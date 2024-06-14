There’s a rumor that Tom Cruise is desperate to date Angelina Jolie, noooo

I barely keep up with Tom Cruise’s love life these days. For years now, he’s mostly been based in England, and he’s had a couple of girlfriends who are based in London or thereabouts. Most recently, he was apparently quite serious about a London-based Russian socialite named Elsina Khayrova, but they broke up in March of this year? If you believe any of that, God bless. One story I halfway believed was that Tom wanted to date Shakira after she left Gerard Pique, but nothing panned out. But this story is utterly bizarre – according to the UK tabloids, Tom is interested in Angelina Jolie.
Tom reportedly insists that Hollywood star Angelina is his ‘perfect match’ – according to insiders speaking to Heat World.
‘Tom raves about Ange’s intellect and what a strong, impressive woman she is. He loves that she’s never really conformed in Hollywood,’ the source said. ‘Plus, they’re both such superstars, only a handful of people can truly understand the life they live. That in itself creates a bond.’
They also claimed that Angelina has ‘seemed more open to getting to know him socially, too’.
The insider added that Tom is understood to be taking it slow with the actress, who split from fellow A-lister Brad Pitt in 2019.
I’ve had a theory for years now that Tom has pretty much given up on ever getting remarried or having another high-profile relationship. Maybe he “dates” and maybe he has had some somewhat serious relationships post-Katie Holmes, but for most of the past decade, his life has been all about work/career. I don’t buy that Tom would want the heat and attention that comes with dating another big-name actress. Plus, Angelina Jolie wants no part of this – I have no doubt that Tom and Angelina have probably met many times over the years and they’re probably perfectly polite to each other, but there’s nothing between them. She’s had her fill of movie stars too. And yes, I would much rather see Angelina reunite with Jonny Lee Miller.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Because problematic deadbeat dads is her thing? Nope.
THIS
The tabloid press seem to really enjoy linking Tom Cruise to any prominent woman in the entertainment world as soon as she becomes single or is in the news a lot. They did it with Sofia Vergara when she and Joe split, they did it with Shakira when she was in the news for her split with Gerard, now they’re doing it with Angelina after the recent increased press attention from the fallout with Brad and their children. It seems very much made up and bordering on Pete Davidson meme levels. If JLo and Ben call it quits, watch the press claim “sources close to Tom say he is eager to date her next.”
It sounds like he’s trying to recruit them into scientology, which would explain a lot.
This seems like an entirely random speculative pairing. I can’t imagine she’s even interested in costarring with him, let alone dating.
I would also enjoy seeing her get back with JLM, although it sounds like they are dealing with each other without making anything official. They have the greatest chemistry and I’d love to see them onscreen together again too.
This isn’t random at all. Both of their sources were deploying Gossip Cop last year or the year before last, him courting her, and her rebuffing him. This back and forth even surfaced to regular trades online. After her rebuffing of him, a trade article randomely brought up the possibility of Salt sequel which immediately picked up my interest, and sure enough the next day I read from the same trade that source close to Jolie stated that Salt was a long time ago and she was not interested. The reason I suspected and immediately picked up the interest after the trade article about Sale sequel was that more than 10 years ago when Jolie just came hot from Salt 1 and Salt 2 was in the talk, Cruise pursued the project hard and there was a rumour already that he was obsessed with Jolie. Of course we also need to look at it from the lense that Cruise and Pitt were known nemesis in the industry.
Lol, I’m taking it slow with Henry Cavill.
😆
Tom isn’t just some Hollywood actor, he is a cult leader. There is no way Angelina would even look at him especially after the abuse she suffered from a horrible man.
This. Tom’s behavior isn’t a secret and Angelina isn’t an idiot. I think if she gets involved with anyone it will be some billionaire philanthropist.
Now I’m shipping Angie and Mackenzie Scott….can you imagine the good those two would get up to together?!
I like to think of Angel as being way too smart for that kinda low-brow hookup, but what do I know. On a different subject, Tomscientology just needs to fess up and tell us if he helped Bulliam to miscavage KittKat.
I think Angie knows too much to get involved. Yet, Pitt’s smear campaign could have weaken her. He is a monster. And so is Cruise.
Also, isn’t Tommy boy like 5 feet shorter than Angie? Not shaming his height, just being petty about cult co-leader
So he can’t see his own daughter because she isn’t part of scientology, but he can date someone who isn’t?
Of course he can. She’s not considered a suppressive person, and if he could recruit her he would do it in a heartbeat.
However, she would never. She is way too smart for that.
Tom gets the superstar treatment, but even regular scientologists can date anyone they want. However eventually they will be pressured to recruit their partners.
I don’t think he will ever have another relationship, especially with someone high profile. We all know what happened to Nicole Kidman. And Katie.
Look up Nazanin Boniadi if you want to see what the aftermath of dating Tom would be like for someone already in the “church.”
Oh no, I don’t want this but rumor is Tom knows how to woo the ladies. However, that he left Suri is not something that’s gonna swing well with Angelina. Please say no Angie.
LOL! It’s the audacity for me.
Hmph! More like ‘mendacity’!😝
Medical science saved Angelina’s life when she was tested for the breast cancer gene… I can’t see her dating a Scientologist especially since she is a domestic abuse survivor and would see a lot of similar red flags 🚩. I think someone was bored and came up with this narrative 🥴
I just can’t see those two together. I mean, I hope this is some stupid rumor, but I honestly can’t believe that they could be a couple. She seems at the very least to date men and women with sex appeal. She’s fiercely protective of her children. Sure, they both act and fly planes, but beyond that..?
LOL this is the funniest sh** I read in a long time
Oh Kaiser, that photo. He looks like a Muppet. LOL
Is this Tom Cruise’s camp trying to like, manifest this relationship? Put it out in the world and see what happens?
Yup. I think they throw something like this out there every so often to make him still seem desirable, but come on now, we all know who he is. No way would Angelina get pulled into that dangerous cult.
I do find it fascinating that Katie Holmes bolting seemed the final straw for Tom and high profile “love interests”, no one has dared fall for that since.
Funnily enough Brad Pitt’s PR team does the same strategy, remember all the stories about Brad and the MIT professor? And then Charlize Theron, who was like “uh, no.”
Angelina would squash him like a bug.
Seriously, this story is utter BS. There is no way TC would look for a strong and intelligent woman. He couldn’t deal with it.
Lol. True. Angelina is way too much woman for Tom Cruise. And I think he is everything that she would run away from at high speed.
That’s why there’s no truth to this. Tom only “dates” women he can control. He has contractual asexual relationships. He doesn’t for one second think Angie would sign a gazillion NDAs.
I think this is bunk, but showing my age a bit I think I know the origin of it. Huge grain of salt, allegedly, etc. But back at the height of “Brangelina” stories floated around that Cruise, who only cares about being *the* movie STAR was a bit envious of the attention and star power the couple attracted. So his people went about trying to set up their own version of the star super couple with…Katie Holmes 😬. That’s why there was such a push on Holmes for awhile to level up. Obviously, not so much.
Not sure but I think this rumour has its routes there.
Good point. He tried to build that power couple dynamic with Nicole but the result was Nicole out grew him and came into her own power, and he couldn’t handle it. No way he’d want a woman who already knows her own strength.
He was also being pulled back into Scientology at the end of the marriage to Nicole, I think, and she resisted all that. But I could also see him being threatened by the success she was having at the time.
Every few months, they have these Tom-would-love-to-date-or-is-quietly-dating stories. It’s just the same old same old. Keeping up his leading-man image. He’s in love with being #2 in Co$ and that’s all. No woman can replace that.
I’ve thought he was going after Princess Catherine
I don’t believe this story and she’s not going back to Johnny Lee either.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!
It’s funny to me that every 3-6 months his team throws out some wish list pairing of Tom. This week it’s Angelina. Which of course, never going to happen.
Tom, we get it, you are not the G word. You are viral man who loves the ladies. Please stop already.
Just go be with your love David Miniscule and be happy.
No one wants to date that crazy old man. Including Angelina.