Goldie Hawn has a bodyguard after two break-ins at her home with Kurt Russell

One of the scariest things I can imagine happening is a home invasion. I saw Panic Room as a teen and it’s basically where my mind goes to any time I’m home alone with my kids. I think about where we’d hide or what window we’d escape out of. I’ve even thought of escape plans if something happens when Mr. Rosie is at home, too, like how we’d split up to grab the kids or whatever. Some of you may think that I’m overreacting, but I bet a good amount of you guys know exactly what I mean.

Goldie Hawn has lived through my nightmare twice now. That’s right, Goldie’s home with Kurt Russell has been broken into not once but twice. Goldie recently appeared on SiriusXM’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, where she shared some of the details of what happened. During one of the break-ins, she was at home alone. The house was empty during the other one. The first incident happened while she and Kurt were out to dinner. They came back home to find their closets “ransacked.” Four months later, Goldie was downstairs when she heard a loud bang come from upstairs, only to later discover that it was something trying to enter her house through her bedroom.

On the newest episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Hawn, 78, revealed that she and Russell, 73, had gone out to dinner for a couple hours, only to find their belongings ransacked once Hawn went up to bed. “I walked into my closet and I just lost it,” said the Overboard actress. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets. And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies.” Hawn said that after the incident, she felt that “the odds are that’s not gonna happen again” — but she was almost proven wrong just four months later, this time when she was alone in the house. “I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn’t there — and I went, ‘What the hell was that?’ ” she told host Kelly Ripa. “It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.” After confirming to Ripa, 53, that the situation was a terrifying one, Hawn went on to she she has “had a guard” with her as of late, “especially when I’m alone.” “I’m never without a guard,” she added.

[From People]

That is terrifying. I’m glad that Goldie and Kurt both weren’t hurt in either of these incidents! It’s one thing to come home and find that someone broke in while you were out. That’s traumatizing in itself and a complete invasion of privacy. I would have upgraded security systems immediately. But to have it happen while you’re still at home? I don’t blame her for getting a bodyguard. She can afford it, so why not have that extra peace of mind? Of course, personal security would not be in the cards for me if anyone ever did break into my house. But you can bet your bottom dollar that I would set up a Home Alone-style booby traps for self-defense whenever I was at home by myself. My kids have tons of LEGOs. If I can get the perps’ shoes off, I know I can do some real damage.

If you want to hear Goldie’s full interview, you can listen to it here.