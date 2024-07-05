“Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 4th of July on different coasts” links

We didn’t get any announcements from Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez on the Fourth of July, but they celebrated the holiday on different coasts. Ben is in LA with his kids and Jennifer went to her house in the Hamptons this week. [JustJared]
JLo really made some choices with that outfit. Anyone else remember Holly Hobby? I’m definitely getting that theme from her blouse, especially paired with classic 80’s high waisted, pleated mom khakis. It’s so terrible I can’t even focus on the gossip.
I think it’s cute and on trend – 80’s cuts are back in style.
For decades, we’ve made fun of a lot of ’80s fashions, and I decline to say it’s cute because it’s on trend and someone in fashion decided to tell everyone these pants are fashionable. I felt that way about the horrible shoulder pads they brought back, and people used the phrase “on trend” on here.
Having said that, Jennifer Lopez never looks bad. She’s a stunning woman with a beautiful body and pulls this outfit off by being J-Lo. She puts a lot of effort into what she wears from head to toe, even for a trip to the garden center with her manager, because to her it is a photoshoot. It’s her brand.
Her blouse looks like a summer pajama top. Like something I would have worn when I was a kid. And I had a framed Holly Hobby picture on my bedroom wall back then.
i admit i love her outfit. not too crazy about the return of pleated pants, but she comes pretty close to pulling them off. i flat-out love the blouse. but i’m here for shirts made out of bedsheets and blouses that look like my grandma made them.
Holly Hobby wallpaper AND bedspread here!
I concur on the Holly Hobbie assessment. Apparently there’s a new movie on Hulu so maybe J.Lo’s look was intentional?
https://www.hollyhobbie.com/
Her blouse looks like an 80’s wallpaper pattern.
I like what she is wearing.
Ben has his wedding ring ?
They are taking a break before signing the divorce papers ???? 🤨
Before this week, I was predicting the end of summer for the divorce announcement. I changed my mind to 4th July because I thought they wouldn’t the press see that they weren’t together for the holiday. Well, I’m going back to my original prediction of end of summer.
I predict they are just waiting until everything is ironed out with their financial settlement and, hopefully, maybe even the house will have sold by then and they will know what kind of loss they are incurring. Either way, house sold or not, they will announce it when all of the financial issues are agreed upon, and not a particular date like the end of the summer, which, to me, wouldn’t be ideal because the kids would be heading back to school as the headlines hit. It’s better to do it in the middle of their summer break and have it be old news by the time school starts.
I’m glad Ben was with his kids for the holiday. He is sticking to his priorities including his job, his sobriety and well Being. J Lo seems to be doing the same.
So, that is a good thing. Isn’t it?
I agree. She can be more relaxed in the Hamptons with her kids and Ben in LA with his kids and therefore space between them. The paps can’t spin some bogus fake story that they’ve secretly met up or how they ignored each other on July 4th, etc. They are on two different coasts doing their own thing.
She looks fine. Ppl should wear whatever they want, who cares
Was thinking same, clearly kindness is lost to mean snark today! Perhaps not enough coffee this am after late night fireworks.
I was thinking this as well. A lot of the negative comments thrown her way sound exactly like the crap the derangers throw at Meghan whenever she dares to show herself in public.
I’d take this 80s outfit and whatever she’s worn since she went to Europe over her thirsty IG-trendy or semi-naked usual style, any day. She’s a beautiful, accomplished woman whose wardrobe has been consistently trying to appeal to the male gaze for most of the last two decades. More often than not it’s been like: ‘Oh there she goes: JLo in another sexy edgelord outfit… Bo-ooring!’.
She has a killer physique and of course she can wear whatever she wishes. But for some time her fashion choices have been in a rut and haven’t complimented where she is within the industry or as a person.
I think they will wait until the house gets sold. All information regarding finances need to be available. Money may not be a problem but cash flow may be tight because of so much recent spending on her film etc.
The Caesar salad is asking for the typo in its name to be corrected on its centennial anniversary. Come correct for the Caesar Salad pls!
Wrinkled and pleated🤭I bet she spends hours getting ready just to leave the house.
Loving the hat. Definitely had a church dress in that pattern, ruffles included, when I was 8. I was adorable. 😉
I had a Lanz nightgown— or maybe pajamas: stripes, tiny flowers, ruffles. It was cute.
Lanz, I couldn’t think of the name! Every Christmas I got a new Lanz flannel nightgown, I looked like Heidi.
I didn’t recognize JLo at first. She looks thinner, more wiry than I am used to seeing her. I wonder if like me, she’s lost weight from stress and tension over all the things that haven’t worked out for her recently. But she’s always working out, and summer is an active time for many people, so who knows.
The outfit is cute for the summer but not what I would have expected to see on her. It’s a more playful look than I’ve ever seen her do before, which is another reason I didn’t immediately recognize her.
Lol, to all the haters of JLo’s outfit, what do you think one should wear whilst working in the garden?
Don’t you mean “while directing her gardeners” who are working in the garden? LOL
Wait, Ben & Jen might be splitting?? Is [publicity driven] love dead?!?
Oof! There are videos of the huge mostly empty arena from her tour, with an article claiming that tickets were reduced to $8 with no takers. No wonder she canceled it.
I’m hoping Ben and Jen make it. I always liked them together, so I’m choosing to take them wearing their wedding rings as a sign that they’re still at least working on it.
Ummm is no one gonna mention Kesha’s new single??? Her first as an independent artist which dropped on Independence Day?! It freaking slaps…club Kesha is back & I’m so psyched
Why he he always out, walking around? He lives in LA! He must be the only person on the sidewalk.