They’re speculating about Princess Kate’s Trooping appearance to hype the event

Trooping the Colour is tomorrow, Saturday, June 15th. We won’t have coverage on Saturday unless the Princess of Wales really does pop out on the balcony. What are the betting odds on that happening? I’ve said this whole time that Kate wouldn’t appear at Trooping, but I also said that I believed it would be a very big deal in the international media when Kate missed Trooping. I thought it would mark six months (almost) without a credible sighting of Kate in public, and there would be international pressure applied to get some answers about her whereabouts and condition. But I have to admit, the Windsors have thrown enough bullsh-t against the wall, they’ve managed to defang the “Kate Missington” issue. Currently, the head of the Royal Rota, the Mail’s Becky English, is basically arguing that if Kate turns up to Trooping, it will be the biggest and most exciting story ever… and if Kate doesn’t turn up, it will be a non-story. English is obviously parroting the palace-issued talking points.
A royal expert has said a ‘big question’ remains as to whether the Princess of Wales could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Rebecca English, The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, suggested to this week’s Palace Confidential that an appearance from the royal at this weekend’s event in London, should not be completely ruled out amid ‘persistent rumours’ she might appear on the balcony.
‘What’s very interesting, is that when I’ve asked both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace about it this week, it’s been not saying a word,’ said the expert. She continued: ‘I mean look, if she is there. Fantastic. People will be delighted to see her. If she isn’t, don’t read anything into it because she never said she would be. I think it will be a bonus.’
Earlier in the show, Rebecca had explained how the King, 75, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, is set to attend Trooping the Colour.
‘It’s great that [the King] is going to there,’ she said. ‘Queen Camilla will be there, we’ll have Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince of Wales on horseback, we’ll have all the pomp and pageantry, but it’s just going to be in a slightly more comfortable way for him. For me, actually, the big question is whether the Princess of Wales will be there on the balcony afterwards, that is a rumour that just hasn’t gone away over the last few weeks. She’s made very clear, “look when my doctors say I’m ready to dip my toe back in, I will happily do that”, but it’s certainly been a persistent rumour. I spoke to somebody a few weeks ago and said “what do you think?” And they said, “I wouldn’t count on it”. But it hasn’t gone away, and what’s very interesting, is that when I’ve asked both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace about it this week, it’s been not saying a word… I think watch this space.’
[From The Daily Mail]
There’s something else happening here, which we should discuss: Buckingham Palace understands that people are genuinely concerned about whatever is happening with Kate, and the palace is EXPLOITING that concern to hype Trooping the Colour. They want people tuning in to the Trooping coverage specifically to see if Kate turns up. Like, this is sweeps week on a TV show and you’re stunt-casting a mystery guest star and you want people to tune in. The Windsors were always a soap opera, but this is especially tacky even for them . It’s a typical reality show tactic too. The cliffhanger season finale, the teaser trailer for La Dramática Casa de Windsor: will a fur-clad Kate show up to Trooping, throw a drink on Camilla and slap Rose Hanbury? Tune in to see!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
London, 17th June 2023. The carriage with Queen Camilla, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The King rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards and the procession, before taking the salute at the Palace from a dais, watched by the crowds and his troops. Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign, King Charles III. Over 1400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display.,Image: 783946411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
-
-
HRH The Princess of Wales looks on at HM King Charles III during the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023.,Image: 783987708, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
-
-
London, UK 17 June 2023. After Trooping the Colour (The King’s Birthday Parade) takes place senior members of the Royal Family watch the traditional flypast by the RAF from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Left to right: Anne, Princess Royal; Prince George, Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales, William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh,Image: 784048589, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) arrives for a visit of “Hope Street”, a residential community piloting a new approach to supporting women in the Justice System, in Southampton, southern England on June 27, 2023. Designed and developed by the charity One Small Thing, Hope Street is the first of its kind in the UK and is designed to transform women and children’s experience of the justice system. Inspired by One Small Thing’s commitment to systemic change for women and children in the justice system, Hope Street offers a community alternative for women who would otherwise be imprisoned unnecessarily due to a lack of safe accommodation or concerns around their wellbeing.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 785622362, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince William And Catherine, Princess Of Wales Visit To Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, to take part in an event with Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The British Royal family travel along The Mall in a carriage during Trooping the Colour
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The British Royal family travel along The Mall in a carriage during Trooping the Colour
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Traveling along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Traveling along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III leads members of The Royal Family on his first Trooping the Colour, the monarch’s official birthday parade
Featuring: Prince William of Wales Catherine Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I think she’ll show her face. She’ll either be in a carriage and / or be on the balcony and then sign off for the rest of the year.
Personally I think she wont. the monarchy is now strongest without her it was said. The palace has been clearing rumors really fast: example confirmed she is100% not in texas. They know if she’s going to trooping or not, it can’t be a last second thing where that morning she wakes up and all of a sudden wants to be there. These clowns are afraid the low presence number at the event, thats why they all wanted to be on their horses to put on a show, and they need the people who will show up for kate to bring the crowd up as if it was for them.
I don’t think she’ll be there because there’s no way in hell that Camzilla and her insecure nursling, Chuckles, will allow anyone to overshadow them on this day. No way will Kate make her triumphant return from her heroic battle with cancer with her three loving children and supportive husband by her side (that’s the rota rats and derangers speaking) on Chuckles’s big day. No way, no how.
Chuckles is already an afterthought on most days (especially if the tabloids publish a photo of Meghan/the Sussexes they’ve been saving for this day). I just can’t see him permitting Kate to return on his day.
She won’t be there because she’s in Houston at MD Anderson, remember??? /s That’s what all the KP plants were claiming this week, anyway. 😉
No, no, Agnes, she WAS there and that’s why they can all talk about now.
We all know where she really is: “resting” in the lower back 40.
Too soon @agnes. Too soon. 😂
Yes, she was on Houston getting ice cream, but she’s too sick to ride in a carriage. Why do you people not get this! /s
I honestly don’t think she can. I don’t believe she’s in a position where she’s able to be seen (for whatever reason, be it coma, breakdown, very seriously ill, in Houston, etc.) because if she was, she would have shown her face already – either to quell the tide of speculation, or to steal attention from Meghan.
Same. They’re spread so thin and she’s technically one of the most popular royals. If they could have shown her, they absolutely would have.
And, no, she’s not dead or simply lazy. And her absence isn’t due to just a divorce.
Kate and the kids won’t be there.
Honestly I’m starting to think that it’s going to be only Charles and Camilla on that balcony tomorrow.
She will be in the window with a large hat impersonating her sister in law 🤣🤣🤣
How angry will Charles be that he’s being upstaged by a woman who is not even there? Watch out for flying pens…
I don’t think Kate will be there, I don’t think it will be a huge deal if she’s not there. I think it will be an issue if George, Charlotte and Louis are not there with their dad after being on the balcony for so many previous years.
Any speculation whether William will not be on the balcony? He skipped Easter and was late for the coronation. If he can’t produce all three children, is it better for the continuation of the coverup for all of them to skip it?
He’s been upstaged by Meghan when she hasn’t been there. So will he put out all the anti-Kate PR like he does with H&M? Doubtful. She, after all, is the daughter he never had.
I think that KC will have no issue with people tuning in if K isn’t there—he might have even had a hand in this strategy. I would be surprised if K does show, but in that case, he’s decided to look “fatherly” towards his “almost daughter.”
The kids should all be there—if they aren’t, then that will be one of the biggest stories from Trooping this year. W and the kids “need” to show up.
ML – I agree that the bigger story will be if Charlotte and Louis are absent after ALSO not having been seen since Christmas. They’ve been attending for years so there’s no reason they shouldn’t be there this year.
Yes ML!! That, to me, is for sure the bigger story – why William wouldn’t or couldn’t bring his kids to Trooping. If all is going well with their mother, surely they can do the thing they’ve done for the last 2 years? It’s not like it’s a new or scary experience.
I don’t think Kate will be there and I don’t think it will be seen as a big deal, like you said. I think it will be a very big deal if all three kids are missing. I’m more curious if the kids will show up. We have only seen George this year, which is odd.
KP has been severely incompetent around the whole K issue, but they actually have been fairly clear about her not showing up for Trooping since May.
So yeah, this is gross behavior from BP. KC is clearly concerned about having paltry viewing numbers and wants to avoid any idea that his holiday is in trouble.
Although RE is asking KP too and they are also choosing to be silent. So they’re also drawing it out. They obviously know by now whether she will be there or not and are choosing to stay silent rather than give answers.
Or, actually, neither KP nor BP do know whether she will be there because they are taking it day by day and her MH is still not robust enough to put her on display.
Because, if it was, I think they’d want her as much back out there as she usually is. She’s the most attractive thing in their royal window display.
That’s an interesting possibility. But if it was that day to day, then surely it’d be better to just say no let’s not do this until she’s fully well. But again these are the Windsors.
Maybe they’ll roll her by a window under heavy sedation like they tried with the face turned away in the car photo. Hair up, hat on, face away.
Frankly I’m bored from the K real housewives of Windsor drama and won’t be watching tomorrow. If she shows up, good for her. I’ll read about it here.
If there is an increase in viewers due to this hyping Schrodinger’s Princess two things will happen. First KC fluffers will tell him the nation is simply overjoyed to be seeing their King doing King things, and secondly Bulliam will be convinced that the plebs don’t care for Kate and he can proceed with divorce without incident.
Zapp, This is funny 😆 but true.
Zapp- WHOAAAA. Yeah, I honestly think you nailed it.
Team She Won’t Be There, but I feel almost sorry for the courtiers that have to produce the most wicked wedding reception seating chart of all time with this year’s Trooping balcony!
I do think Lady Gabriella will be there because there needs to be some young pretty blond glam. I think William will bring only George. The rest will be a mishmash of working and non-working royals and their children for the cuteness factor, including the York princesses, Zara, Peter Philips etc so that they can crow that they are specifically excluding H&M and Andrew without even a fig leaf excuse. Camilla’s children and grandchildren definitely!
The cousins weren’t there last year, even behind the scenes. Either Charles is really bright enough to realize that including everyone except H&M adds to his racist look, he wants all eyes on him or he is sticking to his “working” royals hype about the obvious exclusions.
Chuck resembles Lord Farquaad from Shrek more and more each day.
It would not be a good look for William if he only takes George. Mr school run would look like he’s favoring George and raise questions about where the two youngest are
Charles doesn’t like to admit he’s wrong, so I don’t think he’ll give up just yet on the slimmed down monarchy. Plus, if he starts inviting non-working royals he’ll have to explain why Andrew isn’t there.
To have Camilla’s children there without a hint of royal among them seems highly unlikely to me, unless of course there is a cuckoo.
Seeing that pic of her in the green monochrome, me thinks : The day Meghan was the first to wear monochrome in that family will go down in history, because I believe it was the beginning of KittyKat’s downfall. It was the catalyst for her fever-brained obsession with copying Meghan’s entire wardrobe: camel coat, check; Aquazurra heels, check; monochrome red, white, green, check. I think Bulliam cutoff her clothing allowance—he preferred her in the 12-year-old girl outfits. And KittyKat had a fit. She thought the POW title meant more clothes, but little did she know. Add this to the list of whys for their physical fights.
It was similar just before Easter – that her return would be a “big bang.” But now it’s even more gross. They want us to respect her privacy, but they’re using her for clicks and views.
This. They are fueling speculation.
yup. Does this mean she’s not as sick as some of us had thought, if BP will use her presence/absence in this way? Unfortunately, no, because this is not a normal family and they don’t operate normally.
But BP is definitely using this to increase interest in Trooping. It would be so much easier to just say “the princess of wales will not attend due to her current health issues” and then that would be that. But this “will she/won’t she” is fueling speculation and its not good.
That’s why I get so annoyed when the rota talk about all the online bullying about where is Kate. I’m like y’all are the bullies fueling peoples’ questions. And then you have the audacity to chastise people. And the Palaces are just as deep in the game-playing.
It’s their game, always. Leaking everyday against Harry and Meghan, but claiming you can’t trust Harry and Meghan to keep your secrets. Decrying breach of KittyKat’s privacy, but using her illness for clicks. Hypocrite, thine name is British Royal Family.
Exactly.
Exactly. It’s gross voyeurism now, but that is Kate’s speciality. Maybe she’ll show up with a skirt that blows up in the wind and we can get back to regular Kate Middlebum coverage.
It’s hard to imagine that C-Rex would willingly let someone else upstage him on this scale on his Very Big Day. At this point, Kate popping up on the balcony at Trooping would be akin to Meghan showing up at his coronation in her wedding dress or something. He must know that if she actually showed in front of live cameras people would forget that he was there at all.
Wouldn’t it be GLORIOUS if Kate DID show up on the balcony for some fur-clad beyotch-slapping (lol) and Meghan hard-launched ARO Saturday?
I doubt we will see any of the Wales family at Trooping. Somewhere in the back of my mind, I’m starting to think that all of this shirking and double-talk and all of these disappearing acts are part of William’s plan to essentially boil the monarchy down to its essence. He has never wanted this job–he wants to be rich and powerful, but he has clearly always hated all the pomp etc. I think William is going to reshape the monarchy in his own image, and since his image is that of an empty suit, all of these parades and goofy traditions are going to fall by the wayside. QE2 and Philip were able to keep William on side, but now that they’re gone and he has the duchy money, he’s going to turn PoW into a part time job.
William likes to play dress up he will continue events where he can wear fancy outfits. At that disaster of a Caribbean tour be played dressed in that uniform standing up on a land rover
He’s already turned being PoW into a part-time job. It’s almost a no-time job for him! He’s flat out told us he will work less than anyone before him and now says he’ll be a work from home king.
I hope the people of the UK and CW countries wake up and abolish this clown show. Take all of his land and associated monies back and just leave him with his titles and an allowance. I’m sure that won’t happen in my lifetime but I’d love to see it and the temper tantrum that would follow.
For sure. Not even part time, but sporadic sports and film appearances only. I can see that, he and Kate hiding out in Norfolk and various castles, deigning to see the public but once a year.
They have been playing games with the mysterious cancer diagnosis of both Chuck and Kate from the beginning. They are using it to excuse a lot, and truthfully it has gotten so blatant I have lost interest in their cancer or prognosis because I don’t think they would ever tell the truth at this point. We could have the doctors affidavits in our hands and they would still lie about everything. I am keeping my fingers crossed that today is the product launch for ARO, the petty in me would love that🤗
I’ve been patiently waiting for the ARO launch as well – “late spring” indeed, she’s got one more week! – but there is no way they’d do it on a Friday, they want a week’s worth of press coverage so it is likely to be Monday California time at the earliest…
I’ve been thinking about the ARO launch as well and started to think it’ll be on July 4. Which, that’s not spring anymore, but might fit in with the American theme and also the Sussexes now being free and independent of the UK and that monstrous family.
Hopefully we’ll find out in the next week (or American Independence Day). Come on, Princess Meghan, feed us!!
But what about the name being hi-jacked, used by someone else, I would have thought that she would have to sort that out first.
Part of me wonders whether there’s been a truce? Thaw? In the Montecito-KP relationship. Tom Sykes, W’s mouthpiece, has seemed gob-smackingly understanding of the Sussexes recently. I also get that the Sussexes could just be collateral in the fight between KP and BP.
In any case, I could see Meghan taking a look at what’s happening with her in-laws and postponing the launch a bit out of compassion. Possibly.
ML – I think it’s already been postponed. We’re almost at the end of spring (when we were told it would launch) and the most obvious time for the launch would have been after all of the jam marketing. So I think that she has already pushed it back and is waiting for after Trooping.
Meghan really is too kind. Me? I’m petty so would have planned it for today, Trooping be damned! Happy birthday, Chuckles, here’s a jar of jam!
Whatever happens, I hope we’d be spared any blurry photos or photos from afar… I couldn’t stand a new round of “it’s Kate”, ” it’s not Kate”. And I also hope that it would be the real Kate and not a look alike…
That’s my wish as well. No blurry photos that start an endless debate. I’d actually love to see her show up if she can. Show up and clearly be her. That would be great fr. Saw the clip on Twitter of RE talking about this with Richard Eden and he said he though she would show up if she felt well or confident enough. The confident part was an interesting phrasing.
And basically she is hyping a possible appearance based on “rumors that won’t go away”, even though the palace has told her “Don’t count on it”. This is what passes for journalism these days in Great Britain. Such hard hitting stuff!
Right?! And the rumors that won’t go away – being fed by the rota rats themselves at times – are just randos on the internet and social media. They really can’t call themselves journalists or even reporters. They’re stenographers and sycophantic mouthpieces. They’re an embarrassment.
What I love is how this is a DM article citing a royal expert…..who is the DM’s royal editor. Like these people really do just talk to hear themselves talk and then they quote themselves endlessly.
It seems like Keen isn’t that sick, if they’re using her to hype Trooping. It would be in bad taste to use a seriously ill person in such a way. Anyway, I hope she shows up & steals the spotlight from Chuck & his strumpet.
Kate and her brood have been front and center with Harry and Meghan relegated to the shadows out back . This would be a chance for Charles to step up and fill the balcony with all the lovely children in the family ..they don’t have to be ” working ” royals . I mean Kates kids are not working . Andrew has dishonoured himself too badly to even show his face . Let’s have Isla and Savannah Philips, Mia and Lena Tindall , Edward with Lady Louisa and her brother, lovely Lady Margarita Armstrong Jones named for her grandmother Princess Margaret..and , dare we hope, Prince Harry and his little ones . Meghan too but the girl has been too traumatized by balcony scenes before . If William and his invisible wife and kids are not showing up , surely the balcony is freed up for those who are worth looking at . All of Anne’s children and grandchildren were a beautiful sight at Stephanie Philips wedding two years ago ..Stephanie being Mark Philips daughter from his current marriage , also an equestrian and half sister to Zara and Peter . Anne does it right , keeping the family united . It was even more charming because Kate’ s lot weren’t around trying to hog the limelight . No Beatrice or Eugenie either..I think it’s more decent for all the Yorks to keep a low profile considering what their father has done . Plus sorry to say , Sophie , Fergie and the York girls are not very decorative if Charles wants to window dress his balcony . Camilla is a necessary blot on the landscape but even she knows how to keep a step behind Charles and doesn’t upstage brides by wearing white or making grand entrances too late .
Except the Windsors are the definition of bad taste😂. But yes you’d think that’s the case right?
Since when have the Windsors abstained from any action because, “bad taste?” Even KittyKat herself participated in the most shameless display of public salivation, in the immediate aftermath of Betty’s death. They are cheesy, crass, and uncouth (behold, for e.g., Charles on D-Day in military garb and Willie with his chocolate medallions). But they are desperate right now. Charles is unpopular. Whatever goodwill he may have acquired after his cancer announcement, seems to have dissipated; and he doesn’t have a popular Queen to compensate. Camzilla is pretty much dead weight, a drag on the monarchy. All music to my ears.
I agree that the Palace is stringing people along so they tune into Trooping. But when she doesn’t show up KP will say that that she was never expected to show up and that there’s no update. The pressure for her to appear from the press and stans is intense. I think the children will be brought out though. They will probably be in the same carriage as Sophie.
“The palace is EXPLOITING that concern to hype Trooping the Colour.” Really sick. Please, somebody, Abolish the Monarchy. These machinations and social media manipulations are just disgusting. Proof of Life for Kate, or she’s no longer alive. My bet is none of the three kids will be there, and she won’t be either.
She won’t show – Chuck isn’t going to want her appearance pulling focus from him and Camilla. We’ll be lucky to see William there – I think we’ll see the kids on the balcony with him, promoting his ‘sexy single dad’ narrative that they are desperately pushing for him. *puke*
This is what I think will happen. I think only George will ride in a carriage, and I think all three will be on the balcony with William.
If what’s been going on over the last few months is in any way related to a possible divorce, then this is his big moment to star as the single dad of the year.
I agree. If Kate was going to show at Trooping, they would have rolled out a bona fide albeit casual appearance beforehand, giving the hysteria a day or two to die down. Then Trooping can proceed with its own spotlight and be as regal and klassy as they like, with CRex and NeighNeigh front and center.
I do think we may see Willy and George and Charlotte tomorrow, but not Louis. I feel Charlotte might be wrangled into doing a dutiful smile and wave but Louis is a no-go. Can’t have him walking around saying Mummy won’t wake up.
KC3 was livid about Kate going to the Chelsea Flower Show and getting a ton of publicity for it.
AS FREAKIN’ IF she’ll be allowed attend this thing.
these people (BRF and Media who yank their chains) are so pathetically obsessed with “overshadowing”. This messaging could have been nipped in the bud, like many other issues; I find it strange that it persists. It is boring, like a TV show that gets dragged out for too many episodes.