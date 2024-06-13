“Rihanna now says she’s ‘starting over’ on her long-awaited ninth album” links

Rihanna is “starting over” on her ninth album (R9). The Navy isn’t going to get new Rihanna music for years and years. [OMG Blog]

Ayo Edebiri’s stylist is killing it. [LaineyGossip]

Kate Winslet talks about whether we’ll ever get a sequel or a second season of Mare of Easttown. Honestly, I would be into it. [JustJared]

Abortion is more popular than Ron DeSantis. [Jezebel]

The Devil’s Bath sounds like something I will not watch. [Pajiba]

People share their most embarrassing moments – the salad bar date story is amazing, he should have asked her out again. [Buzzfeed]

Elon Musk is being sued for sexual harassment by former SpaceX employees. [Socialite Life]

Michael Cera has some kenergy. [Hollywood Life]

I love Post Malone & he was so cute when he was young! [Seriously OMG]

Simone Ashley wore Del Core to the Bridgerton screening. [RCFA]

