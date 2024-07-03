Queen Camilla wore a diamond thistle brooch for a Holyrood Palace garden party

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh were in Scotland on Tuesday to officially kick off Holyrood Week. This year’s Holyrood Week is abbreviated because of the UK’s general election tomorrow, the Fourth of July. The Windsors are using the election as an excuse to not do much, even though there have been plenty of events in recent weeks where they looked especially cozy with the Tories. I hope British people get out to vote! I’ve already seen some Tory scare tactics in the British tabloids, lots of screaming about how Labour will raise your taxes. Is that all they’ve got?

Holyrood Week is supposed to be a week where the king is based in Edinburgh and living in Holyrood Palace. King Charles started the “week” with a ceremony in which he was symbolically “given the key” to the city of Edinburgh (there is a physical key, but Charles only touched the key rather than put the key on his key chain). According to the BBC, Charles also did an inspection of the guard of honour at the palace, then he did an investiture ceremony. Queen Camilla held a reception for Scottish literacy.

After all of that, Camilla and Charles hosted a garden party at Holyrood Palace, and they were joined by Sophie and Edward. The papers are making a big deal about how Camilla and Sophie “coordinated” in shades of blue, but this is just lowkey flag-dressing (the Scottish flag is blue and white). Plus, Sophie’s whole look was AWFUL. I actually think she was trying to look frumpy so she wouldn’t outshine She Who Neighs. Speaking of, Camilla wore a Fiona Clare coatdress and a special brooch from the Royal Collection. This is a diamond thistle brooch which once belonged to Queen Mary (wife of King George V). A minor peeve of mine is that Camilla wears gloves too often when the occasion really doesn’t call for it. This is a garden party in July – ditch the gloves.

Last thing: Prince William will be in Edinburgh today and he’ll join the rest of this crew at St. Giles’ Cathedral. He’ll watch as Charles appoints Prince Edward and Queen Camilla to the Order of the Thistle, a special Scottish chivalry order. William is already part of the Thistle cult. The only thing I really know about the Order of the Thistle is that they have the prettiest velvet capes in a lovely, rich shade of hunter green. William’s wife is not expected to join him in Scotland.

10 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore a diamond thistle brooch for a Holyrood Palace garden party”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    July 3, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Sophie’s dress is too long.

    • Pinkosaurus says:
      July 3, 2024 at 7:43 am

      I wonder if Sophie has some varicose veins or similar that she’s covering. She’s consistently worn below-calf hemlines for a bit now. If it were me, it would probably be hiding a giant bruise since I’m clumsy! I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it but would love to have the royal women realize pants are an option.

      Camilla’s blue Gumby jumpsuit gets a lot of grief but I just appreciate she tried something new.

  2. Jillian says:
    July 3, 2024 at 7:35 am

    I loathe Camilla’s frumpy zip up coat dresses, they’re hideous. She needs to talk to her daughter in law about finding some damn buttons

    • ML says:
      July 3, 2024 at 7:40 am

      Sara Parker Bowles doesn’t seem to wear many buttons…

    • AMTC says:
      July 3, 2024 at 7:44 am

      Agree @ Jillian. I think she’s trying to emulate QEII and the Queen Mother who basically wore the same style dress|coat for decades. Not working though.

  3. Cerys says:
    July 3, 2024 at 7:38 am

    Sophie always looks like a very frumpy mother of the bride

  4. ML says:
    July 3, 2024 at 7:38 am

    Does Camzilla look orange or is that just how the photos are making her appear?

  5. Cassie says:
    July 3, 2024 at 7:42 am

    Oh my goodness Charles is aging so badly .

  6. Cali says:
    July 3, 2024 at 7:42 am

    Regarding the gloves, it may relate to shaking hands. A friend of mine once met Charles and Camilla at an event in San Francisco.
    Her biggest takeaway was that Charles is very short and Camilla has the limpest handshake she had ever encountered.
    I think Camilla dislikes shaking hands and the gloves are a buffer. Or maybe the gloves are to disguise the hooves.

  7. Susan Collins says:
    July 3, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Oh yay another costume garden party😴😴.

