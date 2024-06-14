Eden: King Charles wants to ‘give’ Royal Lodge to Camilla if she’s widowed

Two weekends ago, the Times of London published yet another article about how King Charles really wants to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge. RL is the massive mansion on the Royal Windsor complex/estate, and Andrew is twenty years into a 75-year lease. While I’m sure Charles could finagle a way to evict Andrew, it would be a more involved process and Andrew would have no qualms about suing the Crown Estate. So Charles’s new thing is that he might withdraw all of Andrew’s funding from the Duchy of Lancaster, including the security costs which Charles picks up. Andrew still refuses, claiming that he’ll leave the Royal Lodge lease to his daughters in his will. So… for two years, we’ve been asking: why the urgency for trying to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge? Why is Charles acting as if that’s the most important royal property? We’ve heard this whole time that Prince William is desperate to move his family into RL. But what if Camilla has her eye on it? That’s the theory the Mail’s Richard Eden has spun:
What was missing from the [recent Times] report, however, was any sense of why the King is apparently so keen to evict his brother from his home of two decades. Money can hardly be a motivation, given His Majesty’s great wealth. The article suggested that Royal Lodge, which is owned by the independent Crown Estate, could be let to a private tenant instead.
Yet a National Audit Office report of 2005 made it clear this could not happen, ‘because of the sensitive location of the property in the centre of the Windsor Great Park with its consequential management considerations, and because of security concerns surrounding the Royal Family’s access to the Royal Chapel’. The Royal Chapel of All Saints – where Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 – sits in the grounds of Royal Lodge.
The Crown Estate, meanwhile, took the view that it would be appropriate were the property to remain under the occupancy of the Royal Family. According to my sources, that position hasn’t changed.
There has been some suggestion, it is true, that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children could move into 30-room Royal Lodge. The Waleses currently live in four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage at Windsor. However, a source close to William and Catherine tells me they are very happy there and have no wish to leave. In due course, they will occupy Windsor Castle.
‘The last thing William and Catherine would want is a load of controversy about their getting another big house,’ says a friend. ‘They already have their large home at Kensington Palace and their Norfolk property, Anmer Hall, in addition to Adelaide Cottage. There was a fair bit of criticism of the cost of renovations to their Kensington Palace home and they would not want to go through all that again.’
What, then, is the real reason behind the King’s determination to evict Andrew and Fergie, who – like Charles and the Princess of Wales – has been through a recent cancer battle? More than one friend of the Yorks has suggested the same intriguing answer to me: could it be that the King sees Royal Lodge as a potential future home for Queen Camilla?
Like anyone who has been seriously ill, the King is said to have been thinking about every possible contingency. Who wouldn’t? He will know that, were his wife to outlive him, she would be left with a somewhat uncertain status. As dowager Queen, Camilla would be stepmother – not mother – to King William. And William will inherit everything, just as Charles did from his mother, including Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla live when they are in London. As Prince of Wales, William already owns the King’s beloved Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. So, Charles will be determined to make sure that Camilla is kept in the manner to which she has become accustomed. Might that include guaranteeing her a ‘country’ bolthole in Windsor Great Park?
My first thought was: Prince William is playing a very dangerous game, trying to throw Camilla under the bus as “the reason” why Andrew should be evicted from RL. It’s especially stupid because: A) no one really believes that William, Kate and the children all live in Adelaide Cottage; B) no one believes that William and Kate would be content to spend the school year in such a small home lacking in prestige; and C) when this whole “evict Andrew” thing started, everyone said that William was the one demanding RL for himself. Now Huevo the Master Manipulator (lol) is saying no, no, the king wants the lodge for CAMILLA!
Let’s play along for a second though – it would not surprise me if Charles and Camilla were both thinking about the endgame and what William might do to his widowed stepmother, the dowager queen. But even if Charles wanted to put Camilla in RL right now to protect her, Charles has given a blueprint to “King William” so that William can evict family members from any royal property. It would be much better for Charles to quietly buy Camilla some private real estate “just in case.” She already owns Ray Mill free and clear. Plus, I doubt she would want to be involved in any way with King Huevo’s reign of terror.
So the mistress turned wife is behind the Frogmore eviction?
What will she do with all those rooms unless she moves her children in
Wasn’t it built for a dowager queen in the first place? I have no idea why anyone would need that much space when they live alone.. (or with only hired help).
When KC3 passes, William will do what KC3 — started and take the Royal Lodge away from Camilla.
Yeah, Eden is the Will/Kate’s guy. Camilla is gonna kick Will’s ass for this.
This is the one time William’s petty vengeful character is useful: against Camilla, the evil stepmother who divided and destroyed Diana’s boys.
Finally William is aiming his nastiness on the right direction. Camilla’s been the master at press manipulation, but William has been training for a while.
I mean, I would love to watch girlies fighting for sure as long as they stay away from H&M. But, Will is a little boy compared to Camilla. All her secrets are also out. Will is a dumbass with a closet full of secrets and a missing wife. She can finish him on her lunch break, but I am sure she doesn’t want her cash cow, monarchy, to be demolished just yet.
Hahaha you make good points esp the missing wife! I see William as someone who can’t see his own position clearly, so he will charge ahead thinking he can win.
Let the games begin, so long as they leave H and M out of it!
Looking forward to witnessing the Camilla-William flame-throwing wars after Chuckles is no longer around to run interference.
So, is this Charles’s way of telling us his days are numbered? And if William knows his father’s days are numbered, he has no use for Royal Lodge. What Camilla wants, Camilla gets.
” if William knows his father’s days are numbered, he has no use for Royal Lodge” – excellent point. This solves the apparent logical contradiction or change of heart involved with the past reporting that William wanted RL.
Well they did mention occupying Windsor Castle. In due course…
Doesn’t she have enough homes?
This is bizarre messaging. This 💩 family talks to each other through the press, but I can’t figure out where this is coming from, unless The Fail is feeling impish and trying to start a fight between BP and KP for funsies. 😈
It would be hilarious to me if Camzilla swoops in and parks her gin-filled self in the Royal Lodge just as William is measuring for new drapes. He has been so open about demanding it be given to him, that its outstandingly evil to snatch it away the moment Andrew is finally pried out. This would be a thorn in his side until the day Camilla dies, and even longer than that if she successfully passes the lease down to her foot-like children as Andrew is planning.
Isn’t RL in need of repair? I seriously cannot see Camzilla aiming for that specific property.
Right? If it needs millions of dollars in repairs (plus expensive upkeep) why would Camilla want that especially if its after Charles’ death. I have no doubt he has arranged for her (and her kids) to have lots of his private wealth but why would she want to sink her money into Royal Lodge? She’s almost 80 and has a very comfortable home. I don’t believe this for a second. I think they are trying to distract from the bad optics of the Wales’ needing another home I’m too lazy to google where Ray Mill is but he could just give her another home or apartment closer to London if that is the objective.
The stories about Royal Lodge being in need of repair and having mould started after William (and Kate) decided they should live there. It was almost like they were spreading those stories to get the taxpayers to cover for any renovations they were planning.
@LauraD and that goes along with the comments here about the criticism they got for renovations to KP. I know Eden is usually KP’s guy, but this feels more like a warning shot to W&K – you’re not getting royal lodge, so stop angling for it in the press.
If Kate and wliiam divorce Kate may get a residence in the settlement. Charles acquired highgrove which was in close proximity to the Parker Bowles home so logically that might go to Camilla. Will her children get property too.
Highgrove is part of the Duchy of Cornwall, I think it’s under W’s estate now and Chuck leases it now. Also, I doubt Camzilla would want the house Diana lived in (unless it’s a perverted victory for her).
She did redecorate highgrove in Diana s absence when Diana was still married to Charles. And Diana would smell cigarette smoke when she returned to highgrove. I think Camilla considered it hers.
@tessa WHAT? Camilla is so evil, who does that. And Charles, the husband, let her do it. What an evil pair they are. House of Tampax.
@WithTheAmerican rofl, sounds like the Netflix series Fall of the House of Usher – Fall of the House of Tampax
yeah he is gonna croak soon
Aren’t KC and QCC the types of people who already know and have planned where QCC will be living in the future? RL doesn’t come with automatic security—if W chooses not to pay that for her like KC is doing for Paedrew, then Camzilla could have a big problem. My guess is that whatever they’ve chosen, it’s going to have a long lease, lots of protection, and it won’t be right next to W.
Don’t buy it as we all know he’d kick her out as soon as he became King to get his revenge on her – look what Chuck did to Angela Kelly (which in some ways was karma clapping back).
Huevo wants it as his bachelor hideaway bolthole that’s large, protected and close to London. Am not convinced he ever really spent that much time in Norfolk anyways – not even when he was Rose gardening. We know Kate spent and spends a lot of time at her parents with the kids.
I think Cams is likely to get Birkhall in Balmoral if she is widowed – returning to the crown on her death.
Sure, that would the gift that keeps giving – having the evil stepmother right on the grounds of Windsor. But really, would Camilla even want that? Apart from herself, she seems pretty ambitious for her family. I think it’s more likely that Charles has been transferring great wads of cash to Camilla so she can do whatever she wants with it after he’s gone.
Those bags of Saudi cash aren’t going to spend themselves!
This article leaves out the important question: how many bathrooms are there in royal lodge?
The public demands an answer!!!
I can’t see Camilla being that interested TBH. Doesn’t she spend as much time as possible in her (lovely) old house?
Hmmm. Weird. Has Charles set aside money for the lease and upkeep for Camilla? Bc if she doesn’t keep up William will evict her in a second. They really act like RL is the hottest property ever. There’s gotta be something else somewhere. Or has it just become a toy to fight over?
I wonder if someone is occupying Frogmore Cottage and all of this Royal Lodge stuff is meant to distract from that. And by someone, I mean maybe one of Camilla’s kids. I don’t think it’s grand enough by half for Kate or William.
Poor FC. I’ve also figured someone is staying in it on the down low. But maybe it really is just sitting there empty. Such a waste.
If Chuckles had any sense he’d buy her a non-royal property outright. We’ve already seen how the monarch *coughCharlestheCruelcough* can and will just snatch back properties from people who have a legal lease and have paid out of pocket for the property *coughFrogmoreCottagecough*. So why Chuckles thinks that Willy would honor any agreement or lease allowing Camzilla to stay in Royal Lodge after his death is beyond me.
Willy would take that property back day of if his reign.
Just like Frogmore Cottage was gifted to the Sussexes!?
Didn’t CRex buy her Ray Mill after the divorce? She is already all set there. I don’t know why she would want to live in Windsor when Willy’s reign of terror begins. And I was under the impression that CRex and NeighNeigh don’t hang out at Windsor too much now anyway. If I were her I’d ask for a house in Spain or Greece instead. This is Huevo trying to shift the narrative.
Yes @Harper I think this is about something else. I don’t think Camilla is angling for Royal Lodge. Maybe she would like a place in Windsor for things like Royal Ascot, but she has Ray Mill and by all accounts is very happy there. If she wanted another house, Charles has the means at this point to buy her an estate wherever she wants and she is going to have royal protection for life as royal dowager, so its not like she needs to be on the Windsor estate for the protection element (which was an appeal of Frogmore for H&M after their security was pulled, Frogmore was still protected.)
Maybe William is still pushing really hard for Royal Lodge and this is Camilla clapping back just for the fun of it – if I want royal lodge, I’ll get royal lodge.
This is what I went searching for in this post: “Charles has given a blueprint to ‘King William’ so that William can evict family members from any royal property.” William needs no blueprint, because he’s just as ruthless and as vengeful as Charles. But, being no fan of either, I hope and prayer that William realizes he has the cover he needs to disregard any of his father’s wishes, because that’s what Charles did with Betty’s. So Bullyboy, make my day, when he’s gone, please put Horsella n the nearest corral where she belongs.
Yeah, I don’t believe this story. She already has a home of her own and as Kaiser said William would just evict her from Royal Lodge when he becomes King.
Ditto. Chuck will give her cash so she’s not dependent on W
IDK, Anne & Edward don’t live on the Windsor grounds, why should Pedo? I have no idea who wants RL. I can’t imagine fighting over castles & mansions.
Right?! These people are obscene
Why on earth would a widowed Camilla want to live right next door to King William in Windsor Castle when she has her own estate that she loves, free and clear? Windsor park doesn’t exactly hold fond memories for her, I wouldn’t think.
I also can’t imagine Camilla agreeing to be in a place where Will the notorious bully could evict her at any time.
I also wonder why William seems to want it so badly?
William is so bent and obsessed with his brother, I will always believe Harry was evicted from Frogmore so William could live there and take his Harry obsession to the next level. Camilla is nobody’s fool and knows Will-not is a nasty piece of work (wild that piece of work and prince of wails have the same initials, lol). She would demand (and get) free and clear assets she would be guanteed to be able to leave to her kids and not throw money into crown properties. Royal Lodge is a money pit. I think she has enough savvy to realize the jig is nearly up and tax payers are eventually gonna demand to stop funding this mess. Charles has many privately owned properties and maintains Camilla’s estate. If PP really had tens of millions squirreled away, there is no telling how much $$$ she has made off with. All the jewels and art better be authenticated when she leaves.
These. People.
So Camilla couldn’t settle for Ray Mill or Highgrove, but now needs Royal Lodge in addition to Clarence’s house.
Please spare me 🙄