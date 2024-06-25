Andersen: There is no way in which the Sussexes will ‘ever be welcomed back’

The Windsors, and more specifically Prince William and Kate, had a good week, starting with Kate’s big announcement that she would attend Trooping the Colour, then following through with it. The Princess of Wales was finally seen in public for the first time in nearly six months and she seemed well enough to be on display for hours. A huge win for the Windsors and the Waleses. Then William was extra-busy after Trooping – he went to Royal Ascot, he traveled to Germany for the EUROs, and he took his two oldest kids to Taylor Swift’s concert. He received positive PR for all of that. So… why aren’t they just riding that wave and being purely positive? Why is there a sudden influx of anti-Sussex stories in conjunction with the Wales positivity? In recent days, the Mail did multiple stories focused on the Sussexes and how William feels about Harry and whether the Sussexes should or would “come back.” Why is this still a story and why now? Why is royal biographer Christopher Andersen throwing a sh-t fit to Fox News about how William will never “welcome back” the Sussexes?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will need to be careful in their business dealings if they want to make peace with the British royal family. The claim was made by several royal experts to Fox News Digital who feared that as the couple expands their empire in California, their rift with the royal family will only deepen. “Harry and Meghan have drifted so far out to sea as far as King Charles III and Prince William are concerned,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “There is really no foreseeable way in which they’ll ever be welcomed back. Even if Harry was to throw himself at the king’s feet and beg for forgiveness – which Harry is not about to do – the best he could hope for would be crumbs from the royal table, and the sort of grudging acceptance that is currently being afforded to Harry’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew.” “If Harry and Meghan are determined to monetize their titles, then they’ll just be digging that hole deeper and deeper,” Andersen continued. “But if they simply use their California-centric celebrity to build their brand and steer clear of overtly capitalizing on the Sussex name and Windsor connection – well, everybody has a right to make a living. Even then, there would still be acrimony – and zero chance of Harry getting back into the king’s and William’s good graces.”

[From Fox News]

I wish I could issue some kind of memo to every royal expert/reporter/historian, something simple like: “Analyze the situation without presupposing that the Sussexes WANT to reconcile with the Windsors.” Because that’s what every single one of them does now, like they can’t even wrap their heads around the possibility that the Sussexes are fine, they like living in California, they’re not begging anyone to come back and they won’t take any orders from anyone. Sure, Harry would like to have a real relationship with his father, but beyond that, all of this is just wheel-spinning from royalists who can’t figure out why Harry never crawled back, humbled, broke and divorced like they wanted. And again, why is there a sudden influx of these Sussex stories? Some of them – maybe not all of them – are coming straight from Kensington Palace too.