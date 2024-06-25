Princess Anne won’t be discharged from the hospital ‘until later this week’

I spent too much time trying to figure out exactly what happened to Princess Anne, and what was the “incident” which led to Anne being hospitalized for head injuries and a concussion. No one has the answer, but I think I know why – whatever happened, it went down when Anne was alone with one or more of her horses, and she’s so concussed, she has no memory of exactly what happened. That’s what the Mail said – that she was walking alone on her Gatcombe Park estate and “because of the injuries she sustained, she appears unable to recall exactly what happened.” While she was alone at the time of her injury, her husband was somewhere on the estate, as were her two kids, Zara and Peter. Tim was the one who traveled with Anne to the hospital. Everyone’s assuming that the horses did something to her because they were nearby at the time of the accident, but those f–kers aren’t admitting sh-t. They called for a solicitor! Meanwhile, Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl had more about Anne’s hospitalization:

The Princess Royal is in hospital after sustaining a head injury from a horse at her Gloucestershire estate yesterday. Buckingham Palace described Princess Anne’s condition as stable, but she is not expected to be discharged until later this week. The 73-year-old royal has been busy standing in for her brother King Charles during his cancer battle, but now she will be forced to cancel forthcoming engagements including a trip to Canada later this week on the advice of her medical team. The princess was walking in the grounds of Gatcombe Park, where she and her grandchildren regularly ride, when she was injured by a horse, which caused ‘“minor” wounds to her head and a concussion, according to the Palace. Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence and her children Peter and Zara were at the family home at the time of the accident. An air ambulance was called to the scene and treated the princess, who was later taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol (accompanied by her husband, but not by air ambulance), where she is now under observation. The palace said the princess is expected to stay at Southmead Hospital until she is able to go home. The Princess was expected to be at tomorrow’s Japan State Visit, but has had to postpone all forthcoming engagements. “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” a palace spokesperson said. The aide added that the princess was “recovering well” and in a “comfortable condition.”

[From Vanity Fair]

She’s going to spend several days and nights in the hospital, which tells you more about the severity of the head injury and concussion than whatever the palace is trying to say. Yes, it’s likely that they’re being extra-cautious because she’s a princess AND a woman in her 70s, but it says a lot that she’ll probably spend four days or so in the hospital and that no one knows exactly what happened to her. And that she can’t remember what happened to her.

As for her schedule, the Mail made a list of all of the stuff she was supposed to do this week, all of which has now been canceled. Beyond Anne’s appearances during the Japanese state visit, she was supposed to fly to Canada on Friday. She was supposed to be in Edinburgh today, Tuesday, for an agriculture conference, and throughout the week, she was supposed to go back and forth to the conference in between events in England. On Wednesday, she was supposed to open up “Warsash Sailing Club’s renovated clubhouse in Hampshire as the president of the Royal Yachting Association.” On the same day, she was also supposed to do an appearance at the Royal Lymington Yacht Club. On Thursday and Friday, she had several events planned too. All of that stuff has to be canceled, because I guess no one thought to ask one of the other working royals to cover for her? The slimmed-down monarchy is not giving much bang for the buck.