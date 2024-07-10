Jennifer Lopez is having a ‘live, laugh, love’ summer & she’s still ‘smitten’ with Ben

On Monday, I wrote a sort of “placeholder” story about Bennifer, as did People Magazine. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent the Independence Day long-weekend on separate coasts, playing games with their wedding rings. Both got pap’d a lot. There are still no announcements of either divorce or reconciliation. People Mag’s big exclusive was “Jennifer seems fine.” My gut tells me that Jennifer would never “leave” Ben or be the one to say “we are getting a divorce.” No matter what, Ben is still the love of her life. So it’s up to Ben to determine what’s next. That’s sort of what Page Six’s sources are saying too – J.Lo is spending time at her home in the Hamptons and letting Ben figure out what he wants.

A reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seems slimmer by the day amid ongoing divorce rumors, a source exclusively tells Page Six. An insider close to the couple tells us that, while the singer remains “smitten” with her husband, she has embarked on a summer of “health, happiness and joy” for herself and her family.

“Nothing can break her spirit,” the source adds. “She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter.”

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that their marriage has been “over for months” and Lopez seemingly confirmed that as she posted a clip of her 2021 music video for “Cambia el Paso” on Instagram Sunday. The empowering tune features the lyrics, translated from Spanish to English, “Her life is better now without him … She doesn’t need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail.” Lopez then asserts, “He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms.”

The update comes as Lopez, 54, continues to enjoy the summer without Affleck, 51, despite the two still wearing their wedding rings. Over the July 4th weekend, she was spotted looking happy and carefree while enjoying a bike ride with her longtime pal and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, in the Hamptons, N.Y. She was also seen shopping in Bridgehampton with her manager, Benny Medina, and out and about with her child Emme.

Nonetheless, multiple sources tell us that Lopez who has continuously called the Oscar winner the love of her life still feels the same way. We’re told by another source that, amid the rumored split, Lopez has been spending a lot of time with her twins, Emme and Max, 16.

“When they’re not at their summer activities she’s with them,” the source tells us.