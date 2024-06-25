Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift: ‘That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady’

Travis Kelce was in London for all of Taylor Swift’s Wembley concerts. He was mostly in the VIP tent, glad-handing celebrities and apparently doing tequila shots with Hugh Grant. Then on Sunday, Travis made his first appearance on stage at a concert. Apparently, there’s a part in the show where Taylor dresses up in some kind of bridal-esque outfit and there are two men in tuxedos carry her around? Travis was one of those men. Don’t come at me, I have no idea what this part of the show was about and I don’t really care. The point is that just days after Travis and Taylor became Instagram Official, they became Stage-Official, a secret relationship tier I didn’t even know existed. I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that Trav and Tay were being so publicly demonstrative IN LONDON, the place where many of her exes live. Meanwhile, Travis just did a podcast interview where he publicly laid claim to her, something her last five exes never did (minus Tom Hiddleston).

Travis Kelce proudly declared his love for Taylor Swift as he gushed over the ‘cool’ singer and insisted he would never try to hide their romance. In a possible dig at Joe Alwyn – who split from Taylor last year – Travis, 34, revealed he was proud that the world knew about his romance with the singer, stating: ‘You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like… I’m proud of that.’ Speaking on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Travis added that it was a delicate balance but he wasn’t too bothered about the attention, admitting: ‘I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, “how can I keep this under wraps?” You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.’ Gushing over his girlfriend of 10 months, Travis continued: ‘She’s very self-aware… She understands situations like that, and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention, and she keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure.’ The sportsman confessed she ‘really won him over’ with how much she wants to ‘support’ his career and how she just walks into the games like anyone else and isn’t concerned about being mobbed by fans. He said: ‘The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, “I can probably set you up with everything,” and she just walked right through the front door. There’s no like going down, talking to security, making sure she [gets to her seats]. She was like, “I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.” I was just like, “She got points for that.” She’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. She really won me over with that.’

The stuff about Taylor just walking into the games… let’s be real, Taylor has great personal security and there’s a lot of work that goes on behind-the-scenes to ensure that Taylor can just “walk around” like a normal person. I’m not judging her for that – she genuinely needs security, there are some really crazy people out there. My point is that Travis is making the choice to portray Taylor as super-normal/unstressed about logistics when really, her security team is working overtime (literally) to ensure that she’s safe at NFL games and walking around New York.

As for Travis publicly claiming her and saying “that’s my girl” – I enjoy it and I hope Taylor enjoys it. Something I’ve always wondered about Taylor’s relationships is whether she actually enjoys the drama of being with a man who is a bit withholding. Travis really is a Golden Retriever Boyfriend – no drama, happy, affectionate, open, playful. This is a really new experience for her.

