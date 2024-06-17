Joe Alwyn on Taylor Swift: There’s ‘a gap between what is known & what is said’

Joe Alwyn is only 33 years old but he has some old-ass eyes. Whenever I see a closely cropped photo of his face, I’m always surprised by how exhausted his eyes look. Anyway, Joe covers the most recent issue of the Sunday Times’s Style Magazine. He’s promoting Kinds of Kindness, his second time working with director Yorgos Lanthimos after his turn in The Favourite. Joe has always given interviews to promote his films, but he very rarely answers personal questions. That was true for the years he dated Taylor Swift, circa 2016-2023. But Kinds of Kindness is his first big promotion since he and Taylor split last year. This interview is the first time he’s really talked about any of it. I find myself admiring his reserve – if I had excited a relationship with the Queen Snake and she had devoted an album to the guy who came after me, I’m sure I would want to settle some scores. Joe is not into score-settling, although the fact that he’s even trying to address *some* of what’s happened is remarkable. Some highlights from the Times:
Whether he’s listened to The Tortured Poets Department: “In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about …I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”
What is known vs. what is said: “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”
He’s not into commodifying the relationship: “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now. And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good.” Later I point out that, arguably, the reason to change tack is because Swift — who has 283 million Instagram followers — has released an album where some songs seemingly relate to their relationship unravelling. “Well, as I said, there’s always going to be a gap between what’s known and what’s said.”
He won’t discuss whether he’s still in touch with his ex or whether he is dating again: “I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now.”
He’s trying to ignore the Swifties: “I have brilliant, authentic people in my life. I try and live in reality and away from the kind of online noise of Twitter — or wherever else it comes from — and try and just stay in the moment.” He laughs off the idea that he’d have to go out in disguise, but clearly avoids the Swift-related conspiracy nuttiness and trolling. “I try and dial that volume down. I was obviously made aware of it and think that mistreating anyone, whether it’s in person or behind the anonymity of a keyboard, is shameful.”
Taylor’s namecheck of the Black Dog pub in Vauxhall: Capitalising on this association, the pub has recently released merchandise: £50 hoodies, naff caps, tees and travel mugs. “I’ve never been to Vauxhall,” says Alwyn, smiling a smile that hints that there is more to say.
“There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said” – while I think he mostly means the outside world dissecting and discussing his relationship with Swift, I also think he’s referencing Taylor herself and how she writes and sings about her relationships. He seems confident that no matter what, he’s not going to get the full “Taylor’s Ex” treatment. What’s amazing is that he’s right – it’s been more than a year and he’s mostly weathered the storm with little to no repercussions. The Swifties have tried to throw accusations at him – he cheated, he refused to marry her, he strung her along – but Joe just stayed placid and quiet. And that shows how well he knows Taylor too – maybe he didn’t know exactly how it would happen, but he knew Taylor would make an ass out of herself and the heat would be off of him at some point. Matt Healy was like instant karma.
His comment about the very online Swifties is interesting too – “I was obviously made aware of it and think that mistreating anyone, whether it’s in person or behind the anonymity of a keyboard, is shameful.” Funny, Taylor has never said anything like that about her own fans.
He seems to be very emotionally healthy, pretty impressive.
His mom Is a therapist, makes sense.
I think He was with her long enough that they still have a mutual respect. I think Travis is better suited to dealing with the whole deal that comes with Taylor. I wish them all well.
Co sign everything you said. They were together a long time, there doesn’t seem to be bad vibes. The only thing he’s ever done that continues to raise my eyebrows was refusing to be pictured with her at events. That continues to rub me the wrong way. Feels very Chris Martin and Paltrow, where he never wanted to be in a picture with her and then as soon as he dated a young actress at the beginning of her career he was happily papped.
HE is very respectful towards Taylor, but i can’t say the same for her. She’s well aware that a lot of her unhinged fans have been saying terrible stuff about him and even making death threats. She has said NOTHING to try to get them to stop. One fan made a post with Joe’s photo as a Hunger Games “tribute”, saying something about the cannon firing—meaning referring to him being killed. Taylor LIKED that post, from her PERSONAL public Instagram account. It’s disgusting that she’s acting this way towards this mature, decent guy who SHE cheated on—and even talked about how she did, on her latest turd of an album. I’m not surprised though, since she’s a terrible person who thinks the world revolves around her.
Thank you! I mean even in the songs Taylor has written post break up she basically is like he’s great we just weren’t a match. She is respectful of him and he her because they were real and it’s a loss.
Didnt she start dating him when the Kanye/Kim K madness was at fever pitch? She really laid low as people really started to discuss how nasty and vengeful she really is. I wonder if she would have gone along with this relationship as long as she did if that didn’t happen.
Relationships are complicated. It’s hard to know, even when it’s family or friends, what goes on behind closed doors. So it must be super weird to see people trying to draw conclusions about you or your life based on song lyrics from the other person. Who knows what’s about him or other people she’s dated? Who knows what’s true versus her perception or even things she’s made up to sound more dramatic? I think he sounds very level headed and mature.
There is no way he was not gonna get Taylor questions in this promotional campaign. So, it seemed to me, his team told him, you are gonna do this once and it will be over. I hope this is true and he won’t be dealing with this any longer.
About harassment, Joe has been getting death threats for close to a year now. Swifties were manipulating his old videos with Taylor using AI to prove that he abused Taylor. I read that his and his family’s home addresses were shared by swifties too. A few weeks before her album came out, Swifties also went after his little brother, called him an abuser too (His little brother’s ex was sharing cryptic posts to attract swifties and get support for her own music).
After all this, I would go Kendrick to her and her fans’ asses. Remember, Taylor went to pap walks with her friends and do a public unfollow campaign with them. Due to that, Swifties went all conspiracy that Joe must be a bad guy. But, nooo, it was all for turning Joe into a bad guy, so swifties would accept Matty as her new boyfriend. It is truly despicable how she treated Joe and his family. The bad thing is, unless he goes after her directly (like Calvin did), she is gonna continue to profit off this narrative for years to come. There will be no peace for him or any girlfriend he will be seen publicly.
I am sure he is SO happy he followed his own instincts and didn’t marry him. Best decision he ever made. And it’s also very clear that when you are the one writing songs about the relationship it is very easy to tell YOUR side of things and paint the relationship with whatever brush you choose. Disclosing your ex’s mental health struggles without their consent is some next level evil IMO.
Joe always seemed to be on a different plane and not wanting or needing that level of intrusion into his private life. I think he’s better off for the life he seems to prefer and is and will be fine.
Completely agree with this assessment. JA is a class act. Obviously there was/is more to this relationship, and to him, than meets the public eye. Good on him, and on her for not doing her usual hatchet job.
The entire album is not dedicated to the guy that came after.
That nonsense keeps getting repeated. It’s so weird. Non-Swifties can’t seem to grasp that this is art and not everything is a literal recap of Taylor’s life. I’ve followed other artists for years and none of them get abuse like this.
Joe has been predicted to be the next big thing for years and we have yet to see it. If I were to guess I would guess that Travis will be nominated for an Emmy or Oscar before Joe. Joe may be a nice guy but he doesn’t seem to have the work ethic and the necessary chops to be the the next big thing. Travis is getting more buzz while having a big career at another job. I have no idea why it is necessary to put down Taylor to build up Joe. Taylor has worked hard and has done a fabulous job turning the music industry on its ear. You may not like her music but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t changed the playbook.
Yeah Travis Kelce gonna take home an oscar too just because he’s with TS. Dream on 😅😅
@Anonymous, I saw Travis doing social media ads for some energy drink company. Is this gonna get him Oscar or Emmy? He is cashing in, no shame to him, get your money while it is hot, but you shouldn’t put down Joe to build up Travis, if you follow your own advise.
lol this comment is so hilariously delusional
The irony that it’s STYLE magazine! He seems either extremely well adjusted or has really good people advising him on what to say and not say. And when to say it or not say it. I hope my instincts are right and that he is a nice person and he has a great career ahead of him.
The only grown-up in this whole circus.
(wondering whether I want CB to cover what TS did to Charli XCX – who is engaged?married? to one of the 1975 guys, and at whose show Matty Healy unveiled his engagement – or nah? Charli is an ‘alternative pop’ sort of girlie, with a small but devoted fanbase, her new album was on track to debut at #1 in the UK – until Swift decided to release 3 new versions of TTPD geo-locked to the UK with limited timeframe of availability and thus successfully blocking Charli from the top spot, just like with Billie Eilish previously… Charli’s album is also one of the most critically acclaimed pop albums of this year… This is where you realise: no one works harder at destroying Taylor Swift’s legacy than Taylor Swift herself.)
No, seriously, to get back to Joe Alwyn – I’m really impressed by the emotional maturity. His integrity DOES make her seem small tbh.
Taylor Swift always releases multiple versions of her albums. She sells enough that I highly doubt she is arranging release to block anyone else. Her business is so big that there is going to be production and release dates set in place long before the actual release. She doesn’t have to schedule around anyone else’s dates. That’s nonsense. Billie Eilish complained about Taylor Swift releasing so many versions while doing the exact same thing herself.
@Joanne, lol. Please don’t insult our intelligence. She is watching the charts closely and if there is any risk, her album is gonna drop to the second place, she is releasing more versions. Swifties should really read more carefully what Billie said. She is saying to be successful every artist has to play this game and everybody should stop. Also, you don’t see other artists releasing strategic versions almost every week. They are doing it first week to get their number 1. It turned into a must because everyone is doing it.
Yeah, I generally admire Taylor’s business savviness – but I hate that some of the stunts this year (and previously, TBH), look like she is intentionally targeting – and it comes across as bullying at this point – other women artists.
He is an absolute class act and I wish him all the best. This is a master class in how to speak about something that you know the whole world was watching. Good on you Joe.
The slander I’ve seen towards him on social media was just on a whole other level of scary. They made it sound like the man had killed their firstborn or something. Some people need serious help. As for Joe, no notes. He sounds sensible, polite and respectful, both to TS and to the interviewer.
I agree with you @Kaiser – the poor lad does have really tired looking eyes 🙁
He came across as a really thoughtful, articulate, and considerate man in this piece.
He has an air of ‘chilled’ about him, which I really admire.