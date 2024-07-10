Brad Pitt ‘has virtually no contact with the adult kids’ & ‘limited’ contact with the twins

On her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie filed legal papers to change her legal name to Shiloh Jolie, dropping the “Pitt” hyphenate. Brad Pitt responded in typical fashion, with a strategic leak from “a source close to Brad.” The source huffed to People: “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.” As we noted at the time, Shiloh is his second daughter. He was already father to a daughter before Shiloh was born: Zahara was adopted by Brad and Angelina in 2005. Shiloh was born in 2006.
Anyway, the point is that Brad is a terrible father and we know for a fact that five out of six kids want nothing to do with him. Maddox and Pax despise him. Shiloh hired her own lawyer to remove “Pitt” from her name. Zahara and Vivienne have both dropped Pitt from their names at school and in Broadway playbills. Knox is the only question mark, but it’s more than likely that Knox feels the same way and he’s just quieter about it. Well, Knox and Vivienne are about to turn 16 years old, meaning they are the only two kids left who are part of a custodial arrangement between their parents. This is what “sources close to Brad” are hanging their hats on – the two youngest kids are required to “engage” with him to some degree, before they turn 18 years old and cut him out of their lives too, I guess.
One month after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter Shiloh filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE that the actor has “virtually no contact” with his adult kids but still has visitation with his younger kids.
“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source says. Pitt is currently on location in Europe filming his upcoming racing movie F1.
Jolie, 48, and Pitt, 60, share six kids: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The source also notes that the couple’s custody agreement allows visitation rights to their minor children.
“[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”
A source close to Pitt recently revealed to PEOPLE that the father of six is “aware and upset” about Shiloh’s name change. “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” the source said in June.
“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” added the insider.
“He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” the source continued, but the distance from his children “pains him.”
“He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another source close to Pitt told PEOPLE. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”
“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids” – I guess we’re now including Shiloh with the “adult kids.” Which is funny because he’s spent years spreading lies about how he and Shiloh are tight and they have a good relationship. Guess not! Anyway, I don’t know why Brad and his team keep trying to “manage” this story, because they cannot massage it in any positive way. Brad Pitt’s children hate him. They hate him because he terrorized them and hurt their mother. He’s still using the legal system to abuse their mother and the kids see that too. Running to People Mag to claim that he still has some contact with two out of six kids is not a win.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” the source continued, but the distance from his children “pains him.”
FFS, in a story about his relationship with kids, the source (i.e. Brad’s spokesperson) feels the need to flag up his latest squeeze? Because that’s what’s important here?!
Still. Interesting word. Saying that you’re “still” happy with someone you are trying to convince the world that you are supposedly in love with does not give the impression that you are indeed in love with this person at all.
@ML, thanks for saying that because I have said this every time there is an article about this person. He works overtime trying to push his relationship, and just who is he trying to convince with his “GreatValue” Angelina? I think he has an obsession with Angelina.
🎯
Virtually. That is such an interesting word, isn’t it? What exactly is the difference between “virtually no” and “no” contact?
Next, BP or people affiliated with him let articles be published in which Shiloh was thinking of moving in with BP. That was about two months ago. Then Shiloh’s name change was caught by TMZ, which destroyed BP’s credibility.
Limited. This is also an interesting word. Vivienne has dropped Pitt professionally. July 12 she and Knox turn 16. BP is getting this article pointing out that he has [limited] contact with the twins days before their birthday. Why is this so important for the public to know now?
When the custody hearing was going on, several people pointed out that 16, not 18, is when the childrens choice about visitation comes into play. I think that’s why Maddox never had to see Pitt again. He was 14 when the whole plane incident happened but the custody arrangements took a long time. I think he’s trying to get ahead of any publicity about the twins officially cutting him out of their life the minute they turn 16.
Good point, Steph. If he thinks that something is about to drop now that the youngest two can choose to have contact or not, then this makes sense. Otherwise it just brings attention to the fact that he is a persona non grata with his own children.
@Steph, that makes sense. They are turning 16 this week or next, which is probably why his PR but this story out.
Of all the places and experiences he’s been sharing with Ines, he should be spending that time with his kids in every attempt to rebuild their relationship and trust, BUT NOPE. He just employs his PR to attack Angie, acts “hurt” about Shiloh dropping his name from hers, and cries crocodile tears over missing the kids. This man truly doesn’t get it and doesn’t care. He loves his kid-free lifestyle with Ines doing as he pleases. I suppose we’ll get more of this nonsense now that his racing movie is coming out.
This is what I think too. He always seems to be gadding about with his latest girlfriend. If he was a decent father, he would make time for the kids. Instead, he makes excuses for not having the time to see them.
He definitely could do more with the twins. He does have time off and he can afford-private jet or commercial airline, first class-to fly back from Europe to LAX and see his children.
I am divorced (2007) and I co-parented with my boys from the time they were 6 and 8 years old.
I don’t know about my ex’s personal life, but I do know mine. I did date (oh, THAT was an eye opener after getting married in 1991) but I always kept a bright line boundary between my kids and my attempts-none successful-at trying to make a relationship work.
They always came first. If anything had ever gotten serious, only then would this person meet my kids and only then would I put anything on say, social media (although I probably would not have done even that). The kids would have to meet and feel comfortable with this person before I would do anything even approaching a “roll out” of the relationship.
The privacy and well being of the children comes first, before anything, especially in the wake of a messy divorce (I had one, too). Being loving and supportive of your likely traumatized children must be THE priority.
Angelina gets that about her kids, and Brad-despite all that has happened-still does not.
I remember an interview with Jennifer Aniston that came out after he and Angelina posed as a married couple for a magazine photoshoot just after they divorced; Jennifer said that he lacked a “sensitivity chip” in his head. That always stuck with me (I’ve dated a few guys like that). Turns out she was 100% right. I’m sure she’s glad she never had kids with him.
Sister Sledge’s lyrics could be Angelina’s children’s theme song. “We are family. I got all my sisters with me. We are family, come on everybody and sing!” They are a happy, united family. He is most definitely not included.
It hasn’t really happened before but I wonder if reporters will as Brad and Tom about their kids. They used to say they keep visits private. But with the Jolie kids and Suri being public about dropping their father’s name, they can’t really hide behind that. It’s amazing that nobody has really asked them in all of these years.
But if a woman goes out everyone’s like, ‘where are her kids…’ such bs. Pitt and the likes of him are celebrated. Disgusting.
Am I supposed to feel sorry for him bc I don’t. Correct me if I’m wrong, but at the twins age visitation is binding, right? Neither them not Angie can refuse him? He’s choosing to prioritize filming. He has more than enough money to live off for the rest of his life. He’s choosing to make movies instead of spending time with his kids. When they cut him off, that’s on him. He hasn’t put in the time to show them that he’s improved or anything.
Courts vary widely in what they order. There may well be no visitation rights conferred although that would be very unusual. There may be supervised visits allowed. There may be daytime visits but no overnights. But it would be unlikely for a court to force visitations on a 16 year old. I suspect that even if he had some visitation rights up to now, he’s probably not exercising them.
If he is so sad- why isn’t he doing anything to fix it- besides hire an old school pr team?
You know, do the work on himself, apologize, act in a way that shows he has changed, give them time and space.
Nope. He continues to use the legal system to financially abuse their mom. He lies about them in the press for the sake of his hollywood image.
He shows zero signs of doing anything to actually fix his relationship.
Personal decision- but grown children forgive A LOT of awful parental abuse- in their own time, if that parent has taken responsibility, and shown that they have changed.
Sometimes forgiveness can still mean no contact- but nothing in any of this makes it look like brad is even trying to be a better dad to his kids, earn their forgiveness.
PR is not a parenting strategy.
To me, this is the saddest part of the whole thing. Those kids lost their dad. Brad could have spent the past 8 years since 2016 getting sober, taking responsibility, and making amends. Even if the marriage was kaput. He could have tried to heal the damages—personally within himself, and with his six children. The alleged parental alienation card does not play well. Angelina did not do this to him. Brad is not the victim in this story. Very sad.
I think the truth is that he’s the one who constantly misses visitations with his children over the past 8 years, that’s why the kids are all indifferent towards him. But his PR will lie and say that Angelina is alienating him and that’s why he isn’t close to his children.
He and Thomas always spend several weeks in Miraval together every year and he’s been pictured in different cities or countries when it was one of his kids birthdays. Vivienne’s friend said he was invited to attend their graduation but didn’t show up.
Even if he was filming he could easily fly the twins over to Europe with a nanny or bodyguard and still spend time with them.
I think that a big problem for him would be that he would have to be sober around the children. It’s also possible that he doesn’t like spending time with them. Some parents don’t like their children even though they love them. As it turned out during the pandemic and lockdowns, being with your family for a too long time can be very painful. And he is rather used to having no limits in doing whatever he wants.
He also needs to include his “girlfriend”‘s name in every single one of these articles as well. I know a lot of people in Hollywood still support him but he just sounds so desperate and like he doesn’t have any friends.
Rich and famous people always have some friends. Who wouldn’t want to be “friends” with a “legendary” actor?But there is a big difference between a friend and a true friend. Mr. Pitt probably doesn’t have the latter.
I wonder if they have any relationship with their paternal extended family. Do we ever hear anything about that?
Pax still hangs out with Pitt’s nephew and nieces when they visit LA. There’s a photo of them floating around on some other sites that I’ve seen and there was also a photo of them at Angelina’s house sometime around 2020. I don’t think they have a problem with his family just with him it seems.
If one of Brad Pitt’s children ever writes some tell-all book about exactly what happened, and why they can’t stand him, Brad Pitt will rue the day. I mean, we all KNOW what happened, we have read the court filings and read Angelina’s account of things, but Pitt’s team loves to smear her in the media. He will have a hard time dismissing his own children’s account when it aligns completely with their mother. It amazes me that I once liked and admired Pitt; he is vile and loathsome to me now.
In addition, I will never understand any woman who wants to date a known abuser and alcoholic, especially when all the facts are so public!!
“It amazes me that I once liked and admired Pitt; he is vile and loathsome to me now” Ditto Johnny Depp.
Agreed; add Tom Cruise to that list as well.
I only liked and admired Keanu. But now I’m afraid, because I’ve come across some information that he also has some bad things on his conscience and his current girlfriend forced him into this relationship by blackmail. I know people make things up, but Brad never aroused much suspicion either.
Pitt has tried to hide and cover up this whole thing. Why? It seems his fans don’t care. He constantly sends out PR about Ines because he wants her to be a star. He isn’t used to just dating a plain ole. He has a movie coming up with George who will be there with Amal whom she can’t compete with and God knows she ain’t Angie or even Aniston.
There no alienation in this case… he missed almost every visitation. When the kids where much younger and then continued on till now
There’s a case were he was suppose to join the twins for their Graduation but he simply just didn’t show up. The school had to call Angelina who had to dash very quickly to be there.
This man is pathetic, he has no one but himself to blame for the relationship he has with those kids.
All those kids had to start physical activities like boxing. Muay Thai and dance to build self confidence because of what they experienced
Angelina had to be called, to dash, last-minute, to her own kids’ graduation ceremony? 🤔
I’m curious to know if the senior Pitts have any relationship with the kids
Well, even he doesn’t know that. Sometimes his “sources” say he has, other times he doesn’t.
“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” added the insider.
“He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” the source continued, but the distance from his children “pains him.”
— What is this, Middle School? WTH does Ines have to do with any of this?