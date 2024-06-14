Quinn: King Charles asked Prince Harry ‘directly’ to not speak about the Windsors

One of the biggest lies told by the Windsors and the British media is that Prince Harry would have gotten a different outcome if only he had kept quiet. People want to rewrite the real history of what happened TO the Sussexes from 2017-2019, when they played the Windsors’ game and did what they were told. Those were the years when Harry did handle family situations privately. That’s when he and Meghan were privately begging QEII, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House for help in mitigating the full-throated smear campaign which originated in royal circles. After two years of playing by the Windsors’ rules, that’s when the Sussexes escaped, but just barely. Harry has said that they wouldn’t have stopped until Meghan was dead or they were divorced. In the four-and-a-half years since, there’s been a gaslighting campaign to convince everyone that Harry and Meghan are horrible for simply setting the record straight and telling their stories. Speaking of, royal expert Tom Quinn claims that King Charles asked Harry directly to not speak about the Windsors anymore.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: “Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble. And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey.” He continued: “Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family he has had just one aim – to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends. Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work; complaining publicly just makes things worse and in Harry’s case that means more and more ties to his past being severed.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“He has had just one aim – to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends.” Nope. Harry has many aims – he wanted his story out there on the record, he wanted to create his own counter-narrative, and he wanted to create a historical record in his own words (which is what Spare is). He also wanted to let the world know: if something happens to me or my wife, the Windsors and the British media are to blame.

“Everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey.” So I guess British peeps are cool with royal experts openly threatening Harry in the king’s name? Like, they’re just saying all of this with their whole chest: if Harry continues to speak or write, he will face “consequences” from the king. “Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work.” Again, he tried dealing with so much of this privately, like a good little royal cult member. He knows his family is like the unseasoned and inbred cosa nostra. Dealing with it privately did not work (it actually made things way worse).