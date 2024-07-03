Zara Tindall is ‘shaken to the core’ by her mother’s hospitalization & amnesia

In 2019, my mom had a medical incident and hospitalization which resulted in temporary memory loss and aphasia. It’s scary as hell to witness your family member go through that. Well, that’s what is happening with Princess Anne. Two weekends ago, Anne was walking alone on her estate, Gatcombe Park, when there was some kind of incident with one of her horses. While no one has confirmed this, my belief is that Anne’s family found her on the ground, unconscious with head wounds. Anne was immediately hospitalized and she stayed there for five days and nights before she was released last Friday. It’s said that she has no memory of what happened, and I’m also guessing that her concussion was significant. They haven’t put Anne on camera either, which tells me that her facial and head injuries are probably pretty gnarly. Well, now there’s some reporting that Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall has been left shaken by this whole incident.

Zara Tindall has been left “shaken to the core” by her mother Princess Anne’s mystery encounter with a horse which left her with a brain injury that has resulted in amnesia, according to a report. OK! Magazine says that Zara, 43, has been left freaked out by the incident which saw Anne, 73, also known as The Princess Royal, struck by a horse while she was out walking, alone, on Sunday, June 23, at her home, Gatcombe Park, in the Cotswolds. She was treated at the scene and then hospitalized for five days with severe concussion and has no idea what happened, but her doctors believe she was either kicked or headbutted. “This is exactly what Zara’s been worried about happening for years now, but her mom hasn’t had a chance to slow down with everyone else falling apart,” a source said, referring to the catalogue of chaos that has hit the royals in recent months, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales struck with cancer less than a year after Charles’ coronation. The source added: “It’s really shaken Zara to the core, and she’s desperately hoping this memory loss is temporary. This has been a huge wake-up call for everyone in the family, and they’re rightfully distressed.” Rumors have been circulating in recent days that Charles might seek to bring Zara into the orbit of the working royal family. Anne is famed for a prodigious work ethic which sees her carry out about 500 public engagements a year. The bestselling royal biographer of the king, Christopher Andersen, previously told The Daily Beast: “The Princess Royal is 73, and, like her brother Charles obviously more vulnerable physically. Still, what is being described as a mild concussion is nothing new for Anne, or for Charles, for that matter. They have both been riding since early childhood and sustained all sorts of injuries in the process. Charles was ferociously competitive on the polo field, and Anne competed in equestrian events in the 1976 Olympics. Before foxhunting was banned in 2004, Charles and Anne both loved to ride to the hounds. All manner of bruises, fractures, sprains, dislocations, and concussions go with territory.”

I imagine Zara and Peter probably ARE quite distressed at seeing their mother this way. Anne always seemed invincible, like she was going to work full-time into her 90s like her mother. Anne was always the most capable one out of the family. Being hospitalized, not being able to remember what happened to her, being told to rest and heal… that must be so foreign to her. Anyway, it wouldn’t surprise me if Zara was called up to fill in at some events, but I also sort of doubt it will happen anytime soon. Please, the Windsors are about to take off for three months for their summer vacation.