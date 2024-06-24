Quinn: King Charles could possibly make a ‘discreet visit’ to Montecito at some point

King Charles has been overshadowed in recent weeks with all of the shenanigans coming out of Kensington Palace yet again. This time, it feels like Charles is sort of happy to be overshadowed though, because people aren’t talking about how he looked like death warmed over in many of his recent appearances. As the courtiers have emphasized, Charles still has cancer and he’s still receiving treatment. They insist that the treatment is going well and that he’s been cleared for all of these public events.

One thing is clear though, Charles’s schedule is going to be affected for months to come, especially when it comes to travel. Over the weekend, the Mirror exclusively reported that Charles and Camilla would likely drop a long-rumored visit to New Zealand from their fall schedule. They’re supposed to go to Samoa for the Commonwealth meeting, and they were planning to tack on tours to Australia and New Zealand, countries which they still haven’t visited since QEII died. Sources told the Mirror that the Australian leg of the visit “will be scaled back to around six days, with a break lasting up to two days before the King and Queen travel to Samoa for three days,” and they’ll likely skip NZ entirely. The Sussexes were the last royals to do a full tour of the region back in 2018.

Meanwhile, “royal expert” Tom Quinn wants to convince people that Charles is thinking about traveling somewhere else in a private capacity: America. Specifically, Montecito, California.

King Charles misses his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet but may plan to visit them in the future, a royal expert says. Charles is thought to be frustrated at the distance and only sees Archie and Lilibet on occasional video calls from their parents’ Montecito mansion and wants more of a relationship with them. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is thought to be encouraging efforts to boost their bond after Charles sent Lilibet a “heartfelt gift and card” for her third birthday earlier this month. Now royal expert Tom Quinn exclusively tells The Mirror that Charles has had discussions about visiting America instead. Quinn says: “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.” Quinn continued: “King Charles has privately visited many other countries – he made an unpublicised visit to Transylvania for example to check up on his rental properties – so it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California. He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be.”

Charles’s visit to Transylvania last year wasn’t “unpublicised,” everyone knew he was there and he actually did some public events when he visited his real estate there. As for visiting Montecito… I think he should do it, but he won’t. Surely it would have been easier to simply NOT evict the Sussexes from their British home and NOT be so horrible over the security issues? Charles’s PR can try to work this angle until they’re blue in the face, but ALL of Charles’s behavior for two years reveals the fact that he does not want to see the Sussexes, he does not want them in the UK and he doesn’t care about his Sussex grandkids.