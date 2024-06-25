King Charles ‘doesn’t like admitting mistakes’ about his slimmed-down monarchy

Princess Anne is currently being hospitalized for horse-related head injuries and a concussion. While Buckingham Palace is downplaying Anne’s situation, it definitely sounds pretty serious, especially the concussion. As I covered earlier, Anne’s staff canceled all of her events for the week and it was a huge list of events crisscrossing the UK, plus she was supposed to fly to Canada and now that’s not happening either. That’s just her schedule for ONE WEEK. Anne has always been one of the most hard-working royals, so her absence is definitely part of a larger conversation about “working royals” and “the slimmed-down monarchy.” The Princess of Wales and King Charles are both receiving cancer treatments and Queen Camilla and Prince William are both work-shy, let’s say that. Sophie and Edward are both healthy, but literally no one is checking for them. Well, Anne’s hospitalization has led to yet another larger conversation about how the Windsors are in dire straits. Some the Daily Beast:
Some insiders believe that King Charles has only himself to blame for the latest staffing crisis.
“Plenty of people, including Anne, have been saying the royals have been spread too thinly,” said one royal insider, “This is not a new thing. Prince Andrew did his Newsnight interview [about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, that led to his exit from royal duties] in 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior royal duties in 2020. Of course no one could have expected Kate to get so sick, but you hardly had to be a fortune teller back then to see that Charles, Camilla and Anne [Charles is 75, Camilla is 76 and Anne is 73] were all getting older and therefore going to have to do less. Charles should have brought Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie [Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters] back. They have both made it very clear they would be willing to help, but he doesn’t like admitting mistakes.”
A friend of Charles’ however said that characterization was unfair. “Charles decided to reduce the number of working royals because he could see that the days of having dozens of minor relatives living off the family are over. No European royal family is expanding their numbers. Anne’s hospitalization has got absolutely nothing to do with it. The palace have said it is a minor thing and I am sure she will be back very soon.”
The bestselling royal biographer of the king, Christopher Andersen, told The Daily Beast: “The Princess Royal is 73, and, like her brother Charles obviously more vulnerable physically. Still, what is being described as a mild concussion is nothing new for Anne, or for Charles, for that matter. They have both been riding since early childhood and sustained all sorts of injuries in the process. Charles was ferociously competitive on the polo field, and Anne competed in equestrian events in the 1976 Olympics. Before foxhunting was banned in 2004, Charles and Anne both loved to ride to the hounds. All manner of bruises, fractures, sprains, dislocations, and concussions go with territory.”
What makes this different, Andersen said, was that Charles could scarcely afford to lose even one working member of the royal family—when he and Kate are battling cancer, and Harry and Andrew are out of the picture.
“As the senior royals get older, there will inevitably be more health challenges,” Andersen said. “But it does seem odd that we’re witnessing one medical problem after another being heaped on the new sovereign in rapid succession. One gets the sense that the royal family is on the ropes. I think we were all spoiled somewhat by the late Queen Mother, by Queen Elizabeth II, and by Prince Philip, all three of whom avoided serious illness well into their nineties.”
Looking to the future, Andersen noted William’s plans to further scale down the British monarchy, which could lead Charles to worry that, “once he is no longer in the picture, a King William V will take his plans for modernization several steps too far.”
“Charles decided to reduce the number of working royals because he could see that the days of having dozens of minor relatives living off the family are over. No European royal family is expanding their numbers…” The difference, I feel, is that most of the European monarchies have charismatic, prepared and capable heirs waiting in the wings and that’s not the case in Britain. There’s a reason why the British media is still so obsessed with the Sussexes, you know? The Sussexes are not just more attractive and interesting – it turns out that the whole thing hinged on them and the Windsors only realized it after the Sussexes were gone. Anyway, as I said on Twitter, I have no particular smoke for Anne, but watching this larger story play out is endlessly fascinating to me. The left-behind Windsors are being hoisted by their own petard.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
“ Still, what is being described as a mild concussion is nothing new for Anne, or for Charles, for that matter. They have both been riding since early childhood and sustained all sorts of injuries in the process. Charles was ferociously competitive on the polo field, and Anne competed in equestrian events in the 1976 Olympics. Before foxhunting was banned in 2004, Charles and Anne both loved to ride to the hounds. All manner of bruises, fractures, sprains, dislocations, and concussions go with territory.”
Um, a mild concussion being nothing new because this has happened to her (not to mention KC) before is not the argument he thinks it is. Brain damage??!
These royalists don’t appear to be acquainted with any neurologists.
One concussion is bad enough. Multiple concussions and we’re talking CTE. That anyone thought this made the situation better shows how out of touch the royals and their sycophants are. Concussions go with the territory? SMDH.
“Brain damage??!”
@ML – Are you referring to Anne & KCIII or the journalist who wrote this story?
Also, those didn’t happen to her when she was in her 70’s.
There is no way that someone’s brain being banged against the inside of said person’s skull is something to be minimized! SMH
Yeah, Anne was 50 years younger when she was in the Olympics. They are really worried, I think. As they should, even a fall can be a big deal when you get up there (as I am).
Yeah, multiple concussions is… bad. Dementia, CTE, you-name-it bad.
Chuckles doesn’t admit mistakes he will try to lay blame on others but this will be hard when everyone knows this slimmed monarchy was his idea alone. Be careful what you wish for applies.
The royals could always trot out their pampered pet rapist. A country too stupid to end an antiquated monarchy pretty much deserves him.
I see no lies here.
Nah, he’ll just continue to blame Harry and Meghan for leaving. Harry and his family were always part of Charles’ plans. What Charles wanted to do was get rid of Andrew and Edward and their families, because he was always jealous of them, along with the cousins he wasn’t close to (he likes Anne, so he was fine having her stay).
They will always blame Harry for this.
I always disagreed with him. I think most people loved to see all the royals on the balcony, pick out who they knew and remark on changes. ‘There is so-n-so, she still looks lovely.’ ‘Oh, I forgot about him, we used to see him a lot.’ ‘She never changes.’ ‘Look how he has grown up, I remember when he was born like yesterday.’ ‘I never would have known that was her.’
I guess QEII became queen young enough that she was confident in her role, unlike Charles who needs to be front and center whenever he can.
Kate’s absence doesn’t make any difference because she wasn’t doing much before.
I feel like refusing Harry’s “half in / half out” request was the gaffe of a lifetime. Imagine if the Windsors had been fine with it, while showing love and respect for Meghan? The Crown would be in a much more popular and stable state right now.
Your comment about love and respect for Meghan made me think the following:
Maybe it isn’t Charles’s fault. Maybe it’s Camilla’s. Remember in Spare, when Harry wrote about Meghan’s first meeting with Charles, and how Charles turned on every inch of charm for her — and they hit it off? I am 100% sure that the briefing spree against Meghan started then, with Camilla’s realization that she was about to be upstaged.
There’s no room in Charles’ life for anyone but Camilla, after all! So the slimmed-down monarchy and “working royals” was thought up JUST to exclude Meghan, and it was likely spawned by Camilla’s briefing campaign against her, and because the courts are all a bunch of catty b*tches, they enthusiastically followed along.
It is *so* nice to see them hoist by their own petard, as they see the dismal dregs they are left with.
Charles was talking about a slimmed down monarchy when he was still Prince of Wales and long before Meghan was on the scene.
Although I do agree that Camilla is at fault and her jealousy and narcissism knows no bounds, the slimmed down monarchy is Charlie’s baby.
Didn’t the campaign against Meghan start with “Meghan made Kate cry” lie? KP is also responsible for fake bully allegations and Will’s man gave statement on court for Daily Mail against Meghan. I am sure Camilla also participated in it, but I think Harry didn’t see or want to see for a long time his own brother and sister in law were the main people trying to ruin him and Meghan.
Also, Charles knows and approves of everything Camilla does. As a King, he personally can’t dirty his hands with these games, so his wife is doing it for him and herself. Let’s not turn the literal King into “an innocent man tricked by an evil woman” cliche.
@Ali Charles’ slimmed down monarchy always included Harry and his family though. The monarchy always depended on Harry to “share the burden of being king” with William. Harry was always a part of the plan to do the majority of the work. That’s why he was sent on all of the royal tours and it’s why he was the most popular royal even surpassing the Queen at times. Harry was the key to making the slimmed down monarchy work because lord knows William planned to do f*ck all for the next 30 years.
“Who’s been messing up everything?
It’s been Camilla all along
Who’s been pulling every evil string?
It’s been Camilla all along
She’s insidious (ha-ha!)
So perfidious
That you haven’t even noticed
And the pity is (the pity is)
Pity, pity, pity, pity
It’s too late to fix anything
Now that everything has gone wrong
Thanks to Camilla (ha!)
Naughty Camilla
It’s been Camilla all along!”
I still say there’s a nonzero chance that she’s been a deep-cover anti-monarchist the whole time.
I’m just now realizing that Camilla is behind the concept of the “Slimmed down monarchy”. Push out as many royals as possible, all to ensure HER family is provided for in the future. I think I read somewhere that she’s aiming for Royal Lodge.
We don’t like her but you can’t compare Camilla’s course load to William’s, he is significantly more lazy. She’s not doing any hard hitting stuff (like Anne) but we don’t go weeks at a time without seeing her like we do William.
It becomes clearer by the day that the Sussexes were what the gutter press and Harry’s birth family counted on to be in that God forsaken family for the future. Without the work ethic, charisma and the very articulate Meghan, the future for that family looks gloom in its current format.
King Charles and his heir need all of the attention, that is not possible if other well meaning members of the family can help with the duties.
He gets whatever he desires….
Good on him, Meghan and Harry would not be able to reach their full potential in such a stifling atmosphere, so it was beneficial for them to move on in every way…..
Physically, emotionally etc.
Who needs the sledgehammer journalism either?
It’s said every single time the slimmed-down monarchy is referenced but who cares how many relatives Charles supports. If he’s not supporting the family members he allows to work for the monarchy, then he’s pocketing the money for himself. The slimmed down monarchy just means that Charles and William have more money all to themselves. It doesn’t make any difference to British taxpayers’ wallets so what does it matter? It just means all the pie goes to the king and his heir.
🎯🎯🎯
@Jais Precisely. More for themselves.
This. FFS, you’re getting £125 million per year from the taxpayers if one or 300 Windsors cut ribbons. It’s a fixed cost in your budget, U.K.
Why does no one address the glaring issue of the heir that doesn’t step up now even with his pensioner Aunt out of action? When my husband saw the news last night about Princess Anne he commented that, once again Will will NOT be stepping up to do his duty. Instead he’ll be slinking off for 2 months as the kids private school breaks up on 6 July. It really is getting very hard to explain as one Cher put it beautifully ” the PoW shaped hole at various RF engagements! “
I agree I think this is the key to this whole situation. It’s not uncommon for a monarch to be unwell. It is a major problem when the heir refuses to do any work. Even with a sick wife it is literally his job and he should be doing it
Agree, if W was actually working like he is the Prince of Wales, this issue would not be so glaring. H&M were a significant piece to this but W NOT pulling his weight is a much bigger piece to why the slimmed down monarchy isn’t working.
William doesn’t seem to have a problem stepping up when something will be fun, like football and Taylor Swift.
He’s probably still tired from the concert. All that…..dancing…..looked exhausting.
Not only are the European monarchies not expanding, but the actually main issue is that the European monarchies are way CHEAPER. The BRF is getting an INCREASE in sovereign grant money from next year and yet there are fewer of them and less work being done. The sovereign grant cannot reduce, so how will they justify more spending with less work and fewer people when William becomes king and slims it down to just his family??
#TheGoldenRatchet
Maybe slim it down to nothing
All that property and wealth accumulated from the people of England could be repurposed to help the people of England rather than support the extravagant lifestyles of non working monarchy…whose ‘work’ is to show up for photo ops apparently and that’s exhausting.
Keep one castle for tourism….
Just a thought folks….I’m not British so don’t understand the pageantry….
The mistake, on the Windsors’ part, was driving out Harry and Meghan. The slimmed down monarchy plan always included Harry (which is why it was such BS that Charles was like “well I can’t afford Meghan”…..its clear they just never thought Harry would get married). And with William and Kate allowed to work as little as they did in the beginning of their marriage, and their continued laziness (since its not like their workloads have increased in any meaningful way even now that he is the immediate heir), Charles was absolutely going to need Harry to pick up some of the slack.
But racism and xenophobia and jealousy blinded them all to that and they not only rejected the half in proposal, they created the situation with the press that led H&M to making that proposal. They could have shut the abuse down and instead they encouraged and enabled it.
So Charles really has no one to blame but himself here. He drove out Harry (and allowed William to drive out Harry) and he has enabled William and Kate’s laziness for 13 years. this is the end result.
The only senior royals actually pulling their weight is Charles and Anne, that’s the real problem here. I think if W, C and K actually clocked in more than once every few weeks at best, this could somewhat work. But yeah, they have an age problem. Anne should be slowing down but she can’t because no one is stepping up to do their job let alone fill in any gaps.
The thing that’s so different with the British monarchy is that their national identity and presence on the world stage is tied into the monarchy. Other countries can afford to have slim monarchy because their popularity/youth/overall support from the people are in a better place plus they often abdicate and new blood steps in to keep things interesting. It also helps that they aren’t so stuck on protocol and have more personality and relatability.
Add to that the way the British press and royal rota are too tied up in the monarchy.
The European monarchies don’t seem fixated on conquering the world stage in the way the Windsors are obsessed. They save their work for their own country’s citizens.
Drives me crazy when they act like a “slimmed down Monarchy” is a benevolent act of the King. He and his heir are just greedy beyond belief and don’t want to share the income. There was never a reduction of income, they actually have a 45% increase with the slimmed down Monarchy that they no longer share. Why that isn’t immediately pointed out in every article that mentions the “slimmed down monarchy” is beyond me. As for Anne having a closed head injury 🤕 at her age she may never work as she was previously again. Hopefully she is ok.
Charles doesn’t like admitting mistakes? This is my shocked face.
This is one more problem with the monarchy. Neither Charles nor William ever had anyone tell them “no” (aside from the women they tried, and failed, to marry). So of course Charles doesn’t admit mistakes. And of course he is hoarding all of the royal money for himself and his heir. He thinks that’s his God-given right. And no one has ever dared to tell him otherwise.
Diana told Charles no. Making it clear she did not want to be a doormat.
No one wants to come for a state visit and meet a bunch of old men and women. They want the younger generation. I just don’t understand why a blood prince or princess can’t attend a stage dinner even if they aren’t out officially “working” – receiving funds – from the monarch. It seems like the whole point of a state dinner is to have the whole family out. Charles needs to rethink his model. I get that Harry has put him in a tough spot by wanting to trade on his title, but they can just come out and say that non-working royals can attend as long as they aren’t commercially trading on the name. They put their foot down about Sophie and Edward doing that ages ago, so I really don’t see the problem. Private life but attend certain public events. Seems logical.
My understanding is that King Charles sells party crab and other grocery options that he would probably never want to eat himself. As queen, his mother sold beer apparently made at Sandringham. Princess Anne’s children have openly sponsored cars in Australia and Jersey milk in China. This family thinks it is normal to commercially trade on their titles and status.
Miss Scarlett, there are at least two authors who use their titles, too. The brf have been monetizing their position and titles forever. They just don’t want H&M to do it because they think it’s the titles that make the money. The titles may get attention, but the work that is put into all of the projects is what makes the money.
Complaining about the titles is just another way for the brf and bm to have articles written about the Sussexes. The brf want to hide behind the Sussexes, so that the bm won’t say something negative about them. The bm write negative articles about the Sussexes, because they get paid to do so.
Harry is trading on his titles? How? Is he getting bags filled with cash? Oh no, that was the freaking King. Harry and his family are just existing as titled people in the world like many people in the BRF. There are even Princesses who put their HRH title on their book’s cover. Funny people see that as a problem only for H&M.
Oh Miss Scarlett!
-Harry wrote a book. Charles cooperated with a book. Fergie, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Michael have all written books.
-Harry and Meghan did an interview. Charles did an interview. Charles’s interview actually was pivotal in ending a marriage.
– Meghan is starting a business. She is calling attention to her business with jam.
Charles has multiple businesses — including jam and biscuits. Which was sold to Waitrose.
– Charles also gives out royal warrants. So that multiple products can benefit from — wait for it — quite literally “trading on his title”.
I’ll stop here, although clearly the list could be longer.
I guess working royals that trade on their titles are fine? Oh, and non-working royals are fine.
It’s just the royals that happen to be Harry and Meghan who aren’t fine?
Funny how Anne’s lucrative business and the Queen’s businesses were fine. I guess alcohol and horses get a pass?
Charles should have been planning for a slimmed down monarchy but not in people power. He should have been looking at where the money is going. Having so many properties to pay for and properties that are only partially used at that. I mean, what do Anne, Andrew and Edward do with their expansive estates? Not to mention, security costs. Charles’ plan should have been to shut all of that down and move everyone to KP or BP. They could then turn the properties into money makers by letting people stay in them and tour them. The properties that QEII had should have also either been turned into money making museums or maybe require family members to stay in them throughout the year to maintain a presence throughout the UK.
Once Charles got on the Harry must go bandwagon, that damaged his reputation beyond repair. Also, allowing William to be a lazy do nothing didn’t help.
Basically, Charles is reaping what he sowed. Too many money draining properties. Not enough people to do “royal work”. The idea that some royals are more special than others. I think some of this lands on QEII as well. She didn’t teach him the value of family and I guess based on how things went with Princess Margaret, she didn’t fully understand that herself. She did seem to get the “strength in numbers” aspect at least.
I *do have smoke for Anne. The idea to evict Harry and Meghan from the home they renovated on their own dime originated with her. She has watched with a glib reverie as the institution tore down strong women (Diana, Meghan) while protecting her own children from the damage (opting for them to not have titles)
She’s the worst kind of woman – powerful but uses it to tear other women down.
I know that has been reported but is it actually true? Those trash papers print lies all the time.
Anne was quite jealous of Diana and made rude comments when William was born. Much like William did when Archie was born. Sort of like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know but I already have a son/nephew’.
@Anonymous, from what is reported, Edward and Anne tried to talk to Charles about stopping the campaign again H&M before they left. Charles didn’t listen to them. There is not much to do when the heir’s (Charles, Will) word is the final one. Anne used her power to protect her own house because that was the only thing she could do. Maybe she was different in Diana’s time, but Harry always spoke about her affectionately and she didn’t try to isolate him on public events like others.
I don’t believe the story of Frogmore eviction being her idea either. Why would she care about that? The first report was that it was because Harry spoke badly about Camilla in Spare, that is why Charles was punishing him. Months after, the story was flipped as Anne’s fault.
The problem isn’t the slimmed down monarchy, the problem is the people. Do you think anyone would be complaining about the lack of royals if Princess Diana was one of those royals? Charles and Camilla are too unpopular and W&K to lazy/boring to hold up the monarchy without help.
Agree 100%. Sophie and Edward are doing engagements with little press, because no one is clicking on those articles. There was also no talk of slimming down being a problem when H&M were around. Sophie & Edward were added after they left. So, technically the numbers didn’t change.
Adding 2 York princesses does not equal ‘dozens’ of minor royals. They’ve lost work horses the queen mum, QEII and Phillip without replacement.
The article states that Charles could envision having dozens of “minor relatives” living off the royal family. For the life of me, I’ve never heard of family members being characterized as “minor.” Maybe some royal members have minor titles, but when it comes to family members, I just don’t get it. Some people may have more distant relationships with this cousin- or that niece but the dismissive way they describe people who are supposed to be family is just off-putting to me.
Chuck is the worst. There is a lot to criticize QEII for but one area where I will give her credit is that she made sure her cousins and other similar relations were taken care of and had places to live. You heard stories about how she had this or that relative tucked away in some royal property because said relative had fallen on hard times. Meanwhile Chuck is out here evicting his grandchildren and booting relatives off balconies. Clown.
Elizabeth seemed to be quite fond of her cousins, and most of them had a strong sense of Duty and were doing Proper Work for the Firm.
(I remember watching a Belgian TV docu on King Philippe’s first year. He and his wife paid a courtesy call to Elizabeth at Windsor as part of their round of introductory visits. Elizabeth delightedly introduced “Eddie, Richard, and Birgitte” (Duke of Kent, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester) who had turned up to pay their respects.)
I see Kate was up to her old tricks standing directly next to the king. Cancer? What cancer? She wanted her close-up standing next to whomever was in power (Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, whomever). I am so sick of all these people (excluding the kids, of course. They’re just the pawns of the adults).
Hoisted by their own petard is one of my favorite Shakespearian phrases we don’t hear often enough. They are indeed the author of their own demise.
I think Harry (and the eventual Mrs Harry) were always part of Charles’ calculations.
Of course I sincerely believe he expected his heir to step up and start shouldering an heir-appropriate share of the workload. He was wrong on that, but it’s easier and more politically palatable to blame Harry for that.
Nobody thought that Harry would *leave* and once he left, there were active steps to sabotage him so he would come crawling back and do all the work that W didn’t want to.
And nobody expected Harry to actually succeed outside The Firm. Nobody really had, you know. The Duke of Gloucester was closest to possibly achieving that (he trained as an architect and had hung out his shingle) but gave it up for royal duties when his elder brother died. He also probably would have had a subsidized flat at St James or KP.
“Still, what is being described as a mild concussion is nothing new for Anne, or for Charles, for that matter. They have both been riding since early childhood and sustained all sorts of injuries in the process.”
— Is that what explains their sheer cluelessness? They all have TBI?