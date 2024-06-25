Mindy Kaling quietly gave birth to her third child, daughter Anne, in February

These are mostly photos of Mindy Kaling at the Met Gala this year, back in May. She wore a spectacular Gaurav Gupta gown and she was one of my picks for best dressed of the gala. For some reason, I felt like we had been seeing a lot of Mindy over the past year, but I was looking through our archives, and she really did largely disappear in the last half of 2023 and early this year. Considering she’s not in people’s faces constantly, I guess people didn’t realize that we weren’t seeing her on red carpets or in magazines for an extended space of time. Well, in that space where she sort of disappeared (minus some curated social media posts), she was gestating a whole-ass baby. AGAIN. She was pregnant with her third child for a good chunk of 2023, and she gave birth to her second daughter in February. Mindy just announced it on her Instagram:

In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!

[From Mindy’s IG]

One of the things which is so wild (to me) about Mindy doing this single-motherhood-by-choice thing is how easily she flies under the radar during her pregnancies. Her second pregnancy was largely out of view, minus a few paparazzi photos in her third trimester. This one was even quieter and more shocking. I also find her baby names to be so… Anglo. There are some really cute Indian baby names (Arun, Rohan, Sarita!), but she’s gone with such WASPy names – Spencer, Katherine (known as Kit) and now Anne. They’re all royal-ish names too. It’s wild. Anyway, congrats to her. I’m not going to speculate on the paternity, it’s none of my business and she’s made it clear that she’s not talking about it. But I do wonder if BJ Novak is going to be Anne’s “godfather” too.