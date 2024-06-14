There’s a rumor that Tom Cruise is desperate to date Angelina Jolie, noooo

I barely keep up with Tom Cruise’s love life these days. For years now, he’s mostly been based in England, and he’s had a couple of girlfriends who are based in London or thereabouts. Most recently, he was apparently quite serious about a London-based Russian socialite named Elsina Khayrova, but they broke up in March of this year? If you believe any of that, God bless. One story I halfway believed was that Tom wanted to date Shakira after she left Gerard Pique, but nothing panned out. But this story is utterly bizarre – according to the UK tabloids, Tom is interested in Angelina Jolie.

Tom reportedly insists that Hollywood star Angelina is his ‘perfect match’ – according to insiders speaking to Heat World. ‘Tom raves about Ange’s intellect and what a strong, impressive woman she is. He loves that she’s never really conformed in Hollywood,’ the source said. ‘Plus, they’re both such superstars, only a handful of people can truly understand the life they live. That in itself creates a bond.’ They also claimed that Angelina has ‘seemed more open to getting to know him socially, too’. The insider added that Tom is understood to be taking it slow with the actress, who split from fellow A-lister Brad Pitt in 2019.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ve had a theory for years now that Tom has pretty much given up on ever getting remarried or having another high-profile relationship. Maybe he “dates” and maybe he has had some somewhat serious relationships post-Katie Holmes, but for most of the past decade, his life has been all about work/career. I don’t buy that Tom would want the heat and attention that comes with dating another big-name actress. Plus, Angelina Jolie wants no part of this – I have no doubt that Tom and Angelina have probably met many times over the years and they’re probably perfectly polite to each other, but there’s nothing between them. She’s had her fill of movie stars too. And yes, I would much rather see Angelina reunite with Jonny Lee Miller.