Amber Rose, newly MAGA, will speak at the Republican National Convention

Back in May, Amber Rose sauntered down to Mar-a-Lago and posed for a photo with Donald and Melania Trump. Amber posted the photo on her social media and seemingly endorsed Trump for president. Which is weird, because eight years ago, Amber was very anti-Trump and she spoke out about how he shouldn’t be president and how he’s a racist idiot. But a lot can happen in eight years. Someone like Amber could fall into a toxic cult or have a major head injury or maybe she’s just so broke-ass that she needs to give a paid political endorsement to a rapist felon. In any case, the SlutWalk founder is scheduled to speak at this year’s Republican National Convention. A CNN reporter announced the news and Amber confirmed it:
RNC news: Amber Rose, a reality tv personality and model who shocked fans by endorsing Donald Trump for president earlier this year, is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention next week, a source familiar tells CNN.
🇺🇸❤️🌹
Yeah. I can’t even imagine being this broke. I know she’s a mother to two sons and I have no idea if her sons’ fathers pay anything in child support (Wiz Khalifa probably does?) but damn, what a sh-tty thing to do for a check. I’m not even joking when I say that I would prefer to literally sell my body to strangers than endorse Donald Trump for money.
Incidentally, Rolling Stone just did an interesting piece about how the Trump campaign has brought Billy McFarland into the tent. McFarland is the con artist who “organized” the Fyre Fest, mostly by paying celebrities to promote the fake festival on their social media pages. The Trump campaign saw McFarland’s fraud and they just had to have him. Birds of a feather, like attracts like. McFarland has been using his connections to introduce the Trump campaign to random rappers and Black celebrities in the hopes of peeling off Black voters from the Democratic Party. This is absolutely based on a plotline on 30 Rock, but even 30 Rock’s writers could not come up with something this absurd.
Amber Rose’s Instagram, Backgrid.
A pity. I hope the check was fat because she’s toasted toasted now.
Tr*mp thinks he’s using her to get out the ‘Black vote’. Although he would just say, the Blacks. And you’re probably right because all the Black people at his rallies are paid to be there.
I wonder if those are the “black jobs” the immigrants are supposed to be taking.
Nothing says, “I’m a credible spokesperson,” like a face tattoo.
I hope that she got paid up front because Trump never pays anyone.
That check will bounce
Given her past antics this does not surprise me – she needs to speak to Stacey Dash to find out how this played out for her.
Amber is this years sunken place inhabitant.
Please remind me what happened with Stacey Dash because I don’t remember but I feel like it was a small serving of just desserts.
Stacey tried to jump onto the right wing grift train but she wasn’t polling well with their Fox’s audience and was being called ‘too aggressive’ (rolls eyes) so the powers that be found a reason to ‘suspend’ her whilst she was live on air. She used the word “shit”.
She then sh!t talked on twitter and they axed her.
She then tried to run for congress but was very unpopular and axed from that also.
Basically lots of failure to launch projects on the right and messy Terfy behaviour.
She then had the very public spat with Seal on Insta where he talked about her being in the sunken place, which stuck and she was clowned and went back into obscurity.
Stacey’s at least an attractive (and light skinned) woman. How on earth could she be less popular with the fox crowd than Candace Owen or Diamond and Silk?
I don’t understand how any woman could endorse DT ever. Even if you were anti-abortion, how do you not see that isn’t the only right he would love to take away from women? And how do you not see how toxic his treatment of women has always been?
Never forget that women are the foot soldiers of the patriarchy, especially white women. They will vote for the Leopards Eating Faces Party each and every time. Proximity to power is a hell of a drug.
I call them the lapdogs. Maybe if I’m good girl and do as I’m told I’ll get some scraps thrown at me.
I am a white women and I HATE Tr*mp. But I understand what you are stating. My 2 sisters love him. We do not talk politics anymore. I didn’t speak to them for a year when he was in office.
I’m white and this is true.
#f*cktrump
I agree with you 100 percent!! I really get upset when any women vote for him but I especially hate to see women of color(or men of color) vote for him—- knowing how he has always treated and talked about them— it hurts my heart!! My husband is from Brooklyn and everyone in the city despises him—- he will tell any lie to get there vote, most know what a racist swine he is—tell everyone to read project 25— if you are not White straight Christian man, he will take all your civil rights from you and silence you,his cult the white Nationalist organization is targeting women,POC (African Americans) minorities, LGBTQ communitys. He will probably make Tim Scott his gardener!! Tell everyone about project 25,and vote Blue it will save you and your family life’s and our wonderful county!! I can’t believe she has stupped so low to speak at the anti Christs convention — must be paying her well!! PEACE!!
The only thing I have to say is that I don’t understand how Slut Walks fit into Trump’s demographic: I thought he was courting trad wives instead. So I don’t see this as immediately helping him bigly.
I’m really upset with the whole situation surrounding the election, but please vote. If you haven’t already done so, please sign up to vote.
She gets paid and he gets to crow about how “Black women love me!” That’s it. It’s not that deep.
You’d think the MAGA crowd despises Amber and everything she is. They probably still do, but don’t care? And you’d think Amber would know that, but I guess not.
That’s what I’m wondering: how she thinks she can do both of those things without being a hypocrite. Many of the loudest victim-blamers are also republican. She will probably try to rationalize what she’s doing by saying she’s changing them by joining them and talking to them. This is a very disappointing turn for her to take,
Her second son’s father is the same dude currently dating Cher so there’s no reason for him not to be paying child support (he’s been getting gigs and pay out of the deal).
Amber Rose has been off since before she got that ridiculous tattoo on her forehead.
It’s a terrible thing to worship money to the point where you stand for nothing.
Genuine question — You think Cher has a “deal” to date that guy? Like, it’s completely fake?
I don’t necessarily think it’s fake, but do I think Cher is very pragmatic and would understand that just as she expects to get something from the arrangement, so does AE (I can’t remember his full name and don’t feel like looking it up).
I don’t think she’d be mad or bothered about a mutually beneficial arrangement where everyone understands the terms.
Whaaaat? How? I don’t understand the psychological process of this 180.
Follow the money.
She is so stupid for this. It makes my blood boil.
Love the 30 Rock reference!
It’s almost shocking how many things 3 Rock joked about or created that have actually happened years later.
Still waiting for trump to get eaten by lions on the space station though. Fingers crossed.
I’m not mad at her. She has no discernible talent, no life skills that can earn her living. It’s just so many men she can have babies with in hopes of hefty child support. They met her price. It’s as simple as that. I just know if trump is elected if she’s in the boat with me, IF we lose the war, she’d better not say a d*mn thing to me the entire trip back to Africa.
@Dora
“ she’d better not say a d*mn thing to me the entire trip back to Africa”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙂🙂
😭😭😭😭💀
At first I thought, “Who?” So either I’m out of touch with pop culture or she’s that desperate. Of course, both are probably true. lol
Never heard of her until just this minute so I’m pretty sure all the old white farts who love Trump won’t care. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It’s important for some old white farts to be able to say , ‘See? Even “da Blacks” love Trump.‘ They loved it when Candace Owens and Kanye West went MAGA. Racists LOVE to look at the people they despise and point out how the rest of us Black folks are ignorant haters and “ghetto” for not embracing their orange boy, the Head Bigot.
The MAGAs can have Amber Rose. The best thing she ever did was SlutWalk and that was a minute ago.
Saw her driving a powder blue Tesla SUV a few months back. She’s also done a show on Intervention trying to get a friend sober. I don’t get her. It’s an old story selling out your people in the name of money or favor. It’s sad and I hope people see through it.
Maybe she and Kanye can find their way back to each other now, and be a crazy version of Bennifer.
Yet another reason some celebrities and influencers shouldn’t be the focus of politics bc a lot of them change their minds like most people change their underwear. Others don’t know enough nor bother to educate themselves about the important and nuanced issues involved. Many of them are simply PAID influencers who really don’t stand for any key or important principles or they would be doing more for their communities and supporters. Don’t get me started on Slutwalk (just whyyyy and wth???). But Amber really hasn’t been relevant since she dated Kanye and is mostly known for who she dates. Chrissette Michele (who has a beautiful singing voice) STILL hasn’t recovered from the damage/backlash her career took after she endorsed 45 and until that major blunder, she had had a more positive reputation than Amber could ever wish for. Stacey Dash (of Clueless – talk about apropos) who was dropped by Fox after increasingly stupid comments, had stated that she didn’t see the need for Black History Month or BET (despite getting famous from starring in a Black movie and music videos by Black artists), was recently on a show on BET! And she still gets ridiculed. So I don’t think many people will take Amber seriously and many of her actions show why. Wiz Khalifa, her first son’s father, has said she was a good mother and imo that’s more important than her “celebrity” status.
SlutWalk is a movement calling attention to victim-blaming, rape-culture, street harassment, and sexual violence. It’s about respect for all bodies and protesting the idea that a woman’s physical appearance is an excuse for violence and harassment. Amber Rose’s problem isn’t her involvement with SlutWalk, it’s her Trump support and her belief that she can make anything about that administration or its supporters pro-woman.
It has always been my belief that the “slutwalk” branding was a huge mistake if what you say its objectives were is true. And amber as the face of it was also a huge mistake…..even if she was the one that got it started and/or publicized.
Theres no evidence that the needle on: “victim-blaming, rape-culture, street harassment, and sexual violence” has moved one iota in the right direction for having amber rose attached to it with all the slutwalking she did for it.
Bottomline: if you have no core principles, that shines thru in everything you attempt to do and in fact, taints the very thing around which youre trying to galvanize action.
Why do people keep saying she’s doing this for the money? She fully came out and has supported Trump already. So doing this isn’t some desperate woman doing it ONLY for the money. It aligns with her truly being a MAGA. She is a “deplorable” just like the rest of the MAGAs.
Also, according to Google her net worth is 12 million. Not exactly a desperate financial situation.
She’s going to go on that hedonistic stage and say how she always voted for democrats and after taxes and blah, blah, blah she’s seen the light. No morals and broke…just like Trump.
The money they paid her better set her up for the next little while cause she’s gonna need it.
MAGA is a repository for has-beens still desperate for attention. No talent or intelligence required. Just show support and lap that sweet attention up.
ONLY ALL THE BESTEST PEOPLE!
BE BEST!!
I’m getting THE STAND vibes of this and the election in general😬
I don’t think people fully grasp the impending doom but I guess it helps to ignore every poll and just blindly soldier ahead with a corpse for a candidate.
I’d vote for a corpse over DT. That’s why you have a VP.
Agree, I’d rather vote for a corpse than a Convicted Felon.
Oh she’s “one of the good ones”
UGH
Fuck MAGA. I hope this country does what France does and everyone joins together to defeat what is only 30% of pure id thinking here in the USA. MAGA dedication can only be defined as being for money or for morons.
She and others will be known until their graves wtf she voted for a convicted felon, rapist and pedophile