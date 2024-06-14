Roger Federer screens his documentary in London, with guests Mike & Zara Tindall

Roger Federer authorized filmmakers to make a documentary about the final days of his pro career called Federer: Twelve Final Days. It drops today on Amazon Prime and I’m going to watch it this evening. It traces Roger’s decision in September 2022 to end his career at Laver Cup (a team-tournament he created) in London. He assembled the “Big Four” for his final event – Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic joined him on Team Europe, and I’ve already heard that a big chunk of the documentary focuses on Roger and Rafa’s friendship and Rafa’s reaction to Roger’s retirement. Anyone who watched the Laver Cup that year knows what happened – both Roger and Rafa were sobbing and holding each other. Novak was a mess too. Here’s the trailer:

I remember the chronology of this too – he actually waited until Serena Williams had her final matches at the US Open that year and her big retirement moment, then he dropped his announcement. I found that very classy, that he didn’t step on Serena’s moment whatsoever.

Anyway, these are some photos from a special screening in London last night. Roger was there solo, his wife Mirka didn’t join him, although Mirka is reportedly a big part of the documentary too. Roger was also doing a lot of promotion in British outlets this week. Which makes sense, the Brits treat Roger like he’s one of them, and Wimbledon was his favorite Slam. Rog looked good! He’s even indicated that he’ll come back to the UK in a few weeks for Wimbledon too. There were reports last year that the BBC really wanted him as a commentator but I don’t think he’s ready for that (but he would be great at it).

Mike and Zara Tindall also came out for the screening. I wasn’t even aware that either of them are tennis fans, but as I said, Roger is treated like an honorary Brit. Plus, the Tindalls are both pro athletes, so maybe that’s the connection. Zara wore Rebecca Vallance – I loathe the shoulders and sleeves, but the rest of the dress is good.