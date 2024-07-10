Prince William made a rumpled appearance at a Welsh RAF base on Tuesday

Do you guys follow Derek Guy, the men’s fashion guy? He’s occasionally covered royal fashion – he’s a big fan of King Felipe’s style, and not a fan of Prince William’s style. I feel like Derek Guy should really dissect what’s wrong with William’s style these days, especially now that Huevo has a valet taking care of his clothes and putting together outfits for him. The valet has actually made things worse, right? It feels like William is stuck between two worlds – the bottom half is faux-trendy skinny-cut trousers and suede booties, while the top half is “Midwest banker in the 1980s.” The lack of structure, the rumpled sportscoats, the ugly striped ties, the moose knuckle… the valet needs to throw most of this sh-t into a cleansing fire and start anew.
Anyway, these are photos from Tuesday, where William did a rare public appearance not involving football. In fact, I’m sure he was told that he couldn’t *just* fly to football matches for weeks and nothing else. So he stopped by the Royal Air Force station in Wales, a familiar place because he used to be stationed there back in 2010 through 2013. Being stationed in Anglesey was actually why he proposed to Kate in the first place, I always thought – reportedly, QEII gave him an ultimatum that if he wanted Kate to stay with him in Wales, he had to propose. I think the RAF laid down the law too.
William was actually named the Royal Honorary Air Commodore last year, when all of the military patronages were shifted around by the new king. William got the patronage last August… and this is his first stop by an RAF base since then? I think so. The RAF got William a personalized coffee mug with his title, HRH The Prince of Wales. Back when he worked at the base, his personalized mug read “Big Willy.” Gross. Anyway, I genuinely believe this was some last-minute, thrown-together appearance so he could say that he did other “work” besides attending football matches.
Oh, he got to ride in a firetruck, I sh-t you not. Did he say “vroom vroom” in the big-boy truck?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
His face looks puffy. And those weird expressions he makes.
Maybe Kate rubbed off with her expressions?
The top part of his head is just to small for those huge jowls..
Think “Quagmire” from Family Guy. Willy’s mouth is too small for those horse teeth, too. He always looks like he’s baring his teeth instead of smiling.
For everyone commenting on his “ugly tie” that’s the dress tie of the Royal Air Force.
He looks like Felonious Gru from Despicable Me. Scrawny legs, hunched back and thumb head.
I instantly noticed the puffy face as well. I kind of thought it look like the puffiness you get when you drink too much alcohol …
THAT’S what he has the mug for! He can fill it with vodka and no one would now that he’s imbibing! (eye roll) Also, someone needs to burn those brown suede boots and skinny cut pants. No one takes this fool seriously especially looking like that!
There is just something WRONG with Egg. Everyone knows it; it first breached my awareness when he creepily fiddled with his scarf with a smirk on that church walk like he was plotting to buy even more bots and leak more evil lies to the press about Meghan. He’s scary like an insane clown. 🤡
As a now sober, former partier…well let’s just say takes one to know one.
William has to be insisting on the moose knuckle tailoring of all his pants because it is consistent. It’s not just one brand or type of pant. Imagine having everything custom made or tailored, and still looking like that when you leave the house.
That is such an ugly, cheap looking tie, yikes. And so correct, the top half of him does not match the bottom half at all. It looks like he put on his shirt and tie and coat and then raided Kate’s closet for one of her “country casual visit to a farm” looks. Even without the tie, the blazer is just so wrong with the jeggings and booties.
I thought ‘big willy’ was Kate’s pet name for him??? He really has issues if he thinks thats a great nickname to have. Plus we know he loves eggplant emoji’s.
Also he looks soooo uncomfortable and hungover.
What’s in that coffee cup. He looks worse for wear.
Im getting these vibes more and more from him. The soccer pics yesterday were outrageous. Are we all just supposed to pretend we don’t see it?? Because I’m pretty sure I could identify the exact combo of “treats”.
Seems like everyone was happy with the deal that was struck – haven’t seen William this animated in quite some time and the Midds have been looking equally as enamoured?
He’s dressed like two people – top half is finance bro in Manhattan, bottom half is hipster doing sales for a start up company in Brooklyn.
It’s incredible how lacking he is in style with a father like Chuck and a mother like Diana – like how ? why?
You would think that having 3 young children, he would be able to engage with young children, but that is not the case.
This is the second time his photos interacting with children reminds me of that funny skit “The Slap 2”.
Children lined up against the wall, bracing themselves against Larry.
In the last picture, I see the child leaning into his mother for protection. Children know instinctively. (All kidding aside, children are wise little creatures).
Kate supposedly would as the media put it draw a bath for William when she spent time with him on the base. Kate never really lived with him full time just weekends .
Kate was seen shopping in London at lot during the Anglesey years, even after they got married. She did a few photo ops pretending to do her own grocery shopping in Anglesey when the whispers got a bit too loud.
This is when people would remark at how there was always tons of security at Buckleberry, signifying her presence there when they pretended she was in Anglesey. When she failed to join the spouses group on base they also started to remark how she wasn’t there much.
Please tell me those adorable little babies didn’t have to stand there and watch a grown ass man play in the fire truck 🚒 😡… thats as bad as those horrible adults who steal baseballs and pucks from children at pro games.
William is just a bit creepy , to be honest .
Just something unsettling about him I can’t put my finger on .
He has a scary grin like jack nicholson had in the shining
I just wrote the exact same thing below. He makes my skin crawl.
🎯🎯🎯
omg, I think he is making Kate faces. Is he trying to replace his own wife??!😭😭
^^ I do wonder if that’s why they stopped doing engagements together because naturally as a woman she was pulling focus from him.
I think so too! He’s never been photogenic but lately the photos we are getting of him are so bad (in a funny way). Hes overcompensating like Kate does but it always looks fake.
He just makes my skin crawl. Between what’s been implied and outright stated about his character (raging, angry, petulant, spoiled, greedy, unfaithful, assaulting Harry, lazy, jealous, incompetent) and the way he comes across at every event (cringeworthy, awkward, rude, insulting), he just makes me uncomfortable to even look at. He has no redeeming qualities. I feel like 10 years from now we’ll know more about him and all of his exploits and will look back and think, ahhh, it all makes so much sense, all the signs were there.
He can’t really smile sincerely just shows his teeth. And makes faces
I still think of that now deleted tweet from a reporter saying they can’t wait until they can freely report on William. I always wonder what they know and we don’t.
Wait what has the menswear guy said about William? (I follow and love him)
I only recall him saying that both William and Harry don’t dress as well as their father. And yes, big fan of King Felipe’s style.
If I recall, Derek was criticizing how William’s clothes are almost always poorly fitted, from his jackets to the length of his pants.
The 🐀🐀🐀 have so many body language “experts” on call whenever the Sussexes take a breath.
How come they’ve never sicced one of them on the Incandescent Egg and his unfortunate fig leaf pose? The Missington one does it too, but she renewed her sick note, so…
I don’t get why — if Billy Idle doesn’t want to wear a suit, maybe to seem more casual, relatable even — he doesn’t have the valet pick two different colors, and maybe even a patterned sports jacket.
These two closely related, but not matching, shades of blue don’t cut it, and the tie looks like someone pulled it out of a bargain bin in Poundland.
(Big fan of Derek Guy, especially when he picks apart self-proclaimed alpha males. He always wins)
It’s sad that Diana’s oldest boy is turning into his Uncle Edward. 🫣
That’s an insult to Edward 🤣. Poor Eddie has never does those terrifying guffaws like he is trying to devour someone’s soul
I think this engagement was pulled together because of the rumblings about him only going to football matches and in reaction to Harry getting the Pat Tillman award. Btw, he’s doing his charity polo match on Friday.
Which bro is doing the match?
William.
Possibly. And maybe due to the rush engagement, they only had enough time to run down to the corner gift shop and get the ‘World’s Best Prince of Wales’ coffee cup as a present.
Whenever I see pictures of William giving children his scary, uncomfortable grin, I remember the video of the little girl stealing Harry’s popcorn. His natural affection for children always comes through.
https://youtu.be/NWVbnOfG70o?feature=shared
Omg that video is ADORABLE.
I think he looks so off because it almost looks like he’s wearing a suit but he isn’t – he’s wearing navy chinos (I think?) and a navy blazer that looks like a suit jacket with a tie. I think if he was in a full suit it would have looked better, or if he had gone with his typical navy sweater combo. I don’t understand how he dresses so badly. Go get some custom suits made, and then get a stylist to put together maybe 10 different casual looks for you and call it a day.
He really is bad at the casual or business casual looks. He wants to be like a tech bro, but many events are a bit more formal than that. I think Charles just wore a suit more and skipped the in between look which is why he looked more pulled together. Harry pre Meghan wasn’t great with this in between look either, but now we know he wasn’t really given a decent clothing budget either.
He has such a deeply unsettling and unattractive presence. I would be so uncomfortable around him.
I agree, and I think it’s because we know about him being a rageaholic and bully towards Harry and Meghan, and maybe even his wife. (shrug) With that violent outburst in photos from the weekend’s football match, the whole world has now seen the real William – an out of control tyrant.
Who let him out of the house dressed like that?! Looks like he slept in those clothes. Member of the hideous pants brigade. So completely lacking in style. He really needs a King Felipe look book.
Nothing gets William out there like an announcement that Harry will be out there receiving an award.
Derek Guy is wonderful! I never tire of seeing how small changes (proportion, material, construction) can produce big changes. As Oscar Wilde said, “The true mystery of the world is the visible, not the invisible.”
As for William, my contempt is apparently boundless.
Seriously, if this is the way William looks when he smiles, I wish he would go back to that surly look he wears when his team wins their football games.
If this guy wasn’t the heir to the British throne, he’d be a low-level finance bro, creeping out his female colleagues and getting drunk at office parties.
I know I say this a lot, but gawd, what an ugly, desperate git. He is gross.
Celebitchy and you guys are spot on about Bill’s fashion, as usual. But you know what, I don’t care what he wears. I don’t care if he is a rumpled prince, what I do have feelings about is that he is apparently comfortable living his life, such as it is, with another person being hounded, hunted and stalked like his mother was. That he is comfortable with his own brother (wife, and children) dangerously and wickedly vilified EVERY DAY, and he does nothing about it. This tells me everything I need to know about him, and as I was reading the comments, I remembered telling someone once that hate groups are for people who feel bad about themselves, and they put other people down thinking it is going to make them feel better about themselves, and it never does. One can never be at peace with themselves if they are hating on someone else and causing them harm, and it shows on Bill, and all his facial contortions and propaganda can’t make me look away from what he does and doesn’t do. Karma came swift to that face. In making the outside congruent to the inside.
This! Imagine spending hours every day looking for anything to harp on and tear your target down … it is a pathetic waste of energy and a clear sign of discontent with life .
He looks EXACTLY like a donkey braying. 🤣🤣
You have quite the knack of finding pics of Willy Boy where he looks like a rabid racoon who just huffed all the meth on the planet.