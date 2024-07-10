Brad Pitt ‘has virtually no contact with the adult kids’ & ‘limited’ contact with the twins

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie filed legal papers to change her legal name to Shiloh Jolie, dropping the “Pitt” hyphenate. Brad Pitt responded in typical fashion, with a strategic leak from “a source close to Brad.” The source huffed to People: “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” As we noted at the time, Shiloh is his second daughter. He was already father to a daughter before Shiloh was born: Zahara was adopted by Brad and Angelina in 2005. Shiloh was born in 2006.

Anyway, the point is that Brad is a terrible father and we know for a fact that five out of six kids want nothing to do with him. Maddox and Pax despise him. Shiloh hired her own lawyer to remove “Pitt” from her name. Zahara and Vivienne have both dropped Pitt from their names at school and in Broadway playbills. Knox is the only question mark, but it’s more than likely that Knox feels the same way and he’s just quieter about it. Well, Knox and Vivienne are about to turn 16 years old, meaning they are the only two kids left who are part of a custodial arrangement between their parents. This is what “sources close to Brad” are hanging their hats on – the two youngest kids are required to “engage” with him to some degree, before they turn 18 years old and cut him out of their lives too, I guess.

One month after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter Shiloh filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE that the actor has “virtually no contact” with his adult kids but still has visitation with his younger kids. “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source says. Pitt is currently on location in Europe filming his upcoming racing movie F1. Jolie, 48, and Pitt, 60, share six kids: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The source also notes that the couple’s custody agreement allows visitation rights to their minor children. “[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.” A source close to Pitt recently revealed to PEOPLE that the father of six is “aware and upset” about Shiloh’s name change. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” the source said in June. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” added the insider. “He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” the source continued, but the distance from his children “pains him.” “He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another source close to Pitt told PEOPLE. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

[From People]

“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids” – I guess we’re now including Shiloh with the “adult kids.” Which is funny because he’s spent years spreading lies about how he and Shiloh are tight and they have a good relationship. Guess not! Anyway, I don’t know why Brad and his team keep trying to “manage” this story, because they cannot massage it in any positive way. Brad Pitt’s children hate him. They hate him because he terrorized them and hurt their mother. He’s still using the legal system to abuse their mother and the kids see that too. Running to People Mag to claim that he still has some contact with two out of six kids is not a win.