Prince William ‘tried to keep a low profile’ at Taylor Swift’s Eras concert

Hello Magazine has an interesting exclusive about what went down behind-the-scenes last Friday night, as Prince William took two of his children to Taylor Swift’s Eras concert. Not only that, but the international statesman wannabe got a meet-and-greet with Taylor backstage. According to Hello, the meet-and-greet and selfies happened before Taylor’s concert, and there was a time crunch because William and the kids were so late. William also made the kids leave early!

A meet-and-greet with Taylor: An insider told HELLO! that the Wales’ arrival didn’t quite go to plan as they ended up running a little behind schedule. “They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early. They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long.”

William was trying not to be photographed with his kids: Despite it being William’s, the evening truly was all about his children. Our insider explained that throughout the evening, the dad-of-three tried to keep a low profile to allow his children to enjoy the show. They added: “Most of the time he and the kids were further back so they didn’t draw too much attention, but there were moments where they were at the front so a lot of swapping was happening.”

Charlotte & William’s special bond: Our insider shared details of one particular moment that saw the duo indulging in a heartfelt singalong together. “There was one sweet moment where William and Charlotte were sat next to each other at the front and you could tell they were having a little sing-song together which was cute.”

Mike & Zara Tinall brought their daughters too: Alongside the Wales clan were William’s cousins, the Tindalls, with whom William has an exceptionally close bond. Mike and Zara were at the gig with their two gorgeous daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five in tow. The Tindall crew were accompanied by their friend Natalie Pinkham and didn’t disappoint with their Taylor-inspired outfits.

Leaving early: As the concert drew to a close, the royals had to make an early exit, leaving ten minutes before the end of the show to avoid the rush of eager Swifties. “They left around ten minutes before the end to miss the crowds. It was buzzing in their box, everyone was having such a brilliant time for Prince William’s birthday!”