades of service all demonstrate that he is serving in a way that upholds his Oath of Office. That he believes that the office of the President, and the US exists to serve the country and its people NOT as his personal asset, piggy bank, goon squad, resort or fascist army for his whims and petty grievances
And also that he:
– values the country and the people who live in it,
– values democracy,
– values the Rule of Law,
– hires and appoints people who share those values, and consults with experts who share those values when needed,
– is not a convicted felon,
– does not have multiple credible legal cases pending about actions that put the security of the US and its citizens at risk,
– is serving as POTUS to the best of his considerable abilities and experience given our current political system and circumstances.
seems to grasp the value of life, the planet including the environment, the seriousness of the climate crisis, human rights for all, dignity for all, opportunity for all.
NONE of that can be said about the GOP candidate, or the GOP minions who have supported him, lied for him, gone on attack for him and who have repeatedly put their own lust for power, money and party over their Oaths of Office , the good of the country, and humanity.
Forgot to say*
This Presidential election is between 2 candidates
The choice we have is Trump or Biden
That’s it!
It’s not Trump, Biden and some unnamed younger more progressive candidate to be named later
It’s Trump or Biden
If you don’t cast a vote for Biden, we get Trump
That’s the choice
I hope enough people choose wisely
Because Trump as POTUS V2 is gonna suck for many many people, even more than the millions who died of COVID while he was preening and spouting nonsense. And if he has his way, we’ll be stuck with him for a long time
* amazing given how long that post was
Not only that, Biden actually accomplished a hell of a lot in a few years, considering the constant opposition he is having to put up with.
I hate the Israel thing. But I have absolutely zero faith that ANY American president would have done anything different. At least Biden had the balls to put some limits down.
Biden tried to help us with student debt, helped defray the costs of COVID (including requiring insurances provide free rapid test reimbursement until last year), ended the 20 year war in the Middle East that was impossible to deal with as soon as it began (but was exhausting our military service members), appointed hundreds of federal judges – and this is just what I am thinking of off the top of my head. Could he have done more? I don’t see how, with the ashholes he has to work with. It drives me batty to see people call Biden a bad candidate because it invariably comes down to blaming him for being old, for things which aren’t his fault, or for Gaza – my personal opinions aside, Pew Research (again) shows that only 8% of Americans think he is favoring the Israelis too much.
I won’t vote begrudgingly for him. I will gladly vote for him knowing he can’t meet all my expectations, and hope he can do even more with a less oppositional legislature this time around (but not holding my breath).
Absolutely Bad Janet!
I just read a lot of whataboutism. We want strick gun laws right!?
You don’t see anyone crying and claiming that a Republican jury and a corrupt judge did this, do you? Nor do you see anyone threatening violence and a coup to “fix” America. So, yeah, if you dislike whataboutism, I have a treat for you…
HL – Speak for yourself only with “we want strick gun laws.” To me you just sound like a crazy bad speller. Or you’re just a troll.
Completely agree Kaiser. This has more to do with Republicans wanting to hurt Biden, but Hunter does need to face consequences for his crime. 25 years seems absurd and Republicans going after THIS crime seems counterproductive to their pro-gun at-all-costs stance but whatever. He committed a crime and now he has to deal with the aftermath.
I’ve read his book and his ex-wife’s book. Her book was much better IMO and she was treated like GARBAGE by the Bidens during their separation and divorce. It was awful. She’s still treated badly by them to this day. I don’t get it. Their son ran off from his family to do crack all across the country and sleep with prostitutes and buy a gun while in the throes of his addiction and lying about it on the gun application. Oh, and in the middle of this, he begins an affair with his brothers widow. While he’s still married. And the Bidens put out a statement of approval of Hunter and Hallie’s relationship, completely ignoring the fact that Hunter was still very much married. It was bizarre. I’m sure it was their way of trying to appease Hunter to get him to treatment, but why treat his wife like trash?
Don’t get me wrong, I voted for Biden and will again because…..well…..but their treatment of Kathleen Buhle was simply abhorrent.
ITA. And 25 years seems absurd because it is absurd – first timers don’t get that, and the son of the president definitely won’t get that.
I don’t much care what happens to Hunter because I voted for his father, not him – but man, this guy has led a messy life. He really irked me during his book tour – everyone laughing it up on late night TV at his amusing anecdotes about addiction – when so many poorer people, less influential, less white are in jail for doing less.
The Bidens are tribal—to a fault. You left out their treatment of the child he had with one of his flings during the crack years. Only recently have they acknowledged this granddaughter and the woman had to go to court to get support even after DNA confirmed it was Hunter’s child. Hunter has also been influence peddling his entire legal career. Some of it is cringey as hell. Having said all this, he is Joe Biden’s only surviving son and that family has been through some things with Hunter over the years. Nothing will stop me from voting for Joe in November. The Trump family makes the Bidens look like the Cleavers.
I’m glad he’s kind to sex workers. But I hope he’s given that up with the coke.
Tribal!! Yes!! That’s a perfect description. Which is – in some ways – admirable. But it also can be, as you said, to excess.
I forgot about the granddaughter from – Arkansas? That was awful, but I admire the little girls mother for being tenacious and getting him in court. Good for her. That could be intimidating, but she held firm. Frankly, I’m surprised only 1 child was produced out of his crack years.
I agree about the Bidens having been through it with Hunter. And based on his ex-wife’s account of Beau’s illness and death, nobody in the Biden family (except for her by the sounds of it) believed he was going to die. They were in complete denial it sounds like. Which may be how they operate in general.
And yes, I’ll vote for a decent, compassionate, empathetic person all day long over the other option. I’m not thrilled 2 old white men are our options again, but here we are.
They’ve been determined to make an example of him for a long time to get back at the Libs for voting their orange god out of the oval office.
He broke the law and he admits that (and should face the consequences of it) – does he deserve jail, no. A lot of legal commentators don’t think he will get jail time, maybe a hefty fine but it depends on what they plan to appeal on. Apparently he is looking to appeal and he should, the judge/prosecutors have been very open about this being political and making an example of him because of who his father is.
They have been determined for a long time to push him back to drugs with possibly the worst consequences in order to force his father to drop out of politics in grief. Some of them have made no secret of this.
Any appeal will focus on that damn laptop, the lack of a chain of custody, and the strong likelihood it was tampered with.
@DU, THIS. Exactly this. And I have to say, I don’t keep up with this story because I don’t really care. It is being used to divert attention. It kinda reminds me of the Monica-gate with Clinton – to divert the public’s attention.
I definitely cared about Monica because this was the actual president with a history of being a known predator. And I still remember them sending out Madeline Albright to stand on an apple box and declare she totally believed Clinton, only to find out that he totally lied.
The difference here is that I don’t have to put my trust on Hunter for the direction of the country.
@Eurydice, I completely understand what you are saying but unlike so many others who were and are doing the same, Clinton was messy enough to get caught. I have heard (and seen) what elected officials are capable of. Politics is a dirty business in more than one way.
@Seraphina – abusers get caught when the victims have the support to speak up and the authorities believe them enough to investigate – and even then the organization, whether political party or a business, has to believe the victim is just as important as the abuser. Unfortunately, we see the same now as we did then, people willing to excuse behavior because the politician can given them what they want.
Guys, I am so scared. We are facing an end of democracy and civil liberties. The election is five months away, inauguration two months after that. Imagine what executive orders could be enacted by this time next year. Those 34 counts have only riled up his base, and the treason charges – the one in Georgia because the federal charges will be pardoned on day one – don’t go to court until after the election. If elected, what will he do to squash those charges in Georgia? What powers will he grant the executive branch to be immune to state charges? And we’re hearing people just aren’t motivated to vote?
I’m terrified and honestly don’t know why every sane thinking person isn’t. We could be on the brink of losing democracy in this country along with most of our rights and civil liberties (well everyone but straight white men). I could scream with rage at the media treating this like a normal election and Trump as a normal candidate.
And a Trump victory will be a nightmare for the rest of the world also. When republicans stop the aid to Ukraine and pull the US out of the NATO then Putin has been handed the keys to whatever country he wants next.
What many people are missing here is that the US is not a democracy for all. It may feel that way for some but millions of people have no autonomy over their lives, their futures, their careers, their families and this has been the status quo long before Trump. We all acknowledged trump is a symptom of the problem not the problem itself. The reason you see young people protesting so vehemently against this CURRENT administration is because nothing really changed for them in the last four years. Is trump a threat to what notion we have of democracy? Yes. Is Biden the answer. No. And coming to these spaces to echo chamber instead of listening to young people who are screaming for us to listen is going to end badly for all of us. We have to start paying attention. Representation is not liberation. This administration has been lying through it’s teeth about global crises and celebrity culture acts as cover. If you’re scared about the future, talk to Gen Z. They demand a better system which doesn’t force them to choose between two candidates they simply know cannot support them. We should join them instead of condemning them as stupid. They aren’t. They absolutely know what’s up.
I agree 100% @Tommy.
They are a huge voting block, if the Dems are smart they will listen.
I have little faith in that though. I’m a 40 year old millennial and they haven’t started listening to us yet. We are the first generation worse off than our parents.
What do people under 40 want as a voting block that this administration is not hearing? I understand about feeling frustrated that your generation is not well represented, but in terms of actual policy? Serious question. I’m not unaware about of centuries of inequalities or the evils of electoral college, I mean specifically what would set one electable democrat apart from another?
@Tommy I think a lot of us feel that way and agree with young people. I do. But I also know that the change they’re demanding doesn’t happen overnight without a LOT of violence that will hurt the most vulnerable among us the most. If we want those changes to happen while doing the least amount of harm, we have to work to change the system without toppling it, which in this election means voting for Biden regardless of whether we like everything he’s doing.
Well said @Tommy and @Elo – Democracy is not what we have. I’m also a millennial, voted in 2000, and lost any faith in our system. The fact that a popular vote doesn’t matter is a huge reason that people don’t vote. (Also voter suppression tactics…) What I hear now, from most people (of all ages) is they personally can’t bring themselves to vote for Biden because of certain events that he has wholeheartedly supported. I voted uncommitted in the primary and I’m not sure if I’ll cast a presidential vote in November or not. I do encourage everyone I know to still go and vote for the downballot races. Change will have to start there I think.
@blueberry. You MUST vote for Biden or you are essentially voting for Trump by not voting. This is what happened with HRC in 2016. Republicans have no problem holding their noses and voting, please do the same with Biden. Our democracy and civil liberties are at stake. This is not the time for a protest vote. If I can vote living abroad, you can too.
It will be horrendous, if Trump were to succeed in his efforts to become POTUS, again. We will have to fight, that much harder.
That’s why it’s so important to vote for Biden, no matter what you feel about him, or the DNC.
TIL on Reddit that the gun he purchased while on drugs was to commit suicide, and I felt incredibly sad for him.
Addiction is absolutely terrible and sure, the MAGA cult is just going after him to get at his Dad, but he has absolutely the best legal representation because Biden actually pays his attorneys. If he gets any incarceration time, he should serve it and consider it a lesson learned.
And yet a r@pist can get off with less than a year and probation. I hate it here.
I don’t care about this beyond the fact that I feel bad for the Bidens–and I am not a fan of Joe at all. But who the f*ck cares what a PRIVATE citizen did in the throes of an addiction as long as he didn’t hurt anyone? The loonies on the Right make it seem like Hunter is an elected official and deserves this absurd level of scrutiny and punishment even as their guy is indicted on 34 felonious counts. I’m just so sick of it…sick of this country in general.
Right? I have never for one moment felt tempted to vote Hunter Biden into the nation’s highest office, but I’d say the same for plenty of people I personally know and like, including myself.
…and what about Trump’s crime-ing family who actually held elected office? I want Ivanka and her pasty-ass wet noodle husband held accountable for THEIR crimes, starting with using the Oval to enrich themselves and their corps.
Weirdly, I sometimes forget how much power Ivanka had. Like, I was making a joke about Hunter Biden to my partner. . . along the lines of “and that’s why we don’t give advisory roles to presidential children” . . . and then I remembered all over again.
You mean, Dr FLOTUS, HIS MOTHER and Bonny Jacobs, HIS AUNT and Naomi Biden, HIS SISTER.
People Magazine continue to tell everyone who they really are.
I hope Joe pardons his son right after he is declared the certified winner.. while no one is above the law theoretically we all know that this was a gop witch hunt. If it was a fair justice system KR would never be free again, and the orange 🍊 would be behind bars.
Um no. If Hunter gets time he needs to serve that ish ten toes down. There should be no pardons for him until everyone serving long sentences for simple drug possession are pardoned.
Can someone explain the crime to me? Like I’m five. Is the crime that he’s an addict who purchased a gun? Or is the crime that he was high on an illegal substance when he purchased the gun?
Also, I thought there was a difference in the meaning of a controlled substance vs an illegal substance. Like fentanyl, which has legit medical uses, is controlled while coke is illegal.
From my understanding, he was convicted about lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun. So he violated a law that’s meant to prevent drug addicts from buying firearms.
…so can we have this law but for like, insurrectionists and RW extremists?
Why are people who espouse dangerous, violent ideology allowed to own any number of guns they want to?
The extra ironic part is that the Supreme Court is likely to rule that the law is unconstitutional. The fifth circuit has already found that the ban on ownership by domestic abusers violates the second amendment. I don’t know if Hunter will appeal his conviction himself, but it may be moot. That law is a target, even if overturning it might benefit a democrat. Lots of right wing gun owners smoke pot.
It IS unconstitutional–not for DV perpetrators who have a clear history of violent and abusive behavior–but for addicts. It implies that anyone who partakes is an inherently violent person who is always in an altered state of mind. As you said, how does this law apply to recreational pot smokers and is this extended to alcoholics as well? Because I’d trust a pot smoker with a gun more than I’d trust a heavy drinker with a gun.
This case isn’t so much about the election.
This case would’ve happened without the election, eventually. Yes, hunter was given a plea deal at first.
Why do I say that. Read up on Joe bidens crime bill. Joe Biden as a congressman advocated for 10 years to pass a draconian crime bill. That bill made Crack worse than cocaine even though it’s the same plant. Given where that trial took place someone in that prosecution office said ENOUGH. It’s not fair to Hunter but he is paying for his father. There are people who did 7-10 years in prison for things THAT LOOK LIKE CRACKPIPES.
Good point.
No doubt Hunter lied and broke the the law and I think that Hunter has carried himself well during this charade perpetuated by the Maga members of congress. I hope that he maintains and thrives in his sobriety and that he lives a long joyful life surrounded by the people he loves and who love him.
Since folks want to compare him to the orange deviant–he still has 31 less convictions than the career criminal and presumptive Maga nominee does.
Drug addiction is a mental illness. I’m not sure why the onus is on the drug addict to be honest here and not on the person selling the gun.
Secondly, Republicans want no gun laws yet are celebrating this.
Nothing about the US and guns makes sense to me.
Ok so how are the loonies going to spin this? That “two-tiered system of justice” line they’ve been using doesn’t work anymore. If they try to say a president whose son is a felon isn’t fit for office, then they have to explain why a former president who IS a felon is fit for office. Like, seriously, this isn’t the win for them they hoped it would be.
you’re applying logic to illogical people… they don’t care if they’re being hypocritical and they know their core voters won’t either
Ih Hunter had been an Obama, we would not be debating whether he could potentially be going to prison, rather he would never have made bail with the likelihood of prison and his father would have been facing impeachment.
This is the landscape of American politics created by the two main stream parties.
That’s what I have to add.
So true!
The fact that Republicans are working so hard — and willing to be so publicly ruthless, which could easily come back to bite them — to hurt Biden says a lot about how much they fear him.
My voting age kids are, like many other young voters, frustrated that they’re expected to vote for Biden for all the reasons others have stated. I just ask them (non-judgmentally!) if they think Trump would be better on the issues they care about. Because that’s all you can do in our system — decide who’s going to be the closest on the issues that mean the most to you and vote for that person. Politics is definitely a place where perfect is the enemy of good.
As for Hunter, I’m sorry he’s going through this, and I think the way we treat addicts in this country is a much deeper shame than addiction itself.
Voting for Biden. Not for Hunter. And people make me tired. When Trump wins again, people can have fun at their hat protests that Trump will 100 percent shutdown and invoke the Insurrection Act to do. Have fun purity voters.
THANK YOU!!!
I’m so tired of people being mad that a reasonably good president has made mistakes. And yes, I think his stance on Israel is freaking heinous. But Biden has modified his position somewhat and now he’s trying to broker a peace deal. Like it or not, he *is* listening to the voters and he *is* trying to do better.
As much as I hate how Biden and many of our Democratic officials reacted to the Israel-Gaza conflict, as an American I am more focused on keeping the US alive. If Trump wins and the House remains in GOP control and the Senate flips to the GOP…it’s over. The last 8 years will look like a meadow of romping kittens compared to what the next 100 years will be.
And that 100 years isn’t hyperbole. The current GOP was born in the 1800’s and solidified during the Civil War. The losers weren’t obliterated so they proliferated. Every policy the current GOP is trying to codify into law was born from those early CW policies: to enslave. But now they want to enslave *everyone* who isn’t a rich white male and, quite frankly, they literally want to hunt people (and you know they’ll start with marginalized people first).
It’s great to demand better candidates but to do that we need the US as we know it to exist.
Vote Blue. Period.
Yup, we do not live in a utopia, so we have to look at the situation in front of us and make the best choice. Which is Biden. A purity vote or lack of vote will result in worse outcomes. I don’t understand why this is a difficult concept for so many to grasp.
Okay, now investigate Don Jr. because that guy has been a drug user for a long damn time and he has bought guns.
So I saw a meme on FB that went something like “well since felons can now run for President HUNTER BIDEN 2028!!!
my right wing MAGA neighbor damn near melted down.
I am voting for Biden while living in Canada. I don’t like the choices, but I do not want to see Trump do more damage to the country. Thankful I am a dual citizen, but scared of PP up here as well.
This is payback for Donald’s 34 convictions, which his beavers in high places are at this very moment trying to overturn.
Also, in what situation do the Rethugs NOT like people buying guns? Domestic violence abusers? Yes, please. Psychopaths with a grudge against the world? Yes, please. A man buying a gun while addicted to crack is a no-brainer for these idiots. Yes, please. Except if he’s your political enemy. Or the son of your political enemy.