Prince William will skip today’s EURO semifinal due to ‘work commitments’

Prince William traveled to Germany last weekend to attend the EURO quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland. England won and William’s violently “animated enthusiasm” was widely mocked online, much to the dismay of palace spinmasters. William was also being mocked for jetting around to watch football and calling it work, all while he actively avoids any work which doesn’t involve football. Well, long story short, William isn’t going to Germany for today’s EURO semifinal between England and The Netherlands.

Prince William is set to miss the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday, which will see England face the Netherlands for a place in the grand final on Sunday. HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales will not be travelling to Germany, where this year’s tournament is held, due to work commitments.

It’s actually a pretty big deal that William is skipping, right? The palace courtiers must have been so bothered by all of the memes of William looking so “animated” during the quarterfinal. That’s my guess, that the optics were simply too bad all around. If only William had a real work schedule and did events beyond “watching football,” I think people would have given him a pass to attend the semifinal. Also: I bet some of the Dutch royals attend this match.