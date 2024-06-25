Jennifer Lopez glowed at the PFW Dior show while Ben yelled at paps back in LA

You guys sort of convinced me that Jennifer Lopez’s trip to Europe is the precursor to a divorce announcement. I hate that I believe it. Last week, Jennifer was on vacation in Italy without her husband Ben Affleck. This week, she’s attending shows at Paris Fashion Week. Yesterday, she attended the Dior show and then she was seen later on Monday, leaving her hotel and (according to Backgrid) heading for the airport. I love her travel outfit – wide-leg grey-silver trousers and an oversized white button-down? I would look horrible in it but she looks so chic and cool. I like her Dior outfit too.

Jennifer’s Italian vacation photos were very exclusive, meaning only the biggest sites and publications could afford to buy them. But these Paris pics? They’ll run everywhere. Jennifer looking happy and glowing, wearing cute outfits and perhaps slowly introducing a new single era? Is that the purpose of the Paris trip? Perhaps.

Meanwhile, Ben was back at home in LA and he got into it with some paparazzi outside of Jennifer’s house on Sunday night. This is the home they are currently selling, and clearly, J.Lo wasn’t home. The paps were using their flashes and they temporarily blinded him as he was behind the wheel. That’s when Ben got out of his car and bitched out one of the paps. This feels so vintage, so “original Bennifer.”

#BenAffleck went OFF on the paparazzi this weekend after they dangerously flashed the crap out of him with their cameras as he was leaving his and #JLo's house. https://t.co/AeYg1uowBk (🎥: BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/HKnk2BX3db — TMZ (@TMZ) June 24, 2024