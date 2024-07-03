A microwave popcorn maker, no pull hair ties and waterproof UNO cards



From CB: I bought the Roku I mentioned last week to replace my very annoying LG TV home screen and it works great! I set it as my default home screen and get one popup from LG instead of 10 and a bunch of LG ads. Roku is so easy to install and use – all I did was login and it remembered all my apps from my other Roku. I highly recommend one if you need to upgrade an older TV or if your TV’s built in software is slow or annoying. I also recently reordered the best dog waste bags that exist, from Earth Rated. They make an unpleasant task easier. Here are some Fourth of July sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Fourth of July Sales and Deals

46% off With Prime Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage set

29% off Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender

30% off SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

49% off TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 in Ear

34% off SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch

15-49% off Bedsure Comforter Set – Bed in a Bag 7 Pieces

30% off Bwine F7 GPS Drones with Camera 4K Night Vision, 2Mile Range, 75Mins Flight Time

16% off YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Brake Pad/Magnetic Stationary Bike

38% off REDTIGER Dash Cam Front Rear, 4K/2.5K Full HD Dash Camera for Cars

42% off Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Blow Dryer

33% off Nugget Ice Makers Countertop, 33 Lbs/Day Sonic Ice Maker

24% off KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer K45SS

21% off Cricut Explore 3 Smart Cutting Machine – Vinyl Starter Bundle

Make microwave popcorn without having to buy the bags



From CB: I make microwave popcorn in paper lunch bags by adding about 1/3 cup kernels and setting the microwave for 2.5 minutes. The results are uneven and sometimes the bags split. This microwave popcorn maker by Ecolution is under $20 for the large 3 quart version and under $13 for the 1.5 quart snack size. It comes in six colors, is dishwasher safe and has a cover that has a built in measuring area for kernels and an area you can melt butter in. This listing has over 67,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it makes popcorn night easy and fun. “This is so easy to use. Lost the directions. so I accessed them on the web. Just measure the corn in the lid up to the line, pour in pot, add butter or what I used, plant-based spread in the top and micro for about 3 minutes. Very few kernels in the bottom of the bowl, I like that. And the popped corn is not chewy, it is fresh and easy to chew unlike bagged micro corn.” “This is my favorite popcorn popper of all time! Done from start to finish in 3 minutes, the butter goes on top so once done all you do is dump it into a bowl and add your salt. It’s perfect for one to two people and it comes in a variety of colors.”

50 no-pull hair ties for $6



From CB: I don’t know where my scrunchies and hair ties go, but I’m constantly losing them. You can get a set of 50 no-tug hair ties in either all black, shades of brown or multicolor, for just $6. They come in a little jar for easy storage. This listing has 3,734 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they hold their hair back well and don’t damage it at all. They’re also said to be great for kids. “These hair ties are the best I’ve ever purchased. There’s a lot of them, I love the fun colors, they don’t hurt in your hair, and they are just a win!” “I have thick long curly hair and it’s hard to find good elastic hair ties. These are so easy to use and you get so many I have them all over the place! I will definitely have them in my pocket all summer to put my hair on top of my head! The hold!”

$100 off a Dyson Airstraight



From CB: I bought a Dyson Airstraight about a month ago. It’s is a hybrid hair dryer and flat iron. You can close it and it blows like a typical dryer to dry your roots and then you separate your hair into sections to flat iron and dry it at the same time. It leaves my hair sleek looking and straight, but it looks more like a flat blowout than a flat iron. I have to go over a section about 2-3 times depending on how wet it is. This listing has 509 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Right now it’s on sale for $100 off, but it’s still quite pricey at $399. I like it but I don’t love it at the price, however I have very fine hair. Women with very curly/thick hair say it’s amazing and a real game changer. “I really wanted to hate it at this price. But, it’s all it says it is. My hair has never looked better or healthier. Be sure to use a blow dry cream just like you would with blow drying your hair normally. When closed, it works like a hair dryer to dry your roots and almost get it dry. Like 70% focused at the roots. Then run it through, small sections slowly. It comes out dry, straight, smooth, and so shiny! I wish it was less expensive but it’s worth every penny.” “I have frizzy wavy/curly hair that is difficult to manage in a time crunch. My normal routine is wash, blow dry (15 mins or more), straighten (20 mins). I’ve kept my hair short to minimize the effort it takes. Now, with this product, my routine from wet to straight is done in 15 mins total! The effect is a little less sleek compared to a flat iron, but for most days, this is just what I need.”

Waterproof Uno cards for hours of poolside fun



From Rosie: My family and I love playing Uno, and since we’re going to spend time at both the beach and pool this summer, I picked up these waterproof Uno cards that my friend recommended. Her daughter plays Uno with her friends on the swim team in between races. Uno Splash is the same as the regular game, but with waterproof cards. You can also pick up a pack of waterproof Uno Splash Flip, which puts a more challenging spin on the game. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 16,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users say it’s the perfect addition to their outdoor activities. “I got this for our summer vacation and it’s been a hit. We have several versions of Uno, but the plastic cards of this set make shuffling so easy…100% recommend.” “Great product for water and outdoor activity…The travel clip worked well and was able to clip on to different hooks and bags to take anywhere..very giftable materials were sturdy would recommend and buy again” “We love uno, so having this to bring along for downtime or rainy days while we are camping without worry that the cards will be ruined is great! I also love that they come with a storage clip instead of a box.”

20% off a portable beach tent to get out of the sun



From Rosie: This beach tent/sun shelter is a must-have if you’re planning on spending a lot of time outside this summer. Offering UPF 50+ UV protection, it’s lightweight and is easy to transport, set up, and take down. This tent comes in five different colors, but the sky blue version is currently 20% off in the four- and six- person sizes and almost 40% off in the two-person size. It has a 4.2 star rating, more than 4,200 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people mention that it’s very portable and super handy to have when you need to get out of the sun. “Brought this to the beach and it’s very easy to assemble. It’s very roomy and can accommodate 3 people as it says, 1 being a child. It’s very portable and takes very little space in the car. For the price, quality seems great and did what it’s supposed to do.” “We use it frequently and in our back yard for the kids to play. Easy to put together. Great sun blocker.” “We went to the lake on Memorial Day, and this saved our trip! Allowing a safe place for our baby to play out of the sun, and nap! It’s big enough for the whole family to sit in the shade! Absolutely love!”

$30 off a rowing machine for a full-body workout at home



From Rosie: If you’re looking for a full-body workout that you can do indoors, rowing is a great form of exercise. It engages your core, arms, legs, back, and glutes. Sunny Health and Fitness’s adjustable rowing machine is currently on-sale for $90, when it’s usually $130. There’s also a smart version that lets you hook up to workouts via your phone/TV that’s on sale for $130 (usually $160). It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 18,600 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users say it’s a great addition to their home gyms. “This Rowing Machine is a solid choice for anyone looking for an affordable yet effective rowing machine. It offers a smooth rowing experience with adjustable resistance levels to cater to users of varying fitness levels. The machine is well-built and sturdy, providing a stable platform for your workouts.” “After every workout, I feel it in my body. That’s a good thing! This rower is an excellent addition to your home gym. I do my 10K steps per day and this rower daily.” “This is an effective leg, back and arm workout combo machine. Enough to keep you in shape if that’s your goal… For the money and convenience it’s definitely worth the price.”

Packing cubes for easier, more organized packing and travel



From Rosie: Headed out of town this summer? It’s my semi-annual reminder that packing cubes are the BEST. I bought these for a trip to Europe earlier this year, but have gotten so much use out of them since. For example, my kids and I visited my parents for a few days and I used one packing cube for each of our clothes, which kept things organized and let us only have to bring one suitcase. There are 14 different colors to choose from. Depending on which color you get, they’re between 10% and 20% off. There is also a deal going right now where you get an additional 5% off if you buy two sets. They have a 4.7 star rating, more than 19,200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People call them a “game-changer.” “These cubes are a game-changer, making packing and organizing my suitcase a breeze…I love how easy it is to separate my outfits and essentials, which saves me so much time and hassle when I reach my destination.” “These made traveling easier. They help keep clothes organized and we were able to fit a lot more.” “I was able to pack 7 days plus worth of clothing in these bags and my suitcase still had room for more and managed to maintain the weight restrictions. I felt way more organized and was able to stay that way throughout the entire trip. i loved the toiletry bag and its hanging function as well as the laundry bag.”

