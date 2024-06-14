NYT trendspots ‘Rodent Men’, with examples like Jeremy Allen White & Mike Faist

This week, the New York Times’ Style editors tried to do a trend-watch piece and it’s getting mixed reviews. The trend? “Rodent Men.” Actors or celebrity men who are some being designated as “rodent men.” Not to be confused by “rat-faces,” which really confused me. When I say someone looks like a rat or has a rat-face, I do not mean it as a compliment. It means that someone’s eyes are too close together and their features are too rat-like. The NYT seemingly explands the idea that Rodent Men are distinguished by not just their physical qualities but by their vibe and aura. Which… is very strange. The NYT says that some of the notable Rodent Men are: Jeremy Allen White, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist, Barry Keoghan, Rami Malek, and Matty Healy. Josh O’Connor is NOT rat-faced, but he does have the look of a very sweet-faced cartoon mouse. Mike Faist, I will grant you, sort of has rat-like features. As does Matt Healy. But Rami Malek? Barry Keoghan? This whole concept doesn’t make much sense.

“Rodent Men”: What are they? Tiny men? Men who eat garbage? Some kind of furry science experiment gone wrong?

According to the tabloids, they’re actually the most physically desirable thing a man can be at this particularly disorienting moment in American history. Exemplified by the faces of actors like “The Bear”’s Jeremy Allen White and “Challengers” leads Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor; as well as the 1975 band member Matty Healy and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, hot “Rodent Men” are a loose category that seems mostly to refer to men who look a bit like mice or rats.

Rodent Man: An unconventional mousy man with a toothy smile, and instead of a chiseled face like Brad Pitt or Chris Hemsworth, it’s more pointy. It’s important for their faces to be angular, that’s the dead giveaway. That and big ears. They come off as edgy and elusive.

[From The NY Times]

My confusion is “a bit like mice or rats.” There’s a huge difference between someone who has mouse energy versus someone who has rat energy. As I said, Josh O’Connor looks like a sweet mouse and I’m appalled that someone would call him a Rodent Man. But Matt Healy? Everything he does and everything about him is so rat-like, so he IS a Rodent Man. I feel like we should talk about Glen Powell here too – his eyes are too close together and the man has a ratty vibe.

21 Responses to “NYT trendspots ‘Rodent Men’, with examples like Jeremy Allen White & Mike Faist”

  1. jill says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:14 am

    This is the funniest thing I’ve read in a while. Rodent men?! Y’all. Come on. The bar is totally in hell lol

    And Kaiser’s breakdown of rat energy and ratty vibes has me cackling.

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      June 14, 2024 at 1:08 pm

      I hurt my ribs while trying to do yoga for the first time in like years and this article truly ended me. I think there should be a difference being made between looking like a rat or a mouse and having rat energy, please !

      Reply
  2. Flowerlake says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:14 am

    Speaking of New York newspapers, did you guys see the tweet of the New York Post which seems to be alternated to make it look Biden wandered off, while in reality the situation was completely different?

    I hope they get sued for defamation.

    Reply
  3. blueberry says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:16 am

    Absurd. The Times is claiming “tabloids” are saying this? Which ones? I guess they want to be a tabloid now too

    This seems like a joke gone wrong.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 14, 2024 at 10:32 am

      The Times political coverage has been tabloid-like for 30 years going back to the Clinton administration. I guess the rest of the paper is just catching up.

      Reply
  4. Jais says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Idk they all seem cute/hot to me? I watched challengers. I was like yes to both those guys.

    Reply
  5. Loretta says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:25 am

    I love that rodent men article, I can’t stop laughing

    Reply
  6. Mimi says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Ryan Reynolds has always looked like a handsome mouse to me.

    Reply
  7. Murphy says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:40 am

    “Skinny pale guys who look like they’re dying” Simple Life era Nicole Richie would be thrilled (maybe she still is)

    Reply
  8. Ameerah M says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:41 am

    I will keep saying it: Glen Powell looks like an evil CAPYBARA. But yes…he could also be mistaken for a rat.

    Reply
  9. Barbara says:
    June 14, 2024 at 10:44 am

    I don’t know, I kind of get it. These guys all have pretty distinctive noses and chins, most have ears that stick out a bit and their eyes are close set or monolid. I’m more into the Chris Hemsworth type but I wouldn’t say these guys are unattractive.

    Reply
  10. paintybox says:
    June 14, 2024 at 11:04 am

    I don’t know, imagine if the article was about rodent women? I think it’s Nazi-like to try to cast it like that, joke or no joke. You could have called Humphrey Bogart or even silent-film Rudolph Valentino a rodent man! It’s never been a thing, they’re trying to make it a thing and it comes off as envious and insulting to young actors. Get off my lawn. 😂

    Reply
  11. PRINCESSGONEAWOL says:
    June 14, 2024 at 12:22 pm

    I am reminded of “Bus Rodent” on “Fleabag.” Jamie Demetriou is actually very handsome without those fake choppers.

    Reply
  12. tealily says:
    June 14, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    Uh, no.

    Reply
  13. rat grrl says:
    June 14, 2024 at 1:54 pm

    It’s funny how every generation acts like they discovered the concept of ugly-handsome. These rat men are to Gen Z what Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch were to Millennials.

    It’s unfortunate how this concept doesn’t exist for women or men of colour, tbh. It’s just for white men and women. Ugly-handsome men of colour are just deemed ugly. Women of colour with unconventional features are deemed ugly, not “ethereal” like Anya Taylor-Joy.

    Reply
  14. Emily says:
    June 14, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    There are rodent men, bird men and golden retriever boyfriends. Any other categories 😛

    I kinda think Jeremy Allen White is more of a bird man.

    Reply
  15. Anna says:
    June 14, 2024 at 5:31 pm

    Uh, where is MATT BELLAMY on that list…?`

    Reply

