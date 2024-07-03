The Royal Collection Trust is now selling crown-branded dog bowls & pet products

Remember the Royal Jam War of April 2024? The Duchess of Sussex sent out numbered jars of strawberry jam to her friends and the British media proceeded to lose their everloving minds about it. Keep in mind, we still have not seen one single American Riviera Orchard product for sale. No one has put money down for any ARO product. But that didn’t stop Buckingham Palace’s gift shop from suddenly entering into The Jam War and posting an Instagram about their strawberry jam. King Charles’s Highgrove-branded jam even saw a spike in sales too. While Highgrove and BP were selling jam before Meghan, that also didn’t stop the British media from screaming, crying and throwing up about how Meghan’s ARO was the tackiest, most grasping thing ever. Well, you remember how Meghan also applied for trademarks for a wide variety of potential ARO-branded products? Remember how she applied specifically for pet product trademarks? Well, funny story.

The King has launched a range of pet products fit for animal royalty, including a bowl with gold trimmings and a crown. Doggies can channel their inner corgi by playing with a toy bone embossed with a fancy “Buckingham Palace” label. The accessories have been designed “for pampered pooches and fabulous felines”, exclusively for the Royal Collection Trust. Your pet can now wolf down its grub from a £30 china bowl, with 22-carat gold edging and crown motif. It boasts an inscription from Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or, for monarchy-loving pets north of the border, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Dogs can gnaw on a £19.96 pink bone created by designer Rory Hutton. There is also a matching bandana at £10.96, bow tie for £12.95 and a £35 coat. A £90 hamper of goodies will ensure yours is “the best dressed four-legged friend”, the website boasts. The website states: “For the pampered pooch or fabulous feline in your life, this hamper has all the accessories needed to be the best dressed four-legged friend. Upgrade your usual pet bowl with this Windsor Castle English Fine Bone China pet bowl with a glossy white finish and 22 carat burnished gold trimmings.

[From The Sun]

Would the Royal Collection Trust really be expanding their commercial line to pet products if Meghan hadn’t decided to do her own ARO line? That’s what I wonder. I also wonder why it’s taken the Royal Collection Trust this f–king long to sell pet products in a nation of animal-lovers. It really speaks to the lack of imagination of people working for the Windsors. QEII was such a dog-lover and no one at the Royal Collection Trust thought to monetize that love with cute dog products for sale online?