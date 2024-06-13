‘Sources’ swear Princess Kate is in the UK & planning to spend the summer in Norfolk

This week, a very odd rumor cropped up on Reddit and TikTok. The rumor: the Princess of Wales is quietly seeking treatment at a cancer center in Houston, Texas, and she’s been “seen” at the St. Regis hotel in the city. The number of people entertaining this rumor sort of shocked me. While it’s possible that Kate is seeking treatment outside of the UK, she would never end up in America or any place where information could not be locked down. What was also interesting was how quickly Kensington Palace shut down the rumor – in less than 24 hours, KP offered a flat denial to American publications, meaning of course Kate is not in Houston. Weirdly, Entertainment Tonight also did a follow-up with their sources, asking if everyone is sure that Kate is really in the UK:
As for Kate, ET has learned that she is also in the U.K., with summer break starting in early July for her and William’s three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. ET was also told that the family has been splitting time between Adelaide Cottage near the children’s school and their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
[From ET]
Nothing to see here, folks! We swear, Kate is really in the UK, we promise! Why would we lie about something like that when Kate is about to spend the next three months on her summer vacation? That’s the thing I keep thinking about too – even in normal years, Kate “goes missing” for months at a time in the summer. There have been years where Wimbledon is her final public appearance, in July, and then no one sees her until late September or even October. Well, Kensington Palace is laying it on thick that Kate is 100% going to spend the summer in Norfolk:
Princess Kate hasn’t made any official appearances since her March video announcement that she was undergoing cancer treatment — but Norfolk villagers have seen her plenty of times. According to locals, Kate, 42, regularly takes her two oldest kids, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, to sailing lessons at a club near their countryside home. The royal (every once in a while accompanied by husband Prince William, 41) watches from the shore as the children learn the ropes.
That’s just the start of the summer activities Kate’s got up her sleeve, though. As in years past, she is planning oodles of fun and adventure for George, Charlotte and their younger brother, Prince Louis, 6, during the school break. “It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!
The family will largely be based at Anmer Hall — the aforementioned house in close proximity to the sailing club. Aside from getting their sea legs, the kids have reportedly requested to spend their days hiking, playing tennis and baking cupcakes. “Without George, Charlotte and Louis in class, things are going to be more chaotic for Kate,” says the insider, noting the Princess of Wales has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy. “But she’s been resting and gearing up for it.”
Her loved ones are there to provide moments of reprieve when Kate needs them. Brother James Middleton, 37, “brings dogs over to play with the kids,” explains the insider. “Kate also wants the children to spend a lot of time with their cousins.” While James’ little boy, Inigo, is merely 7 months old, 40-year-old sister Pippa’s son, Arthur, 5, and daughters, Grace, 3, and Rose, 2, make energetic playmates. “Kate hopes all the kids can be close as they grow up,” adds the insider, “and summer is really the only opportunity they have to get together for extended periods.”
This season, Kate’s tribe will also honor another family member — the late Queen Elizabeth II — in a wonderful way. “At the end of the school break, Kate, William and the children plan to go to Balmoral in Scotland to do things that the queen loved: play with her corgis, ride horses and go shooting,” says the insider. “It’s a tradition that they look forward to every year!”
[From Life & Style]
Sightings at her kids’ sailing lessons in Norfolk? Plans for a “summer to remember” and wanting Pippa’s kids around? I know this is just Life & Style, but WTF is even going on. I’ve said this for months as well – I think Kate has been in Norfolk almost this entire time. I think her mom is there too. The whole thing is just… so mysterious and strange.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
The duchess of Cambridge steers the royal foundation charity boat in the kings cup charity sailing race in the Solent.
31st July 2022 Plymouth, Devon, UK
THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE JOINS THE 1851 TRUST AND THE GREAT BRITAIN SAILGP TEAM IN PLYMOUTH.
In Plymouth, Her Royal Highness will join a group of children taking part in the Protect Our Future programme by the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.
After spending time ashore with Protect Our Future, Her Royal Highness will join the British team aboard their F50 foiling catamaran to take part in a friendly âCommonwealth Raceâ against their New Zealand rivals, ahead of the final day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. The New Zealand Team will host environmentalist Lewis Pugh as its Guest Racer.
With Sir Ben Ainslie at the helm, The Duchess will become a member of the British crew, working with the rest of the team to race the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots (more than 55 mph) against a skilled New Zealand outfit helmed by Peter Burling.,Image: 710998125, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Gilbert / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
(L-R) Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023.
Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916.
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
Where: Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
When: 02 Aug 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
British Royals helping to renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out, to mark the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Where: Slough, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
You don’t seem to understand cancer. If the best specialist is in Houston and you have her means, you go. You do what you can to give yourself the best chance, PR be damned. Not saying she went to Houston, but “she would never end up in America” is not good enough reason to claim she didn’t.
there is no privacy in the U.S. for someone like Kate. most likely there is a super injunction about reporting on her, which is why no one is making a payday by taking an actual crisp clear photo of her wherever she is.
That super injunction does not apply in the U.S.
Also, she told us she doesn’t have cancer, she is getting preventive chemo. Maybe she lied, but there’s no evidence that she has cancer requiring the best specialists. That is a theory. That’s all any of us have.
If she is so sick that she can’t even make an appearance to wave a hand, she is sick enough to seek out the very best specialists, regardless of where it is. There are plenty of famous people who get absolute privacy when seeking treatment in the US and elsewhere. It can be done.
I’m not sure what kind of privacy you’re talking about. MDA is a world renowned hospital in the middle of a huge medical complex. Many foreign leaders are treated there. And federal laws prohibit sharing patient information—doctors can’t even say someone is a patient or not. There would be no problem getting her in and out.
She’s not going to be wandering around the streets. Nobody does. She could go from private exit to blacked-out suv to private entrance. Most people who would see her either wouldn’t know who she is or they wouldn’t think it’s a big deal. Most people don’t realize she’s “missing” they don’t pay attention. Anyone working with her would have an NDA.
I don’t know if she’s there or not. It’s possible she was and she’s back now. I think it’s a totally plausible theory and I’m surprised to see so many people dismiss it out of hand.
@Becks1 there are several reports. One said they saw her on the bayou trail which… maybe back in March? That one seems doubtful. I haven’t heard anything about ice cream. It’s not that nobody would recognize her it’s that she’s only going to be exposed to a small number of people and of those people the majority would not care. Most of what I read sounded like word of mouth type rumors. The kind of thing someone tells or implies to a friend and then the story slowly gets around. Maybe someone working at St Regis mentioned she had been there and that got around. The point is that just because she could plausibly hide out doesn’t mean that a few whispers couldn’t get around.
@blueberry right but my point is it can’t be both. You said that she would go from blacked out SUV to private entrance to SUV to private exit and that everyone working with her would have an NDA. Which I agree with.
But then we wouldn’t hear that she was walking the bayou trail and laughing it up with her RPOs, we wouldn’t hear that she was out for ice cream (which was one of the rumors on reddit I think), we wouldn’t hear that her freaking nurse was talking about her as a patient, etc.
If she is in Houston, especially if KP is flat out denying that, then she would be completely locked down and there would be zero sightings and no one would know she was there – because her being there indicates that she is a lot sicker than they told people and KP would want to cover that up at all costs. I think they’d also want to cover up that she went outside the country for treatment.
Do I think its impossible that she might have gone to someplace like MD Anderson? No. I just think if she did, we wouldn’t know a thing about it.
I think it’s less likely that she’d stay at a hotel. Maybe she’d go to Houston to see the best specialist she could, but they wouldn’t put her somewhere as public as a hotel. She’d get a house in a gated community with a garage so nobody would ever see her come and go.
I agree that many people posting here don’t seem to understand cancer treatment. What is being reported about Kate Middleton’s illness sounds very similar to what my husband has just gone through. In his case, he had surgery to remove colon cancer, followed by adjuvant chemotherapy after they found potential cancer cells in a lymph node. Technically, at this stage, you are cancer free but there is the potential for it to recur. The chemotherapy was brutal and the side effects were devastating. She has probably lost a lot of weight, maybe hair loss, she may have drastic dehydration and many other issues. Believe me, no-one wants to be seen at a time like this..
She should NOT be expected to appear in public or even make show videos to assuage people’s curiosity. She should be left in peace to recover from this devastating disease.
I disagree. MD Anderson and hotels like the St. Regis are used to dealing with, shall we say, high value clients. People come and go, and you’d never know it. It’s rather odd for this site to say that info can’t be locked down in the US.
Supposedly people’s friends and relatives have all been seeing her and hearing about her treatment at MD Anderson for a while but no one here even mentioned it as a possibility in the last 5.5 months of Where is Kate? discussions. Then, suddenly, come 8 am Monday morning before Trooping, all those friends of friends who were only lurking here suddenly all knew the rumor was up on Houston Reddit and came online to tell their story. How many readers does Houston reddit have so early in the morning? Seems fishy to me. Plus, Jason Knauf originates from a town not too far away in Texas and it feels like his fingerprints are all over this rumor.
I’m a doctor. I trained at one of the top institutions in the USA, known for its cardiology program. During my residency we had many hundreds of VIPs come through. I think you would be quite surprised at the effectiveness of the security and privacy protocols that are in place for these patients. There’s even a higher level for so called “VVIPs”. They are not seen. Their movements from lodgings to treatment room is seamless. They are treated under aliases. The staff caring for them know that not just the institution’s credibility, but their own careers are on the line if they break confidentiality. Far, FAR stronger sanctions than an NDA. A HIPAA violation will end your career. These people are committed professionals, and bottom line, this is another patient needing care, not a celebrity.
We treated heads of state, royal families, actors, musicians, politicians-not just from the US but from literally all over the world. If you were clever you could ID them by the private jet parked at the airport 30 minutes away. Other than that, they could slip in and out without anyone being the wiser.
As far as Kate: I think that being in Houston is the ONLY explanation that dots all the Is and crosses all the Ts. The institute WILL protect her. there are multiple secure VIP entries and exits at both the hotel and the hospital. she will not be seen or photographed. She may be staying in one of the houses set aside for VVIPs rather than at the St Regis.
Typically people stay at MDA for 2 months or longer, so I figure her mom and 2 younger kids are with her. If she is spotted in the hospital, no one would recognise her-nearly all patients wear masks, and she would look like any other middle aged woman receiving cancer treatment-thin, +/-bald and sallow. I guarantee you would not recognise her. She won’t be out shopping, going to the park or restaurants, she’ll be spending her time recovering from treatment.
Anyway, sorry to go on for so long, but having been there, wanted to point out some things people might not understand.
Question: why would medical practitioners in the US require NDAs when federal law prohibits disclosure? An NDA is a mere contract. NDAs/Binding Deeds ought not be necessary because there is a statutory framework that protects patient privacy, no matter the status. I can’t imagine any doctor agreeing to sign one. Either you want medical assistance or not.
@DDDDC
I don’t think anyone necessarily suggests that medical practitioners need an NDA, but more like security guards, chauffeurs, potentially chefs/servers who cater to her, etc. I am guessing they wouldn’t fly all of them in from the UK, and they probably have to sign something before they are hired.
@Fay: I think the majority agree with you. However, your husband isn’t a publicly-funded figure, I assume. I also assume that if he’s in the workforce he is accountable to his employer.
I think the UK public deserve some framework of truth regarding Kate, not a total bar on anything resembling reality. The media blackout is unacceptable, and frankly, embarrassing for those reporters if they call themselves journalists. They are not reporting anything, they are doing the royals’ PR bidding.
@Harper yes exactly. Lots of new names insisting they know she’s in Houston but just didn’t say anything for the last 5 months.
@maisie that’s exactly my point though. She could be in Houston and receiving treatment, but if she was, then we wouldn’t know about it. She would be treated as the highest level VIP there is with the utmost protection and security. You said “she would not be seen or photographed” except……that’s exactly why people are saying she’s in Houston, because she was seen.
So AGAIN, either MDA is really bad at protecting its VIPs (which I don’t believe) or she’s not there. If she’s there and MDA is going to be “seamless” at protecting her and her privacy and no one there is going to risk their career to blab that she’s there etc etc……..then she’s not there, because we wouldn’t know it for all those reasons you just cited.
The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota *regularly* (several times a year) sees various members of the Saudi royal family for several days at a time. They also see top-level U.S. politicians, titans of business whose names you’d recognize, and Hollywood types.
Never any details or IDs leaked. Usually, the only way you know they were there is because the patients themselves disclose, or it becomes known long after their departure (usually years).
I don’t know if she was in Houston, but there are several U.S. institutions that deal with people of Kate’s stature and keep it quiet.
@worktowander exactly. If Mayo can keep VIPs hidden in Rochester Minnesota, with that dinky airport where you can clearly see any private plane arriving, then MDA can keep VIPs private in Houston.
and if it is being kept quiet, then we wouldn’t know about it.
I don’t think anyone is saying the MD Anderson staff is revealing Kate’s whereabouts. But if it’s true that she’s there (I heard it was in April but not recently) then someone has said something. And if she is so unrecognizable because of the effects of cancer, then how are people recognizing her.
There are political issues for kate to go to the U.S. for preventative treatment instead of the UK. If she is going there, then they have hidden how bad it is. The bench video definitely did not suggest this was terminal, but instead treatment to make sure there is nothing left. And then Becky English goes on about running errands and going to chocolate shops.
The mixed messaging is awful.
Yes to all of the new names claiming to have seen her and vouching for the privacy of the US medical system, I’ll repeat myself.
I’m referring to the super injunction against reporting on her in the U.K. If things were so private in the U.S, then no one would be reporting they’ve seen her.
She can’t be out for ice cream send yet also too sick to do a thank you photo. She can’t be seen out and yet she’s there because it’s so private. Nor can she be seen out yet no one has a photo.
No matter how many of you insist you have secret special knowledge, it’s meaningless because you aren’t providing anything but your word, and as most of you are new, that’s not weighty. It also, frankly, comes across as having an agenda to swarm a website with this claim out of the blue.
So what does this buy Kate or KP? That’s the question you’re making me ask. And my first response is it buys pity and shaming of asking questions about where she is.
Exactly- this is why it rang true for me. MD Anderson is one of the top cancer hospitals in the world. Of course, she would go there if she could possibly have a better cancer treatment in Houston. I also think she would blend in pretty well, especially if she was without makeup and wiglets.
Except, if she’s been sighted in Houston, then she’s clearly not blending in pretty well. That’s the inconsistency with these reports. People are insisting she could be in Houston and she would never be seen and there are private entrances and all of that. Okay, I completely believe that. I’ve had family members work at other prestigious hospitals so I completely understand how the process can work for someone like Kate.
But…….then we wouldn’t have reports that she’s been seen. If she’s in houston, she’s not out strolling around eating ice cream and laughing with her RPOs. If she’s at MDA, its because she’s seriously ill and she’s not there for a vacation. and her presence would be a very big secret, not something a nurse would blab about or the front desk at the St. Regis.
It’s an equation with too many unknowns, not an if-then situation, so there are no “inconsistencies” because we simply don’t know which data points, if any, are valid, so we can’t really see a pattern (or lack thereof).
Becks makes valid points. 1. If she’s incognito, then the decoy plan isn’t working because she was allegedly unmasked. Those two things are mutually exclusive (hence, “inconsistent”). 2. She wouldn’t be seen laughing and carrying on in public with her RPOs. That’s just ridiculous and would draw attention to both or all of them.
Becks doesn’t make valid points, Becks assumes that either everything we heard is true or nothing is. There’s no rule that says so.
1. No plan is fail-proof. It’s not “inconsistent”, it’s incomplete, there is no way to assess “consistency” of disjointed pieces of information when some or all could be false.
2. That particular rumor could be false, doesn’t mean that all the rumors about Houston are automatically false. There are multiple players spreading multiple rumors, organically or otherwise.
@Jess of course there are too many unknowns. No one posting here knows anything about her cancer or her course of treatment.
My point though is that if people are now insisting that of course she’s at MDA because she was “spotted” around Houston, then that’s inconsistent with the other people insisting that MDA would protect her as a VIP and she would never be seen.
@Jess how is it not inconsistent? If she’s at MDA and MDA is so used to dealing with people of her stature and can keep it private, then we wouldn’t know.
Do people really think that her NURSE is telling her sister who is running to reddit? Or that Kate is walking the bayou trail? Or that Kate is signing in at the front desk of the St. Regis so the registration clerk immediately ran to reddit? Or that Kate is popping out for ice cream? Or that anyone involved in her treatment is talking?
those are all the “sources” we have for people insisting she’s in Houston. And those are all inconsistent with the idea that her visit would be kept completely private and no one at MDA would talk.
But you clearly think shes at MDA so I’m not going to spend more time going round and round with you.
There could be explanations for that too. If she is no longer there, perhaps people are more at liberty to speak now that her safety and privacy won’t be impacted.
@Jess: I was only referring to the one rumour, but now you are introducing multiple, nebulous unknowns.
@DDDDC
Me? You need to re-read the discussion closer. I never once “introduced” the ice-cream story or the Bayou story or any other story, I am commenting purely and only on the possibility that she could have gone to Houston for treatment.
It is those who respond to me who keep bringing other “reports” up and I said over and over again that it is extremely unlikely that ALL of the reports are true. I am sure some people randomly jumped on the rumor bandwagon and made their own unsubstantiated claims for attention.
@Jess: I read very well, comprehend too, so I’ll remind you that you stated, ‘doesn’t mean that all the rumours …’, as in plural, perhaps meaning at a different time now that you have clarified.
Anyway, as I said, I hope all is well with you because you appear to know stridently what Kate is thinking and feeling right now. None of this really matters because we’ll likely never know.
Hospice SW, here.
You absolutely go to MD Anderson. The very best are still recruited to this medical institution.
I worked with many a female with a reproductive cancer.
It is the worst.
All bets are off and there is laser focus on treatment.
Tunnel vision laser focus.
It’s crushing no matter who it is, what life choices they previously made or what their future plans were.
If she has ovarian, this is still a difficult cancer to manage.
I get that I could be wrong that she is sick, but it’s my perception there is a familiar rhythm to their movements and social behavior.
This, you get it. Nothing else matters – how it will look, whether it would leak, what will the public think, nothing. Only your survival and your kids.
100% this. I think she’s prob got pancreatic, but same as you said. the ONLY reason for her to be there would be treatment. the downtime is recovery, not shopping, going out to eat, etc.
she would not be distinguishable from any of the other middle aged white women getting chemo.
their VIP practices would assure that no one-absolutely no one-will photograph her or spill details, either while she is there or after her death, if that’s what happens. These people are experienced professionals and are not going to jeopardize their careers and the other sanctions they would face for a measly payout from the Telegraph or People magazine. and no paparazzi are gonna get anywhere near.
But clearly public perception does matter to the royals, hence all the botched secrecy, evasions and PR gaffs. Of course they care, as they ought to.
LOL, of course public perception matters to the royals. If it didn’t, we would not have gotten photo ops of Charles walking to church etc while undergoing treatment. If public perception didn’t matter, KP wouldn’t be trying to insist that Kate was doing just fine and attending sailing lessons in Norfolk while she’s really in Houston. If she is at MDA, they wouldn’t have actively denied that if they weren’t concerned with the optics of the future queen having to go outside the country for treatment as the NHS is in shambles.
Again, there are multiple players here with multiple motivations, and you seem to be determined to align them all into some kind of logical narrative, which isn’t how it works. The Firm and their staff may (and should) care about perception, especially if she went outside the UK for treatment – I think it’s absolutely an indictment on the rich and powerful.
But Kate personally, if she is very sick, no longer gives a flying fig about it, I can guarantee you that. She is making decisions for her health and her kids’ sanity, that’s it. Everything else stopped mattering. That’s actually quite consistent with what we are seeing: the palaces may be trying to put in place some kind of unified strategy, and Kate is unwilling or unable to deliver, nor should she, if she is very sick, that could be why they flip flop, scramble, and issue haphazard denials for some, but not all, rumors. That’s what happens when many people have to react to a very unpredictable and stressful situation in real time.
🙄🙄🙄
If Kate didn’t care what the public thought, she wouldn’t have put out that video lying about her condition (because if she’s at MDA, then she was lying.)
I agree as a person and a mother, she would do what she had to do for her health. But the two are not mutually exclusive and you seem to be insisting they are.
William is actually the boss at KP, he is the heir and future King. I don’t believe Kate is making any decisions, so she’s not causing any inconsistencies or “flip flopping” if she is ill. Certainly, Kate can’t override William.
Anyway, Jess, you seem to be quite invested in what matters to Kate. Are you British, if you don’t mind answering? I hope you haven’t been in such a perilous situation yourself.
We don’t get frankenphoto if perception didn’t matter to them. This isn’t a normal family so we have to stop ascribing how regular people react to life events.
Besides, there can be focus on treatment and it taking place somewhere in the Uk or Europe. It’s not like MD Anderson is the only hospital in the world with specialists.
@Becks1
I thought her video was AI anyway, according to this site? How is that proof of anything then? Kate also could have been forced to put out that video.
And yes, I know that if you’re worried about your survival and your family, caring about public is EXTREMELY unlikely to be on your radar, especially in the early stages. The public will be fine either way. Kate won’t be.
I also wouldn’t accuse a cancer patient of “lying” without knowing all the facts. She could have said what she said because that’s what they thought at the time or because that’s what they hoped for at the time. That doesn’t make her a liar, that makes her scared. I sincerely don’t understand why Celebitches can’t leave her alone. If she lied and she’s fine, there will be plenty of time to blame her. If she is very sick, this speculation is simply mean-spirited.
@DDDDC
Again, you’re (deliberately?) misreading me. I never said SHE was flipflopping. I said THEY (palace, her communications team, whoever) were flipflopping because they hope to talk her into doing one thing, and she ends up balking.
No, I am not British. Yes, I am exactly in the same perilous situation, more perilous, actually, if what Kate said in the video is true, so I find all this speculation and name-calling (Khate is a liar, etc.) rather mean and in bad taste.
Thank you Becks, DDDC, and Nic for common sense comments.
To those medical professionals weighing in, I’m not sure the point.
Kate told us she does not have cancer.
We are discussing the likelihood that someone who has the power of a super injunction in the U.K. would venture to another country from a condition she told us she DOES NOT HAVE.
If she did have it, the likelihood of these Reddit and TT reports being accurate are so low as to be laughable.
A journalist vets information, this information isn’t vetted. It’s all “someone on Reddit, my sister, a tiktoker” — which is nothing but rumors. Concha is more likely to be telling the truth because she understands how to vet info, and I personally am waiting for that to be corroborated before I engage with it.
This is all rumor based on a premise that hasn’t even been established. We do not know that she has cancer, she said it was past tense, had been found. How internet randos know more than Kate about her condition I’m unclear.
I think the rumors of her being at MD started after the bench video BECAUSE MD is considered the top place in the world for cancer treatment.
1. I think it’s notable that the rumors seem to have started after that announcement, because I don’t believe KP’s timeline (I believe everything began sooner than they admitted to, but they’re stuck so to speak because of the initial ‘planned’ surgery announcement). If there were rumors of Khate in Houston BEFORE that announcement, then I’d believe it.
2. You can’t have both things be true: that Khate could absolutely have complete privacy at MD Anderson and the St. Regis because they treat famous people every day and no one hears about it, while people at MD and St. Regis are also letting it be known that Khate is getting treated there (the “my sister is a nurse who has been treating her for months” on reddit stood out to me as absolutely did not happen).
3. You also cannot have both these things be true: that no one in Houston would recognize her YET there are “a friend of a friend saw her walking on the Bayou trail laughing with her bodyguard.”
4. If there have been sightings of her, do cell phone cameras also not work in Houston?
No one trusts KP on this, I get that. So if Khate is currently getting treatment at MD, given recent media attention and KP’s denial (and the opportunity to make lifechanging money), SOMEONE with a working cell phone camera is going to get a photo and sell it.
See my comment below. I think you’re right that not all of these things can be true (the hiking on a trail seems utterly absurd if she’s sick enough for MDA). But I haven’t seen anyone saying medical staff are leaking that she was there. It’s all around the stay in the St. Regis. I learned from my friend about her college friend’s spinal tumor and seeing British security all over the St. Regis a few days before that reddit post was made. So even if there are untrue kernels floating around, I absolutely believe that she was at least there for some time. I don’t know where people are getting the idea that the US as compared to the UK/Europe is shitty for privacy. I actually think quite the opposite, especially in a very sprawled out city that has established infrastructure for privacy.
@beeyonkadonk no, one of the big “sources” for this rumor is that someone on reddit’s sister is a nurse like @TigerMcQueen said, who has been treating her for months. Its obviously not true because of HIPAA, no one who is involved in her treatment is running to their sister who is then blabbing on reddit.
No one at the St. Regis is going to spill about Kate being there. No one at MDA is going to spill about Kate being there.
@TigerMcQueen 💯💯💯💯 to your post, that’s the point I’ve been trying to make. I can absolutely believe that Kate might have gone to some place like MDA. but if she was there, we wouldn’t know about it.
The St. Regis and MD Anderson top execs should now be absolutely freaking out because their reputation for discretion and privacy is now down the toilet. Years of preserving privacy all gone to pot in 2024 because Kate was too famous for people to keep their mouths shut. I expect CarolE and William to be screaming at the top of their lungs at the top brass that this got out. Right? I’m waiting for the friends of the friends of the St Regis manager and the CEO of MD Anderson to weigh in here on how they are handling this leak and who is at fault and how they were fired. And then for TMZ to get an interview with the fired help and we get to hear some folksy little details about how Kate and Louis and Charlotte are dealing with the Houston heat and the mess Louis makes when he eats BBQ.
In the one of Reddit threads that prompted Matta on TikTok to go public with her speculation, someone claimed someone they knew was a nurse who had been treating K. Others claimed general gossip among the medical community (not hospitality industry)…someone on this very thread heard rumors at a medical conference.
On both Reddit and here on Celebitchy, I’ve been told over and over and over again how it is entirely possible to be incognito at MD and at the St. Regis. Given personnel experience, I would believe it. But yet we’re also being told that she obviously wasn’t incognito, and that people who are supposed to not gossip or gossiping…it cannot be both.
@Jess: Oh, I see, thanks for explaining. I suppose Americans are deferential toward royalty after all. I think I’m confused because I should think their employment contracts cover such unauthorised disclosures.
Then why isn’t the king seeking cancer treatment in Houston?
So no mention of Will’s cousins (who are so close to him) and their children? And Kate, who is undergoing treatment, is going to be doing all these outdoor activities but can’t do a simple video chat with the troops instead of a messed-up letter? She can do all this but can’t simply stand on a balcony and wave? And aren’t QE’s corgis with Andrew and Fergie? Does that mean they are spending time with them or the writer simply can’t research to know this?
They’re calling it Kate’s tribe. Which, okay? Maybe they think Fergie will take the corgis to balmoral but yeh sounds like the writer was blathering on without any idea of who has the corgis.
It also doesn’t make sense because Pippa lives in Berkshire and I think James is out that way as well, right? And they’re telling us Kate is in Norfolk yet plans to have the kids spend the summer with Pippa and her kids and James. are they all staying at Anmer? Are they at anmer while Kate is at Wood Farm?
And yes, again – if Kate is well enough to be going to sailing lessons and hanging out on the beach for whoever to see her (implying that physically she looks okay), why can’t she make a video message? Why can’t she show up on the balcony?
Again the KP PR (or whoever this is from) is doing them no favors.
Kate doesn’t ride horses. Never has. I think the excuse is she is allergic. So that’s out for a start.
As said above – the corgis are in Windsor and won’t be at Balmoral unless Andrew and Sarah come and bring them. If they wanted to say Kate would be playing with dogs it would have made more sense to write about her walking their own dog – which is a spaniel.
The shooting – yes, both Kate and William shoot but still, I suspect the writer was just making stuff up based on what they knew the late QEII got up to.
Last but not least – is it just me or did that line about entirely spoiling the children all this summer with ‘no bedtimes’ and ‘lots of ‘treats’ feel like a last summer with my children vibe? I’m not saying it is but it felt a little …excessive for a normal summer holiday plan.
That’s how it struck me immediately as well, to give her kids the last best summer ever out of all their “bestest” summers because she won’t be around for future ones. But it could also be the customary hyperbole as the RRs are wont to do.
Yes, I got that “last summer” vibe, too. But this whole piece is like a lot of random thoughts thrown into a bag.
Now it’s sailing lessons
What next
I choose to believe the Guinea Pig community asked to be excluded from these shenanigans so KP had to come up with a new talking point for the kids’ activities.
Omg, the Guinea pig community united and said no😂😂😂
They seem to want the rumors and speculation to continue.. otherwise there would be verifiable proof of her well being. They shut this story down so fast, it makes me believe some part of it is true. She may not be stateside but I don’t necessarily believe she is still in Britain either. We have no idea where she was receiving treatment or even what type of cancer or treatment she has/had. So many unanswered questions and so many distraction stories the truth has to pretty horrible.
More like we have no idea if she even has cancer. There timeline never added up and they sure did use that cancer diagnosis to explain away all Williams erratic behavior.
The cancer video was AI generated.
They used the cancer diagnosis to berate everyone for questioning all the lies and asking about her whereabouts. They also knew it would silence the International Media
William and the palace lied about this diagnosis.
“Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. — This kind of comment makes me think her diagnosis is terminal. It’s the kind of thing you say when you know your time with your family may be limited. I sincerely hope I am wrong but I am beginning to think rather than Kate and her handlers making a mountain out of a molehill all these months, actually it may be the reverse.
It still makes absolutely no sense why they have not been able to provide proof of life over the past 6 months. And by the previous track record of her disappeance by the British Press & KP, I highly doubt this is actually Kate expressing any thoughts or words to the media herself.
Yes, they want to give the impression she’s here and doing various things.
Then in a few weeks or months they’ll announce her sad demise. And say she spent her last months as she wanted, privately with the kids.
“Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember.” — This kind of comment makes me think her diagnosis is terminal. It’s the kind of thing you say when you know your time with your family may be limited. I sincerely hope I am wrong but I am beginning to think rather than Kate and her handlers making a mountain out of a molehill all these months, actually it may be the reverse.
I think this is just KP not handling her where abouts in a really bad way.
It does sound ominous but I seriously doubt life and style has any tea on whether she’s that sick or not. But it does feel like whoever these sources are they want us to think that’s a possibility. It just feels weird, like two competing narratives. One where’s she’s very sick and one where she’s not. It just makes me not necessarily believe anything. Congrats, we believe nothing so you can now do whatever the hell you want bts. Goal achieved for them if that was their goal.
I agree that it sounds ominous but it could also just be KP’s way of making sure no one expects Kate to work for the next few months – she can’t work, she needs to make summer super special for her kids. But how is what they are describing different from any other summer for them? Norfolk, maybe a vacation somewhere, Balmoral, etc.
I know I said this last week but what is driving me crazy about this narrative is that this is what got them in trouble in March – the insistence that Kate is completely fine but they can’t even provide a grainy photo of her watching her kids sail or whatever. Stage another lunch at a pub. Have a picture of her taking the kids for ice cream. Have a tourist take a selfie and share it (kind of like that great one of QEII and the random American tourist I think from years ago, who had no idea she was the queen.)
If she is fine and this is KP digging in their heels about her “privacy” then they’re again massively mishandling this situation. If she is really sick and they are trying to cover that up, then again they are massively mishandling this.
So basically they’re massively mishandling this situation😂. You’ll get no arguments from me on that. She’s getting better but she can absolutely not be seen is the vibe. However, at this point, I don’t want some grainy random photo of her watching her kids sailing. That’ll be a gazillion comments going on about whether it’s really her or not, which is just more of the same bs. I’m gonna need some sort of verifiably crisp and clear photo that leaves no room for doubt. Do those even exist anymore /s😂?
@Jais I know, I thought that too about the grainy photo as I was typing it LOL. I don’t know if I can handle another round of “is it her or isn’t it,” I’m still rolling my eyes at the MDA battle and I’m gearing up for the George birthday photo argument we are sure to have.
its the “absolutely cannot be seen” part that is just throwing this whole thing into conspiracy territory again.
What I don’t like is the expectation that people who get cancer treatment and lose their hair or lose a lot of weight have to be hidden because they don’t look perfect. This is really adding a stigma for people who are experiencing those effects and seeing how kate being hidden is what should be done.
As a public figure this has ripple effects. It’s not even that she needs to return to what she was doing before this, but not even seeing her leave the hospital for what was at the time abdominal surgery was very odd started this mess.
Well it sounds like a fun summer for the kids. Maybe there will be some pictures of them sailing. I too believe that she has been staying in Norfolk. Maybe if she is out so much someone in the public that sees her will use their phone and get a picture.
They don’t have phones with cameras in the U.K.! Only potatoes.
I dont know why, but “only potatoes” is just cracking me up.
To make the chips to go with the fish.
That all just sounds so idyllic, like their soft-focus jeans ad. But if Kate’s up for romping picnics, why not provide verifiable proof of life? Maybe she’s actually on a yacht somewhere with the two younger kids, her parents, and no wi-fi. We don’t know, and probably never will.
They are describing someone who is perfectly well. And yet, this person who is running errands, taking her kids to sailing lessons, and moving back and forth between residences cannot appear on camera in public. And she is being seen often by villagers who never think to snap a photo. What total bs they are serving.
Yeah, this woman planning an active and fun summer can’t put a dress and a hat and wave from a balcony? The cancer-ridden dying 96 year old Queen did it months before she passed. So weird that NO ONE asks these questions.
Also, the people there are respecting her privacy by not taking pics, but they are also running to the tabloids to tell them they saw Kate. She literally turned into Big Foot, with grainy pics and all.
i’m a nobody with zero connections but i work adjacent to the oncology community and i had heard the rumor that Kate was getting cancer treatment in Houston weeks ago at the ASCO annual meeting in Chicago, the largest cancer meeting in the world. the speculation i heard was that she’s there for proton therapy. i think most people are brushing it off because they assume she would need to be there continuously for months for treatment but that’s not necessarily the case. and i think it would be easy to be unnoticed in Houston because it isn’t an international media hub like NYC and quite frankly, outside of the normal royal context we’re used to seeing her, most Americans wouldn’t be able to pick Kate out of a line up.
Proton therapy is usually not used for the lower body parts/organs (abdominals, etc.), but to treat upper cancerous body parts, like, brains/head, neck/throat, etc. Kate said cancer cells were found after surgery. She had abdominal surgery.
Perhaps you’re confusing proton beam with gamma knife?
Proton beam therapy is absolutely being used in treatment of pancreatic cancer. Anderson is doing this in clinical trials, so I think it’s quite plausible.
That statement was not written by doctors, it was a PR wordsmithing job to try and soften the impact. with modern diagnostic techniques and imaging, there is not a chance that cancer would be discovered “after the fact”. Whatever surgery she had done was done specifically to remove cancer, they knew exactly what was there going in. And there’s no such thing as “preventative” (not even a real word) chemo. I think most medically trained people can read between the lines and understand what’s going on.
Maisie, “preventative” in the UK = “preventive” in the US. 🙂 It is a real word.
Please stop with making it sound like that Proton therapy treatment is exclusive to the US, or even especially to MD Anderson.
There are ~ 30 oncology treatment centers in Europe that use proton beam and gamma knife, three of them in the UK, the newest in London, inaugurated by the then PoW Charles in 2021 as a part of UCL.
It really enrages me sometimes that so many US-based commenters seem to think that we here in Europe aren’t capable of doing cutting-edge research and treatments.
Just because most of the countries here don’t use English as our first language, we seem off the radar.
But e.g. the staff at the university hospital in my home town is perfectly able to accommodate English-speaking patients anyway, and it’s one of the largest in Europe with a stellar reputation, and hundreds of millions of €€€ grants provided by the EU for the Horizon research program that we’re part of, and that the UK Brexited out of.
And color me sceptical, but if participants at a huge medical congress are gossiping about a *named patient* receiving a *specific treatment*, it’s the largest imaginable HIPAA violation, and proves that all concerned not only don’t seem to get, nor respect, the concept of privacy laws.
That said, “Kate” mentioned in that video that cancer *had been present*, and that she’d be receiving preventative (=adjunct) chemotherapy. Unless KP says something else, we should believe this part.
Nanea, I can’t see coming to the US when there are places in other countries close that would seem a better option. Why would anyone travel that far on a plane when there is no need? I don’t think anyone was saying there aren’t really good cancer treatments in other countries–this is more speculation regarding gossip.
I agree with you that if we believe the video she was/is not extremely ill, because she said she needed preventative chemotherapy.
This goes to show that the brf has to get over itself and start telling the truth. All that they’ve done is make this a bigger mess than it had to be. I’m starting to wonder if they even know how to spell ‘truth’.
just saying again, Anderson is the acknowledged best center in the world for treatment of cancer. it’s really the explanation that makes the most sense.
🤷🏻♀️ be skeptical then, idk what to tell you. I can’t prove a conversation I had in person 2 weeks ago to a stranger on the internet so it’s not even worth my time to try. especially to someone who finds themself being personally enraged about any of this, what a giant overreaction. just know that HIPAA doesn’t apply to everyone, and doctors/healthcare providers aren’t the only people who attend medical conferences.
I don’t think anyone’s saying she couldn’t or wouldn’t get treatment in Europe or elsewhere. She could certainly be anywhere! But in response to people asking why she’d go that far, it’s reasonable to guess there could be some sort of speciality treatment there that isn’t available elsewhere. I know MDA has a reputation for treating international VIPS. So that could be another factor. For the extremely wealthy they go for the best of whatever they need. An airplane ride from London to Houston isn’t really that big a deal but we don’t really even know anything about the cancer so all we can do is speculate and evaluate rumors based on plausibility.
Late last year a spring trip to Italy for Will and Kate was announced. Earlier this year there was speculation that the trip was planned for Kate to get treatment in Italy. So the theory was the surgery in Jan was urgent and the Italian doctors came to London. IDK if that has been debunked.
@daisy I am skeptical, because you are a newer name and the other day you said that you had heard from people in the hospitality industry about this, not medical. You could absolutely be telling the truth but at this point, we’re going to be skeptical and if you’re right, you’re right 🤷♀️
Look, over the past 6 months we have had posters here who all insisted they had verifiable insider knowledge that ranged from William killing Kate in January, to Louis breaking both her legs, to Kate being taken immediately to Anmer after her surgery and staying there for months, to Kate being on Mustique, to the kids being in Bucklebury, etc.
so yeah at this point I’m taking everything people say with a HUGE grain of salt.
Don’t the kids attend school in Windsor though? Norfolk is not near Windsor.
One of the rumours floating around a few months ago was that the children were being homeschooled. Then, of course, we got stories about George and Charlotte sitting exams and William doing the oh so important school run so who knows.
There was a rumor that the kids were being homeschooled but that went against the KP narrative of the school run and against the idea of them being on school break for Easter (which was the reason Kate gave in the video for delaying the cancer announcement.) So like @sue said…..who knows lol.
If she’s going to Norfolk for the summer does that mean that she will be finished with “preventative” chemo by then?
There is a world renowned cancer clinic called the Burzynski clinic located in Houston. Dr. Burzynsky’s methods are cutting edge and very controversial. My father in law went there in the 80’s. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and given 6 months to live. The clinic bought him 6 more years. As I mentioned his methods are controversial and not FDA approved. So patients must go to Houston the only city he is allowed to practice. Ted Kennedy thought so highly of him that he scheduled an Appointment for Jackie Kennedy but she sadly passed away before her appointment. One of the reasons she delayed going is because she was reluctant to travel to Houston.
It’s just a theory but it does track because again Kate would have to be treated in Houston.
All of this just sounds like the last summer she will be alive. It has a very sad tone to it if they are trying to put a positive spin on it.
Norfolk again? Not Balmoral?
Every time they mention Norfolk, it has the feel of the kids being brought there by (Midds? Huevo? Nannies?) to visit Mummy on the school breaks.
I still say she’s not left Sandringham since Dec 25, 2023. I still think whatever recovery she may or may not be experiencing at this moment is happening on Wood Farm on the estate.
I checked the flight logs and William travels to Norfolk pretty regularly. In January, he was making trips to Norfolk when the kids should have already started school. Also, there are a few private flights and via helicopter to Balmoral in January as well. I’m sure at the very least many of those were his because the heli picked him up and/or dropped him from KP. The flights that are being taken by the helicoptor that i presume are William typically pick up and drop off at KP not Windsor but we already figured that so…
There are some other interesting places and islands they travel to but I’m only just beginning to look at it.
They want it both ways. She’s fine, don’t worry about her but also it could be life-threatening serious. All of their briefings contradict each other. I think they want people to speculate about the cancer being worse because then they will leave her alone and stop asking questions about this poor, stricken mother.
But they also don’t want Will to look like he’s ditching a sick wife. So that’s the “she’s fine” part. The speculation works in their favor. They can get away with saying nothing on the record this way.
I don’t think her being abroad means it’s necessarily terminal or whatever. Sometimes there are treatments that are less invasive or a rare cancer that a few have experience with. Idk but their messaging gives me a headache.
I know it’s not salacious or anything, but local news here in Houston, when reporting on the gossip after the story blew up, from the radio DJs to the local anchors to the Chronicle, almost unifomly followed a script both textual and subtextual along the lines of “Kensington Palace denies this. Royal sources say she’s not in Houston and has never been here….but if she *was* here receiving treatment at MDA, we’d all respect her privacy. Yes? Yes, of course we would. Good, glad that’s all cleared up and you all know there’s no story here”
So now I think she’s definitely here or was here for an extended time.
Thoughts and prayers for the CB moderators on this post😂.
Commenting once again since the other day there were insinuations that I’m some bot because I’ve come to say that my best friend’s close friend from college has seen *with her own eyes* the amount of British security currently taking up two whole floors of the St. Regis while she herself (the college friend) stays there to get treatment. (FTR, I’ve been reading this blog for years, really dislike Kate as a person, and have commented in the past – you could probably find my comments if you searched my name.) Normally, the sleuthery on this site is pretty good but I am gobsmacked by how many people think Kate *wouldn’t* come here for the best cancer treatment in the world because of . . . privacy issues? Without knowing how MDA works and has served the needs of very high level / private people and has an established infrastructure for anonymnity? Is it not possible that some of these rumors are true and that others are not? (Like hiking a trail seems very sus to me, this woman is extremely ill, she’s not galavanting around town.) Still, it’s entirely possible for incorrect rumors to start based on a kernel of truth. Even on the privacy front, I would actually argue that she’d have better privacy here than in the UK or in Europe! And why, if you were facing a serious disease, would you not get the best care possible if you have the means? Utterly bizarre how many people here just attribute this all to bots.
beeyonkadonk, I didn’t realize anyone thought you were a bot. I tend to be skeptical because we’ve heard so many stories at this point that I would have to be naive to believe anything at this point. I must say that as sick as she apparently is I would be surprised they put her on a plane for that many hours. Houston isn’t on the East Coast.
I would ordinarily feel the same way, I just *really* trust my source on this, and the fact that multiple rumors are swirling around the same location. But I will say, I think a private flight would not be that big of a health risk. Flying commercial would be a different story. But people fly in and out of Houston for cancer treatment all the time, especially the rich.
The palaces have everyone so confused by their lies, AI, photo collages, & “mishandling of PR” that no one anywhere knows what to believe. Here’s one fact: the public has not been provided with verifiable proof of life for Kate since Christmas of 2023. No one knows for sure she actually has cancer. No one knows for sure she’s alive. No one knows whether or not she’s separated from William. Yes, it’s plausible that she went to MDA for treatment under the radar then returned home to Norfolk for a (last?) happy summer with her kids. But without un-retouched, non-grainy-potato-camera visual proof of her continued existence, why should anyone believe what the lying palaces, propagandist Rota Rats, or random internet posters say.
Well that I agree with! I don’t trust anything they say. But I thought it was interesting that they immediately jumped on the Houston thing, because usually hit dogs holler most.
The MD Anderson “sighting” is literally right out of KP’s playbook. I 100% believe they ignited this “rumor” through social media and yes they have deployed BOTS/paid personall all over social media and forums to promote that lie. I’m not accusing you particularly for that but I still don’t believe you and definitely do not think she is in Houstin.
First, at this point, it would be more likely that William/KP hired a body double to prance around the bayou in Houston laughing and joking with a body guard than Kate physically being their herself.
Second, I personally don’t even believe she has cancer at all. I think the palace lied to:
1) Silence everyone for questioning all their lies and fraud
2) Silence everyone for questioning her whereabouts
3) Silence the International Press
4) For William & KP to buy time because they obviously cannot produce a real, recent photo or video of Kate much less have her in a LIVE, unambiguous setting.
5) And it’s highly likely they will later say she succumbed to cancer.
I’m literally LOLing as I write this from my office in NYC. Again, search my name for comments on completely unrelated posts (I think I posted on breastfeeding last some months ago). The source is my best friend from law school, her friend most definitely has a spinal tumor, and she never said she saw Kate directly. She also heard this *before* the reddit post. Does KP plant rumors and bots on the reg? I’m sure. I’m certainly not on their side or team and have no dog in this fight aside from my integrity being questioned by internet strangers. I honestly don’t understand why so many of you are like adamantly, spiritually opposed to this being true. What does KP get out of people thinking this? It’s sort of embarrassing that she’s eschewed NIH care, and it flies in the face of the story that she’s not that ill.
I mean, your source is a close friend of a close friend so yes, people are going to be skeptical.
I’m not adamantly opposed to the idea of her being in treatment in Houston, I’m adamantly opposed to the idea of her being in treatment and it being leaked the way it has been on reddit. that’s my issue here. If she was there, I don’t think anyone would know.
I said yesterday that lots of new people crop up when there’s a new rumor and they’ll all swear that the new rumor is true. And there will be names that i won’t ever see again once the rumor dies down. That does happen. But no one name has been singled out as a bot. If that doesn’t apply to you, then it doesn’t apply to you. Maybe she’s in Houston. Maybe she’s not. People might not believe she’s definitely in Houston and that’s okay? If we find out later she was, then cool. I’m just not taking anything as gospel.
The math continues to not add up. It’s like KP doesn’t understand that in this case two opposing things can’t be true at the same time. So either Kate is very unwell and can’t or doesn’t want to be seen in people. Or she’s not that sick and is just using this to take a huge break.
They want us to believe that she’s not that sick BUT still too sick to do her duties? The maths isn’t mathing.
The fact that, even after the denial from KP about MD Anderson, people still discuss it, shows how successful KP policy is…everybody is persuaded that she receives treatment for cancer there and that explains completely her absence (and possibly, that of her children) during trooping, etc. Anyway, the way this article is written sounds pretty bad for Kate but William’s carefree appearances seem to contradict this narrative…(he seems pretty calm and happy totally in contrast to his appearances back in February and March…as if a solution is found about Kate and whatever she suffers from 😉)
@First Comment
Yes! Thank you for pointing that out. They were indeed successful. I mentioned yesterday the strategy they used and its the oldest trick in their playbook. KP knew exactly what they were doing. They know half the internet will continue to claim she is there and it’s perfect timing for Trooping. Imagine that…
KP/William is lazy, sloppy and they bungle a lot of things but they are experienced liars and schemers. I mean I look back at how they weaponized the press against Harry and Meghan and they were partly if not completely successful for a time.
William was busy orchestrating bully campaigns against Meghan, forging Harry’s signature for public statements that were lies, and ffs even dragging his entire family out for a fake papped commercial flight (thankfully he got caught).
KP/William have a lot of experience in lying and scheming. And no I don’t believe they are completely incompetent. I think they are just arrogant, short sighted, lazy, and sloppy and have the British Media backing.
I also think Jason Knauf may be back in the fold with William in some capacity.
Lately, it seems as every c/b commenter lives in Huston? Am I the only one who thinks that?
No, you are not. They have flooded the LSA forums too.
And reddit. The only thing I knew about Houston before the Kate “sightings” was NASA. Now I know they’ve got bayous, fancy hotels, a world-class cancer treatment center, air-conditioned pedestrian shopping tunnels, and off-the-charts humidity. TMI, lol.
Houston is the 4th-largest city in the US, so there could be a lot of Houston -based CBers! I literally can see the Houston Medical Center from my dining room window (no insider information here, alas!).
YUP. Harper said something similar above. An influx of new names who are all experts on MD Anderson and privacy laws and saw her in Houston.
Sigh. I just got stuck on that top photo. What with all the talk we’ve had of photoshopping & Frankenphoto-ing lately, I can’t help but think–where’s Kate’s right leg? William’s two legs lean in the same direction, toward her; her left leg leans toward him, but where is her right leg? Where’d it go?
It’s a confusing photo but I see two of her knees. Look in the right corner. She’s sitting askew.
I’m still shocked that so many people believe that Kate even has cancer. I’m 100% convinced she doesn’t. She’s not in Houston. It’s a “rumor” planted, most likely by Jason Knauf.—Because whatever is REALLY going on with Kate, is much worse than cancer. So having people believe the cancer story is beneficial to the palace. But remember all the palace does is lie. Don’t listen to the BS they tell you. Something much worse is going on with Kate.
Thank you @ K Peace.
I definitely don’t believe she has cancer either. What a convenient lie to silence everyone and the International Press. And even more convenient to use “cancer” as an explanation for her disappearance. In 6 months, they still have not even been able to provide a real, unmanipulated photograph of her much less produce her in a LIVE, unambiguous setting. Something is seriously wrong.
I have cancer and I can tell you nothing I’ve ever experienced is as bad as this. NOTHING. I underwent hellish bladder removal and bowel resectioning surgery and am now facing 3-6 months of chemo. I have a stoma and now urinate into an external pouch. I may not live more than a couple of years. Think about it before you make a tactless comment that it’s something worse than cancer.
Did some CB readers really have nothing better to do than arguing with one another about if That Woman is/was in Houston, over & over? And not just in this one post.
What do you guys want to achieve? Bragging right if you are correct?
Just a reminder, KP lies ALL THE TIMES. She is being taking good care of. Persons (closed to her) know where she is & how she is. She is not “technically” MISSING.
Yeah yeah, I know this is a gossip site & free speech and all that.
Did you write the Colonel Catherine letter? Lots of typos.
No, do not care whatever happens to KKKate. As I have said in other posts before.
English is not my first language & I am not good at spelling & languages. Since this was not an academic paper, I tried to spell right & used correct grammar, but only so much.
@Agnes 😂 😂 😂
“Cancer diagnoses” should be used to raise awareness of said cancers, fundraising, seeking & providing supports to other patients & families.
Weaponizing cancer (Be it real or fake) as a mean only to your personal PR gains is just wrong, IMHO.
When has William or KP cared about being morally right or wrong?????
William has proven already after what he did to Harry and Meghan and even his own Mother what he is capable of. He’s a monster IMO and didn’t hesitate in the slightest when he conconcted the cancer lie.
All William cared about was an effective strategy to shut down anyone (including the International Press) from asking about her whereabouts, silencing everyone for questioning all his lies, fakery, and fraud, and having an excuse to continue to buy time because he obviously can’t produce Kate in a LIVE, unambiguous setting.
William does NOT have a moral compass. Just because it’s a deplorable thing to do doesn’t mean anything when it comes to people like William, Jason Knauf, Christian Jones, etc.
Does MD Anderson cancer center have bots? The MDA apologists are out and about today, it seems.
“Why wouldn’t Kate be here receiving treatment, it’s the best in the world! And she can stay at the St. Regis hotel! So luxurious! And we would totally protect her privacy, we swear!”
Some of these posts sure read like an advertisement for MDA 🤣🤣🤣
Whatever the truth is, these royals and their sychophants are so bad at their jobs or whatever their jobs are. They clearly think the public are non-questioning idiots who can be gaslit. It’s nice that they can play hide and seek with the taxpayers without offering a single professional explanation. If we are sick, are we not expected to provide a simple and truthful update to our boss and company so that they can understand how to accommodate you and strategize on capacity management? They don’t need our medical history but we still have to communicate professionally to each other. But nooooooooo these people are so special.