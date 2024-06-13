“Rihanna now says she’s ‘starting over’ on her long-awaited ninth album” links

Rihanna is “starting over” on her ninth album (R9). The Navy isn’t going to get new Rihanna music for years and years. [OMG Blog]
Ayo Edebiri’s stylist is killing it. [LaineyGossip]
Kate Winslet talks about whether we’ll ever get a sequel or a second season of Mare of Easttown. Honestly, I would be into it. [JustJared]
Abortion is more popular than Ron DeSantis. [Jezebel]
The Devil’s Bath sounds like something I will not watch. [Pajiba]
People share their most embarrassing moments – the salad bar date story is amazing, he should have asked her out again. [Buzzfeed]
Elon Musk is being sued for sexual harassment by former SpaceX employees. [Socialite Life]
Michael Cera has some kenergy. [Hollywood Life]
I love Post Malone & he was so cute when he was young! [Seriously OMG]
Simone Ashley wore Del Core to the Bridgerton screening. [RCFA]
‘R9’ update! 🚨 Rihanna reveals she is “starting over” and is NOW prepared to go in the studio to work on her highly-anticipated album. #FentyHair pic.twitter.com/L1szsVfNYn
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 11, 2024
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article