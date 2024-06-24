Hugh Grant thanked Taylor Swift for her ‘incredible show’ & ‘gigantic boyfriend’

Hugh Grant is a surly curmudgeon about most things, but every now and then, he really surprises me by being a full-throated fan of something or someone. Like, he’s a huge women’s tennis fan, did you know that? He’s not just stopping by Wimbledon or the French Open to watch the men play. He turns up at some great women’s tennis matches and he really follows both the men’s and women’s tours. As it turns out, he’s also a Taylor Swift fan. Hugh turned up at one of Taylor’s weekend concerts at Wembley. He brought his wife and one of his many children. They were seated in the VIP area, where he apparently did tequila shots with Travis Kelce, lmao.

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

“…From one ageing London boy…” Oh, Hugh. Some of you have theorized that Taylor seemed be doing the most at her London shows because Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy live there, etc. I mean, she’s dated a lot of British guys, and I’m sure she really wanted to show out in a major way given everything that’s gone down in the past eighteen months. That being said, her London shows were always going to be huge and full of celebrities. That’s what happens whenever she’s in a major city where celebrities live. Now, do I think that she asked Travis Kelce to be in London specifically because she wanted to send the “I’m in a relationship now, look at me” vibe to her exes? For sure. I even wonder if that’s more about Healy than Alwyn, especially since Healy just got engaged.

Also: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott went to an Eras concert, as did Tom Cruise. Tom seemed especially taken with Travis Kelce too. Travis has been glad-handing VIPs this entire tour! Oh, and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were there too, hoping no one would bring up the fact that they support CONVICTED RAPIST DANNY MASTERSON.

hugh grant actually arriving early to watch paramore’s set while eating carrots????? i don’t know what to say pic.twitter.com/qRegYEmewO — ana 🧷 (@chrrybridgers) June 22, 2024

look at the reactions when tom cruise turns to them 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nUcfv9w1BU — kaia (@kaiamal13) June 23, 2024