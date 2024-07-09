Duchess Sophie’s ‘temperament is very different’ to ‘self-obsessed’ Meghan

The Duchess of Edinburgh has seen her status within the family elevated this year. It was already elevated when the Sussexes left the UK and Sophie hilariously pitched herself as their replacement for YEARS. When Charles became king, Sophie really began sucking up to Charles and Camilla and it’s paid off this year. With the Princess of Wales only being seen once this year, everything’s coming up Sophie! Which is the point of this latest dumb Mail commentary piece. First, they spent ten paragraphs comparing Sophie to the Duchess of Sussex (bizarre), all so they could get Richard Fitzwilliams to declare that Sophie is better than Meghan, for reasons!
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, who described Sophie as ‘cheerful, dedicated and attentive’, said that she has always been ‘the achiever.’
‘[The Duchess of Edinburgh] is down to earth which is pivotal, but without attracting adverse publicity,’ he said. ‘It is Sophie who has been the achiever. In recent years she has visited Kosovo, South Sudan, Iraq and Ukraine as well as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other African countries meeting victims of gender-based sexual violence. Sophie is active on the ground in this area, as shown in her visit to Sierra Leone in 2020, which is an excellent example of what working members of the royal family can achieve.’
However, in contrast, he suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is a very different character to the Duchess of Edinburgh; claiming that while Meghan is ‘self-obsessed’, Sophie prefers to ‘get on with it’.
He told FEMAIL: ‘Sophie was famously a confidante of the late Queen and King Charles knows he can trust her implicitly. Her temperament is very different to Meghan’s. The latter, though not without talent, is self-obsessed and reportedly temperamental. Sophie is attached to nearly 70 organisations. Meghan only had a few patronages, Harry had a few more [and] they chose to give them up to make a new life elsewhere. Sophie and Edward do not seek publicity or praise. Like Princess Anne, they get on with it, are trusted, do a lot of good and not just for themselves, as the Sussexes do often appear to do.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Personally, if I was in Sophie’s position and the only way someone could compliment me was through the character assassination of a woman of color who left the country over four years ago, I might want to rethink everything. Is this really the only way to build up poor forgettable Sophie? Sophie who?? They’ve got to say “no, really, she’s better than Meghan, she’s exactly like Meghan only she’s white and she never left the country!” The cope is real. Also: “nearly 70 patronages” after being a royal wife for 25 years? By comparison, King Charles has like 800 patronages. Princess Anne has hundreds of patronages too. And given Sophie’s schedule, you would never guess that she is a “full-time working royal” either.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh photographed at the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024 at Buckingham Palace, London. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign’s official birthday. This year the colours were trooped by The Irish Guards.,Image: 881899143, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh centre, arrives for the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool),Image: 882372575, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Pool, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, talk as they leave following the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.,Image: 882391812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes / Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04604421. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William attend the Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle.,Image: 882605140, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
Ms Julia Longbottom, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Edinburgh and H.E. Mr. Hirofumi Nakasone make their way along the East Gallery to attend the State Banquet for Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Tuesday June 25, 2024. .
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 884750370, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, for the installation to the Order of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Baroness Black of Strome LT, Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws LT and Sir Geoff Palmer KT. Picture date: Wednesday July 3, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew,Image: 886930922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Featuring: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Duchess of Edinburgh travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, to celebrate King Charles III’s official birthday.
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Arrivals at day three of Royal Ascot races
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Arrivals at day three of Royal Ascot races.
Featuring: Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Saint Sophie spin. She won’t get far since it is doubtful Camilla likes her.
Not only that what impact has her visit really done for the folks in Sierra Leone , Kosovo, and South Sudan. I would like to know. Zilt!
What did she actually do beside go there and give a speech? No impact at all. These people geez!!
Everybody is being compared to Meghan, even Queen Elizabeth 🤣🤣🤣 ” You will quicker see my mom on the front page of the news paper instead of Sophie – Fleet Street/Omid Scobie” 🤣🤣🤣
Yes, in a battle between Camilla and this forgettable nobody, I say sic the Horse on her. I can’t believe I’m actually on Camilla’s side on this.
The silent comparision really is with Kate, isn’t it? Sophie does more, gets on better with Willy and does solo foreign trips without being late or flashing her knickers!
They’ve replaced Kate with Meghan in the article, so obvious. Kate is self obsessed, temperamental and does no work! She’s the one who has left her patronages to close down or wait years for a visit.
I have always believed that the British press are really talking about W&K but insert H&M’s name instead.
Exactly what I was thinking!!!! Sophie does seem to accomplish a lot more than Kate and has a work ethic. Why bring Meghan into it – these “journalists” are obsessed with her and can’t stop writing about her.
all about the clicks!
What knickers? Muff Kate at it again!
Sofiesta has been trying to happen for 25 years. That they want to trash Meghan, a self made, successful woc to embiggen a woman who made fun of the royals on a recording whilst being taken in by a fake sheik, drove her biz into bankruptcy. and who lives dependant on her brother in law because she’s a welfare recipient who wears Gucci. Gmafb
Yup. This is just pathetic. Meghan was a “working royal” for less than 2 years, over 4 years ago. You told her to be 50% less of who she is as a person. You’re STILL telling her daily why you all knew she would fail from the second you breathlessly first “reported” the name Meghan Markle.
Meanwhile, you’ve all used Meghan’s brief time in the U.K. as cover for the fact that the current Princess of Wales has been around for decades, doing nothing. Why don’t you all crunch those civil list numbers since Kate joined the family. You know, your actual business.
Really, and during most of her time with the RF she was on a major tour while pregnant and another after having had Archie – even so, she managed to do some serious work. And, as I recall, when Elizabeth assigned the patronages to Meghan, the press said it was surprising and a mark of admiration that she would be given them so soon.
Oh, did she remember her knickers?
Agreed, I think he is making a very pointed comment here about Sophie’s international work. We can discuss how impactful that work or those visits may be – but the fact is that she does travel several times a year to various parts of the world on her own. Kate has gone to Denmark for one night (or was it two?) by herself after being married for 13 years. Sophie is going to Ukraine, the Middle East, Sierra Leone, I think she went to Colombia last year, etc.
Kate goes to Wimbledon and calls her July work complete.
But the other issue of course is why not just let Sophie’s work stand on its own? There is no reason to drag Meghan into it. She was a working royal for less than 2 years. I know she’s an easy target for the british press, but that’s also why I think they really want to talk about Kate’s lack of work and are just subbing in Meghan’s name.
and if they’re attacking Kate for being lazy, i think it means the gloves may be coming back off.
This is the real comparison!!
I doubt charles trusts Sophie since she made negative comments about him and Camilla when she confided in the fake sheikh
“Sophia who?” Asks literally every one..
Well when Lamborghini has left and all you’ve got is the Fiesta you’re gonna have to do a lot of lying to yourself to get through the day.
If you have to lie and downgrade someone else to be built up, you aren’t much. And, H&M did NOT leave all their causes in the UK behind. IF Sophie actually does so much, why not go into detail about HER work without mentioning anyone else? Makes me think her work doesn’t really have enough substance to sustain a short article.
True. They really didn’t ghost the orgs with which they had good relations. Meghan donated money for a new wing at mayhew in honor of her friend that passed. Meghan donated cuyana bags to smartworks. Harry still works with wellchild and Scotty’s soldiers. But why bring reality into the conversation🙄
This! Meghan and Harry still work with British orgs and keep in touch with them. Also, they refuse to acknowledge any of the work the Sussexes do stateside with organizations focused on mental health and social media and young people, as well as other causes. All they talk about is Netflix because it pains them to acknowledge the reality.
Sorry, Soph, we all still remember when you were recorded gossiping about the royals and were forced to return to the family business with your tail tucked between your legs. Glad to see your mean girl tendencies have worked out for you there. Have fun slithering in that nest of vipers!
This.
Just so I’m clear: the woman who was famously caught on tape using her royal connections to secure marketing business is not “self-obsessed”? The same woman who shunned Harry and Meghan during a church service? Okay. Sure.
Way to shoehorn in a Meghan diss, guys. Real subtle!
It feels like a tacit admission that nobody would give enough of a f–k to so much as read a brief article about boring, basic-ass Sophie without a namedrop of her niece-in-law to give the DM’s audience their morning hate-on.
The they just get on with it is so cliche and irritating. Sophie took the time from her getting on with it to mean girl meghan.
What pisses the BM off more than anything, is that Meghan never tap danced for them or the royal family.
They thought they could beat her down, and they came close to making her want to take her life.
They’re embarrassed that she never leaves Heathrow Airport, and I hope if England get the IG, Meghan skips it.
Poor Sofiesta will always be in Meghan shadow as she was in Diana’s.
Poor sucker is walking on eggshells, better not offend Chucky, Cowmilla, Cain or Unable, otherwise she will be back to talking to Arabs for money.
This is akin to your job review stating how good of an employee you are because you’re so much better and loyal than that jerk of an award winning top salesperson who opened their own firm and quit 3 years ago. Their frustration even half a decade later that they people they told to leave if they didn’t like it, took their advice is stunning.
Good comparison.
This really is an excellent comparison.
All I can say is Sophie needs a good stylist stat, if they want to compare her to anyone. That green dress is so awful. Bad fit and ugly color do nothing for her.
Look I know it’s “tradition”and an “honor” but they should retire the weird yellow silk thingee stat… I don’t recall Elizabeth being forced to wear that outfit killer so maybe the other ladies can be allowed to dump it.
Ol’ Soph is always good for a laugh in these dire times and is a stark reminder of What Not to Wear. Don’t turn those slipcovers into a dress, grrrl. Don’t wear a ‘70s suede jacket with a skirt made out of shower caps! She always looks like she’s in a bathrobe, somehow.
Richard has forgotten we have seen Sophie scream at her security guard in the street. There are photos to prove it. He’s forgotten the fake sheik business and slagging off everyone. So there goes the temperament and trustworthiness. As for “getting on with it” what else can she do? She tried to make it on the outside and FAILED, leaving debts the Queen had to cover. That’s Sophie’s story. Failure and scandal. How’s getting photographed with Chris Tarrant’s hand up your top for “adverse publicity”! Pepperidge farm remembers!
“Pepperidge Farm remembers” gets me, everytime. I hear it in the old guy’s voice and laugh some more.
Thanks, needed that!
The worst was screaming at her police protection officer in the street, abuse at someone who couldn’t respond.
The mask slipped that day and the real Sophie stood revealed. She’s not a happy person, is she.
I always remember first when she’s mentioned the poor lady crossing a road in London a year ago killed by one of Sophie’s police outriders. Let’s never forget that.
Sophie’s of no importance, and should never have had police outriders clearing the way for her car in the first place.
Does any UK royal exist without Meghan or Harry?
As for Sophie she ACTUALLY said derogatory things about Charles & Camilla & Elizabeth unlike Meghan & was recorded on tape with her comments. The North remembers despite how much they try to rewrite history
Sophie the beard. That is all I’m going to say.
Sophie should remember she is a woman with a past, and should therefore discourage this comparison.
So won’t like her past comments and actions resurfacing again.
The lower-level windsors hv no say in how theyre portrayed by the scum media. Only the fug-4 are protected: chucky & the horse, bully & kitty.
Harry told us in Spare tht when chucky said he couldnt stop the shitmedia from abusing M, it was akin to him saying he couldnt tell his valet what to do. And former shitmedia practitioners are on viddeo confessing tht when they worked for the shitmedia they were told they could say anything they wanted about H&M but WanK was “off limits.”
So even tho H&M left the cesspit known as the BRFirm theyre still persecuting them but every so often they play at dissing some other low-hanging fruits….like sofiesta.
Or they get a chance to sink their fangs into folks like kitty’s parents when kitty is in the doghouse, as she was during the 1st 6 months this yr when she was obviously in separation negotiations and the shitmedia applied at bit of pressure (clearly via instructions) by writing about her parents criminal financial exposure & embarrassment.
As Meghan was driven out of this country by the RF and the BM, to compare her with Sophie is peculiar. I wonder if this article made Sophie uncomfortable. They all know the reason why Harry and Meghan had to go.
How tall can one really stand when their foot is on someone else’s neck?
When did the press and Palace’s attitude towards feminism change? Because I seem to remember when Meghan joined the family she was made to give up her work with UN Women and World Vision and the press declared that Meghan couldn’t talk about women’s rights. When did Sophie become interested in women’s issues?
I think that British talking head woman called it a long time ago when she described Sophie as a Ford Fiesta compared to Meghan the Lamborghini. So that’s a settled issue. Frankly, Sophie is palatable to the British monarchy in the same way a dish rag is admired by the charlady, she’s workable, but not the best you could have. Let’s face it, Sophie became a belly crawling doormat after she and her sister wife tried and failed to make it outside the so-called fold. Wasn’t that around the same time of the Sophie tapes? Don’t mistake me, I simply don’t care for this person, but for the fact that she came for Meghan, publicly, in an attempt to ingratiate herself to the powers that be. I don’t know what she thinks she’s accomplished when the invisible contract media make it clear they can only talk about her if Meghan is mentioned, because otherwise, they know no one cares about Sophiesta.
Is this supposed to be a drinking game every time you see the phrase ‘self-obsessed’? Too bad Fiesta, this is actually all about Meghan, no one writes about you or rarely posts a pic of you when you are on tour. You have to bring your own photographer along or there would be zilch. The jealous exes cannot stop talking about Meghan for even one day, yet she doesn’t even remember their names or faces. And this screed is a rehash of a road more than well-traveled. Boring is the word. It is beyond time for the British tabloids to move on.
Sophie tried to continue her PR business when she married into that family but had to step down for reasons. Was she self-obsessed because she tried to work outside of that bubble of fake posh and privilege? Is self-obsessed means BLACK.
Nobody told her to keep some articles praising her as the most important person in the history of the entire United Kingdom for her 60th birthday in January ?
“And given Sophie’s schedule, you would never guess that she is a “full-time working royal” either.”
Like William, she must be done in by the school runs, poor sausage. Bet that’s what they bonded over. /snerk
If she’s so essential to the royal family she should demand a higher clothing allowance because she dresses abysmally.
These people can keep telling themselves that they don’t need Meghan because they have Sophie/Kate/Louise/Zara. But they protest too much.
They can’t talk about anybody without dragging Meghan into it. Without Meghan, there is nothing but a boring pile of leftovers and they know it. By dissing Meghan they believe they’re boosting these washed-out, washed-up royals, but the truth is – they need to throw in Meghan’s name (= outrage! controversy! indignation!) because otherwise nobody is going to even bother to read puff pieces about these drab lazy women.
Let’s hope Louise keeps away from working for the royals, she seems a nice girl.
The two women’s temperaments ARE different! They don’t call her Sophiesta for nothing!
Sophie is willing to grovel and make herself dowdy for handouts from the pathologically jealous king and work shy willy. Meghan’s head wasn’t @#$%ed enough by the Windsors to believe she deserved to be abused and scapegoated. She also has a work ethic and is willing/able to pay her own way without groveling for scraps.
Every time I read or hear these same hateful and questionable people try and say that the woman that they write and talk about every single day is obsessed with herself, I have to laugh and think about a black kettle and how that comparison would rub them the wrong way because, well obviously being compared to anything black would be a step too far for these hateful bigots. No one is as obsessed or consumed with Meghan than they are, and that includes Meghan.
Sophie has been in this family for decades. She has been embroiled in scandals, criticized the royals, tried to make money off of her association to them and has had failed business dealings during the decades that she has been there. Her and her husband (who is also not well known) have ventured outside the institution and have managed to not make any profit for their charities as this supposed over “achiever” this person wants us to believe Sophie is. She has been around even during the Diana years yet no one would know who she is without linking her to other royals, including the always over achieving Meghan who entered the royal family as a self made millionaire and achieved more than Sophie during the short period of time that Meghan was a senior working royal.
I see Meghan stays living rent free in their heads. It’s just ridiculous at this point. Beyond ridiculous. It’s insane.
poor Sophie. No article about her can stand alone without dragging Duchess Meghan in
This man needs to earn a check-this comparison should be between the other working royal ladies-Meghan has been gone over 4 years-he should be stirring the pot among the other royal women.