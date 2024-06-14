“Nicole Kidman wore Gucci to the premiere of ‘A Family Affair'” links
  • June 14, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicole Kidman wore a flesh-colored Gucci to the premiere of A Family Affair. Nicole does this consistently, she wears too-pale looks and I hate it. [Just Jared]
Joey King wore Simone Rocha to the same premiere. [RCFA]
Denise Richards has another reality show coming out. [Socialite Life]
Tom Hardy continues to do the bare minimum. [LaineyGossip]
Louis CK should have been permanently sh-tlisted by everyone. [Pajiba]
Oh, this Monique Lhuillier collection is gorgeous. [Go Fug Yourself]
Iconic drag performer Kelly performs at Pride. [OMG Blog]
Will you watch the Brat Pack documentary? [Seriously OMG]
What is Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” really about? [Starcasm]
Jay-Z made a surprise appearance for Tom Brady. [Hollywood Life]
I want to know how to make McDonalds-style frappes at home. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Nicole Kidman wore Gucci to the premiere of ‘A Family Affair'” links”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    June 14, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    I’m guessing Nicole doesn’t have a stylist because I can’t believe anyone being paid would advise her to wear flesh toned clothes with her complexion.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      June 14, 2024 at 12:47 pm

      I mean one would think she would be able to see it’s flesh tone too and not need a stylist for it but who knows. This looks awful. At least her face is looking more “natural”. I think she is a beauty so I am glad to see her laying off whatever it was she was doing.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    June 14, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    I actually really like the dress itself but the color is not good for her. Even a pale blue or purple would have been better.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment