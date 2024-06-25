Justin Timberlake’s team claims he wasn’t ‘under the influence’ in that viral video

Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake’s tour (what tour? The world tour) was in Chicago. This was just days after his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, and apparently days after he hired a hilariously bad crisis management team. As his crisis managers were doxxing Justin’s arresting officer, Justin said some sh-t on stage about his gratitude for his fans:

Justin Timberlake thanked his fans for making his life “so special” at a concert days after his DWI arrest in the Hamptons. During his latest Forget Tomorrow World Tour show on Saturday, June 22 at Chicago’s United Center, the Grammy winner took a moment between songs to recognize his supporters — both new and longtime fans — and the “fellowship and the love of what is almost three decades together.” “This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other,” the 43-year-old “Selfish” singer said of his 22 shows so far. “And that’s that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man.’ .. I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you. You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.” The musician went on to mention that regardless of when fans started tuning into his music — whether it was during the *NSYNC days or sometime after during his solo career — they were “here right now and I just wanna say you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me.” “And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I’m somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you,” Timberlake said. “You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved.”

[From People]

I’m sure he is grateful for his fans, and he definitely seems hellbent on going through with this tour (world tour!). He won’t even let his DWI arrest “ruin the tour.” As for the tour, I posted this video over the weekend – this is from one of Justin’s shows in May, where he looks… um, under the influence of something.

I know what it looks like, and it’s not alcohol. Some of you have even said that in the comments too. Many of you think he has a drug problem and not necessarily an alcohol problem. There’s a good chance it could be both, you know? In any case, Justin’s crisis management team ran to TMZ to furiously claim that Justin was not “under the influence” of anything in this video. They must have demanded that TMZ devote an entire article to it too.