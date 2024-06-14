Goldie Hawn has a bodyguard after two break-ins at her home with Kurt Russell

Embed from Getty Images
One of the scariest things I can imagine happening is a home invasion. I saw Panic Room as a teen and it’s basically where my mind goes to any time I’m home alone with my kids. I think about where we’d hide or what window we’d escape out of. I’ve even thought of escape plans if something happens when Mr. Rosie is at home, too, like how we’d split up to grab the kids or whatever. Some of you may think that I’m overreacting, but I bet a good amount of you guys know exactly what I mean.
Goldie Hawn has lived through my nightmare twice now. That’s right, Goldie’s home with Kurt Russell has been broken into not once but twice. Goldie recently appeared on SiriusXM’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, where she shared some of the details of what happened. During one of the break-ins, she was at home alone. The house was empty during the other one. The first incident happened while she and Kurt were out to dinner. They came back home to find their closets “ransacked.” Four months later, Goldie was downstairs when she heard a loud bang come from upstairs, only to later discover that it was something trying to enter her house through her bedroom.
On the newest episode of SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Hawn, 78, revealed that she and Russell, 73, had gone out to dinner for a couple hours, only to find their belongings ransacked once Hawn went up to bed.
“I walked into my closet and I just lost it,” said the Overboard actress. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets. And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies.”
Hawn said that after the incident, she felt that “the odds are that’s not gonna happen again” — but she was almost proven wrong just four months later, this time when she was alone in the house.
“I hear this big thump upstairs — and I was alone; Kurt wasn’t there — and I went, ‘What the hell was that?’ ” she told host Kelly Ripa. “It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.”
After confirming to Ripa, 53, that the situation was a terrifying one, Hawn went on to she she has “had a guard” with her as of late, “especially when I’m alone.”
“I’m never without a guard,” she added.
That is terrifying. I’m glad that Goldie and Kurt both weren’t hurt in either of these incidents! It’s one thing to come home and find that someone broke in while you were out. That’s traumatizing in itself and a complete invasion of privacy. I would have upgraded security systems immediately. But to have it happen while you’re still at home? I don’t blame her for getting a bodyguard. She can afford it, so why not have that extra peace of mind? Of course, personal security would not be in the cards for me if anyone ever did break into my house. But you can bet your bottom dollar that I would set up a Home Alone-style booby traps for self-defense whenever I was at home by myself. My kids have tons of LEGOs. If I can get the perps’ shoes off, I know I can do some real damage.
If you want to hear Goldie’s full interview, you can listen to it here.
Photos credit: IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Lumeimages.com / Avalon, Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon, MA / Avalon, Getty and via Instagram
I have definitely had these types of “planning” thoughts about what to do, and triple check all the door and window locks when I’m home alone at night. When reading this, I was thinking that they probably don’t have any cats though. If I hear a loud thump from upstairs, I am going to automatically assume it’s cat malfeasance.
It’m glad she found a solution with security that makes her feel safer but never being able to be home alone without another person sounds like a nightmare to an introvert like me. I’d rather get another dog or two.
Yeah, more dogs. They will at the least bark and get under foot to trip the intruder. Mine are large and not really aggressive, but are territorial and look scary to strangers.
Goldie and Kurt can afford the best security systems available now. Why didn’t they have those systems installed a long time ago is a mystery. Did they think that they were exempt from burglary because they live in a fancy neighborhood?
This is so horrifying. I remember something similar happened to Sandra Bullock too.
I once had my wallet stolen with my ID, bank cards, my address etc. and I had never felt so threatened and so violated. But having your house broken into is far, far worse.
Much as I love the idea of living in a nice house with a plot of land, I do feel safe living in a building with good, friendly neighbours upstairs, downstairs, next door and with paper thin walls. Sometimes when I sneeze, a neighbour shouts “bless you!”.
JKS, Years ago my apartment was burglarized and to me it felt like a violation. The neighbors saw nothing, I had no idea why we were targeted, and I didn’t trust anyone. Our dog, who barked at literally everyone apparently felt like whoever entered was great for dogs and was quiet. The thieves didn’t take much (we didn’t have much), but they ransacked our home, left muddy footprints all over, and left their disgusting pee in our toilet.
I feel so badly for Goldie! She was home!! Imagine if the thieves were violent. I just wouldn’t feel safe.
True. There has been a break in in my building years ago. Seemed like the burglars knew what they were targeting and knew that most people were at work at that hour.
I have a rental property in a not so nice area with some squatter problems and I was especially happy to rent it to my tenants (military) who have two large German Shepherds.
You are definitely not overreacting. I upgraded my security system last year and now I can activate my alarm from my phone. I turn it on at night and my sister bought me security cameras a few years ago. I think about an escape plan all the time. I leave my door open at night because I want to be able to hear if someone is trying to break in.
There are a lot of sophisticated burglary rings going on in LA hitting wealthy homes. It is very scary. People have been in the homes when the break-in occurred.
It was talked about on a radio show, and it was shocking how often they are hitting homes and coming back to areas during the day even. Some guests have told their stories, and I woud be on edge too. Everyone is beefing up security in their homes and hiring security personnel, more patrol guards.
So scary. My security system is multilayered. PS I love her so much.
“they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door”
If that’s the case, it’s either a burglary ring or an inside job by someone who knows about the installation. Either way, alarm systems are an added layer of protection that I’m astonished they don’t have.
OMG I have the exact same anxiety. It was particularly bad last year when my car was stolen from the airport. I worried that I had maybe left some of my Mail in the back with my address, and that they would come for my house thinking we were away. I couldn’t be sure when the car was stolen because, as it turns out, most of those cameras in the parking lots at the airport don’t work. We upgraded all the security then. Terrifying.
No disrespect to Goldie, however, the uptick in crime globally isn’t a secret and no one is immune. The burglaries are more frequent and brazen often led by professionals. She should never be left without staff in her large house/property.