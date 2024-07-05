“Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 4th of July on different coasts” links

We didn’t get any announcements from Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez on the Fourth of July, but they celebrated the holiday on different coasts. Ben is in LA with his kids and Jennifer went to her house in the Hamptons this week. [JustJared]

An explainer on the Taraji P. Henson-Keith Lee situation, which confused the hell out of me and I still don’t really get it. [LaineyGossip]

Happy (belated) 100th birthday to the Cesar salad. [Jezebel]

Brandi Glanville is threatening to sue Bravo. [Socialite Life]

Are you watching AppleTV+’s Presumed Innocent? [Pajiba]

What’s the worst “rich kid syndrome” you’ve ever seen? [Buzzfeed]

Vanessa Hudgens gave birth to her first kid. [Hollywood Life]

The Afraid trailer – the smart house/AI is the villain. [Seriously OMG]

Letitia Wright wore Prada to an Atlanta premiere. [RCFA]

Trixie Mattel gave a tour of her new home. [OMG Blog]