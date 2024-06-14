They’re speculating about Princess Kate’s Trooping appearance to hype the event

Trooping the Colour is tomorrow, Saturday, June 15th. We won’t have coverage on Saturday unless the Princess of Wales really does pop out on the balcony. What are the betting odds on that happening? I’ve said this whole time that Kate wouldn’t appear at Trooping, but I also said that I believed it would be a very big deal in the international media when Kate missed Trooping. I thought it would mark six months (almost) without a credible sighting of Kate in public, and there would be international pressure applied to get some answers about her whereabouts and condition. But I have to admit, the Windsors have thrown enough bullsh-t against the wall, they’ve managed to defang the “Kate Missington” issue. Currently, the head of the Royal Rota, the Mail’s Becky English, is basically arguing that if Kate turns up to Trooping, it will be the biggest and most exciting story ever… and if Kate doesn’t turn up, it will be a non-story. English is obviously parroting the palace-issued talking points.

A royal expert has said a ‘big question’ remains as to whether the Princess of Wales could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Rebecca English, The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, suggested to this week’s Palace Confidential that an appearance from the royal at this weekend’s event in London, should not be completely ruled out amid ‘persistent rumours’ she might appear on the balcony. ‘What’s very interesting, is that when I’ve asked both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace about it this week, it’s been not saying a word,’ said the expert. She continued: ‘I mean look, if she is there. Fantastic. People will be delighted to see her. If she isn’t, don’t read anything into it because she never said she would be. I think it will be a bonus.’ Earlier in the show, Rebecca had explained how the King, 75, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, is set to attend Trooping the Colour. ‘It’s great that [the King] is going to there,’ she said. ‘Queen Camilla will be there, we’ll have Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince of Wales on horseback, we’ll have all the pomp and pageantry, but it’s just going to be in a slightly more comfortable way for him. For me, actually, the big question is whether the Princess of Wales will be there on the balcony afterwards, that is a rumour that just hasn’t gone away over the last few weeks. She’s made very clear, “look when my doctors say I’m ready to dip my toe back in, I will happily do that”, but it’s certainly been a persistent rumour. I spoke to somebody a few weeks ago and said “what do you think?” And they said, “I wouldn’t count on it”. But it hasn’t gone away, and what’s very interesting, is that when I’ve asked both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace about it this week, it’s been not saying a word… I think watch this space.’

[From The Daily Mail]

There’s something else happening here, which we should discuss: Buckingham Palace understands that people are genuinely concerned about whatever is happening with Kate, and the palace is EXPLOITING that concern to hype Trooping the Colour. They want people tuning in to the Trooping coverage specifically to see if Kate turns up. Like, this is sweeps week on a TV show and you’re stunt-casting a mystery guest star and you want people to tune in. The Windsors were always a soap opera, but this is especially tacky even for them . It’s a typical reality show tactic too. The cliffhanger season finale, the teaser trailer for La Dramática Casa de Windsor: will a fur-clad Kate show up to Trooping, throw a drink on Camilla and slap Rose Hanbury? Tune in to see!