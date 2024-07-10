Princess Beatrice wore Monique Lhuillier to the Wimbledon quarterfinals

This year’s Wimbledon has been a soggy mess. There has been rain every day or almost every day of the tournament thus far. The All-England Club has made good use of their two show-court roofs, and now that we’re further in the tournament, all of the big singles matches will be on those courts too. All of which to say, it does feel like A-list turnout has been muted because of the rain. But on Tuesday, there were two big quarterfinal matches on Centre Court, both of them involving Italian players. Russian octopus Daniil Medvedev beat Italian string-bean Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller, and Italian sparkplug Jasmine Paolini beat American Emma Navarro.

When I saw that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi came out for the Centre Court matches, I was like “oh, nice, I wonder if Beatrice is a Medvedev fan.” But then I remembered… Edo’s family has Italian roots. They were probably there to support the Italians. Still, they cut to Beatrice during Daniil’s on-court speech after the match and she looked happy for him! (Check out the whole video, it’s cute, but they cut to Bea at the 44-second mark)

Beatrice’s Wimbledon look was really good – she wore a floral Monique Lhuillier silk shirtdress. The roof was closed throughout both matches, so you know it was humid in there, but she didn’t show it. Her style has improved so much. Edo looked a bit torn up that Sinner wasn’t feeling great.

Also including some photos of Sienna Miller and her lover Oli Green, and of course my fave Daniil, who will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal on Friday!