“Nicole Kidman wore Gucci to the premiere of ‘A Family Affair'” links

Nicole Kidman wore a flesh-colored Gucci to the premiere of A Family Affair. Nicole does this consistently, she wears too-pale looks and I hate it. [Just Jared]
Joey King wore Simone Rocha to the same premiere. [RCFA]
Denise Richards has another reality show coming out. [Socialite Life]
Tom Hardy continues to do the bare minimum. [LaineyGossip]
Louis CK should have been permanently sh-tlisted by everyone. [Pajiba]
Oh, this Monique Lhuillier collection is gorgeous. [Go Fug Yourself]
Iconic drag performer Kelly performs at Pride. [OMG Blog]
Will you watch the Brat Pack documentary? [Seriously OMG]
What is Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” really about? [Starcasm]
Jay-Z made a surprise appearance for Tom Brady. [Hollywood Life]
I want to know how to make McDonalds-style frappes at home. [Buzzfeed]
I’m guessing Nicole doesn’t have a stylist because I can’t believe anyone being paid would advise her to wear flesh toned clothes with her complexion.
I mean one would think she would be able to see it’s flesh tone too and not need a stylist for it but who knows. This looks awful. At least her face is looking more “natural”. I think she is a beauty so I am glad to see her laying off whatever it was she was doing.
I actually really like the dress itself but the color is not good for her. Even a pale blue or purple would have been better.