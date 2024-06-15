Princess Kate wore Jenny Packham for her first public event in nearly six months

Well, that was a wild six-month ride… and for what reason? The Princess of Wales made a big appearance at Trooping the Colour today with her three children. This is the first credible “sighting” and first public event for Kate since Christmas Day 2023. Kate made the Trooping-attendance announcement yesterday, seemingly timed for the evening news in Britain on a Friday. This makes two Troopings in a row – the first two Troopings of King Charles’s reign – where the Wales family’s shenanigans have stolen the king’s thunder.
For her first event in nearly six months, Kate wore a new Jenny Packham dress in black-and-white. She looked… pretty much the same as ever? I would even argue that she looks better and “healthier” right now than she did last fall. She was able to wear high heels. She was able to film a behind-the-scenes video for Kensington Palace’s social media. She was able to ride in a bumpy carriage with her kids. She was able to pose on the balcony. So… yeah. I have no idea. I’ve had no idea what the hell has been going on for the past six months of frankenphotos, body-double sightings, back-and-forth about whether she’s ever coming back to work and a chronology that makes zero sense. Still, I’m genuinely glad that she seems to be well enough to do all of this.
All set for The King's Birthday Parade!
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024
She shows some strain around the eyes.
I agree. No manicure, heavy, heavy makeup, and the kids look stressed in some photos on other websites. Something serious has been happening.
Never forget the marvels of medicine, especially how something like a blood transfusion can boost your energy for a couple of days.
To me, she looks exhausted. She’s genuinely given a boost by those applauding her return in a positive way. There’s a weariness in her eyes that I recall from my own grueling chemo days. No way could I have managed this, but I look back and see all I did manage as a single parent of 4 and cannot fathom how I managed any of THAT either. Good for her. Today was a very difficult day for her. Even her heels seem lower.
The children…sigh. The children are not the same happy, carefree children they were 6 months to a year ago. Ik George has been in business suits that have sucked his childhood out of him, but with his siblings, he sometimes softened a bit to the boy he was. Today, they mostly seemed.. somber. Aside from Charlotte telling Louis to stop dancing, his mother noticed what he was doing. She didn’t smile or tense up, or even attempt to reach down to him to correct his behavior as she has all 3 in the past. She didn’t look around to see if anyone was noticing with strain or concern. The only person I saw her listen to or even speak a few words to was KChuckles3. It was all…off.
I think she’s been spending less time at the dermatologist. The kids look bored, not stressed. Lady Louise’s face said it all.
Or just how variable serious or chronic illness is – you can have good days and bad days. And if you can muster up the energy for something big, you might be recovering for a week.
I’m honestly glad she looks as well as she did today. Serious illness is a humbling experience, and if anything positive can be gained from hers, I hope it’s brought her family closer and given her a new perspective.
First off, thank you Kaiser and everyone at Celebitchy for taking the time for this extra post this weekend!
Next, I think she looks tired. Her coloring surprised me—I wrote under yesterday’s article that she had more color than her kids, which given the skin tones of people I know who have chemo was unexpected. Miss Scarlet told me she probably got a spray tan and the heavy makeup makes sense. She’s thin, but given my FIL has dropped more than 20 kilo since January, she looks okay. She’s not skeletal with “bones in her neck,” which is good. I don’t think she’s healthy, but it still confuses me that they created such confusion by hiding her and creating fake pictures.
I suspect that she was trotted out to stand next to KC—QCC seemed bent out of shape.
As far as I’m concerned, K and KC can disappear and heal, and we’re good until Christmas with the kids. Let W and QCC and whoever else needs to pick up the slack go to work instead.
Agree, whoever has written this post is either phoning it in and not looking closely or has another set of photos she’s looking at.
I do not believe she had cancer.
I think she looks the same as she always has. Why do we have to pick apart every line a woman has in her face? Her outfit is very nice. I think she looks fine.
In some of the photos I’ve seen, her eyes look lifeless / dull even when she is smiling. She’s terribly thin, but she always has been.
I’m glad she appears to be ok, but what have these last 6 months been about?
I think she looks to be under a great strain . I agree her eyes are lifeless and she has very heavy makeup . Her skin may look smooth but at the same time she looks like she’s aged . I get bad vibes about this . The children also look stressed .
^^ Well, exactly! Why all the six-month subterfuge and charade? The bottom line is that they’re hiding something. And they are still going to elaborate lengths to not be straightforward with the public.
I agree that the Wales children look stressed and ill at ease. They do not look at all happy or comfortable. The birthday photos of Louis and Charlotte were not recent, and in particular, the one with Charlotte looked as if she was superimposed into that nature setting by the fence. Since we have seen George on at least three occasions now, they will hopefully release a recent photo of him on his birthday next month. IMO, Kate posed somewhere else for the nature setting photo released yesterday. It looks like she was superimposed into that setting, which would account for the obvious edits. They are full swing into the practice of manufacturing public-facing mediums.
I for one remain completely skeptical about everything to do with the British royals. I am not buying what they are trying to sell and to get away with. They are pulling a fast one on the public. And many people are gullibly swallowing their manipulations and continual lies whole hog. What was done today in trotting out Kate, finally, is all for show. Something happened and the reverberations are still going on behind-the-scenes.
‘Nothing is as it seems on the surface with the House of Windsor.’ That, at the very least, has always been how they roll.
She’s had that lifeless look before the six months break. And only when William is around.
I’m not seeing what y’all are seeing. She looks the same to me, like the parade is all about her. Why else make that short video? And aren’t they riding in the brand-new, specially made for the king’s coronation, carriage? She’s in that, not the king? Are they trying to keep her happy?
Beaniebean, I’m late to the party for posting, but I’m with you – she looks exactly the same to me. Her legs look just as toned as ever, her she doesn’t look thinner than last time we saw her, her hair and wiglets look in full effect, I don’t see any dropping to her face that other people mentioned in yesterday’s literal ‘not out of the woods’ photo. I even scrolled up and down on the Celebitchy homepage comparing her face in the picture for this article and the one (from the last Trooping) in the green outfit. And she looks exactly the same to me.
I wish KP was more transparent and honest all along so I could believe what they’re telling me now. Because it’s hard to believe that someone receiving chemo for the last several
months could look exactly the same as she did at last years Trooping. It’s hard for me to fathom that someone in such dire condition – and who never has good days that could include a zoom call or other royal duties (only dressing up for this and probably Wimbledon) – could look so refreshed and healthy.
I’m glad she’s reappeared but I’m floored that she looks so good for someone who has been so sick she couldn’t be seen in public – or even sit for a real Mother’s Day photo – for 6 months.
She was forced to come out.
@PrincessK: This is what I believe too.
I do get that vibe as well. In some of the videos of her watching from the window with the kids, she looked like she didn’t want to be there. Same for some of those tense photos in the car with William.
I agree. She looks aged, and she’s been looking scary skinny for at least 3 years, but this takes it to another level. Her eyes look very different. The kids look stressed. She should be resting.
Charles was so worried about no one showing up they dragged a sick woman out of bed to protect his ego.
Forced or not, Kate negotiated her own comeback. Kate is playing the white lotus role to the hilt. I keep looking for the frothy hanky to mop the delicate brow.
The photo of her standing among the trees could be something from Horse & Hound (sorry Notting Hill). It’s totally staged and has that Celexa/prozac ad feel.
This wasn’t a spontaneous re-entry.
The whole ensemble look of Kate and min-Kate at Trooping also pre planned.
Charles has cancer and has been active. His DIL has cancer allegedly and has been absent for 6 months while the Palace’s OTT lies and shady actions tried to spin her absence.
It’s fishy as heck. And yeah, the monarchy is in the toilet these days. Cammie is pissed and Charles gonna pretend all the excitement is all about him.
The Real Housebroke Modern Royals. What a show! Too bad taxpayers have to front this sham.
I also think she was told to be there. This woman is lazy when healthy, but seeing more footage, I don’t think she would be returning if she worked in the NLs.
Were you there? Did she tell you that? The gossip train has exploded and everyone is an expert at nothing
Oh my Bridget, calm yrself down
One of the pictures shows a what looks like a scar along the left side of her eye extending above her eyebrow (that wasn’t there before). There’s quite a bit of chatter on reddit about it, and also…there’s been SEO and algorithm shenanigans going on with bots reposting articles about “kate’s back and prince william talks about his harry potter scar.”
I know, I know I’m getting into major tinfoil tiara territory, but it’s all odd AF. The body language among the Wales, kids included, was not happy or relaxed. Something is very off and has been for a while, among which are the lies that have been told by KP for the past six plus months.
I agree with Beaniebean, she looks exactly the same. Which is weird enough in itself. She looked fake cheerful, and sometimes glum, before she went missing so I see no difference in demeanour. It’s true though that the kids seem subdued.
@TigerMcQueen that is one deep scar that might explain the need to be hidden for six months. Seems to travel from the side of her eye across her eyebrow then splits into a Y shape on her forehead. The photo of the scar making the rounds has not been photoshopped because she does not look as refreshed as she does in the other photos.
A scar there would also explain the need for a Frankenphoto, why she was looking at a brick wall in that pap shot with William, why her face was turned towards the weeping willow yesterday, why there was hair all over her face in the bench video, on and on.
“Seems to travel from the side of her eye across her eyebrow then splits into a Y shape on her forehead.”
Whoa…
So disfigurement… We haven’t heard the last of this, that’s what KP wants but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to get. Cam looks ready to make trouble for them all again.
I’m sorry to ask, but can someone please link to that picture? I can’t see anything here in these photos.
But Kate looks absolutely and immediately identifiable, no pixelated photos or obscured images. So all those other fake photos and videos, they were trotting out of her and attempting to fool the public with Reali demonstrates the links they were going to to hide something.
If there is a scar above her left eye (I can’t see it) why isn’t her hat tipped over that eye to hide it, instead of tipped over the right eye?
Scar picture:
https://www.reddit.com/r/KateMiddletonMissing/comments/1dgf78o/scar/?rdt=64794
I’m unable to see the scar either. It might be me—it took me forever to recognize the hairpieces.
Edit: May’s link just popped up. Yikes!
“why isn’t her hat tipped over that eye to hide it, instead of tipped over the right eye?”
🤔
So:
A -that’s her ‘runaway eyebrow’ and a feature so ‘extra’ on BBC Studios Kate covering it would cause more unwanted speculation. I notice many outlets are running photos with that scar smoothed out.
B -The other side might look worse!
Visible scar and that looks like it was quite the injury. I didn’t think she was still alive, so I have to say her being seen in public really surprised me.
All of this reminds me of that Columbo episode where a lady and her business partner faked her disappearance to boost sales of their magazine. Columbo, certain the business partner had killed her, investigated turning their chateau upside down as the media watched. Then the missing lady turned up, embarrassing Columbo. A few days later the partner really killed her.
Why do I bring up that episode? I think things have never been more dangerous for Kate than right now after she was just seen in public. I didn’t like her before she went missing, the sentiment didn’t change after she went missing. But I really hope she stays clear of that fake Central Park runny Egg after today. I get this really weird feeling that she is in real danger and I put nothing past that family. They are capable of anything. I’d take whatever settlement is offered Adelaide, a few pieces of jewelry, and I’d walk away agreeing to bring the children to whatever events they need to be seen at. This isn’t worth it. And I’d tell my parents they are on their own. I have 3 kids to raise figure out your own mess and stop relying on me to be your cash cow.
I fell down the Reddit rabbit hole after May posted that link, thank you May. As Kate said in her statement, she’s not out of the woods yet and I’m starting to think she may be right for a different reason. I’m inclined to believe now that the car photo with Carole was the real deal and those sunglasses may have been hiding bruises and bandaging. If you look at the close-ups there, you can see what looks like an a bandage across her nose and above her right eye on her forehead where this scar extends up to. And if this indeed was a case of DV where Kate had to have facial reconstruction, including new teeth, no wonder William was treated like a pariah and behaving so strangely. So we may very well not see Kate for a while again if she has plastic surgery on that eye.
Yes @Side Eye, ITA. William is a dangerous person, he’s unaccountable, and also will never be held to account for any of his actions. The whole institution is founded on the guiding principle that they are above everything. I wonder if Kate has had to finally grow up at the age of 42 and see her life for what it is, full of privileged gee-gaws and a ton of utter bullshit. She seems to have a really nice bond with Charlotte, I hope she values that, takes it, and checks TF all the way out.
@Feeshalori, been down that rabbit hole too and now too believe the car photo was real, and that the various anti-graininess enhancements that were initially provided smooth out bandages. Can you imagine the shiner she would have had from whatever impact caused the scar (the pic of which is from Getty btw) — it must have been a lulu, especially if her nose broke too.
Kate, keep as far away from them as possible, as often as possible.
Ladies- she has been going through CHEMOTHERAPY. We should laud her ability to do anything at all. She doesn’t appear to have lost her glorious hair, she looks like she hasn’t lost that much weight. Good grief – be happy for her!!!
@Anne
I’ll NEVA laud a racist.
@Anne – I’l with @Tiny. I don’t give a damn what she has been through, or how she is a mom of 3 young children. She’s a racist mean woman-child who will flog any POC if they dare to rise above her. She sat on her privileged backside and might / might not have gone through chemo. Whilst, hundreds of people are going through chemo WHILST actively wearing many other hats as well. So, Kate, can….suck it.
I hope she is doing better and I hope she escapes one day. That’s picture with the scar is scary. No one should have to live with abuse.
The kids looked happy so that’s nice.
Well she looked great. Happy to see the kids. I watched the balcony part and there was much banter between her n the King. She seemed very happy to be there. Hopefully she’s on the mend now and will be around for her children.
Omg i am genuinely happy to see her and the kids. She walks frail and doesnt seem to stand straight it seems at times? Im happy i was
Wrong I said she wouldn’t be there
She certainly spoke more with Charles than she did with William. And her wide hat brim conveniently (deliberately?) obscured the sight of him as well. I wonder if she knew the balcony placement so that the hat was tilted on William’s side.
You must see different kids, they look very stressed. None of them wanted to be there.
Right? it was super sunny, too! A perfect day!
Louis was clearly bored but then the trooping is boring and he is not yet old enough to hide it.
In one photo, William looks angry, and the kids look miserable. Kate has a big smile. Not all well. Why is William so tense? Hmmm
Wait–it literally poured rain half the time!
@PinkOrchid is that in reply to me? I was making the comparison that claiming the kids looked happy was like saying it was perfectly sunny.
They looked so miserable for most of the time, though little Louis had a cute dance.
To me the kids and William look stressed. In one photo only Kate, the King Camilla waving. They do not look like a happy family at all. Even Charles looks stressed and unhappy.
What young kids would want to be there? Mine can’t sit through ten minutes of church- lol
Sarah, how so do you think the Wales children “look happy”? They have never looked happy in public except on a few non-ceremonial occasions, and in private individual and group family photos. The one memorable time that George looked happy on the BP balcony was at the age of four or so when he was seen laughing and goofing off with his older cousin, Savannah Phillips. And that behavior was frowned upon skeptically by Willy, at that time. I believe Willy was spied looking sternly askance at Savannah for playfully covering George’s mouth with her hand.
British royal children within the gilded cage lose their carefree childhoods very early on. Read Harry’s book for one prominent example of many. Even the Phillips girls have privately had to endure their parents’ breakup. At least, they are out of the hot frying pan of public scrutiny, unlike the Wales ‘duty-bound’ heirs.
She looks pretty and healthy! And pretty much the exact same as always? She’s channeling Audrey from My Fair Lady here and looks nice.
Black and white colors. So the Jenny Packham dress is actually a repeat. A different belt and the bow was added to give it a fresh look. However, the hat was new.
To my eyes, particularly Charlotte looked miserable and preoccupied. (Hopefully, about nothing bigger than having to wear that ridiculous sailor dress). But it’s obvious that these kids have seen and heard things, particularly she and George. I’m only happy that they are alive and kicking, and show no symptoms of physical distress.
Katherine’s face looked strained, despite her evident delight at being cheered on. She looked poised but frail, and most likely she had medical help in order to sustain this appeareance. But frankly, even though this is the best she’s looked since 2022.
I hope this is the path her recovery is taking, and that those kids can return to her lively self and enjoy their mother for a long time.
That was my first thought too! A white dress with black-and-white-striped trim, a huge bow at the shoulder, a big tilted hat … it’s definitely the Ascot scene in “My Fair Lady.” If only she’d shaken up the stuffiness of the event by leaning forward and yelling at one of the horses, “Come on, Dover, move yer bloomin’ arse!!”
Seriously, though, she looks a little tired but otherwise lovely. I hope she is doing as well health-wise as the photos would suggest.
“Come on, Dover, move yer bloomin’ arse!” LMFAO! 😆😂🤣
She looks healty for a women who is figting cancer and in the palace and medias words is very sick. Lost a friend to cancer she had no hair was skinny could not even walk or stand for even 5 minute, she had chemo hardcore not the light version Kate had if she had any. Preventative chemo causes hairloss to if she even had one she would not be looking like someone who came from a hairdresser. Still not buying the whole cancer thing
This is my first time posting – long time fan/reader. I had to post because I agree with you. My Grandfather and Aunt both had cancer and received chemo as a treatment. Both lost every strand of hair.
I dunno. If it was anyone else I wouldn’t be skeptical but it’s the BRF.
My husband, mother & grandmother all died of cancer and guess what? Only one of the 3 experienced any hair loss while undergoing chemotherapy during their treatment. It really depends on the dosages & actual drugs prescribed as to whether there will be total, partial or no hair loss. There are also treatments that can minimize hair loss.
Hair loss is often sited by people (especially woman) as to why they refuse chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis. The figure is around 18% in a recent study so researchers have looked for ways to minimize the effect.
As for the Princess of Wales she may be wearing extensions or even a wig while her hair grows back. I am just glad that she was well enough to once again face the intense scrutiny of the public eye with her usual radiant smile. She is the mother of 3 young children who very much their mother to thrive for many more years to come.
The first line of colon/rectal cancer chemo doesn’t cause hair loss. It’s one cycle shy of causing hair loss. (Source: two people with stage four colon/rectal cancer, and one with stage one colon cancer and preventative chemo. White counts were in the tank and a problem, plenty of other side effects, but no hair loss.)
And those were without and before the era of cold (ice) caps, which minimize chemo exposure to the scalp and minimize/prevent total hair loss in other regimens that *do* cause hair loss.
Kate’s never been pretty.. And definitely not in the last 8 years. She’s an average looking attractive enough woman, who looks old for her age, but is photoshopped to kingdom come and has a multi million pound wardrobe and 60 plus staff including makeup, hair, wardrobe, cooking, cleaning, wiglet management.
You don’t have to like her, but the woman is stunning
Sorry, but no way stunning.
I think you’re confusing stunning with ‘looking smart’ – KM is Carol Middleton’s idea of doing royal as seen through the eyes of a 70 year old woman,
She’s not stunning to me, she’s someone who was blandly pretty and still can be sometimes. I’ve always thought so, even when I was indifferent to the royal family. Lots of people feel that way, and it’s ok, people have different standards of beauty.
Kate is tall and has always had a stunning face that photographs well. You could tell she was very pretty, even back when was dating William in run-of-the-mill outfits and basic HMU.
Actually, I think her usual wardrobe and HMU are often dull, very much high street-looking, and tends to dissapoint her; unlike Queens Maxima or Mary.
William would have never seriously entangled with a woman of a beauty he couldn’t brag about. This is not a compliment towards him.
Agreed, Kate is not stunning, I I think she is pretty. Her features are too harsh to be stunning. However, it is subjective. Plus, her money, resources and cosmetic enhancements do help. She was rather girl-next-door before the royal makeover.
Many successful men marry plain women so that they can be in control. It’s well known that William married Kate because he knew she would keep her mouth shut.
Agree. She’s pretty in a bland, forgettable way, and certainly no great beauty like some of the other girls Willy boy would have preferred to have married.
Agree, let’s not bring Daily Fail levels of propaganda to this woman. She was a goofy lazy mess with skirts that flew up, never stunning.
Here she is in school. She looks like every other girl.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/8079640/kate-middleton-switched-schools-bullied-too-perfect/
Here’s a collage – she’s an average girl next door, pretty! But not stunning.
https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/happy-34th-birthday-to-the-duchess-of-cambridge–9992430401773571/
People need to stop using the word stunning because they don’t know what it means. Especially as a synonym for gorgeous. Go on the deranger sites and praise the photoshopped images but this place ain’t it.
Lolz, Kate isn’t pretty. Sure Jan
Wait, what? None of this makes sense.
It really doesn’t. The whole thing has irreparably harmed any trust that was there. Slim as it may have been before, trust in KP is now in the gutter. Not sure they care though.
I’m with you, not one bit of this makes any sense.
One more sign we are indeed living in a simulation after all
We’ve been played! AGAIN
I’ve stayed away from all the Khate stories since the initial AI video with the fake daffodils- I did comment then that my best friend in her 60s had a small cancerous lump removed, with no other cancer cells present, but then had preventative treatment for the next 6 months BUT was able to carry on a very full life as a foster mother. JP,who also sits on the fostering and adoption panel for her region.
I could see no reason for Lazy Mc Buttons not to do the minimum of a few zooms and 10 minute appearances which let’s be honest is 50% of how long she would actually spend. Ever since her inability to ‘work’ during the first 6 months of her pregnancies due to excessive morning sickness, but shockingly still able to take an 11hour flight to holiday in Mustique, then amazingly to appear in glowing health for a few weeks before going on maternity leave for a year, the media has given this immature woman a pass for doing the barest of bare minimum and handled her with kid gloves.
Personally,I’ve never fallen for any of it and have not wasted much time to cult of poor Kate!
To me she looks the same as usual. Posing up a storm in the carriage and to me her wonky eyebrow looks the same and I don’t see any evidence of a facelift. She just looks rested, probably because she hasn’t had to do a lick of work in six months. Yes, in full profile she is skeletal, but she always is—it is her choice to be this thin and I don’t take it as a sign of illness. I have to wonder what this six months has all been about. Whatever was wrong she seems to have fully recovered from it, at least from the exterior.
i don’t buy that the kids are stressed like others are commenting, either. They’re just bored.
She’s looking the best she has in a long time.
Hmmm.
WTF have they been playing at ….?
She is, I agree. Her crazy eyebrow is tamed, the eye bags and the puffy bloating of her face/jowls are 100% gone. I like her outfit and like how Charlotte’s dress is coordinated with it. Re: her face it was either the long rest or a lot of tweaking.
I kinda think she’s had a face lift. I wonder if she got that in January and then maybe there were complications or bloodwork that showed an issue she had to deal with. Maybe skin cancer? I don’t know, she definitely looks refreshed in the face. And the timeline fits. 4-6 weeks before you heal, hence Frankenphoto, and then up to 6 months to see the full effects.
@Shaz google says exactly that re facelift TL and “ you’ll look your best at 6 months”
ITA about the facelift but was cancer a complete lie? That’s a bridge too far.
Betty Rose, no I think she’s probably going through something. That’s why their first statements were vague and the timeline was “Easter” because they probably thought she’d be well enough in April. And then something unexpected clearly went down that threw them all into disarray and messed it all up.
I don’t know that I believe the cancer was faked. As you say, that’s a bridge to far. But this is the Windsors and honestly I put absolutely nothing past them. Not a damn thing. So who knows? At the end of the day, I’m glad she seems healthy for her kids. And I think the institution and the palaces and the people in them and the press are just gross and toxic. I’m more turned off by the royal system than ever and I was already pretty turned off.
Her eyebrow looks the exact same to me? Her cheeks look fuller, kind of like they used to when she was pregnant, though overall she seems to be as thin as ever. I wonder if she could still be on some sort of low dose of steroids – if so, I think they’ve made her face a little more youthful / fuller, but it doesn’t really show anywhere else.
Would even this toxic bunch invent a cancer diagnosis to cover for major cosmetic surgery? Not sure about that. It would be awful if they did. But I now believe that she had major work done at some point in the last six months. There doesn’t appear to be any medical reason she couldn’t appear on some media platform at all in the last six months. So that leaves cosmetic reasons. And, btw, that’s not the style of dress you would wear with a stoma.
I’m wondering if she was in rehab for alcohol. Giving up alcohol could certainly freshen up one’s face.
She’s also tanned.
Always believed it was one big con to make all the negativity go away. A reset for the BRF.
I’m delighted she’s alive, and clearly looking well.
And yes, looks can be deceiving, and perhaps a wig and makeup are doing some heavy lifting here, but as someone who has watched many loved ones go through chemotherapy, this is not the look of someone currently several months into a course of chemo, whose deleterious side-effects tend to be cumulative and get worse each session.
It’s possible she did a short course of “preventative chemotherapy” in February and March and has been recovering ever since, but this is not someone who “may need to be out sick for the rest of the year.”
Which, not for the first time, makes me want to know what the sick leave policies are for BRF employees:
Do their regular employees get 6 months+ paid leave when they are ill? Do they still get to cash in on their vacation days after such a lengthy absence, just as Kate is now expected to enter her 3 month summer vacation in a few weeks, without needing to make up all her sick days? Or do some of those vacation/personal days need to get allocated to sick leave for hoi polloi employees?
When regular BRF employees’ family members have cancer, are they afforded as much paid leave as William has received? Can they also do only half-time or 25% time and still receive full pay and benefits?
And if not, how is the BRF justifying such differential treatment? Where is the accountability?
Most European countries have lenghthy sick leaves.
In my country, you get paid at least 55% of your paycheck by social welfare and it can go for up to 3 years.
So, yes. If you have cancer and are unable to work you can stay at home for a year or two to recover from all the treatments.
Quite frequently throughought the convalescence, you get called for evaluation by a team of doctors and they’ll assess if you can stay home or have to go back to work. (It’s not your primary physician who decides it).
If they decide you’re good to go back to work and you refuse to do so, you’ll loose your sick leave pay.
@Desdemona–as an American, the first part of your post sounded great, but that last part? Where there’s some random unknown doctors showing up at your house to evaluate you? That’s awful! I cannot imagine what that would be like.
No, they don’t show up at your house. You go to a clinic or hospital, take every document / exams / your physician’s report, etc. with you, and they evaluate if you’re fit to come back to work or not. They exam the documents, not you, your body… Nobody touches you.
In long term illnessess it’s a countermeasure to avoid people taking advantage of the system.
There are cases in which you want to go back to work but they consider you should rest more (especially mental / breakdown / illnesses.
Sometimes they also make mistakes and sent back to work people who shouldn’t go back to work.
It’s not perfect, nothing is. But it’s far better than having health problems and still having to work in pain.
@Desdemona: interesting, thanks! Still wonder at having to leave your house & trek to some government office with a bunch of files (assuming nowadays they’d be electronically available) while you’re recuperating.
@DK exactly.
Cancer care in the UK is not so great. Good luck in getting seen and treated. The wait time is OTT ridiculous. The UK healthcare system is broke thanks to the Tories and the royal’s charade that push charity as THE answer to offset decline of government services.
The UK set up isn’t like Scandinavian or French system. These days, it’s the private clinics that will see you right away for a pretty pence.
My SIL is a senior midwife and left the UK for Canada more than a decade ago when she saw the writing on the wall.
The brainwashed monarchists don’t care. I never believed she had the big C, not ever.
I agree, she looks much better. I’m thinking whatever she had surgery for was enough to make her look/feel not so great this last year or two or three.
I bet was always in some kind of plastic surgery which needed a long time for resting. Jowls are suspiciously gone.
I think she had a chin lift face lift. She looks refreshed.
Ita. This is the best she’s looked in a long while! Her face looks taut, she has tons of hair, I can’t believe the cancer shtick now. First thing I said when I saw the photos was that bitch got a face lift!?
DV rumors however are credible given past evidence and royal reporting.
Her accessories game is on point for a change.
Maybe it was divorce/marriage continuation negotiations after all. Meh.
Right?!
Wondering if Charles is seething about the timing. I expect so!
I just watched a balcony clip – I came for the Kate-viewing, but it’s Charles and Camz that got really weird:
A cheer surges in the crowd, and Chuckles, clearly delighted, raises his arm in a happy wave. Kate and Louis follow suit, Edward smiles broadly, etc. – but Camilla scowls, starts to turn away from the crowd, stops to offer a paltry little wave with an actual sneer on her face, and then fully. turns. her. back. on. the crowd., all while trying to drag Charles inside. He is clearly reluctant to go, and turns back to the crowd to wave some more with Camilla still trying to usher him inside, when the clip ends.
What is happening?!
I might buy that he is truly frail from his cancer(?! maybe? I doubt all of them now!) treatments and she just wants to make sure he doesn’t over-extend himself, but it gave big bossy mom dragging her toddler off for bedtime vibes.
I don’t think they’re kidding about Queen Camilla – I think she is the one running the whole damn show. I’m going to wildly speculate now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she forces a Camilla-Regency, next-heir be damned.
DK 💯 agree. I noticed that too. There was something up with Camilla. Even scowling at Charles.
Yes, DK. Camilla’s behavior was awful. An insult to the crowd of people (“loyal subjects”).
Well, Camilla was terrible in Normandy, too. She’s not happy about something. Let’s see whose body ends up on the street.
I missed this Camilla exchange if anyone has a link please share, but I refuse to give views to the official channel.
I googled and all I got was stories about Camilla snapping at Kate last year, which I don’t recall, and some other balcony appearance where Camilla was miserable and mean to Charles.
I know the Brits are different and the Royals have that protocol, but still, the fact William does not seem to visually or spatially relate to her at all is off putting. He pats the kids on occasion but with her, a medically fragile woman making her first appearance in months, he gives off no protective or caring vibes at all. She might as well be an annoying, aged aunt standing next to him.
It’s not British protocol. It is dysfunctional marriage that should be a separation but they are faking it for a false image and some of the public are dumb enough to buy it. Even though it’s a repeat of Charles and Diana.
Nobody did! Not her husband, not her kids, not anybody! It was business as usual, ignore Kate, while Kate smiles at the cameras unconnected to anyone around her. Very weird.
That’s what I think happened. She got a “show your face so everyone will shut up or else.” She over played her hand. These people are so weird…..
She was definitely forced to come out.
Tbh, I’m having a hard time believing the whole cancer thing at all. Absolutely fucked up ofc, but I wouldn’t put it past them one bit.
I have always believed that on December 28th Peg asked for a divorce and things got out of hand. Negotiations must have been going ok so she could make this appearance. The fake smiles are there. Nice to see the kids altogether though in a bunch of photos they do not look very happy.
I think that too Susan. Not the first time things got out of hand but the worst.
Negotiating ever since.
That’s what I think it is. I think cancer was the byline, but her marriage was what made her go into hiding. Make big noise over here about cancer and disappearing, and over here not many noticed her husband acting like a single dad.
Tuesday – quite possible. Seems something erupted and it’s taken them 6 months to sort out.
The press aren’t locked down with super injunctions over illness. So they’re covering up what really happened.
Okay so now we have the proof of life people have been demanding so we can at least stop speculating that she died 6 months ago.
That said…..wtf has been going on at KP for those 6 months? She looks better than normal, did she get a face lift while she was out? She’s still very thin as per usual. While I thought she looked a little tired overall…..the theories about how she can’t be seen bc of how she looks and vanity were clearly off base. So why have they been hiding her so much? Why the Frankenphoto? Why the refusal to issue a verifiable photo?
I said in the other post that I think many of us were right in January. We said that whatever was going on health wise was going to be used by Kate to stop working and I honestly think that’s what has been going on. I know someone can be very sick and look healthy but that doesn’t explain KP’s utter incompetence over the last 6 months.
The complete blackout in not showing her face for abdominal surgery can’t be explained properly. And then the Franken photo made things so much worse.
There have been lies told to the public. The question is what have they been.
(George being placed between them in the car certainly supports the view that separation or divorce is a part of this delay).
Exactly! Now I’m going back to all the weirdness from January – the lack of hospital visits, the sticks in the car, Camilla trolling them – I don’t know what’s been going on. Possibly we will never know. But there has been something weird going on behind the scenes these past few months.
There’s a good chance we’ll never know. After all this, I wish we would though! It does make me think that the full story of what has gone on over the past six months is something they really don’t want people to know. Something embarrassing or shameful for them.
I know many people think little of Camilla but she isn’t a dummy. She was trolling them during the initial stay because whatever was going on wasn’t a serious situation. And Becky English explicitly ruled out cancer when the announcement came out in January. English is their mouthpiece and they wanted that out there.
She doesn’t look too please to be around William, definitely not the same happy-go-lucky person who was shopping with him at the Windsor farm stand. It’s a relief that she is alive and that her kids are with her. They seem to really love her, and looked very nice in their co-ordinated outfits.
Right?!?! I’m so glad she is Ok even if I don’t think she is nice person. For those kids sake I’m glad she is present and accounted for. But agree what THE HELL has KP been up too.
Unpopular, but I don’t give a damn about her relationship with her kids.
Yeah – I remember when she first disappeared there were commenters on her who said she’d turn up with a new face and Meghan inspired wardrobe by summer – lo and behold she pretty much has.
While I think there has been a lot going on – she’s also clearly taken the time to get some proper work done. Am also starting to think that many of the issues are related to MH after Peggy asked for a divorce.
One thing is clear – the Wails have been lying to us from the beginning. The press know about ti but can’t/won’t expose them, for now at least.
Also I noticed she did her usual balcony stunt of making sure she’s front and centre next to the Monarch.
To add: am not saying she’s lying about being sick – I think she was but many things can be true at the same time.
I had ruled that out only because I would have put the timing of that over the summer instead. But yes those commenters seem to have properly assessed the situation. It’s the best explanation for the failure to show her face leaving the hospital after abdominal surgery.
Now did other things come up? Likely. But it’s hard to deny the tighter look.
It’s proof of life, indeed, why has it taken this long? Why blow up their own spot about fake composite photos with the wire services if they could have just shown her in a contemporary real picture? Every ‘Kate’ we’ve seen since this began has not looked like any of the other ones, completely different from each other, the ‘core three’ definitely fraudulent, and KP paid bots amplified the Houston rumour this past week in all sorts of internet places that don’t care about BRF at all. None of this had to happen at all.
I joked at the very beginning “if her eyebrows match we’ll know what happened”. Well, the runaway eyebrow is tamed and Princess Catherine is out in public with no faff, and I’m none the wiser.
What is this all about?
Incompetence and arrogance. Remember their ‘we told you we weren’t updating you on every little thing so shut up already’ statement?
But KP’s moves were deployed in too intentional a manner to be total incompetence, replicated with no deviation: bot activity, rumour of an announcement that is delayed a couple days past the initial chatter, an announcement then a fake image, more bot activity.
This is the first time this formula actually produced Princess Catherine, they’ve stuck to it like glue.
And didn’t they scold a branch of the military for saying she’d be at trooping? What d*cks.
Yes! That hissy fit about the army doing their ordinary announcement about Trooping based on the info everyone had from KP, that she’d be back by now.
She looks very healthy and even better than she did before. Her outfit was surprisingly good. This is all very confusing because why couldn’t she have posed for photos in the last 6 months.
What a very strange trip this has been. We will probably never know the truth, but what they’ve told us isn’t it.
Her face looked very refreshed, not what I’ve normally seen with people getting cancer treatments🤷🏻♀️
Same. Not sure if a cancer patient would even be able to get plastic surgery.
Fitting Grateful Dead reference. Although, we’ll save Skeletons From The Closet when all is exposed.
All good things in all good time…
The suntan! This was done to allow her and her grifting family to attend Wimbledon without question.
Her face looks great- but I did think her posture was a little different, and she seemed to walk gingerly…
Unfortunately she is still looking as thin as ever.
???? That bow is ridiculous & she’s wearing cream-colored shoes with a whiter than white dress. And she still doesn’t have any brooch game.
@Beanie, points off for the shoes, which are hideous, but I graded her on a curve compared to last year when she was dragging straggly wiglets and buttons.
It’s Kate! Lower expectations, she’s never going to give fashion.
I wonder if she has full access to her whole wardrobe. Were her better shoes at Adelaide? Is she not allowed to get her clothes back from Anmer? Is William that much a pr*ck to restrict her access to her things?
My brain is speculating on what her general day to day is like, and if negotiating a separation agreement makes that complicated.
“why couldn’t she have posed for photos in the last 6 months.”
This is the question. Was she out of the country? If they could have produced her they would have. William and The Sun tried to say he was visiting her every day and the press were dismissed from the area around the London Clinic but Cam dismantled that by going back and forth for CIII. Why did they have to kick the can down the road six months?
Yes. And why did they completely fake a photo. Why did they okay the farm shoppe video that wasn’t Kate.
Even if she was out of the country, why could she not still take a simple photo–sitting in a chair reading fan mail with some nice generic plants and wallpaper in the in the background.
Right? The farm shop video was not her. Was it William or was he a double too? That video needs to be formally retracted. And, yes, a regular proof of life photo or video shouldn’t have been a hardship to achieve even if she was elsewhere.
Yeah, I don’t think she was n the Farm Shop video. I still can’t figure out if the W character was an actor or the original—the W character looked more like him than the K character looked like K.
I agree with you she looks good, even tanned. The outfit is surprisingly good, even if the bow gives off a bit of a KFC Colonel Sanders vibe. And now I want some crispy chicken.
I can’t unsee that now. 😆
Well.. I don’t know what to think. Terribly thin. But looking healthy.
Not exactly cosy looking with William but.. there they are.
Stealing Charles’ thunder of course.
One more thing..
William can’t be best pleased that the attention is not on him … maybe that is why the coldness between them. He has to act kingly but the attention is elsewhere.
This whole scenario is really way way out there.
They played the public like a cheap fiddle and folks fell for it.
But the crux of this saga is many ‘didn’t’ fall for it from AFP and Getty to just royal watchers like us, others who never followed the royals. Each new turn attempted to shut down speculation and some situations like the investiture where William was so out of it we’re just not addressed at all but the problem for KP was too many people paying attention to this weirdness. They may have ‘gotten away’ with some things but I don’t think that will help WanK in the long run.
Not all of us.
So St Kate is back , the royalists and media are happy , the kids look miserable and the public charade goes on .
No one will ever know what has really been going on the last 6 months and I have less respect for the Royal family than l did before they treated Meghan so poorly .
Dressing Charlotte like that is a crime. Also placing George between them in the car on the way there is a choice. One they haven’t done for this event before.
She’s really going for the Wallis Simpson look in this one isn’t she.
Right on all counts @nic919
You can see the strain in George too. But agree right on all counts.
All of the joy has leaked out of George, his appearances the last few years make me feel so awful for him. I wouldn’t wish this fate on my worst enemy, much less a child.
Shame on William for continuing this farce of a monarchy knowing how it will end for George, Charlotte, and Louis. I don’t care how much money they have, it’s not worth it.
My mom dressed my sister and I in matching sailor outfits and scratchy Laura Ashley dresses. We haaated it but she loved it. Matching French braids where our hair would get pulled out of our scalps. But that’s when we were fairly young. By 9, we had rebelled and were wearing bright Limited Too clothes. Maybe charlotte doesn’t mind? The dress looked flowy and comfy at least.
The kids are dressed like the before versions of the Von Trapp children! Poor kids.
My great niece is nearly 13, but even at nine there was no way she was wearing that dress. She would go to the Tower to await execution first. I don’t think Charlotte is given any choice in what she wears which is tragic at her age.
Charlotte was dressed like one of the Russian grand duchesses, the last czar’s daughters. I guess they’re related, so why not? She looked cute. It is a formal state occasion so they’re not going to dress her in a jean skirt and cardigan.
I noticed the kids looked unhappy in many of the photos on the Daily Mail. And I scoured for pics of her and Wills together; when I finally found them I saw they were separated by George. that was definitely a choice and for a reason.
William did not act solicitous at all toward Kate on the balcony, which I think he would have at least faked it a little more because of the cancer. And the children looked morose. Otherwise, Kate looked absolutely great. I wonder what that was all about.
I was expecting a show of care from William, but nope. He gave contempt like he has been for the last few years.
Whole family looked miserable as heck in that carriage.
I can’t believe there are still people who think they are happily married. Today was just the latest exhibit, but it is truly shocking that he wouldn’t be offering a hand, or whatever, to what is supposed to be his cancer stricken wife. I haven’t seen any evidence of a single moment of warmth between them, it’s blatant.
There is one split second of kate broadly smiling at William and he is sort of looking in her direction. That has been placed in covers all over. What they don’t show is the video of William sniping at her and possibly Charles.
The delusions continue aided by the media.
Someone pointed out how the younger 2 didn’t really interact with George. And it was weird to have George in the middle of W&K, they should have had Louis who is smaller. It looked awkward.
George was sitting in between Kate and Will in the car on the way over. They were all smushed together while Charlotte and Louis had their own space. I’m so tired of the gaslighting that this is a happy family when the vibes are so bad.
It makes zero sense, since George is obviously the largest of the three. If you are going to use your children as buffers for your miserable marriage, at least squish the smallest child in between you. This is giving nothing but Kate wanted George next to her in photos of what will turn out to be her last Trooping appearance.
Yes, I agree – George is also positioned next to William, Kate with Luis and Charlotte. Charlotte looks as if she emotionally shut down. Maybe all of this was about divorce and power plays between them after all and the children got in the middle and maybe even separated. Would also explain William and George attending events without Charlotte and Louis.
Oh, new idea: could it be that Kate was indeed not available, and Louis and Charlotte were not with her and not with William? And not in school, apparently.
Charlotte seems very bonded with and protective of her mother. George was remote, he has a very thoughtful face, and doesn’t smile much. They are all really good-looking kids. I’m sorry Baldy is their father.
There was a small moment in the clip I saw on the balcony where Kate ran her hands through Charlotte’s hair and rubbed her on the shoulders. I thought that was very sweet. And I think the two older kids are growing up fast and maturing very quickly in that family perhaps witnessing some unpalatable scenes with their parents.
Either she was never that sick and these shenanigans have been due to her laziness OR she’s very ill, and getting palliative-care and they trussed her up for this appearance. Honestly, I’m not sure what to think. The kids all look off, Bill and Kate still seem like two people who barely tolerate each other, something is just not right.
The way they dress Charlotte is absolutely ridiculous considering other young royals from Sweden, Spain, etc are/were always dressed stylishly and modern.
They really are stuck in the past.
Or like many people who go through chemo, it kicks your ass for a long time after the treatment itself but you have some good days and want to make the most of them. Cancer isn’t the same for people, of course, but that was 100% the case for my family members who had cancer. I don’t understand the conspiracy theories here, what she is saying is totally plausible to me based on my family’s experience with cancer and chemo.
I agree with you completely. They announced her health issue and got on with treatments. These conspiracy theories are much ado about nothing and the speculation really needs to stop. I’m happy to see her out with her family.
No they didn’t just announce her health issue and treatments. They said abdominal surgery and that she would be back by Easter. Then they sent a faked photo which caused chaos and led to the bench video.
What Charles did was announce the issue and treatment and then went on with it. They did the opposite with Kate. Let’s not rewrite history.
The conspiracy theories are because
Of KP’s own actions. Why release a frankenphoto when she looks perfectly fine? Why the lack of hospital visits? Why the lack of a video message thanking her fans – she clearly looks fine enough to have done something like that. Why the fake farm stand video? And on and on.
If it weren’t for the frankenphoto, I would say this is just about laziness and entitlement. She’s not working or doing anything because she doesn’t have to, she’s finally the full time SAHM she wanted to be. But that fake photo…….
I think it’s because of the nonstop lies, the fake photos, the fact that she clearly could have waved a quick hello months ago to put the speculation at rest. But they decided that the best policy was to lie, fake photos, and then refuse to confirm that she was even alive. Hence people fill in the gaps To me, the conspiracies are no more or less plausible than the lies KP tells.
@Nic919 there’s a lot of rewriting of history going on right now and yeah, it’s super annoying.
And we’re just forgetting about Kim Jong Un palace propaganda that was so bad international news agencies called them out.
It’s all so stupid, this grifting family played everyone and meanwhile, the NHS has been gutted by Tories and regular people can’t even be seen for cancer.
@WiththeAmerican.
Yeah, it’s like the rehab image of Ivanka and Jared.
It’s Ivanka the great humanitarian, best mom ever, fashion icon, and world’s savviest businesswoman.
Yes, and the conspiracy theories just adapt and morph when they turn out to be false. It’s fascinating to me, but also disturbing. I think their PR team is absolute shit at their jobs, but take at face value that she was sick/needed surgery, and then found out she had cancer, and then got treatment for that, and just didn’t want anyone in her medical business. And her “job” is not a real job— it literally is just showing up as good PR for the RF. Her not working only hurts the RF. So, why do we care that she’s taking medical leave from her so-called job of princessing?
She looks exactly the same. It was pretty underwhelming considering this was her “big return” to the public. Hardly any interaction between W&K.
It really is kind of underwhelming. Was it the rain😂?
Yes she looks healthy but I agree the whole thing was underwhelming. The kids and William looked miserable.
The children spent far more time talking to dad than to mum, and dad spent very little time talking to mum and didn’t seem the slightest bit concerned about how she was feeling. We know she suffers from carriage sickness.
Are you for real about the carriage sickness? Let me get this straight, William chose to marry a woman who can’t give a public speech competently, speaks no foreign languages, appears to have no concern at all for others or intellectual curiosity, and, to top it all off, is allergic to horses in a very horsey family AND gets carriage sick?
This is who screamed, YES, MY PRINCESS! to him?
Carriage sickness? Is there anything that doesn’t make her and Camilla “sick” when it comes to work?
Now that she’s been seen, I realize that I truly don’t care. She’s a bit of a non-entity, and the most interesting thing she has ever done is disappear.
It’s all so odd. I’m relieved to see her out and about and looking good. I like her dress too.
So what on earth have they been playing at for the last six months?
I did think she looked a bit frail and ginger in her movements when she got out of the carriage and when William leaned against her shoulder on the balcony, she shied away. Who knows what’s going on though. I don’t suppose we’ll ever know exactly what’s been happening this year.
I’m just shocked there aren’t any buttons. Is Kate out of her Buttons Era finally?
She’s in her Reputation Era. 🐍🐍🐍
She looks more toned and fit and more energetic than KC, who has been doing his “work”. The poor kids look glum. Why was Lady Louise on the balcony? She’s not a “working” royal. James must have gotten a pass out of doing it. Looks like the oh-so-close cousins were nowhere around.
Maybe they dragooned Louise before they had confirmed things with Kate. I wonder if it was planned — since she had on the same dress that she wore to the coronation. ( I remember it because I thought she looked quite nice.) Without Kate and the kids, that would have been a dismal balcony, so Louise’s presence definitely brought a bit of youthful energy to the lineup. Lucky James though.
I hope that Charlotte actually likes those dresses. As far as I can tell from the pictures, Anne was always dressed in contemporary clothing for public occasions, as were Elizabeth and Margaret when they were children. These sailor suit outfits are going back over a hundred years to Queen Mary’s kids.
I’m glad to see that the kids and Kate seem ok.
Exactly, there have been rumours in the media about trying to get a pretty young royal on the balcony to make it look more alive in the absence of Kate and the children.
The appearance of Louise proves that Charles and the others probably didn’t know for sure if she was coming up until a day or two ago. Louise has been made up to look especially colourful for the photos, she had no other reason to be there.
This is the whole upperclass nostalgia drag thing that they are into. It’s a formal occasion and she’s still young. At least a lot of the more-casual pictures show her in contemporary clothes.
Good to see them out, whatever is actually going on.
She could be there as a child of a working royal, but then so is Harry.
Last year’s balcony scene was pretty grim–just the K & QC, the heir & his fam, that was it. And they got a lot of negative press for how boring it was, so now we have an about-face.
This is one of the best she’s ever looked with no buttons and no butt lift. She looks smug. William does not behave like a husband caring for an ill wife. Perhaps it was/is divorce negotiations and Kkkate went on strike to prove “what are you without me?”
She got a 6 month complete vacation, fully paid, no questions asked. Returns looking lifted and smug. William cold and contemptuous.
I’m glad she’s fine, but they played everyone.
Regardless of whatever the truth is, yeah, they played games with the public. It’s actually really gross to think back on it all. But I do wonder at the longer repercussions bc I think there’s going to be some kind of a backlash at some point.
The Franken photo blew up the trust most people had. At this point only blind loyalists won’t question their photos and statements. And it was a self own on their end because most would have understood why no Mother’s Day photo would be sent this year.
But is there any guarantee that she’s fully back after these six months? Maybe she’ll put in an appearance at Wimbledon and then she’ll go incommunicado again because she’s not up to it or whatever reason they want to tell the public.
I didn’t get played, but yes, the Uk taxpayers did. They are really something else … I feel that something will be leaked eventually.
Now channeling Eliza Dolittle .Not just the outfit but also she does very little..haha . This woman has had some nips and tucks , her face is totally ironed smooth..who gets a face lift while having chemo ? Really made a fool of everybody who thought she had one foot in the grave . She seems the only one grinning incessantly too ..all of Charles events thus far have been washouts,the coronation, the garden party and now the rained out trooping. Very bad taste to continue with the Air Show after an RAF pilot died in a crash today .
OOooooh, yeah, hadn’t remembered the “Duchess Doolittle” business. She might be trolling, LOL.
I like the dress. It’s in the “conservative British princess” idiom but looks fresher and it’s not a coat dress/crazy BUTTONS.
Kate looks like she’s had some new dental work done too along with the nips and tucks.
Yes, I noticed her teeth are not as large and more unobtrusive.
And that’s shocking to hear about the RAF crash today. If they felt the show must go on, they could have commemorated this pilot by flying in a missing man formation.
I think veneers is the only work she got done on her face, which looks tight bc of how gaunt she is. She does look rested and tanned, but not younger. She resembles a classically beautiful woman in her 50s who takes care of herself.
I’d say she went through real dire times health-wise, spent a lot of time in bed, lost a lot of weight and has been cautiously prepping her looks for a couple of weeks. Extensions, veneers, tanning, massages. Physical therapy. Medical cocktails pumped in, to ensure she wouldn’t faint or look out of it. All topped by chic styling and real good HMUAs.
However, it seems tension has run high within the family. The kids were trying to make the best out of the occassion, but they were clearly uneasy but for Louis.
Honestly, I don’t know that I thought she looked super smug. I’ve seen her look way more smug, just saying. She seemed to lack her usual confidence. The amount of covering up that has gone down is not a good look for them. Nothing escapes that fact. Everything just felt shaky and taped together if that makes sense. Not as smug as I’d have expected but maybe I’m misreading.
You’re putting nuance into it that I agree with. She wasn’t as smug as expected, but was more smug than expected for a cancer patient showing up at work for the first time in 6 months.
It did look shaky. It wasn’t giving off win.
That feels accurate. It wasn’t giving off win. And while turning it into a win or lose scenario is superficial, that’s pretty much how the Windsors operate. They’ve been lying for six months and they know they’ve been lying and I believe there are people in the media and the wider family that know they’re lying too. It’s all rather embarrassing really. The BM is about to write screeds of fantasy about a rockstar return and a perfect princess but the reality just doesn’t feel like that. It’s hollow.
They’re trying to sell it as a huge triumph, but it was a nonstarter. Even the weather knew it.
I really hope they didn’t lie about her having cancer, though, because that is truly heinous.
After all that in the last 6 months, and this is the end result…I have a feeling KP is doing this on purpose to play on us, then shame us for even concocting these theories about her.
As long as it’s getting our attention, it’s working to their advantage. Is it to get back at Charles and Camilla? Who knows.
Here’s an idea, why do we just focus our attention on other, more important things. This is a complete waste of time. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few months later, we will hear a divorce announcement 🙄.
I’m still sticking to my statement that Kate never really was sick. Sorry not sorry , you guys can come after me if you want. But just look at what we’re seeing today.
It is curious, but if she isn’t having chemo, how do they explain that to the children? Do they train them up in being deceitful to the public or deceive them also? It would be weird for the kids.
Outside of Louis the other two are old enough to understand PR. Harry was walking by his mother’s coffin just a year or so older than George currently is and he knew the game by then.
Idk about this scenario, but in general, the kids will be taught to lie to the press in order to protect the family. Pretty sure Harry wrote about the times that he lied to the press. But it becomes harder when you have friends bc who can really know what. It’s isolating.
“Our family is very important, and sometimes decisions are made to protect our family that won’t always make sense until you are older.”
Ditto Andy, l took one look.at those pictures today and said nop she played William like a voilin , that is not
the look of someone with cancer,.l have younger friends and family going through cancer and it takes so much out of you physically and mentally.l think William wanted a divorce and she said NO fk off ….There was supposed to be a big marriage separation announcement in the NY of a famous couple and it never happened. This is a classic Middleton move, they will never give him.a divorce, noo way. The children looked stressed l thought and seriously poor Charlotte what is that child wearing ? Charles looked frail l.thought.
“There was supposed to be a big marriage separation announcement in the NY of a famous couple and it never happened.”
It did, it was some European royals. The gossip said a royal couple would announce a divorce and everyone assumed that meant UK royals. It was Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece who announced their divorce.
I have a family member going through cancer and all I could think is, damn she looks so not like someone dealing with chemo. I know that everyone’s different but yeah, the serfs got played. and yes @SamuelWhiskers, you are correct it was the Greek royals that got separated.
I did not know that about the Greek royals, I thought it was the Romanians. I just scurried to Google and saw that. I’m shocked, so after I’m done with this thread, I’m going to read up on the details.
And yes, the burning question for me is WTH has been happening in the house of Wales for nearly 6 months?
I believe they lied and I always did. People can get prosecuted for such fraud.
It’s outrageous, ought to justify getting rid of the monarchy all together. Of course that won’t happen any time soon but this whole 6 months of lies, and is Charles lying too? won’t be forgotten.
These people who skip work for 6 months are out here living off the taxpayers for tens of millions a year plus castles, drivers, chefs, security and meanwhile people can’t pay their heating bills.
But, they never actually said she had or was ‘diagnosed’ with cancer. That’s the craziest part. In her park bench video, she said after surgery they found the presence of cancer in what she had removed and that she was going to have preventative treatment. The press just ran with it and keep calling it a diagnosis ! Funny how they never corrected that part.
OK… *sits down* I would sure love to know what has been going on the last 6 months.
First, many are saying there’s no way she could be going through chemo and look that well. I will say my father was on oral chemo for 6 years and no one outside of out family knew he was sick. He looked perfectly normal – until he had to start radiation. So yes it’s possible she’s is on some oral chemo.
That said, if that’s the case where on EARTH has she been because what was the need for all the fake photos and body doubles creating so much genuine concern and causing people to wonder if she was even alive. My 65-70 year old Dad rested for about a month after serious surgery and then was working, living life, going about his business. My point is if things had been fine why not just show yourself for 5 minutes. We will never know but…
*sighs* it does make me think there was something besides sickness going on behind the scenes. I hate that I’m so invested in this, and I don’t care what any Wales fans say something very dicey has been going on behind closed doors, and it isn’t the cancer (not to say she doesn’t have it but I feel as though it’s been a red herring.)
I think she’s just lazy like she has always been.
It doesn’t have to be more complicated than that. She used her illness to take more time off that perhaps she needed.
I honestly think that’s the long and short of it.
Occam’s razor.
If she wasn’t ill she must have been stir crazy with having to stay in all the time.
There’s some side by side photos of old Kate vs new Kate and a lot of folks are saying facelift, but there’s not a plastic surgeon in the world who would do a face lift on a cancer patient.
I truly just don’t understand the utter stupidity and incompetence from KP this whole year. That’s not normal. They were trying to hide something……
Lots of things haven’t been explained in a reasonable way. I don’t think anything KP says should be taken at face value.
That’s putting it mildly.
I don’t think it was a facelift, I think it was a face repair.
That would also explain Willy stumbling around day drunk in the beginning.
Jaded, you might be on to something. If that is indeed a scar we’re seeing in the photo, it’s new and it would explain the absence, W’s lack support or tenderness for his ill wife on the balcony, his ongoing status as a pariah in the family, as well as the kids’ discomfort in the car and out in public.
I’m afraid you are right and that is horrifying.
Wow.
If Kate has had that scar since Dec., those kids have seen it at its worse. Or if they were there when it happened? Awful. No wonder they look a little shell-shocked. Also, if they are not physically interacting with Kate as much, it’s probably because they have had to be extra cautious around her as she heals.
@Jaded
I’m getting that vibe as well, facial scaring that’s vertical…? New teeth…?
They certainly would do it if she DIDNT have cancer though. And most plastic surgeons wouldn’t care what she decided to tell the world.
Well, I am completely befuddled and utterly perplexed by the last 6 months.
But she looks good. Great dress. Terribly thin. A little tired in the eyes. I caught a few moments where she appeared to sigh/take a deep breath/pull herself together. So perhaps she is in a bit of pain or just fatigued. She might be caught between looking better because whatever was wrong was fixed via the surgery and looking strained due to the chemo treatments.
Kids seemed fine. I mean, George aways looks morose unless at a football match, but Louis was dancing on the balcony.
All’s well that ends well?
It’s all very Shakespearean:
The Winter’s Tale
Love’s Labour’s Lost
The Tempest
Taming Of The Shrew
Comedy Of Errors
Much Ado About Nothing
All’s Well That Ends Well
As You Like It
… later this year we’ll get
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
and
The Merry Wives of Windsor
Cam’s going to bring Macbeth into the mix.
Channeling the sad decline of Princess Kate. I guess if royal women are still succumbing to Victorian style vapor, then Kate nailed it well.
Meanwhile, the rest of modern women have moved on to flex their will and intelligence.
I will say that this is the most successful family theme dressing I’ve ever seen, all of them in crisp high contrast outfits that coordinate.
I feel like the white dress is to make a point about the ostomy bags people were discussing. Would someone with bowel issues wear this? Probably not. I wouldn’t because I can’t keep anything white.
I wonder if we’ll ever hear about wtf was going on. I feel like this is something rota will drop crumbs about in a year or so and in about five someone will offhandedly mention the time she spent 6 months at a yoga retreat in Bali learning transcendental meditation and Will was doing ayuhuasca.
I would have though that her stomach was just too flat to hide a bag, unless she was wearing a corset over it, thy might be flat when put on but not when they fill and there is no control over that. She may of course have had one earlier
As to the white outfit–that’s what always bugged me about the Christmas outing. If she were suffering from abdominal issues so severe she needed surgery & time away, why wear white??
Just remember that her first press release post marriage was the denial of using hair extensions and lying about a childhood scar that was never seen again.
And the Botox denials.
So yes vanity is definitely a factor in this whole mess.
That’s a good reminder. She had a lot of tweaks before she married W. She had a regular, healthy looking face growing up. Kind of goofy sometimes. Pretty smile but no lips.
which is no big deal except as you point out, they blatantly lied to deny it.
Mea Culpa. I was wrong. but I still think there is more to it than we see or are led to believe. And I wonder– does this mean the divorce proceedings are “on again”?
We were only going by what we onlookers were given; KP was giving fraud, fraudulent fraud and Hitchcock, ‘Rear Window’ vibes on top of aggressive bot SM behaviour and working with Murdoch media in two countries hand and glove. There are definitely still aspects of this that scream ‘more going on’, that much blatant behind the scenes media manipulation cannot be laid at the feet of incompetence -there was a method to their madness.
I’m just glad going forward we have proof of life, finally!
@Underhill, of interest re Gabriella angle:
https://www.tatler.com/article/lady-gabriella-windsor-joins-the-royal-family-at-trooping-the-colour-in-her-first-public-appearance-since-thomas-kingstons-death
Lady Gabriella Windsor joins the Royal Family at Trooping the Colour in her first public appearance since Thomas Kingston’s death
While she wasn’t photographed at the event, Lady Gabriella Windsor was in attendance at Buckingham Palace to mark the King’s birthday
The Gabriella Kingston story is interesting. News about her being on the balcony was leaked….why?
Very unusually there has been no gossip at all about the reasons why her husband took his own life. I get a sense that for some reason the RF want to keep Gabriella close. Very surprising since she has always been on the fringe.
Is it possible William could have also had an affair with her? Yes, I know they are 2nd or 3rd cousins. It has yet to stop them in the past.
I think Elizabeth and Philip were third cousins, and that didn’t stop them from marriage.
I’ve been wondering about cousin Gabriella since we got the first media story about the RF “taking her under their wing” during Bone’s absence.
I recall some tea here about her and Will. Wonder why she wasn’t on the balcony as was teased by the RR in the past few weeks. There’s still something hinky about her husband’s unfortunate demise and I figure this is a mystery we will never know the truth about.
She and Peg were definitely brokering a deal and she seems pleased with what she won. She also got work done on her face.
It was nice to see those babies because I was most worried for them. That father of theirs is not a good person and I believe capable of anything.
Kids that are amongst the most protected and privileged on the planet. They have 24/7 police protection FGS.
I think she has been sick.
I conclude (abdominal surgery, remember) that she had to get a temporary ostomy back in January and has just had it reversed, so no pouch under clothes and feeling emotionally better.
In one photo her eyebrows looked drawn on, so I suspect that along with either a lace-front wig (like used in movies or theatre) or the use of a cold-cap to keep head hair from falling out during chemo.
good point about the eyebrows, i noticed that too especially since they always looked so wonky/weird before.
She looks lovely, honestly. As others have said, better than she’s looked in ages. But crucially, still like herself and not some unconvincing doppelganger or AI. I doubt we’ll ever know the whole truth of what went down over the past 6 months, but I think this could lend credence to the mental health theories. Marriage problems, whatever health issues lead to the abdominal surgery, and/or a cancer diagnosis, all combined with constantly being in the public eye (even if she does enjoy that) could cause a breakdown for anyone. Treatment, some genuine rest (which is different from just being lazy), and a little renegotiation could’ve worked wonders. And this is Kate we’re talking about, so stealing Charles’s thunder right now is probably GIVING HER LIIIIFE. Well-played, I guess?
Miranda, I’m pretty much thinking the same at this point. She had a bit of surgery, but her mental health was the big issue. I suspect there have been ongoing negotiations. At this point, both of them may want the divorce. I can imagine that there is going to be a REALLY good settlement. She’s as much responsible for the shenanigans that KP has been doing the last 6 months as Billy Idle. She has a phone and could have made a call to a favorite rr to put things right, but she didn’t. I have to conclude that she was alright with what has been going on.
This Firm is messy. Really, really, messy.
Let the briefing war begin between Charles/Camilla and Will-not. Charles has been upstaged at another major event by keen and Will-not. Camilla will be whipsering in rota ears exactly what has been going on with Keen and the state of the Wails marriage with Charles’s full approval and assistance. Will-not doesn’t have the fortitude to endure attacks similar to what he has launched againat his brother. Turning the balcony into a who’s who instead of family event was a massive mistake because it amplifies how out of touch this monarchy is in this day and age. Everyone looked happier (and less haggard) during Elizabeth’s balcony appearances when everyone was included.
Camilla’s attempts at smiles were absolute grimaces. She’;s not happy about something.
I doubt she is a fan of kate.
So obvious re Camilla. Something is going on.
I agree. Camilla won’t be happy about the upstaging. Especially with the whole photo rollout and embargo.
Also, there were birthday honours given to Britons who actually contribute to society but that was overshadowed because Kate needed to announce things the night before. I guess recognizing the peasants isn’t as important.
Yeah, watch this space. Will Camilla somehow subtly retaliate in the press? Noticed Camilla and Sophie giggling together on the balcony. Kate briefly spoke with both William and Charles on the balcony but it appeared that she initiated each of those exchanges. I actually expected Charles to show a little more of something towards Kate. It was another awkward and icy Windsor balcony, minus the kids. Heads turned with smiles at just the right moment can capture an illusion.
You must have watched a different video to me , I saw Charles and POW chatting a lot . Camilla looked eager to get off the balcony but nothing else really seemed out of order . I liked the Queens balconies much better I agree on that .
As Dana says above, not everyone in chemo looks too bad.
My theory is, she used her illness to take more time off than she might have normally. She is lazy, she always has been. Why would it be out of character for her to milk her time off?
So why all the weird photos, etc.? Who knows. We all know KP is it an incompetent mess. No need to resort to conspiracy when plain old incompetence explains everything.
It’s not “plain old incompetency”. It was an absolute sh*t show full of fakery, body doubles prancing around Farmers Markets, AI generated cancer announcements, lies upon lies, BOTS initiating rumors that involved another country and MD Anderson, more lies, more fraud, more BOTS on and on…. I think we are well past “incompetency”. Half the internet genuinely were worried about her and thought she could be a foot from the grave. I’m disgusted by all of them.
I still say something is off. Time will tell. was it just divorce negotiations? why all the stuff? the frankenphoto, etc? What a dead monarchy.
So many of you were eerily accurate when you all said that she’ll make her big comeback from the trooping. Typical Wails family…. Always overshadowing the monarchs. But still I have so many questions.
Concha Calleja?
Birth family?
Not being seen for the rest of the year?
Not being seen in the role we’re used to seeing?
Death like rumors and atmosphere?
Younger two not seen?
Texas?
Car pic with mommy?
Etc etc etc etc.
Every time I think I have a roughly followable timeline for this whole mess, I remember 10 utterly absurd and inexplicable things that have been done/said which makes everything fall apart. So, so, so many odd statements. I think Concha was correct about the coma; I do believe her health situation was seriously dire for a while there. The car pic with Ma Mids and reports of “birth family” were because she did rely more on them and they took most of the care for her, as opposed to Will (probably they were the ones staying with her all this while). While the vaguely ominous threats were making to softly force her hand, and send a message like “we can and we will make you disappear”. But still, lots of random things like that that don’t fully add up.
Y’all are overthinking things.
-Concha Calleja? Was probably wrong. Why would a Spanish reporter have the inside scoop? Or things were bad but she’s better now. Whats so odd about someone being in poor health then improving?
-Birth family? Why is that weird to say her family was with her?
-Not being seen for the rest of the year? She’s lazy
-Not being seen in the role we’re used to seeing? She’s lazy
-Death like rumors and atmosphere? What was “death like”? She was just out of sight and people made sh*t up
-Younger two not seen? On summer break and being kept out of the spotlight given what was happening.
-Texas? True or someone who looks like Kate was there. Either way, it wouldn’t be for a cancer patient to seek treatment at one of the best facilities in the world.
-Car pic with mommy? When the whole world was demanding proof of life, why would it be weird to do this?
Hmm. First we have abdominal surgery, no cancer. Then we have cancer, & Peg suddenly shifts from global statesman to WFH dad doing the school run. We have body doubles, frankenphotos, comparisons to North Korea & AI videos. Then suddenly, Peg becomes an international global statesman again & Keen makes her big comeback for trooping. Explanations are needed.
My guess is they don’t know what they are doing and have an incompetent team. Something definitely went on in January but we may never find out what, it’s very weird. At least we can all move on now. I am tired of these people and their manufactured drama.
Glad she and the younger kids are alive. Interesting Kate was placed beside the King. Lots of smiling conversations on the balcony between Kate and KC, also William initiated several comments to her – more than I recall seeing him doing for a while. Charlotte had some chat with KC but otherwise pretty stoic. George sneezed a lot but had more animated moments on the balcony that I’ve seen before. Louis was Louis. KC wiped his nose after standing on the small platform in front of BP – he didn’t look great, and standing out in the rain probably wasn’t wise. Guess they ruled out him on horseback.
Have no idea what to think. Some photos make her face look great – some from the side exiting the carriage with the kids show a little jowl. I do wonder if absence was due to a facelift now. Her eyes look weird in some of the closeup pics – her pupils are almost slits. Meds? Something else really tinfoilly?
I’m guessing she went on strike, negotiations have ended, and whatever Kate wanted, she got. Maybe marriage in name only, Queen Consort if she toes the line, Middleton bailout and in exchange, Egg gets to keep philandering. Now we need proof of life for her “birth family.:
Charles promoting she’s like a daughter spin
I doubt Camilla appreciates that.
The grifting Midds will climb out from under their rock at Wimbledon.
🎼We don’t talk about WillNot, no, no, no!
We don’t talk about WillNot… but
🎵Kate: It was my wedding day
Will: It was our wedding day
K: We were getting ready, and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky
W: No clouds allowed in the sky
K: WillNot walks in with a halfhearted grin-
W: Liar!
K: You telling this story, or am I?
W: I’m sorry, mi wiglet, shut up!
🎵K: WillNot looks like he’s in pain
W: Why must you tell this?
K: Turns out that he’s a bit insane
W: Let’s not talk about this
K: Married to a hurricane
What a fateful day… but anyway
We don’t talk about WillNot, no, no, no!
We don’t talk about WillNot!🎶
Hey! Grew to live in fear of WillNot staggering and stumbling
I could always hear him sort of muttering and mumbling
I associate him with the sound of breaking glass, ch-ch-ch
It’s a heavy lift, with a husband so bumbling
Always left Queen Lizzie and the family fumbling
Grappling with progeny they couldn’t understand
Do you understand?
🎶A gangly frame
Rats along his back
When he shouts your name
It all fades to black
Yeah, he sees your dreams
And feasts on your screams (hey!)
We don’t talk about WillNot, no, no, no! (We don’t talk about WillNot, no, no, no!)
We don’t talk about WillNot (we don’t talk about WillNot!)
K: He told me my soul would die
The next day: dead! (No, no!)
So I told him he’d grow a gut!
And just like I said… (no, no!)
I said that all his hair would disappear, now look at his head (no, no! Hey!)
Our fate is sealed when our prophecy is read!
🎵K: Mum told me that the life of my dreams would be promised, and someday be mine
She told me that my power would grow, like the grapes that thrive on the vine
W: Oh hey, your mother’s on her way
K: She didn’t tell me that the man of my dreams would be just out of reach
Pegging another
It’s like I hear him now
W: Hey Kate, I want not a sound out of you
K: it’s like I can hear him now
I can hear him now
🎵Literally Everyone: Um, WillNot…
Yeah, about that WillNot…
We really need to know about WillNot…
Give us the truth and the whole truth, WillNot
(BTW Andrew, the Feds are here)
Time to fess up!
A gangly frame (it was my wedding day, it was our wedding day)
Rats along his back (we were getting ready)
When he calls your name (and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky)
It all fades to black (no clouds allowed in the sky!)
Yeah, he sees your dreams (WillNot walks in with a halfhearted grin-)
And feasts on your screams (thunder!)
You telling this story, or am I?
I’m sorry, mi Wiglet, shut up! (oh hey your mother’s on her way)
🎶WillNot looks like he’s in pain (a gangly frame, rats along his back)
Turns out he’s a bit insane
Married to a hurricane
He’s here!
Don’t talk about WillNot, no! (Why can’t we talk about WillNot?)
Not a word about WillNot!
Literally Everyone: WE REALLY GOTTA TALK ABOUT WILLNOT! (And Andrew… don’t forget!)
Brava @Bkine!
Brilliant parody!
Another standing O!!!👏👏👏
I do think she looks thin and is wearing heavy makeup, and possibly a very good wig. I’m sure no expense was spared to make her look as she did at Christmas when the public last saw her “at her best.” I actually think this appearance was pushed because of the reporting from people like Tom Sykes hinting that she was going to remain away for awhile. A hint that perhaps things weren’t going well. But as others have said – they have the resources to work miracles, especially for a highly choreographed appearance lasting just a few hours.
At this point I think trust has been irreversibly broken by the RF.
I mean if she didn’t show up we would all still be talking about how something has happened to her, but on the other hand showing up and looking healthy and better than before leads to a whole lot of other questions.
They lied and handed this miserably. This whole fiasco could have been avoided if there was one competent professional person there actually doing their job.
Is…William missing in the KP video weird to anyone else? Are they admitting that he wasn’t in the carriage when Kate and the kids left home/wherever they were getting ready?
He would have had to ride the horses in and so he wasn’t in the carriage.
My guess is he was already with the regiment he was riding with.
Ahh I get that from a logistics perspective…but this was a glossy social media video, not unedited live footage, wouldn’t they want to show at least a clip of him/play up the doting husband/father thing?
My first thoughts are that she looks pretty good. But she is super thin, and her eyes look really bad. I like her outfit, but Charlotte’s matching one is a bit much.
On second look, I think they had someone who actually knows what they are doing in charge of makeup! And her hair must be a wig or half-wigs (but better than she has used in the past/ the updo and hat are making it less obvious).
In all of the photos the kids don’t look too happy though…
Clearly she was holding out for a better wig budget. 🤪
And conveniently, nobody is talking about royal racist anymore 🙄.
These people are such a scam.
Correct.
The BRF is one big long con.
This is what I saw. She gingerly came out of the carriage, almost placed her hand on her stomach then stopped herself.
She kept chatting to King Charles and he politely replied.
William barely interacted with her. No encouraging smile, no protective arm on her shoulder, nothing.
Camilla pretty much ignored her.
Walking back into the room it was
William ‘s shoulder Sofie patted .
Charlotte treated King Charles like a stranger. She was polite and smiled but this was no beloved grandfather
Charlotte was placed all the way on the other side of her grandfather in family portraits. He probably just spend time with george
@Athena: I’ve just watched that clip and I agree with you that Charles is a stranger to Charlotte.
And Sophie patting W on the shoulder, as they leave the balcony, to me indicates ‘well done’. He’s deemed to have got through an ordeal. Very interesting indeed.
So the biixtch is back and I, for one and only one reason, am pleased tht whoever needed to see, has seen and can justifiably conclude tht there is not a d@mn thing wrong wth her.
And for one specific reason that has nothing to do with those moribund left-over cosplayers of their long dead ancestors, I am pleased.
Pleased that more important matters will be free of attempts to encumber. (I expect that only the very discer
ning & perspicacious amongst us will get my drift.)
Now, going forward, they’re solidly in the lane of the-boy-who-cried-wolf
Im absolutely disgusted by ALL of them including Kate.
And thus it ends, not with a bang, but with a whimper. She definitely looks like she’s been touched by an angel. I don’t know, I guess they found something and took her in for surgery in January, she was seriously ill, then was quietly shifted someplace for private care, and they released the video statement as early as she was able to record one (really don’t think that was AI, sorry folks). All while the bumbling monkeys at Kensington Palace kept making things worse and worse publically, and Will was slacking off unless it was to day drink with actors or terrorise young actresses at award shows. The marriage seems to have been sour for a while and I suppose things hit a breaking point with the discussions/negotiations too, like maybe the health scare made her seriously consider walking out, but something has been worked out now and she’s happy to play dress up again. Hope Omid writes a fire book about this saga someday. I’m glad to see she seems well, especially for the sake of the children.
I love Kate’s entire outfit except for the shoes. She’s definitely thin as a rake, but otherwise in the face looks very refreshed and pretty….I don’t know what to think, honestly about the last 6 months of KP and Rota reporting…
In most of the photos I’ve seen George and Charlotte look miserable, and Louis is doing his usual cutup routine (which is normal for a spirited 6 year old in a pressured situation IMO) but on the whole what I really noticed was there isn’t any photo where the children are making eye contact with Kate, or even interacting with her in any way. Kate is doing things like petting Charlotte’s hair or interacting with Louis to point out the window but they Never. Ever. Look. At. Their. Mother. Weird….
My other comment was removed so I’ll just say I found many things about the children’s appearance weird.
It was quite stilted and awkward at times. I get the sense things are very different for them as a family behind the scenes.
That is strange.
Makes me wonder if the children have been with W since January…… Don’t totally discount it, stranger things have happened.
And KM living with her parents and visiting the children.
I totally agree @Andy Dufresne that she did NOT have cancer. I have said that her behavior does not reflect someone going through chemo or went through treatment. Yes, we can experience different reactions, but she looks more like she had a face-lift more than anything else.
She certainly did. A forehead and mid face lift is what she had. It takes at least 6 months for it all to settle. And it looks like she got work done to her teeth as well.
It’s alive!
She looks fantastic except I am not sure she’s still actually got full eyebrows anymore. The one photo I zoomed in on another article on a different site looked like she has them fully drawn on now. But in the photos here they look same as always. Odd.
She’s looked strained for a long time now so I don’t think she looks particularly more strained. And while she walked looking a bit pained she hasn’t been in towering heels in public view for months so maybe it’s just her feet adjusting to that again. I think she has a wicked bunion on one of her feet if I remember correctly.
Sometimes the kids looked sad or strained and sometimes they looked fine so I can’t really read anything into it. These kinds of events would demand a lot out of anyone and for such an event to be known to result in intense scrutiny may be something the kids understand and feel affected by now.
I’m just glad she’s not in a coma or dead. Unless of course the more amusing conspiracies are true and the royal reptilian overlords finally put the finishing touches on the clone. (That’s a joke by the way. I gotta put a disclaimer in there because this is the era where people can somehow make themselves believe the most implausible things as long as it’s on the Internet so OMG it must be true!).
Ah well, I hope this ushers in a new era of buttons for Kate and dyspepsia for Camilla. I don’t think she enjoyed the day very much. Good.
Yeah, Camilla didn’t look great. I imagine the press war will escalate.
She looked upset at the D-day event too. Maybe she didn’t want Kate to come back or she’s been hoping they divorce.
What a family. They’re more like a viper’s nest.
It’s alive!
Cam looked extremely bitter, this will be good…
Wild theory, but if it is true that Kate did not have cancer, but is sucking up all the sympathy, while KC really does have cancer and is carrying on with “work”, that could cause Cam to be sour about things.
She looked quite well. It’s as if she spent 6 months preparing for this one day.
What did they do last year to steal thunder?
They showed up late and made Charles have to wait because they were making a “getting ready” video that was all about them.
Oh, I thought that was for the coronation. And yeah, it was quite shocking to me.
Did they do something like that last year for Trooping?
All I recall is that she wore green last year. I think?
@Berkeleyfarm – oops you’re right. That was the coronation.
What?? No buttons?! Just bows?!! Are giant bows her next obsession??
Read my lips!
New teeth. Those veneers are shiny and updated. Looks great through.
I commented earlier but it got removed; I think they’re dentures. Her teeth look different than they used to. And I think her need for dental work has a lot to do with whatever serious incident occurred near xmas involving the ambulances spotted near KP and it’s not a coincidence that her face now looks “refreshed.” There’s also large new scar over her left eye & brow that wasn’t there before.
@QrsGrg — I agree about the serious incident. My earlier comment got disappeared, but I’ll stand by my opinion that whether or not she has been treated for cancer, she’s perilously thin and her marriage is likely all but over. The tension is writ large all over her face, the kids look uptight and her erstwhile husband looks like his usual jaw-clenching, stern self.
When I said back in January that Kate would never return to public life I was wrong with extra wrong and with more wrong on the side.😧
Well, let’s see what the rest of the year holds. She’s probably going to disappear again.
They HAD to show her live because the drum beat for proof of life got too loud.
I’m sick of this twisted family. Bring on American Riviera Orchard and Meghan’s Netflix cooking show.
As I’ve been saying from the beginning, I think she will show up a few times a year for high profile big glamour events and the tennis etc that she loves until one day she doesn’t.
She and W, miserable though they are, will barely show up for work when King and Queen, just like they don’t show up now. This is just the rehearsal for that.
So I don’t think you were far off.
I hate that one minor outcome of the ongoing mess is that I feel compelled to check if Charlotte is wearing tights in any photo of her in a skirt or dress.
Was she?
It’s a terrible thing if she wasn’t.
Gah! I did the same thing! (She is.)
I don’t understand the deliberate shade here. She said she was having cancer and was in treatment. Why make a crass comment such as “So… yeah. I have no idea. I’ve had no idea what the hell has been going on for the past six months of frankenphotos, body-double sightings, back-and-forth about whether she’s ever coming back to work and a chronology that makes zero sense”
CHM, well, because of the “frankenphotos, body-double sightings, back-and-forth about whether she’s ever coming back to work and a chronology that makes zero sense”. We could easily ask you why you believe she had cancer. The lies that have been told by KP tends to make all of us question anything they say or do at this point. She’s not the only one who is being questioned. I think many of us question what has been said about King Snubby. He appears to be quite ill. I really have to question if he’s going to be with us for much longer. That, of course, if NOT what anyone is saying.
CHM, you just pointed out the whole bizarre nature of this situation in your comment. And why can a man who has been upfront about his cancer and shows the ramifications of this disease continue to work during his chemotherapy while this woman has taken the past six months off with no pictures, no thank yous, no communication with anyone other than that dicey video in March. We certainly haven’t seen any body doubles or unclear pixelated photos in Charles’s case, have we?
Speaking of thank yous, that was one thing about yesterday’s ‘peaceful under a tree’ message that bugged me. She thanked people for sharing their stories with her. When did that happen? Isn’t that predicated upon her sharing her story first? When did she do that, other than the remarkably vague March video? And how did people share with her? Through comments on the KP IG? Is that really ‘sharing their cancer storeies’ with her? ‘Sharing’ implies two-way interaction, and I just don’t see that with Kate.
Probably because this publicly financed family has been gaslighting the public.
People aren’t at fault for being confused or thinking the worse. The mess is on the palace for its stupid PR games. It really shows the arrogance and lack of respect for the people these royals are supposed to serve.
Well said Kit. I used the word ‘gaslight’ in another post too. Also excellent posts by WTA, as usual. I have to be brief because it’s a lucky dip if my posts appear sometimes!
After today, I am more convinced than ever that we’re worrying about the wrong royal with cancer. Kate’s color was better than Charles’. He’s the one who looks ill.
Brassy Rebel, I think he’s terminal although the palaces will never say that. Look how long they kept QE2’s being terminal from the masses. I think people were piecing it together here, but the palaces never said a word.
Can you imagine his anger at being overshadowed if this could be his last trooping? Ugh he’s an absolute crap person but cancer sucks and he looks really sickly. His make up doesn’t hide it, either.
Kate is a crap person too – as well as bone lazy 😉
Kate’s hair is a wig. You can see that it lifts from her head ever so slightly. The hat is supposed to conceal the wigline. She’s really thin but the dress is baggy. I wonder if it’s concealing a colostomy? That would be why we’re only getting standing side angles from one side, even in videos. Someone was given strict instructions on that. The makeup is heavy, and it looks like she’s hiding her puffy face, which given how thin she normally is just makes her look healthier in a cake of makeup. In some of the pics I’ve seen, she looks like she’s barely holding it together. It’s a good display and I’ll compliment Kate on trying to hide that she’s sick. This is all optical illusions I think. I agree with other comments that she was likely forced out by one of the palaces. I still believe this is cancer and she’s sicker than she’s letting on. But I also would not be surprised to learn this was something mental health related or something else entirely.
I noticed that too @blueberry, there’s something wrong with the right side of her face. Can you post the photo with the scar? I think her hat was deliberately chosen to partially cover up the facial anomaly it as it keeps the right side somewhat shaded.
…was it all just bunion surgery after all? Off her feet for recovery?
LOL, at this point, nothing is off the table!
Theory: she wants to go to Wimbledon, and this was price she had to pay for it.
We’ll soon see.
Ascot next week, then two weeks to Wimbledon.
Ascot, then Garter Day, then Wimbledon. The Japan state visit because tiara and jools…then Balmoral where she always gets a photo op. Then nothing until Remembrance Day, poor sausage all of that work just wore her out!
Then Christmas (with or without her “choral concert”, I’m betting with). Only the big events from now on as part of her new settlement contract with William. And she needs to rest and spend as much time with her children as possible on all of their term holidays! I mean, goodness, she had such a stressful 2024, she needs to take her time! Leave her alone because privacy and recovery!
Then Jan/Feb articles about how “keen” she is to get “back to work”, depending on “her team of doctors” and whether they will “let her work”…which stretches into Easter…perhaps with an appearance here and there…then the summer and, boom, we’re back to the usual summer Big Events and then “holidays.”
Rinse. Repeat.
I’m going to wager that if Kate goes to Ascot and/or Wimbledon, her mother is with her. There are many comments that BP or KP forced Kate out of hiding, but perhaps CAROLE wants to go to Ascot and Wimbledon and knows she can’t go without Kate. You know Carole will make Kate do whatever necessary to achieve Carole’s goals.
That video of the balcony was interesting–Bone Idle was centered. They made sure the Wails were seen. Sophie & Ed were in part of them (I like that she was in yellow, because she’s the only bright spot), but poor Louise was barely seen. The same could be said for the Gloucester or Kents or whomever were to the left of the Wails. Boy, that does not look like a balcony full of happy people. I would love to know what’s going on behind the scenes.
I just realized that Anne & Tim were on the right by Louise. Wow–did they get short shifted.
Hmmm. Kate lost about 10 years in 6 months and some width in her nose. Gained some space beneath her brow. Others mentioned her teeth. Kids not happy. Neither is Camz. As if she is a stranger. KP and BP are playing a deep game.
Didn’t see your comment, as it was posted while I was making mine! I also agree about the nose. It is slightly more bulbous but more evened out. Before, one side of her nose was more bulbous than the other. For a while it looked like she was slowly trying to straighten it out with procedures but it looks like she just gave up on that!
Her teeth look Hollywood white.
Kate definitely had some work done on her face. Her teeth also look different, and seem to fit in her mouth differently. Her upper teeth seem to sit a bit wider in her mouth causing a change in her smile that is noticeable because she doesn’t appear to have any lip fillers in currently. I am also convinced that a while back she had a chin implant – before she disappeared she started to look more like Queen Mary of Denmark. She still looks extremely thin to me but not as gaunt as she did last December, thus making her look more healthy. I am still convinced that her pre-Trooping announcement was a surprise to Buckingham palace. Camilla did not look very happy or eager to spend a long time on the balcony.
Was Kate’s disappearance all about cosmetic changes? That would be crazy but I wouldn’t put it past Kensington Palace to pull a stunt like this. If she did have a cancer scare, I’m thinking that her situation was way overblown and they took advantage to garner sympathy. After all, no one is talking now about how Kate is one of the TWO RACIST ROYALS. Each of which suddenly came down with a cancer diagnosis!
Looks like she got the Meghan smile, a wider smile with less darkness in the buccal corridor.
I know she’s thin but she looks thinner, I can see it in her face as well. She’s definitely going through something. Good to finally see her in the flesh. No matter what the truth is KP could have avoided all the nonsense but they were very stupid and incompetent apparently .
Kate was smart to get a good spray tan. It gives her the appearance of being healthy, kind of a sunkissed glow, not pale and tired. For once, they didn’t overdo her blush from what I can tell.
She looks good even though her eyes look tired. I hope all is going well with her treatment.
Well she’s obviously not been missing leg day.
Sigh. I think she looks nice. W seemed his usual self and the kids seemed subdued maybe from boredom, maybe from the stress of being with both parents. I agree with PrincessK above that K was forced out probably by KC and/or the media. Maybe she’s been sick, maybe it was all a ruse for a divorce. I still can’t make heads or tails of it. And hats off to Kaiser, who no doubt has been banging her head against a wall trying sort out all the stupid games and deception coming from KP. I am exhausted by all of it.
Supposed to break the internet. It didn’t lol 😆. My TL and feeds had some posts but none of them blew up compared to ones the past few days that have portrayed that family very negatively. Joe Alwyn and Father’s Day are trending higher.
I’ve seen many people who are sick from cancer, and she doesn’t look sick from cancer. My theory of her that she had a nervous/mental break down still stands.
Trooping wasn’t even the number 1 trending topic in the UK. Number 1slot was taken by an ex footballer who sadly passed away at 54 and then the euros took over. The number 1 most popular story in the UK today seems to be a cow that was deliberately hit by a police car rather than trooping.
I’m sorry, I still stand by one of my original theories. It looks like she’s had some work done to me. Her marionette lines have softened and her forehead looks lifted.
I think the mental health aspect is probably a factor as well as their marriage seems completely off the rails, but she doesn’t look like anyone with cancer I’ve ever seen. I sincerely hope she is getting well regardless of what’s up, but she truly doesn’t look like someone who has been undergoing chemo. It’s a nightmare for the body.
Chemo lifts the brows, apparently.
And tightens the jowls.
I’m confused by the commentators who think she looks worn out— honestly, she looks better than she did in 2023. Her skin is glowing, the lines on her face have softened, she’s very thin, but she’s been thin for 10 years.
I agree with the kids look unhappy, and I wish they could just not be put through all of it. I’m glad she is OK, but I am now genuinely wondering about the face lift. Could that possibly have been what six months of insane speculation and weird obfuscation was about? It’s all just bonkers.
I posted a picture above of the scar picture that is being discussed online. That picture appears to be un-retouched and she looks more wan in it and her wrinkles and jowels are more noticeable. I think we are seeing mostly retouched photos that make her skin appear healthier. Although, I still think she had some work done on her face.
Remember how Charlene & Albert looked the first public event after she returned to Monaco?
That’s how Willy & Kate look. Unhappy. Uncomfortable. Like this is the first they’ve seen each other in months.
The kids look aged. Whatever has been happening is taking a toll on the kids.
There is a picture circulating which doesn’t look touched which looks like she has a deep scar across her eyebrow. It’s here if I’m allowed to post it https://www.lipstickalley.com/threads/kates-scar.5640473/ In another picture in the carriage from Getty Images when she looks like she has lowered her mask and its absolutely harrowing, she looks scared although maybe just exhausted from keeping up the charade. https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/catherine-duchess-of-wales-and-prince-louis-of-wales-during-news-photo/2157678550?adppopup=true
That pic also looks significantly less photoshopped. Less picture perfect complexion and an obvious scar.
BettyRose, all of the BM photos of W&K today have airbrushed out the scar. ?
Not only are the BM retouching today’s photos of Kate remove the scar, Google was front loaded with multiple outlets like People Magazine running a ‘junk story’ about ‘William’s Harry Potter scar’ so searching ‘scar’ and ‘Kate’ brings that up as an instant result -not even the old stories about the hair extension/childhood scar specifically naming her pull up first. ‘They’ anticipated Kate’s condition might cause comment and interest, particularly people looking to see if that scar had been on her face any earlier.
So, I’m interested in that scar. That’s obviously not a scar that would be from a face-lift. Her teeth are new too.
I actually noticed her teeth, too, but thought they looked more yellow and like she hadn’t had her lip filler and lip flip lately. The smile seemed more gummy.
Am I nuts, or is everyone in that GM video boo-ing?
I thought I heard booing, too! I was wracking my brain trying to this what else going on might be producing that sound; I know there are bands playing, but…it sounding like booing.
I think it was half and half cheering and booing.
I found all that pomp obsolete and frankly a bit ridiculous, but it’s tradition just like church; and I wouldn’t boo a woman -who obviously hasn’t been well- in front of her kids.
The booing was most likely for KC, and not Kate.
Oh I definitely heard boos while Kate’s carriage was rolling by. Perhaps they booed for KC’ ahead, and the cheering was mostly for her and the kids. At the balcony, none of them would wave spontaneously, just when KC did it. They were conscious about not being seen as trying to upstage him. Little QEII’s ego wasn’t as frail, though.
The BBC reported on the boo’ing and “Not my King” signs.
Why are there so many “children unhappy” comments here? Their mother has cancer (let’s assume they didn’t lie about that.). Of course, they wouldn’t be fully happy and relax when their mother is sick. Here we see her looking healthy and relax, but she may not be like that in private. Maybe, she got some meds to get through the day. I wish we left the children out of the discussion. After reading Harry’s book, it is so obvious parading kids like that is child abuse, that is on them, but at least we can choose not to participate in that.
Yeah, this just confirms how I had started feeling this week. I no longer expect anyone to revel the truth so I’m not interested in the BRF until their next late night worthy gaff. If I want to be lied to I’ll watch reality TV, at least then it will be entertaining
I agree keep the kids out of it. But I will say as a comment just on Kate that if I played with my daughters hair in public, when she was that age, she would not be at all happy with me.
If I were exposed to the world as a racist I’d be so embarrassed & so ashamed of myself that I’d go into hiding for six months too.
She’s alive! End of…..we can all go back to our normal lives now! Lol
I agree with @porkbelly 100%. She looks like a woman who has exhausted all of her options and has zero power left. Bankrupt family, increasingly irrational/angry husband and was outed as a racist against a child no less. I’d go into hiding too. Absolutely no credibility. All of that treachery just to end up isolated and unloved by your husband and his entire family. Even the British public barely cared she was missing. Hope it was worth it.
Omg they’re crying on the Fail now that Nacho’s Instagram post about Meghan’s jam and dog biscuits overshadowed Kate with cancer.
So the “cancer” was supposed to be a 6 month GOJF card plus it doesn’t allow Meghan’s husbands friend to post to instragram.
Yeah, but they got raspberry jam, jar 2 of 2. I mean, c’mon! That’s way more interesting than Kate’s wonky eyebrows and purported scars. 😏
Wondering if the Fail has a humiliation kink.
The entire royal family including the resurrection of wiglet Jesus, has been completely overshadowed by Nacho posting that he received jar 2 of 2 of raspberry jam.
Abolish the monarchy.
And he did it from Argentina. Why they think he should follow their monarchy is beyond me.
Most people don’t even know what trooping the colour is!
@Pinkosaurus lol and ditto. He also showed dog biscuits to really bring down the day. How dreadful. 🙄 If that can overshadow… as plenty have noted.
Well, I’m stunned. I’m so glad she’s alive and “appearing” to be alright. I love her dress and hat. I think her ensemble is the best I’ve seen on her. The kids are very somber, as seemed to be the coachman. During part of the coach ride, there was a lot of cheering, but seemed to be an equal amount of booing. The English can do as they please, they have many reasons to boo, but I don’t think I would boo a woman who (questionably) has been ill, but most especially is with her children. I couldn’t boo with children present. I’m sometimes tempted to get off media for a few months, then come back and see what happened. You people are eagle eyed. I never saw the wigs, but you all did. Did see the scar. IF Will did that to her, I don’t have any idea how she could conceal her hatred for him. This is all a bit much for me. I wish Kate well. Please take whatever you can, work out the very best arrangement and GET THE HELL OUT OF DODGE.
i don’t doubt she is sick, but either she’s hiding out because this is really serious and this outing is to stop people realizing that or she really just doesn’t want to deal with her ‘job’. If anyone watches CNN sara sidner has been going through chemo and a mastectomy and has been basically consistently on the news and many other people in the world KC included have found a way to still get on with life.
nonetheless in the abstract i view k,w and c the same as trump. shitty people with power doing shitty things.
🎯💯