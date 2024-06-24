Quinn: King Charles could possibly make a ‘discreet visit’ to Montecito at some point

King Charles has been overshadowed in recent weeks with all of the shenanigans coming out of Kensington Palace yet again. This time, it feels like Charles is sort of happy to be overshadowed though, because people aren’t talking about how he looked like death warmed over in many of his recent appearances. As the courtiers have emphasized, Charles still has cancer and he’s still receiving treatment. They insist that the treatment is going well and that he’s been cleared for all of these public events.
One thing is clear though, Charles’s schedule is going to be affected for months to come, especially when it comes to travel. Over the weekend, the Mirror exclusively reported that Charles and Camilla would likely drop a long-rumored visit to New Zealand from their fall schedule. They’re supposed to go to Samoa for the Commonwealth meeting, and they were planning to tack on tours to Australia and New Zealand, countries which they still haven’t visited since QEII died. Sources told the Mirror that the Australian leg of the visit “will be scaled back to around six days, with a break lasting up to two days before the King and Queen travel to Samoa for three days,” and they’ll likely skip NZ entirely. The Sussexes were the last royals to do a full tour of the region back in 2018.
Meanwhile, “royal expert” Tom Quinn wants to convince people that Charles is thinking about traveling somewhere else in a private capacity: America. Specifically, Montecito, California.
King Charles misses his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet but may plan to visit them in the future, a royal expert says. Charles is thought to be frustrated at the distance and only sees Archie and Lilibet on occasional video calls from their parents’ Montecito mansion and wants more of a relationship with them. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is thought to be encouraging efforts to boost their bond after Charles sent Lilibet a “heartfelt gift and card” for her third birthday earlier this month.
Now royal expert Tom Quinn exclusively tells The Mirror that Charles has had discussions about visiting America instead. Quinn says: “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”
Quinn continued: “King Charles has privately visited many other countries – he made an unpublicised visit to Transylvania for example to check up on his rental properties – so it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California. He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be.”
Charles’s visit to Transylvania last year wasn’t “unpublicised,” everyone knew he was there and he actually did some public events when he visited his real estate there. As for visiting Montecito… I think he should do it, but he won’t. Surely it would have been easier to simply NOT evict the Sussexes from their British home and NOT be so horrible over the security issues? Charles’s PR can try to work this angle until they’re blue in the face, but ALL of Charles’s behavior for two years reveals the fact that he does not want to see the Sussexes, he does not want them in the UK and he doesn’t care about his Sussex grandkids.
Of course he absolutely “could” visit them, but he absolutely won’t. And it’s sad and pathetic.
That’s true.
Not this clown again…”royal expert Tom Quinn”
Yes he could but his horse runs the show and won’t let him. Gotta get it out there that Chuckles is a good dad (not).
For some reason a bunch of people are claiming he’s a Sussex mouthpiece. The insanity…
This sounds like what the tabloids and royal reporters want. They would cash in on that visit for months through american channels and media. I don’t think, Charles would ever go there. Camilla wouldn’t want that either.
And that’s what these dumb stories boil down to, isn’t it? It’s just the rota rats, sending obvious smoke signals to the palace clowns about what they really want these grifters to do. Instead of just coming out and writing an opinion piece (which would require one of these editors or rats to have an actual spine), they write these ridiculous fan fiction stories.
Yeah, next he’ll lie and say that he can’t go see his grandchildren because the Sussexes are not inviting him. Gaslighting as usual, nothing new.
Agree that Camilla certainly wouldn’t be thrilled about it, but if they’re already in Australia in the fall, they could manage a private trip (13 hours nonstop) to LA to see the Sussexes…maybe that’s why they’re cancelling NZ? Hope springs eternal!
Now HE definitely looks ill but has continued with public events in his 70s. Certainly a very different approach to “I will only do things that bring me joy”. 🙄
B*llocks! They had to get this out pretty quick because of the headline from the American paper reminding their readers that KCIII evicted his grandchildren from their UK home. If there is a tour to “Overseas” then of course he will want to include Harry’s name to ensure he gets the publicity. Then when it comes to the crunch he will be (once again) too busy to meet with his son and his family.
Why do they even bother trying to create Charles as a grandfather who cares? He should just lean into who he really is. A man who cares about being king.
This sounds like the Rota Rats are desperate for access to Archie and Lili.
They wheeled out Tom the sperm donor again this weekend to antagonise Meghan. A little surprised they didn’t do it on fathers day so someone dropped the ball there ?
And nobody better to difuse the bad dad and bad grandpa Charles comments than bring up Thomas again. Distractions as usual.
I think he is looking peaked.
The media just wants Cam in their house so she’ll tell them all about it.
How can Charles miss children he doesn’t know and has never met? If he was really interested in building a relationship with Archie and Lili he wouldn’t have evicted them from Frogmore Cottage.
They’re trying to make this man care about his grandkids and it’s simply not going to happen. They can fill all the column inches they want but evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore was a clear message and a final one. The press isn’t gonna push him to action on this one
Charles will never go to Montecito. When Harry visited him at the cancer news and asked him (and only him)to come back to help out and Harry said no, that was a door slamming on any future relationship. Charles is no more interested in the Sussex children than any other working royal.
What is would find maddening if I were Charles or William is how no matter what I do most of the tabloid stories are going to be about Harry and Meghan either directly or indirectly. Is this actually something the palaces want? If so the mind boggles.
That’ll be the day when this trip happens. Crocmilla and Harry under the same roof? And the roof is not part of a castle? Nope. But IF it does happen then that’s a pretty good sign that things are pretty dire for Charles.
Plus all C&C’s security, valets, ladies in waiting? All in one house?
I don’t believe anything that TQ writes.
This stupid story is not believable. As said so many times, KC would have acted like s father and grandfather much sooner if he so desired. He does not.
Next, let’s face it, the man is not healthy. Even if he wanted to show up in Montecito, which I highly doubt, travel to CA from the UK is fatiguing to regular seniors who aren’t battling cancer. He would be less likely to travel than to announce that Harry and Meghan and Archie and Lili had gotten protection in the UK. This story is rubbish.
Much easier is to provide a safe house with plenty of security so H&M can bring their kids to experience their father’s heritage. They could spend every school summer break there.
What’s going to happen, now that this is out in the universe, is that Harry and Meghan will somehow “prevent” the visit. Eye roll. He doesn’t want to go to America for this, he has no interest in his biracial grandchildren or his dear boy, but now this ball is somehow in Harry and Meghan’s court where it will then be leaked that they won’t make time or aren’t welcoming to the poor king.
Interesting that this came on the heels of Toxic Tom’s recitation of British media talking points.
This is just a different take on ‘Charles extends an olive branch to Harry’, since he got called out the last time he pretended to be desperate for the Sussexes to visit him (‘Then why did you take away their security?’). He didn’t invite the Sussexes last Christmas, he didn’t invite them this summer, and he isn’t going to see them in Montecito either. Too bad though, maybe if he visited Montecito he would understand why Harry is content to live there with his beautiful family.
The Rota want pictures, plain and simple. They’re trying anything to engage . Chuckles is probably beginning to realize how bad he’s starting to look and is trying to spin things so that Harry and Meghan are at fault for him not seeing the grandchildren that he cast out but “desperately “ wants to see. This is boring, they need to stop.
Charles is a crappy father and grandfather, but I’m giving him kudos for dropping the New Zealand portion of his tour. We currently have an appalling right wing coalition in power who are proposing legislation that would allow mining companies to wreck our environment. His not coming is being perceived as a snub to the government and to our PM (who frankly deserves all the snubbing he can get).
I’m really confused by these articles. Is Charles the literal King of England with all the power and the all money anyone could possibly need or want to do anything his heart desires, or merely the beaten-down father of a pathological rage monster and obedient sub to a drunken horse he calls his Queen? Because, seriously. Pick a lane, dude. These articles certainly don’t paint a picture of a King who could easily see Harry and Meghan’s children if he truly wanted to.
OTOH, I don’t think there’s much for Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet to miss about “Grandpa Chuck” because judging from everyone’s behavior on that balcony, he doesn’t have much, if any, relationship with William’s children either.
Sounds to me like the press just realized they have no photos of their dying monarch with his youngest grandchildren and when he goes so does any chance of them ever getting one. Funny how no one believes he actually cares about his youngest grandchildren outside of the rota🤨
They can always photoshop one – if and when there ever are photos of Archie and Lili.
What are the diplomatic optics of the King of England stopping off in the United States of America without making some portion of the visit official? In which case, he probably “regrettably” wouldn’t have time to see his son, lol. Besides the family dynamics, his poor health makes this visit scenario even more ludicrous.
Doubt it. He hardly seems interested in his own children, much less his children’s children.
Another woulda coulda click bit. But I hope they slam the door in that powdery old face of his, if he shows up.
I don’t believe that he wants to see his biracial grandchildren, go to Montecito or that there have been any communication with the children through video or otherwise. I think this is just like when Harry and Meghan snuck into Windsor and saw the Queen and it was confirmed through them that it happened, but at the same time the media was claiming that they also saw Charles who was at a church service at the same time. Or when the media were claiming for weeks that the Sussexes were going to bring cameras to get photos of their kids with the Queen at the Jubilee and the staff and other royals were going to do everything to avoid there being a visit. We learn after they left that they did actually meet with the Queen in Windsor and suddenly the talks were that the children met with Charles just before the church service which wouldn’t make sense for them to remove the children from the safety of Windsor and Frogmore Cottage to the presence of Charles and Camilla outside of Windsor. It especially didn’t make sense because they had a first birthday party for Lilibet in Windsor at FC and all of the royals refused to go, including dear old grandpa. They all snubbed a one year olds birthday party and allowed their media friends to brag on their behalf about it. I notice in these articles, their attempt to alienate the biracial children’s biracial mother in all of this. Yet we are to believe that Harry and Meghan would welcome people into their home who not only invited themselves but have alienated and othered their children and continue to alienate and other their mother all for PR. I don’t buy any of it.
I agree with you 100. I believe that, if anything, both William and Charles would love nothing more than to erase those kids from the bloodline. You can’t yell and scream when Lily is born, about her being named for her great grand mother, than encourage an author to repeat the same story about Betty being angry when Lily is named for her when, 1000 other whites in that family are named for her; sit and say nothing when Archie is likened to a chimp, pull security when Harry is in Canada with his wife and child, evict them from the home they spend millions to renovate, then try to convince the world that you’re a loving grandfather who wants to see them. Lie!
@Proud Mary 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
That guy (British King) will go down in history as not ever seeing his biracial grandchildren and being unkind to them. Well he saw Archie once and I don’t believe he has ever seen Lilibet. He hates Meghan with a passion because she won’t kowtow to him or his family. Also he blames her for Harry leaving. In my opinion he is worst than Thomas Markle. Meghan is right to protect her peace. Those are the kind of people you avoid at all cost. I hope she and Harry won’t subject their children to those weirdos. They are so lucky to live thousands of miles from them.
LOLs
Speaking of Transylvania the Windsors allegedly are related to Vlad The Impaler.
Even his biggest sycophants wouldn’t describe Chuck as warm and friendly.
For God’s sake, keep him on his own side of the pond. We need him here like a hole in the head.
Another “when pigs fly” story. I wish someone would just go ahead and create a website with an AI royal family fake story generator. Who needs these lying commentators? Is someone actually paying them??