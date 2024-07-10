Prince William will skip today’s EURO semifinal due to ‘work commitments’

Prince William traveled to Germany last weekend to attend the EURO quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland. England won and William’s violently “animated enthusiasm” was widely mocked online, much to the dismay of palace spinmasters. William was also being mocked for jetting around to watch football and calling it work, all while he actively avoids any work which doesn’t involve football. Well, long story short, William isn’t going to Germany for today’s EURO semifinal between England and The Netherlands.
Prince William is set to miss the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday, which will see England face the Netherlands for a place in the grand final on Sunday.
HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales will not be travelling to Germany, where this year’s tournament is held, due to work commitments.
It’s actually a pretty big deal that William is skipping, right? The palace courtiers must have been so bothered by all of the memes of William looking so “animated” during the quarterfinal. That’s my guess, that the optics were simply too bad all around. If only William had a real work schedule and did events beyond “watching football,” I think people would have given him a pass to attend the semifinal. Also: I bet some of the Dutch royals attend this match.
Huh. What a weird excuse. If he had said family commitments or something related to Kate I think it would have seemed less weird. Work commitments when he’s the one who makes his schedule and we know he barely works anyway?
I wonder if he was told it was a bad look to be jetting back and forth between Germany and England and he should just wait for the finals on Sunday? (if England makes it, which is a big IF.)
Huh? was my response too. Bc…what work commitments? Whatever the “work” it’s surely gonna be done while he’s watching the game somewhere.
This is giving me – tour? What tour? The world tour, vibes…
I think he was told he can’t go as it looks bad that he can jaunt to Germany all the time for the footie but NOT for gigs supporting his father and King.
IF they make it into the final he will def be there but its a very very big IF.
Yeah, what work? Sure. Willie don’t know the meaning of the word.
William is now one heartbeat a way from the throne so yes he will be subject to more scrunity and criticism. He better get use to it.
Maybe they are afraid they will loose and William will look stupid when he has to congratulate the other Team!
My thought too. England isn’t expected to win.
If he isn’t at the final and she doesn’t give out the Wimbledon trophies, they’re on vacation.
KP announced yesterday, that he’s doing the charity polo event on Friday so he’s not on vacation yet.
Wow look at the timing on that. A chance for him to the most aggressively sporty brother the day after the ESPYs
The last Royal was taken out by a horse and seeing as they seem to be dropping in twos.. I would stay away from horses if I was Peggy.. something strange is going on over there.
What work commitments? Wasn’t he cutting back on his work so he can support Kate?
Well we all know he doesn’t have any work commitments, it’s funny because this is a man who counts his attendance at a soccer game as a full day of work so they can stop with the lies and just say he refuses to attend because people made fun of his unhinged angry behavior.
Wow, this isn’t even subtle. They flat out told him he couldn’t go, right? Unfortunately for him, this the sort of event the Dutch royals are effortlessly good at. It would be amazing if Maxima and Catharina-Amalia attended. I am so tired of William only taking George to men’s sports.
I see their problem today, George has picked up his dad’s rage faces at sporting events. The last thing they need is the memes of William turning into memes of both William and George looking rabid.
I’m sorry, this is hilarious. William is grounded!
Work committments, eh. Let’s see what is published in tomorrow’s Court Circular then.
I couldn’t see anything online today in the Times or Royal.uk.
So… he has absolute veto power over Kate leaving the house … but not himself? HAHAHAAAAAAA
I don’t think they can tell him not to go. So who really knows why he’s not going. Maybe he’s putting the finishing touches to his documentary about homelessness
I hate to defend Prince William but TBH, I don’t know why it’s such a big deal. Merkel aggresively celebrated surrounded by world leaders when Germany won the World Cup. 😅 This is football after all.
Also, English fans does not have good reputation here. I live in Düsseldorf, we purposedly avoided the Altstadt (Old town party and public viewing area) last Saturday because we know that they would be unbearably arrogant if they win and unbearable rowdy if they lose. So I guess Prince William being a hooligan is on theme. LOL. Scottish fans are just the absolute best. There were a lot of them here during the Group stage – with kilts and bagpipes!!!
Also, I can’t believe England actually reached the Semis, but then again they have an easier bracket than ours.
Was Merkel hiding for 6 months from playing Dress up?
Comparing Merkel and Cain is laughable.
You’re not sure why what’s a big deal? William going to Germany or not going to Germany? Or his expressions during the game?
Hi, Jan and Becks1. Just the way he celebrated. ✌🏼
I know he’s lazy and overall a horrible person with no work ethics!
oh, lol, I don’t think we would have paid any attention to his expressions if they didn’t seem to tie into the rumors about his temper etc. I shudder to think what I must look like during one of my kids’ soccer games🤣🤣
I was warned by lots of people living here, Germans and other nationalities, that English football fans can be hooligans (I know, sorry, English Celebitchies). So when I saw his expressions, I’m like oh yes, of course he’s one of them. 🤣
“Work commitment”?
Did a stand-up comedian write that?
@Living Desert we also snorted at FK being benched because of “work responsibilities”! He’s been benched because if England lose he’ll invade the pitch and start throwing punches! They don’t want more thuggish displays and him going full Tasmanian Devil and ripping up his seat!
First off, it would look terrible if he came to Germany today and then for the tird time in a row showed up at the final if England wins. And he’s not going to just show up for the quarters and semifinal and bail on the last game. This is technically the best call, and he should thank whoever is protecting his image.
Next, there’s this weird situation about his wife and Wimbledon. We’re sort of all expecting her to make it for the finals (men’s final), and maybe she can’t? If that is the case, then that also might be a reason for him to skip a match.
Finally, it just boggles my mind that sports events count as work. The British elections are now over: it’s time to showcase some more serious issues, potentially beginning with mental health and cancer. Homelessness has also been put on the back burner.
Well he’s already attended at least two games, maybe three? I know he was at England/Switzerland and England/Denmark earlier in the tournament, I think he attended at least one other but can’t remember which one. Could be wrong about that.
But I agree that it would be a bad look if he was in Germany on Saturday, flew home, flew back for the game today, flew home, flew back on Sunday. But I don’t think he especially cares if its a bad look, so like you said he should thank whoever is protecting his image even marginally.
He’s the f*cking president of the Football Association yet he’s not going? Someone lowered the boom on him. The only work commitment he has is assiduously avoiding work.
It seems he only does “fun” events lately where either sports and/or alcohol are involved! The British taxpayers must be amused by his behaviour!
HBoth the tabs and the RF are heavily invested in Will as the heir and 2024 was his big chance to, checks notes, prove that their touching faith in his ahem, potential was justified. He just has to be the bestest ever and leave his brother who is suing them , behind in the dirt. However they should have read and understood the Aesop Fable The Ant and the Grasshopper. Tomorrow Harry rightly receives the Pat Tillman Award for the IG whereas Square Peg just points at things, gurns gormlessly and gets animated at football matches. Will isn’t substantial or a serious person and it is a shame because he has the platform to do good and help other people.
If he’s such a great lover of football why wasn’t he there to watch the Lioness? Oh right, it involved women and required him to fly on a private plan.
Maybe he’s trying to get invited to the NATO summit to play big boy stateman again.
It’s just gotta suck being and looking like a complete egghead.
To have power, standing, and riches but not be able to enjoy it.
He just seems so utterly miserable.
A grumpy, unlikable UK Charlie Brown.
(Que the teacher and her voice)
Work commitments? Why so shy? Why not explain what it is? Are they scrambling last minute to find something military related for counter programming to the ESPYs?
There was a mini riot between the Dutch and British fans,so maybe the monarchs were told it wasn’t safe.