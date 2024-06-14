Roger Federer screens his documentary in London, with guests Mike & Zara Tindall

Roger Federer authorized filmmakers to make a documentary about the final days of his pro career called Federer: Twelve Final Days. It drops today on Amazon Prime and I’m going to watch it this evening. It traces Roger’s decision in September 2022 to end his career at Laver Cup (a team-tournament he created) in London. He assembled the “Big Four” for his final event – Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic joined him on Team Europe, and I’ve already heard that a big chunk of the documentary focuses on Roger and Rafa’s friendship and Rafa’s reaction to Roger’s retirement. Anyone who watched the Laver Cup that year knows what happened – both Roger and Rafa were sobbing and holding each other. Novak was a mess too. Here’s the trailer:
I remember the chronology of this too – he actually waited until Serena Williams had her final matches at the US Open that year and her big retirement moment, then he dropped his announcement. I found that very classy, that he didn’t step on Serena’s moment whatsoever.
Anyway, these are some photos from a special screening in London last night. Roger was there solo, his wife Mirka didn’t join him, although Mirka is reportedly a big part of the documentary too. Roger was also doing a lot of promotion in British outlets this week. Which makes sense, the Brits treat Roger like he’s one of them, and Wimbledon was his favorite Slam. Rog looked good! He’s even indicated that he’ll come back to the UK in a few weeks for Wimbledon too. There were reports last year that the BBC really wanted him as a commentator but I don’t think he’s ready for that (but he would be great at it).
Mike and Zara Tindall also came out for the screening. I wasn’t even aware that either of them are tennis fans, but as I said, Roger is treated like an honorary Brit. Plus, the Tindalls are both pro athletes, so maybe that’s the connection. Zara wore Rebecca Vallance – I loathe the shoulders and sleeves, but the rest of the dress is good.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Even Zara, who hates Meghan, can’t help but copy her shoe game.
I’m sorry, but I beg to differ. I don’t believe she hates Meghan at all. Zara’s the only member of that demon family that accepted an invitation to attend Lily’s 1st birthday party in London, if I’m not mistaken. I think that her husband’s a creep and that it’s hypocritical that they both profit off her royal connection, but Harry and Meghan are constantly criticized for earning a living. But I do believe that Zara openly admires Meghan’s fashion game.
It’s not just the shoes. Z’s clutch is by Strathberry; a small brand which gained worldwide exposure after M was seen carrying their bags.
Zara’s hair is TERRIBLE. Bad gym workout frizz X 100, but still not as horrible as her husband though 🤢 I hope Mike managed to refrain from assaulting or sexually harassing anyone while he was there as those seem to be frequent occurrences with him.
You have to wonder what Zara sees in him. He looks awful in a suit. I even looked up to see if maybe he had sex appeal in rugby gear, but no, he doesn’t. If he had some wonderful personality it would be one thing, but maybe she likes that sort of behavior?
Her entire look is Meghan coded. From her Aquazzura bow heels, the dress style and the black nail polish. But of course Zara misses the mark and looks a mess.
These hateful women hate Princess Meghan but want to be her 🤌🏾
Zara is sponsored by Rolex that’s why she’s there and how she gets to go to Wimbledon.
I will be watching this documentary. Random fun celebrity fact the director of this documentary is the director for the Vogue 73 questions series. I think he came up with that idea and approached Vogue about it.
I thought royals don’t do red (or green!) carpets? And posing at a premiere is trashy, low class and desperate. Or is that just for Meghan?
Roger seems like a real sweetheart. Aquazurra shoes do feel like they’re everywhere. There were a few women wearing them at that wedding too.